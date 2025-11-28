The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Thanksgiving holiday …

The suspect in the Washington, D.C., shooting that critically wounded two National Guard members was an Afghan national who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, officials and a relative say. The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, according to four senior law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, opened fire at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday a short distance from the White House, striking two National Guard members who were on patrol. — NBC News

AND

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the fatal shooting of National Guard troops in Washington, DC, had worked with the CIA during the US occupation of Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Afghan national allegedly fired at close range on two West Virginia National Guard members while they were patrolling the street. US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died from her injuries the next day, while US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe remains in critical condition. Officials said Lakanwal entered the US under a special program set up to evacuate vulnerable Afghans – including those who had worked with Western troops – after the Taliban recaptured the country in 2021. CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced on Thursday that the suspect was admitted into the US in September 2021 “due to his prior work with the US Government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation.”— RT

Our Take:

“Two weeks ago General Flynn predicted on my show that elements of the CIA would activate Islamic sleepers cells in the United States in the coming months.”

Spooks admitting their psyops. Very helpful. [Clip Link] — @chris Paul

***

Another Take:

This was their goal. To instigate an investigation so they can cry, “Look!!! Now it’s true!!!” FAFO.

For those who have never researched CIA-orchestrated and backed coups around the globe, you should start looking into how these things kicked off.

Because this is an attempt at a colour revolution.

and

have done a good job documenting several.

We have been overwhelmingly resistant to these efforts in our homeland through the use of NGOs funding widespread protests and subsequent riots. And as President Trump cut the head off their private sector funding apparatuses (USAID, NED, etc), they are becoming desperate.

So they politicized the military, subverted the Constitutional authority of the Commander in Chief, and injected themselves in a chain of command they are NOT a part of.

The desperate attempt to execute their plan.

This is life or death for the Deep State. [Clip Link] —

***

One More Take: I’m not of the mind that everything unfolding is scripted — though it certainly could be the case, remaining open to all possibilities — but if this country is going to be saved then one of the earlier steps in that long process would be exposing the CIA and dismantling it, root and stem.

Easier said than done, but knowledge of the problem is the first critical step in bringing the public to [the] right mindset where transformational disruption in the structure of our current government is widely embraced as the only possible solution to our societal crisis — wherever the results may lead.

[Clip Link] —

***

Last Take: You might initially think, “wait, Brian’s take is about a different story!”

Is it, though?

“Common sense, experience, and wisdom” look a lot like color revolution now, seven years after John Brennan posted this.

Now consider that Slotkin forecasted violence with the National Guard less than a month ago, and this NG shooter had CIA ties.

Now consider that Jason Crow, another of the Seditious Six, was one of the biggest advocates for the 2021 resettlement of Afghans in the US. And he is still representing them (arguably in a better way than he is representing CD-06).

Makes you think.

I’m not saying the thoughts are great, but this rapidly evolving situation certainly makes the thoughts come.

Sigh.

Accelerate. [Clip Link] —

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, warned on Wednesday that Russia must reduce its military power and make serious concessions to achieve a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine. “In any peace agreement, we have to put the focus on how to get concessions from the Russian side, that they stop aggression for good and do not try to change borders by force,” Kallas said after an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers. “We have one aggressor and one victim. The focus should be on what Russia, the aggressor, must do, not on what Ukraine, the victim, must sacrifice,” she added. Her comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration circulated a 28-point plan last week that alarmed Ukraine and its European allies for heavily favoring Moscow. — Politico

Our Take:

“I wish these SOBs would fight for peace as much as they desire war. Enough is enough with these warmongers in Europe and here in the United States.” — General Flynn

Same thing the neocons were attempting in “Israel.” And in America. How about that? —

***

Another Take: Fake News told you we were getting THE peace deal by Thanksgiving.

Donald Trump told you we’re only getting peace at the “final stages,” which is exactly what Vladimir Putin told you.

How do they know?

Because the deals are already done. [Read More] —

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Thursday defended President Trump’s special envoy against accusations of pro-Kremlin bias, calling him “an intelligent man” who is properly representing the position of his country and leader. Mr. Putin’s defense of the envoy, Steve Witkoff, came after Bloomberg News published a transcript of a leaked phone call between Mr. Witkoff and a Kremlin foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov. Critics seized on the call to accuse Mr. Witkoff of one-sidedness toward Russia as the Trump administration has pushed a Kremlin-friendly plan to end the war in Ukraine. The U.S. envoy has met with Mr. Putin several times in Moscow and is scheduled to return next week to continue negotiations over Mr. Trump’s peace proposal. “Mr. Witkoff is clearly traveling to Moscow on President Trump’s orders to negotiate with us,” Mr. Putin said at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan, where he was making a state visit. Given Mr. Witkoff’s assignment from Mr. Trump, the Russian leader added, “it would probably be surprising if he cursed us with obscenities in his conversations with Ushakov.” — The New York Times

Our Take:

It’s so funny watching all the jews and zionists turn on Steve Witkoff.

Very telling as to what is actually happening and who is most angry about it.

—

A few weeks before the 2024 election, @SenMullin and former Senator David Perdue finally arranged a meeting between Trump advisor Susie Wiles and the one man who could explain exactly how America’s election systems are rigged. The meeting took place at Mar-a-Lago. Susie Wiles had publicly said that election fraud was not real and that people who thought so were “crazy.” After the briefing, she didn’t know what to think. She asked for a piece of cake. She ate it slowly. Then she made the decision: Trump’s team should be briefed too.

— Emerald Robinson

Our Take: So let me get this straight.

Donald Trump didn’t know about election fraud, needed to be saved by a bunch of random Con Inc. influencers who double as intrepid sea captains and now owes them $80 Million?

If you fell for this, that’s a YOU problem.

Let the sifting continue ...

Half the Truth Community just decided to go all in on the subversive intra-MAGA PsyOp trying to convince us Donald Trump is an idiot and not the heart of the movement.

When people show you who they are, believe them. [Read More] —

Editor’s Note: Robinson is posting this story as separate numbered posts on X. There are more than 30, and they are not threaded. To read all of the posts in this story, readers will need to view all the posts on Robinson’s X account.

Charities that help people cover their medical bills say they’re seeing an alarming increase in requests for help. Worse yet, they say, it’s coming even before cuts to Medicaid in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act take effect and the potential expiration of Obamacare subsidies at year’s end. The charities are warning of exploding medical debt and lower survival rates for diseases like cancer if Congress doesn’t act. “Our organization can’t really handle much more demand,” said Michael Sapienza, chief executive of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, which helps patients pay for colonoscopies, tests and cancer treatment. Financial assistance from the HealthWell Foundation, one of the largest charities in the country, is already 23 percent higher this year than all of last year. — Politico

Our Take: Charities are sounding alarm bells on the volume of requests for health-related financial assistance.

The change is in response to federal subsidies ending — meaning, they couldn’t afford their “healthcare” before, but the American taxpayer was subsidizing it under duress (and threat of government force).

Charity is the appropriate way to help people in need, for health reasons or any reasons. Wanting to be more like Europe — for some absolutely retarded and historically illiterate reason — Americans allowed charity to become the work of the state.

That’s a big part of why there is so much dependence — when the state does charity, charity becomes an entitlement. Gotta get your fair share of that charity, right?

It’s all so inverted.

Also, just a timely reminder, health-branded financial services products — insurance, cost sharing co-ops, federal subsidies — are not “healthcare.” That op was so effective you sort of have to respect the psychopaths — congress, pharma, bankers — for pulling it off.

Stay healthy, everyone! —

US President Donald Trump was left “disappointed and angry” after a “tense” exchange with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over normalization with Israel during their White House meeting last week, Israeli television reported Tuesday. Citing two senior American officials and an additional source familiar with the conversation, Channel 12 news said Trump was the one to raise the issue, urging the crown prince to move forward immediately with normalization. In response, Bin Salman pushed back, saying that while he isn’t against normalization in principle, widespread anti-Israel sentiment in Saudi Arabia following the war in Gaza doesn’t allow for the move at this time. While the conversation remained polite, a senior US official told the network that Trump was “disappointed and angry” over the crown prince’s refusal. The official added that “bin Salman did not say ‘never’ in the meeting regarding normalization with Israel. — The Times of Israel

Our Take:

Do I think Barak Ravid was actually told this by the Trump admin? Yes.

Do I think it actually happened? No.

Trump knew going into the meeting that the Crown Prince wasn’t going to budge on the Palestinian Statehood demand. Trump actually sides with him on the issue, hence why he created a pathway to Statehood in the 20-point peace plan. —

The U.S. snubbed the talks. Petro-states and fossil-fuel-hungry emerging economies got most of what they wanted. And Europeans struggled to show they were prepared to lead the effort to squelch global warming. Two weeks of climate negotiations hardly ended in triumph Saturday, following a U.N. summit whose final days included a fire that interrupted discussions about how to stop burning the planet. But they did end, with a deal that even critical delegates said shows that a divided, leaderless collection of nearly 200 nations can make some progress toward the goal of averting heat waves, deepening droughts and increasingly destructive storms. The delegates shoved the hardest decisions off onto future summits, however. Those included debates about accelerating previous pledges to switch away from fossil fuels, and about reducing trade barriers that hinder the flow of clean energy technologies. — Politico

AND

In the past five years the institutional discussions surrounding climate change have shifted noticeably from “net zero” goals (zero net carbon emissions from target countries) to a more mercenary debate over carbon taxation. The question on everyone’s mind is this: Who gets the most access to those delicious climate funds? […] The recent COP30 event held last week in Brazil was largely focused on wealth redistribution with a lesser emphasis on carbon reductions. Climate “financing” is the name of the game, and COP30 was largely a squabble over which countries will get the most access to the various carbon taxes and donations collected by global intermediaries. In fact, the conference was largely considered a failure. — Zero Hedge

Our Take: The COP conferences have always been boondoggles, but now people seem to be acknowledging that fact.

Everyone — including The Guardian and Politico — is calling this year’s Brazilian holiday a failure.

Remember the old attack line that Trump was embarrassing the US by not playing more nicely with the globalists on climate change?

Well, it turns out, when the US doesn’t show up, the globalist grifters just embarrass themselves. (See also: This year’s G20.) —

A Namibian regional politician Adolf Hitler Uunona, named after the Nazi leader but who rejects any link to his ideology, is running for re-election in northern Namibia, the German tabloid Bild reported on Tuesday. The 59-year-old member of the ruling left-wing SWAPO party is standing again in the Ompundja constituency in the Oshana region, where regional elections are scheduled for November 26. Uunona, who has served as a councilor in the area since 2004, is widely expected to keep his seat after winning about 85% of the vote in 2020, the paper said. Uunona first drew international attention that year, when his full name was picked up by international media during the election. He has said his father deliberately named him after Hitler but likely did not understand the full history of the Nazi leader. “My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name,” the Namibian said at the time. He stressed that he absolutely does not support Nazi ideology. “Only as I grew up did I realize: This man wanted to subjugate the whole world. I have nothing to do with any of these things.” — RT

Our Take: Part of me feels like this particular storyline is a trolling shitpost by the Ghosts in The Machine. Part of me feels like it could be real and an example of God’s perfect sense of humor.

This guy was named by his parents after the real Adolf Hitler. They were inspired to give their son this name.

This is what he looks like.

God’s perfect sense of humor. —

BONUS ITEMS

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc… …Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization. These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long! — President Donald J. Trump

BREAKING NEWS! LAW and JUSTICE have prevailed in the Great State of Georgia, as the corrupt Fani Willis Witch Hunt against me, and other Great American Patriots, has been DISMISSED in its entirety. This Illegal, Unconstitutional, and unAmerican Hoax was perpetrated against our Nation by Fani and her Low I.Q. Lover, Nathan Wade, at the direction of Crooked Joe Biden and his “Handlers.” This case should have never been brought in the first place. The Radical and Unethical District Attorney illegally hired her boyfriend to “prosecute the Former President of the United States of America” in a charade, even though he had never prosecuted such a case before, was completely inexperienced in RICO, and blatantly lied about everything, including their “beautiful” love affair, the ridiculously high amounts of money she paid him (unlawfully taking it from the honest Taxpayers of Georgia), their record setting numbers of Caribbean cruises, vacations, and getaways, her clear Campaign Finance Violations and, most importantly, their obsession with doing anything and everything to “GET TRUMP,” just as the Biden White House told them to do. The Deranged Democrats did all they could to viciously attack me, my supporters, and our MAGA Movement, for telling the TRUTH — THE 2020 ELECTION WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN, and they committed Crime after Crime as they weaponized our Law Enforcement and Justice System against HONEST AND LOVING Americans but, we have fought back and won both in the Courts and Politically with our Historic, Country saving, Landslide Victory of November 5, 2024. We have to hold responsible those who attempted to destroy our Legal System and Nation itself as they tried to use it to silence and imprison Political Opponents for protecting our Country, and exercising our FIRST AMENDMENT Rights. The few remaining Democrat Witch Hunts will soon meet the same embarrassing end. We are going to keep winning, and continue to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — President Donald J. Trump

