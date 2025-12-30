Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
14h

Ghost and I are on the same page. And John rightfully made “feckless” the word of the year 2025. And for Fk’s sake let’s be clear: Iran isn’t the enemy. Putin isn’t the enemy. So sick of the mainstream spin. You guys get it. Now let’s convince the normies. (might need a shot of tequila first just to overlook their eye-rolls)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
14h

Given the big, bloated bureaucracy at all levels in this country, it's no wonder fraud is revealed far and wide when light is shined in a crack or two. Will anyone other than a conservative ever be held accountable for anything in this world?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture