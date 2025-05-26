Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna LaBruno's avatar
Donna LaBruno
33m

Gas prices are down?? Where?? Still over $3/gal here in coastal Virginia. Can someone please inform the powers-that -be to lower gas prices here?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gary's avatar
Gary
22m

The technical paper announcing those "infrared-viewer contacts" stresses that users can detect the presence and "pulsing" or "flickering" of near-infrared light but "... cannot achieve fine image perception from an optical principle standpoint." In other words, these are not a replacement for night-vision goggles, though they could help a user distinguish between a human and a manikin, even in dark or smoky/foggy conditions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture