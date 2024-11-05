The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 4 …

There really isn’t a whole lot to say, is there?

(Just kidding. There’s a TON to say, and if you’re looking for the only place online where hosts, guests and most importantly, YOU all are allowed to SAY it all, join your Badlands Media family for coverage from 1pm ET straight through to the wee hours of the morning.)

Damn. Look at those guests! —

Watch the Badlands Election Stream

Ahead of potential civil unrest due to Tuesday’s presidential election, the National Guard is on standby as a precaution in several states, including Washington state and Oregon, where hundreds of ballots were damaged or destroyed after at least three ballot drop boxes were recently set on fire, officials say. Almost all the ballots set ablaze on Monday were in a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, while most ballots in a drop box in Portland, Oregon, survived a fire set the same day, election officials said. The incidents are believed to be connected to a third fire on October 8, also in Vancouver. Portland police released a physical description of a suspect but said they’ve not identified him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the ballot box fires in a news release Friday announcing the National Guard being placed on standby, saying, “The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest.” Inslee did not disclose how many troops would be activated on Tuesday, but said they will be available to support law enforcement from Monday to Thursday, according to the news release. The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats to “election infrastructure” remain high, Inslee added. “Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election, I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond to any potential additional civil unrest,” Inslee said. In Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement Friday the National Guard is standing ready as political leaders call for peaceful protests, according to CNN affiliate KTVZ. “The governor’s office is closely monitoring and coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to ensure Oregon voters can safely cast their ballot,” the statement said. — CNN

Our Take: We made it, friends. D-Day 2024.

On a recent episode of Liberty Den, I told the story of a dinner I had back in 2015 with my grandparents at their retirement home and an original member of Dog Company, Second Ranger Battalion—the group tasked with ascending the 100+ foot cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc at Normandy on D-Day. The assignment was deemed a "suicide mission" by every military intelligence analyst who reviewed it; yet, they did it anyway.

Today, we climb the cliffs. When we reach the top, we don't know what to expect. We may meet no resistance, and can immediately begin making our way across the French countryside—where we will certainly meet the enemy; or, we may find ourselves overwhelmed with wave after wave of enemy contact, and forced to dig in and fight for every inch as we push inland.

Whatever happens next, there is no reason to be afraid. Anxious? Nervous? Sure. We have waited for this day for many years, counting every minute in grueling anticipation. As General Kwast wisely told me before our interview together: “your nerves indicate that you care, and are deeply invested in the outcome. It's good to be nervous."

We have been given the tools to win this fight by experienced psychological warfare operators—General Michael Flynn and Sergeant Boone Cutler. We have spent years honing our skills, sharpening our senses in sparring (debates) with one another. We have the numbers and the will to win. And most important, we have the truth on our side.

We can do this, regardless of whether any cavalry is coming over the ridge. Perhaps that formless horde that has been amassing on the ridgeline all this time was us all along. Perhaps we (the "future" we—the truth movement) were the White Hats all along, and the delay in all of this has simply been the time it has taken for us to realize that. Perhaps the group of patriots that many have come to believe are coming to save us was really just our own reflection looking back at us.

However...

Maybe the ships will pull into the harbor, and the Ghost Army will come pouring out, and devour our enemy whole.

Maybe...

[from ZeroHedge]

In 2020, Oregon deployed the National Guard and a unified command for election security, and recently, states have increasingly activated the Guard for cybersecurity during elections, the report concluded.

What I humbly suggest is that we proceed as if we are on our own—we have each other, and that is more than enough to accomplish the task at hand. We can do this.

And if the Ghost Army does show up, then our victory will be that much more substantial. Until then, we climb, then we dig in and wait for the counterattack— which is surely coming. —

Our Take: Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk have appeared on the biggest podcast in the world back-to-back-to-back on the eve of the most contentious election cycle in modern history.

Oh … and Joe Rogan followed it up with this …

Few operating at the Anon layers of the Info War have trust in our election systems; that's not a bad thing, as Americans must be forced to reckon with the inherently unreliable systems meant to codify their sovereign mandate sooner rather than later.

That said, I see these narrative deployments as being far less about ensuring enough people in the MAGA base get out and vote, and much more about prepping the mass psychological terrain for what will likely be an informational cascade of PsyOps meant to alternatively defend or wholly reject the will of the people this week.

Trump said he needs "a mandate in the vote," and I believe he said that not because he needs it to win an election ... but because he needs it for what comes after.

See these figures not as paragons, but as cognitive cyphers to awakening. —

Iowa officials can challenge the ballots of 2,176 registered voters they believe may not be U.S. citizens, a federal judge ruled days before Election Day on Sunday. Why it matters: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said he's working to ensure the election's integrity, but the ACLU joined a group of naturalized citizens in suing the Republican official because they said his decision wrongly kept "numerous naturalized U.S. citizens" from voting with a regular ballot. Driving the news: ACLU argued that the 12-year-old Iowa Department of Transportation list that Pate instructed county auditors to follow on Oct. 22 after early voting had started in the state was based on outdated information, which it said could burden naturalized citizens and deter people from voting. However, U.S. District Judge Stephen Locher noted in his decision Sunday that the Supreme Court had allowed Virginia to continue its automatic purging of voters while state officials appeal a lower court's decision temporarily blocking the program. The Biden-appointed judge said the Supreme Court's guidance for courts is to "act with great caution before awarding last-minute injunctive relief into how Iowa officials handle election issues." Zoom out: Republicans including former President Trump have claimed significant numbers of immigrants who aren't citizens are voting in U.S. elections, but Axios' Stef Kight notes there's no evidence such voting has ever happened on any significant scale. — Axios

Our Take: This is the key right here: "Whatever concerns plaintiffs might have about the nature and timing of Secretary Pate's letter, it would not be appropriate for the court to respond by granting injunctive relief that effectively forces local election officials to allow ineligible voters to vote."

The ACLU, Marc Elias, and other rabid leftists, such as the Biden/Harris Department of Justice, have been working overtime to ensure that ineligible voters remain on the rolls for this election. That this decision comes in Iowa is interesting, given a very silly poll that blew up over the weekend claiming Harris was going to win Iowa.

The poll received great criticism from the right and served as hopium for the left. Upon closer examination, I think this person just polled her retired ladies book club. WATCH:

Now leftists will cry voter suppression in Iowa – they were really counting on their efforts to “effectively force local election officials to allow ineligible voters to vote.” They’ll claim those gains belonged to retired women desperate to ensure younger generations can kill their own offspring.

Hilariously, they’re also now telling MEN to secretly vote for Kamala and lie to the other men in their lives – to preserve their daughters’ right to kill their own offspring. Because that’s a legitimate messaging strategy for winning ideas and a strong candidate.

It’s a dark and deceptive narrative, quite disturbing if you consider it for too long. Of course, darkness is all these counterfeit “liberals” have going on.

Thankfully, dawn is here. —

Once again Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken his requests and demands of Western backers a big step further while lambasting lack of action and adequate support. In a weekend Telegram post he warned that North Korean troops are already mustering just inside Russia within striking distance from Ukraine, and that long-range missiles are needed from the West to directly attack their encampments. "Now we see every site where Russia is accumulating these soldiers from North Korea on its territory – all their camps," The Ukrainian leader began. He urged that Ukraine needs the capability to attack "preemptively". "We could strike preemptively if we had this opportunity – to strike at a sufficiently long range. And it depends on the partners," Zelensky continued. That's when he lashed out against his own allies who have provided Ukraine's military billions up to this point. "But instead of such necessary long-range attacks, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching," he stressed. "Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians as well." — ZeroHedge

Our Take: I absolutely adore the North Korea/Ukraine storyline. It is TrumpaMania at its finest.

[from the article]

But things might not be going so well with attempts to integrate Russian and North Korean soldiers on the ground. While the story is unverified, Newsweek mentions the following:

A Russian soldier has spoken of how North Korean troops deployed to fight against Ukraine endangered their own unit by shooting in the wrong direction.

Haha! To me, this is a clear cut sign that the North Korea narrative is intended to be Putin's comic relief. To be honest, I did kind of view Putin and Kim Jong Un's bromance and subsequent signing of a security pact as some sort of Chekov's Gun narrative vehicle. I mean, you can't tease us with the possibility of a NorK military adventure and then not capitalize on the franchising opportunities. (This is America, after all.)

But it gets better:

Pyongyang will get money, food, and space technology from Russia in return for their contribution to Putin's war effort, The Korea Herald newspaper reported on Sunday. It cited Wi Sung-lac, a South Korean lawmaker it said had been briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service (NIS).

We're getting NorKs in Space! Sounds like a summer blockbuster. Rocket Man flying to the moon, burning out his fuse out there alone!

But in all seriousness, the Deep State needs to check itself before it wrecks itself. FAFO. —

President Joe Biden’s border deputies invited four times more migrants in October than the number of extra jobs created by CEOs, according to data obtained by NewsNation. Business groups created 12,000 additional jobs in September, amid an economic slowdown at the strike at Boeing. The 12,000 number was one-ninth of the 112,500 new jobs that were expected. But Biden’s deputies also invited 49,840 more parole migrants to fly or bus into the U.S. for jobs during October. Those legally contested “parole migrants” are welcomed by the Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the ports of entry along the border. An additional 56,580 migrants– including many women and children – crossed the border illegally and were registered by the Border Patrol. Some will be deported. Biden’s deputies also welcomed at least 150,000 legal immigrants, foreign temporary workers, and refugees. The more-migrants-than-jobs news prompted jeers from Americans who want more jobs and higher wages for Americans. “More illegal aliens crossed our border last week than jobs added for all of October,” said a tweet from Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI). “That’s Kamalonomics,” he added, as he blamed Kamala Harris who dodged an oversight over over migration in March 2021. — Breitbart

Our Take: Today is election day, and all you early voters cast your ballots before learning about this stunning reality: Harris delivered more invaders than incomes.

This is being called the worst jobs report in modern history, so it’s no wonder that the newscycle was hijacked for animal-induced emotional blackmail and vapid celebrity endorsements this weekend.

Set aside, for a moment, the fact that so many of the “new” jobs for Americans are the second and third jobs required to survive Kamalanomics. Second and third jobs are usually lower-skilled, just-for-extra-cash jobs… the same jobs most likely to be assumed by invaders, should they choose work.

Bringing in more humans than jobs impacts struggling Americans the most. The Harris administration did that. That fact alone might have changed some minds. We know that’s true because the media hid the story so hard.

This is one of the most important reasons for a single Election Day. Every American should be voting with the same available information. —

Israel has officially notified the UN that it is terminating a 1967 agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). West Jerusalem has accused the organization of ties to Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups. The Israeli parliament last week passed legislation banning the work of the UN agency in the country. The UNRWA was established in 1949 to deal with Palestinian refugees after the creation of the state of Israel led to the Arab-Israeli war. In 1967, following the Six-Day War, Israel requested that the UNRWA continue its operations in Gaza and the West Bank, which it agreed to facilitate. On Monday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that “UNRWA – the organization whose employees participated in the October 7 massacre and many of whose employees are Hamas operatives – is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution.” He further stated that the UN was presented with “endless evidence about Hamas operatives working at UNRWA and about the use of UNRWA facilities for the terror purposes and nothing was done about it.” — RT

Our Take: Finally!

I've been waiting for this development ever since the International Criminal Court first announced earlier this year that it was issuing indictments against Bibi Netanyahu and his merry band of psychopaths; Netanyahu has effectively branded the UN as a sponsor of terrorism by directly accusing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) of being a terrorist organization.

Whether any of these allegations are true is beside the point. The UN is now being accused by America's "Greatest Ally" of being a terrorist organization.

Do you see where this is going?

What a wonderful gift to the America First movement on the eve of our final battle with the Deep State.

Gentlemen! Accelerate! —

BONUS ITEMS

NBC aired a message from former President Donald Trump one day after Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Trump spoke for about one minute during the message, which was prerecorded and broadcast during a NASCAR race on Nov. 3. It was aired again during an NFL game. Trump, after greeting fans of sports, noted that the presidential election is slated for Nov. 5. “We’re two days away from the most important election in the history of our country. We’ve got to save our country, and it needs saving. It’s in very bad shape,” Trump said. “We’re going to end up in a depression based on what’s been happening,” he added later. “We have to straighten out our country, we have to close our borders, we have to lower our taxes, we have to get rid of inflation. I'll fix it." NBC declined to provide a comment on the development. — The Epoch Times

Israeli police have arrested a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and four others for allegedly leaking classified information to foreign media, court documents released on Sunday revealed. The intelligence allegedly claimed Hamas was planning to smuggle Israeli captives from Gaza to Egypt. Opposition leaders say the intelligence was leaked to take pressure off Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would bring home the roughly 100 Israeli captives still held by the Palestinian resistance movement. It is estimated that roughly 70 remain alive. Netanyahu has repeatedly sabotaged ceasefire talks with Hamas since the start of the war on October 7 last year, despite heavy pressure from the families of the captives to reach a deal. Court documents released on Sunday identified Eliezer Feldstein, an aide to Netanyahu, as one of several people being detained and interrogated over the leak of “classified and sensitive intelligence information.” The names of the other four detained persons have not been cleared for publication by Israel's military censors. The intelligence was leaked to two foreign media outlets, the Jewish Chronicle in the UK and Bild in Germany, both of which published stories about the leaked intelligence. The Jewish Chronicle later retracted its story. The court documents said that information taken from the Israeli military’s systems and “illegally issued” may have damaged Israel’s ability to free the captives held by Hamas in Gaza. — The Cradle

Russian disinformation is currently the "most active threat" to undermining public trust in the 2024 election, according to the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a joint statement on Monday warning that the IC has observed "foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans." "The IC expects these activities will intensify through election day and in the coming weeks, and that foreign influence narratives will focus on swing states," the statement continued. "Russia is the most active threat. Influence actors linked to Russia in particular are manufacturing videos and creating fake articles to undermine the legitimacy of the election, instill fear in voters regarding the election process, and suggest Americans are using violence against each other due to political preferences, judging from information available to the IC." — Newsweek

