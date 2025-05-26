The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was...

Memorial Day is a sacred day of remembrance, reverence, and gratitude for the brave patriots who have laid down their lives in service to our great Nation. Throughout our history, brave men and women have been called to defend the cause of liberty on foreign shores in defense of our homeland. Their noble sacrifices are marked by flag-draped coffins and the silent sorrows of those left behind. We must never forget those who have given everything for our country. America’s Gold Star Families — whose sons, daughters, wives, and husbands are among the honored — endure unfathomable heartache. Their loved ones selflessly gave everything to protect our sovereignty. They have our unwavering support, deepest gratitude, and highest respect. The lives lost in war serve as a solemn reminder of why we must pursue peace through strength. We are eternally indebted to our Nation’s fallen heroes.

– President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: Today, we honor the ones who didn’t come back – the warriors who laid it all on the line so we can live free and unapologetically in America.

Memorial Day is about remembrance.

Today, we remember them.

Their sacrifice demands we live lives worthy of their fight. Never forget. Never back down. Never give up. –

Our Take: The White House has a lot to celebrate, and the week-over-week accomplishments still seem too good to be true.

Not tired of winning yet!

We’re building America’s Golden Age now.

From energy disclosures to augmented reality to shifting geopolitical power dynamics, today’s brief kicks off the week with winning.

The future is amazing. Get after it! –

The helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught in the “epicenter” of a massive Ukrainian drone attack while the president was visiting Kursk Region earlier this week, Yury Dashkin, a commander of an air defense division, has revealed. Putin traveled to Russia’s Kursk Region on Tuesday for the first time since it was fully liberated from Ukrainian forces in April. During his trip, the president met with Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein, as well as the heads of local municipalities and volunteers who have been helping those affected by the now-repulsed Ukrainian incursion, according to the Kremlin. In an interview with the channel Russia 1 aired on Sunday, Dashkin revealed that Putin’s helicopter had found itself “in the epicenter of an operation to repel a massive drone attack by the enemy” in Kursk Region. Kiev launched an “unprecedented” UAV assault on the region when the president was there, with Russian air defenses destroying 46 incoming fixed-wing UAVs, according to Dashkin. – RT

AND

Some of Kiev’s Western backers — particularly the UK, France, Germany, and the EU’s leadership — bear responsibility for the latest Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said during a Q&A session in Moscow. These actors, he claimed, are seeking to derail renewed peace talks between Moscow and Kiev to serve their own political agendas. The foreign minister was referring to a series of large-scale drone raids launched by Kiev this week. According to the Russian military, 776 drones and 12 missiles were intercepted above the country’s territory between Tuesday and Friday morning, while 12 drones hit their targets. On Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that another 104 UAVs were intercepted inside Russia overnight. Lavrov attributed Kiev’s recent drone escalation to support from “some European nations led by the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership,” accusing them of backing “Ukrainian Nazis.” “We are convinced that they bear their share of responsibility for these crimes,” he stated, adding that Moscow would seek to “put an end to this policy.” Lavrov said the goal of Kiev’s backers is to disrupt the peace talks, which were renewed in Istanbul last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to resume negotiations without any preconditions. – RT

Our Take: Putin's helicopter has been attacked by the NATO-backed Kabbalist-Banderite regime in Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explicitly says that it was the European elites who pushed for the attack that masked the assassination attempt.

Could you imagine if Air Force One was attacked with missiles by a foreign country while flying over US soil? (Many believe that actually did happen during President Trump's first term.)

This is an act of war, but the last thing Putin wants is an expanded war with Europe. So he must play coy and downplay the situation in order to diffuse the intended escalation.

Make no mistake, this represents a severe milestone in this conflict. The levels of desperation on display here by the pedophile elites is remarkable. The American People should be standing on the table demanding that we walk away from this conflict, and allow Putin to finish off these devil-worshipping psychopaths in Kiev once and for all. (We will still need to pursue their masters, in the name of justice, wherever they may be.) —

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday he’s prepared to sue if appropriate to defend the state’s companies like Apple after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on the iPhone maker unless it moves production fully to the U.S. “We definitely will assess our potential role,” Bonta said in response to a question from POLITICO at a San Francisco press conference. “We will be monitoring what he does, if he does anything, and we’ll make sure that if the law is broken and we have standing to sue, we’ll take appropriate action.” California’s top attorney has emerged as a leader of the blue state’s Trump resistance, launching or joining numerous lawsuits against White House policies, including the first state challenge against the president’s trade measures. Bonta on Friday had just finished a roundtable discussion with local business leaders about the harms they’re experiencing from tariffs and was reacting to a Truth Social post that Trump had shared earlier that morning. – Politico

AND

The first official preview of iOS 19 will come during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025. The keynote presentation typically offers the first glimpse at new features and design changes coming to iOS. Search results indicate that iOS 19 may include a major design overhaul, potentially sparking reactions similar to those seen with the dramatic iOS 7 redesign in 2013. WWDC will likely showcase: A revamped user interface

Enhanced Siri capabilities with improved LLM technology

Camera app updates with new interface elements

Core system improvements for performance and battery life [...] Following the developer beta release at WWDC, Apple will likely launch the first public beta of iOS 19 in late June or early July 2025. This timeline allows Apple to address major bugs found by developers before wider testing begins.

– 9 Meters

Our Take: Once again, The Master baits out all the desired reactions with his latest.

By threatening Apple with the same levies he's wielding against nation states, he's not making a mistake. He's saying globalist corporations have been acting as de facto nation states all along.

No mas. –

***

Another Take: The new iOS update is to celebrate Gay Pride Month, released on George Floyd's Day. –

A landmark $142 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia has the potential to reshape the way the Middle East looks from a defense perspective, significantly boosting Riyadh’s military might. But despite its high profile and even higher price tag, the arrangement will likely be limited by a longstanding US defense doctrine safeguarding Israel’s regional defense superiority, experts say. While details about the deal remain scant, speculation surrounding what it may include has been colored by Saudi Arabian requests to purchase state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets. But any such sale, analysts point out, would run afoul of a US commitment to Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge, or QME, which has long curtailed the transfer of certain advanced weaponry to the region. The White House unveiled the deal, described as “the largest defense sales agreement in history,” on May 13. According to a White House fact sheet, the US will supply Saudi Arabia with “state-of-the-art war-fighting equipment and services” from more than a dozen American defense contractors. The Trump administration has not detailed what the agreement entails, beyond sketching out five key areas it says the deal covers: advancing air force and space capabilities; strengthening air and missile defense systems; bolstering maritime and coastal security; modernizing border protection and ground forces; and upgrading information and communications technology.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: “In 2017, Saudi Arabia signaled interest in purchasing the F-35 fighter jet following what was described as a $110 billion arms agreement with the US earlier that same year.

That arms agreement took the form of commitments rather than actual defense deals, and it’s unclear if the Saudis purchased more than a fraction of that promised $110 billion. What is clear is that while Riyadh got its hands on plenty of munitions, it was ultimately unable to purchase any F-35 fighter jets.”

Uh oh, guys. It looks like one of the lesser-known old foreign agreements by Washington is about to be highlighted at a very inconvenient moment.

Israel's "Qualitative Military Edge" (QME), as it is called in this article, finds its origins in the Foreign Military Sales Act of 1968 and the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) of 1976, but also an Amendment passed in 2008.

In the 1968 Act, the US approved the sale of F-4 Phantom II fighter jets to Israel, marking a significant step in bolstering Israel's military capabilities and establishing a precedent for maintaining its qualitative edge over neighboring countries.

The AECA of 1976 governs U.S. arms exports and military assistance, requiring that US arms transfers align with US foreign policy, national security interests, and international peace and stability.

In 2008, Congress passed the Naval Vessel Transfer Act of 2008, which authorized the sale and transfer of excess U.S. naval vessels to foreign allies. Contained within this legislation was an Amendment to the 1976 AECA, where Israel's "Qualitative Military Edge" is explicitly established and defined, under Section 36(h). The entire Amendment can be found under 22 U.S. Code § 2776 - "Reports and certifications to Congress on military exports."

Here is how Congress defined "Qualitative Military Edge:"

And here is how Congress established Israel's special designation:

As you can see, Israel absolutely has a special relationship with the US government. And that special relationship is now impeding our ability to enhance existing alliances, or even establish new ones. Not only have we hamstrung ourselves to engage in diplomacy with this QME, we have also established a de facto Unipolar World Order that requires US military presence around the entire world.

If we are serious about the Multipolar World Order – bringing our troops home – then we need to repeal Israel's QME and empower allies like Saudi Arabia to police their own neighborhood.

(We also need to fully expose the fact that the Israeli government has been controlling the US government ever since the assassination of President JFK – of which, it was likely involved.) –

Scientists have created contact lenses that enable wearers to see in the dark using infrared vision, an invention that could lead to advances in emergency and rescue operations. Unlike traditional night vision goggles, these lenses don’t require a power source and enable wearers to see infrared and visible light simultaneously, according to a new study published in the journal Cell. “Our research opens up the potential for non-invasive wearable devices to give people super-vision,” study senior author Tian Xue from the University of Science and Technology of China, said. The lens uses tiny nanoparticles that absorb infrared light and convert it into wavelengths that are visible to mammalian eyes. These particles specifically enable detection of “near-infrared light”, which has a wavelength range of 800-1600 nanometres. – The Independent

Our Take: Well, this is interesting. It seems like only yesterday external, very large night vision goggles were being made more accessible and that was a big advancement in the consumer accessible tech. Now you can get it with a contact lens.

What other kind of tech can be made available through a contact lens?

I’m sure this brand new innovation is just now becoming available. It only feels like disclosure is rapidly accelerating…

The eyes are the window to the soul. Stay safe out there, everyone.

–

Secretary Burgum: "This is going to turn the clock back on over 50 years of overregulation of an industry... A series of four Executive Orders - each of these helps attack separate issues that have held back this industry." – The White House

Our Take: When Trump references a new 'Golden Age,' I think he's being far more literal than some believe.

I also think we're in a Timeline War ... one that started in the 1950s.

As it turns out, there were some references to that very thing at the signing of Trump's latest Nuclear EO's. [...]

"It's about timing. At this juncture in history, for America to be energy independent and dominant is a power card to usher in the latitude to start bringing in some of these other things ... with that Trump card, he [Donald Trump,] builds himself the strategic room to start ushering in other things."

Many new minds are being exposed to the ideation of Lt. General Steve Kwast (ret.).

A few months ago, I spoke to him at length on The Narrative about everything from the power of stories in shaping the American Mind to the topic at hand, which is the Golden Age transition as it's being translated to said collective.

The Plan is so much bigger (and brighter,) than many have imagined, and it's likely been in the works for a LONG time. [Full Episode] –

China is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19, with patients reporting symptoms of severe, burning throat pain, experts say. Zhong Nanshan, one of China’s leading pulmonologists and epidemiologists, said in an interview with China-based media on May 19 that the “razor blade throat” symptom is more pronounced in this wave of resurgence, accompanied by more frequent coughing. “Razor blade throat” is a term used in China to describe severe throat pain, akin to swallowing shattered glass or razor blades. Dr. Li Tongzeng, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at Beijing You’an Hospital, told Chinese media that the new wave of COVID-19, which began in March, is expected to peak in late May. According to Zhong, the dominant strain in this wave is the Omicron XDV variant, which is highly transmissible but relatively less virulent. Early symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue, a burning throat, and severe coughing. He believes the epidemic is still in the “climbing phase” and is expected to last six to eight weeks and subside by the end of June. Chinese netizens described their painful experiences with this new strain on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform closely monitored by the Chinese regime. Netizens shared comments such as: “During lunch time a few days ago, a colleague was coughing so wildly I thought she choked on food. She said it was a lingering effect from this COVID wave. When I asked about her main symptom, she said ‘razor blade throat.’” – The Epoch Times

Our Take: It’s like the name of a metal band or something. –

A Harvard employee accused of stealing body parts from a morgue at the university and selling them for a profit entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of interstate transport of human remains this week. Cedric Lodge, 57, was the manager of the Harvard Medical School Morgue when he committed these offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Over a five-year period, Lodge stole and then sold "head, brains, skins, bones, and other human remains" to individuals with the knowledge of the medical school, according to a copy of a federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE. A man in Pennsylvania paid Lodge's wife Denise $37,355.16 over a period of three years, the indictment says, after she allegedly shipped the man body parts her husband took from the morgue. The indictment says that those payments were sent via PayPal and allegedly included memos such as "head number 7" and "braiiiiiiins." – People

Our Take: During last night's show, Trump posted about Harvard...

…while Chris Paul and I were talking about Harvard.

Love seeing coincidences like that. –

BONUS ITEMS

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Moscow targeted Ukraine “for no reason whatsoever,” after Russia launched a series of missile strikes against military targets in Kiev and other locations – following a week of constant Ukrainian drone raids involving hundreds of UAVs. Ukraine significantly intensified its drone attacks inside Russia last week, with at least 764 drones intercepted over Russian territory between Tuesday and Friday, and hundreds more destroyed over the weekend. The helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly caught in the “epicenter” of a massive drone raid while he was visiting the Kursk Region on Tuesday. In response, the Russian military conducted a major strike against a drone and missile production plant in Kiev on Saturday, followed by additional reported strikes on Ukrainian military facilities on Sunday. – RT

The 260 miners who were trapped underground at a Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine in South Africa were all safely brought to the surface on Friday afternoon, the company announced. A press release from the company said that no injuries were reported among the miners. The miners became trapped underground after an accident on Thursday damaged the hoist system used to access a shaft at the Kloof gold mine—one of Sibanye's deepest operations—located approximately 37 miles west of Johannesburg. According to a press release, Sibanye-Stillwater is now "engaging with the Chief Inspector of Mines, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, and trade unions. Operations will only resume once all safety and risk assessments are concluded and the shaft is deemed safe." "Safety remains our core priority, and we will not resume operations until we are confident that all the necessary remedial actions have been implemented. I would like to thank our management, mine rescue, and medical teams for their dedication in ensuring that our colleagues returned safely to their families," Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement.

– Newsweek

A cryptocurrency investor is accused of kidnapping, beating and torturing a 28-year-old man for weeks in a scheme to obtain his Bitcoin password, authorities say. John Woeltz, 37, was taken into custody Friday after the victim, also an investor, escaped from a luxury Manhattan townhouse and stopped an officer on the street, police said in a statement. The victim, who police did not identify, told the officer he had been held and repeatedly assaulted since May 6. Officers went to the townhouse and arrested Woeltz, who is charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a gun. Woeltz was arraigned May 24, ordered held without bail and faces another court hearing May 28. CBS News reported that at the arraignment, prosecutors said the victim was lured to the home by being told he would be able to retrieve Bitcoin, which he had allegedly been forced to send Woeltz. One Bitcoin is currently worth more than $100,000. Prosecutors said the victim told them that while he was being held, he was shocked with electric wires, his leg was cut with a saw, and he was forced to smoke crack cocaine in an effort to make him give up his Bitcoin password.

– USA Today

A transatlantic consortium led by U.S.-based RedBird Capital Partners has agreed to acquire The Telegraph newspaper, founded in 1855, for £500 million (~$675m). Previously, the newspaper was purchased by RedBird IMI, a subsidiary of RedBird Capital Partners, partnered with the United Arab Emirates’ International Media Investments (IMI) and helmed by former CNN President Jeff Zucker. The RedBird IMI deal was derailed in 2023, due to the former Conservative Party government passing legislation curbing foreign state ownership of British media. IMI, owned primarily by Emirati royal and the UAE vice president Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the major partner in RedBird IMI, with the purchase raising concerns about foreign influence at Britain’s most prominent center-right media outlet. When RedBird IMI finalizes The Telegraph‘s sale to RedBird Capital Partners, IMI will be only a minority stakeholder—provided the incumbent Labour Party government follows through with pending changes to the foreign ownership laws, allowing foreign state-owned investors to hold up to 15 percent of British newspaper publishers. However, the influence of Zucker, RedBird IMI’s CEO, will remain, as he is also an Operating Partner at RedBird Capital Partners. – The National Pulse

