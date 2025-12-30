The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 29th …

Federal agencies descended on Minnesota this week to investigate suspected fraud at child care centers and other facilities after a viral YouTube video claimed to uncover $110 million in fraudulent payments, intensifying scrutiny of the state’s oversight of public assistance programs. The Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Small Business Administration launched coordinated investigations following the video by YouTuber Nick Shirley, which showed licensed day care facilities that appeared empty or abandoned despite receiving millions in taxpayer funds. “We are working hand-in-hand with partners like @SecScottBessent, @Sec_Noem, @SecretaryTurner, and @SecretaryLCD to continue unraveling this scheme – and we will continue charging and convicting those behind it. The people of Minnesota deserve better,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X. – News Nation

Our Take:

Don’t worry guys, we can rest easy knowing that the same government that funded and allowed this fraud to go on for years will be the ones to “deliver” us the “answers and accountability” we demand.

This isn’t just “an indictment of both the national news media and feckless, dangerous office holders in Minnesota… It’s an indictment of the fraudulently elected, feckless, dangerous office holders in Congress.

The ones with the “power of the purse.” – Jon Herold

***

Another Take: Last night, I reiterated my stance that mandate cultivation is at the core of whatever constitutes the ‘patriot plan.’

Now, we’ve got the Trump admin descending on Minneapolis after widespread public outcry.

This isn’t because they didn’t know.

It’s because we hadn’t asked. – Burning Bright

Mind, Body and Synergy. Quality products that wont’t break the bank. No B.S. information or fitness clickbait. Focused on holistic health, mental/physical strength, and destroying establishment lies. Visit Conscious Strength, today! *Sponsored*

President Donald Trump warned the US could carry out further military strikes against Iran if it attempts to rebuild its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He made the remarks to journalists alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. In June, the US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, claiming they were intended to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program. Tehran has vehemently denied seeking nuclear weapons and condemned the strikes as unprovoked violations of its sovereignty. Iranian officials have stated that the damaged facilities will be rebuilt and uranium enrichment will continue. “If it’s confirmed, they know the consequences, and the consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than the last time,” Trump said on Monday. “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening.” The US president indicated he would “absolutely” support Israeli military action against Iran’s missile program, saying the US would act “immediately” against any nuclear advances. – RT

Our Take:

Assassination attempt on Putin... bombing Venezuela... threatening to start a war with Iran... Lindsey Graham’s Christmas in Tel Aviv must be exceeding his every expectation.

I don’t think President is a NeoCon faggot, but we must be clear that behaving like a NeoCon faggot is never fashionable. We must hope that Trump is playing a long-con, but we also have a responsibility to say that nothing about this rhetoric is America First.

As they launch a color revolution against the government of Iran, while threatening to kill as many Iranians as it will take to conquer the country, we must point out that this is the behavior of villains.

We all love kayfabe, but President Putin seems to be the one righteous leader acting and speaking in a direct manner…

I think for the time being he is the north star in guiding us through this narrative quagmire. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi backed the protests erupting throughout Iran on Monday with a message to his followers on social media. “I send my greetings to you, the bazaar merchants, and the people who have taken the streets into their own hands,” the prince stated in a video message. “As long as this regime remains in power, the country’s economic situation will continue to deteriorate. “Today is a time for greater solidarity…I call on all segments of society to join your fellow citizens in the streets and raise your voices demanding the downfall of this system.” – Jerusalem Post

Our Take: This guy is back…

…the Maria Corina Machado of Iran, supporting the Color Revolutionists.

Why are so many so-called “America First conservatives” supporting these ops?

That’s the question. [Clip Link] – Chris Paul

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Just the News that she has asked prosecutors to investigate the Obama-Biden era of lawfare as an ongoing election-meddling conspiracy that protected Democrats from criminal investigation and infringed the civil rights of Republicans like President Donald Trump and his supporters. Recovering from eye surgery, Bondi made the revelation in written answers Sunday to questions submitted by Just the News, signaling she agrees with FBI Director Kash Patel, who earlier this year penned a memo predicating an investigation looking at the weaponization of intelligence of law-enforcement powers dating to the Russia collusion case as an ongoing conspiracy. Such an approach allows prosecutors to charge defendants with alleged crimes outside the statute of limitations because they were connected to an ongoing conspiracy, much like those cases brought against the mafia and drug cartels. “At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide,” Bondi said. “This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people. — Just the News

Our Take: The “Obama-Biden Era Lawfare” isn’t just the Plaintiffs or “The People.” It’s the judges and prosecutors and strategists; it’s the academics that design the schemes then testify as expert witnesses. It’s the media’s uncritical adoption of the conspired narratives to manipulate the American people into supporting atrocities.

There is no question that the Obama-Biden Era Lawfare is an ongoing criminal conspiracy.

And it’s not just the lawfare against President Trump. The way the FBI’s Washington Field Office was weaponized against Trump supporters and advocates for conservative causes – from Right to Life to Parent’s Rights to Real Elections and a dozen other causes – was criminal.

This one is personal for me. The people that weaponized the investigatory apparatus and the courts must be held accountable for their despotism. There must be justice. We built the record believing that one day justice would be possible. Let’s see what happens. — Ashe in America

US President Donald Trump has condemned the attempted Ukrainian drone strike on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating the attack made him “very angry” and came at a “delicate period of time.” Earlier on Monday, Moscow said Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region came under a concentrated long-range drone attack overnight. A total of 91 kamikaze drones were used in the strike, all of which were intercepted. Top Russian officials condemned the attempted strike as a terrorist attack, vowing retaliation and signaling the incident was bound to affect Moscow’s position in the ongoing negotiations to settle the Ukraine conflict. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the White House, Trump confirmed he learned about the attack from Putin during a phone conversation earlier in the day. The incident made the US president “very angry,” particularly since it came during “a delicate period of time,” he said. “Early in the morning [Putin] said he was attacked. It’s not good. Don’t forget, you know, the Tomahawks. I stopped the Tomahawks. I didn’t want that,” Trump said, referring to US-made cruise missiles that have been repeatedly requested by Kiev. The exchange between the two presidents was earlier confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, who said Trump was “shocked” by the attack on Putin’s residence and said, “Thank God, we did not give the Tomahawks” to Kiev. – RT

Our Take: Here is Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, on the attack:

Assuming this narrative is even true, I think this is the part where Vlad lets loose the dogs of war on the Kiev regime, and maybe their handlers, as well. It is kind of pathetic that this has been allowed to limp along for as long as it has.

The world despises the American political class, almost as much as the American People despise them.

I wish we could liberate ourselves from these cretins, but unfortunately, too many are still caught up in the fake television drama that is the US Congress. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Vice President JD Vance plans to literally fly above MAGA’s rising civil war — campaigning coast to coast in the midterms and sticking close to President Trump, while building support for an expected presidential run in 2028. Why it matters: Vance has to get ready for a national campaign. But he can’t look too eager, since President Trump isn’t one to share the spotlight. Vance aides say he’s focused on next November’s midterms, not thinking about 2028. But talking with outside Vance allies and others familiar with his thinking, Axios stitched together the VP’s five-pronged plan for making 2026 pay off later: 1. Be a loyal VP… 2. Stay out of MAGA’s civil war… 3. Raise big money… 4. Play big in ‘26… 5. Lean on an influencer army… “In the new year, Vice President Vance will continue delivering on those promises while campaigning aggressively with Republicans across the country to win the midterms.” – Axios

Our Take: Coordinated messaging op from both sides of the Uniparty promoting JD! Hamel as your next ruler.

Grovel time! [Clip Link] – Chris Paul

In the year 1998, Bill Clinton was facing impeachment proceedings, “Titanic” was cleaning up at the Oscars and most households still had landline phones. Gallup and USA Today called up 1,055 Americans on those landlines and asked them for their best predictions about a year in the distant future: 2025. Those predictions are now memorialized via polling archives maintained by the Roper Center at Cornell University. So, with the final days of 2025 now slipping into the past, here’s a look back at how some of them held up. Some were surprisingly prescient. Most Americans predicted that, over the next 27 years, the country would have elected a Black president, gay marriages would be legal and commonplace and a “deadly new disease” would have emerged. Most people in 1998 correctly doubted that space travel would be common for ordinary Americans or that alien life forms would have made contact. Other predictions didn’t hold up as well. About two-thirds of Americans thought the country would have elected a female president by now. More than half expected a cure for cancer and 61% expected that “people will routinely live to be 100 years old.” (The world is not quite there yet.) – CNN

Our Take: 1998 was a good year. I was 18-19, living my best life in college. There was no war on terror, existence was affordable, and the world seemed full of possibility. Consider from this poll:

“Most believed race relations would improve.”

They already had. In 1998, America was largely post-racial. Race baiters today will tell you that statement is racist, just a symptom of my whiteness or some other such nonsense, but I grew up in Atlanta where race relations were in your face. The 1980s and early 1990s were tumultuous, but by 1998, Americans were chill.

Then we elected “the first black president,” who happened to be a rabid communist, and race relations reignited in an institutionalized way. All of a sudden, white Americans had to take classes about their fragility and endure struggle sessions until they admitted that they were, actually, racist — because, of course, it’s not possible to white and not be racist.

Trust the science.

I’ve long said that Obama’s presidency was the long march through the institutions. Turns out, it’s easy to overthrow America when you dehumanize all critics as evil racists. It was so easy and effective that many of our countrymen still deny it happened.

But it did happen. And the traitors must be held accountable. There’s no statute of limitations on treason. — Ashe in America

***

Another Take: 2025 is going to go down as the first year of the new American Golden Age.

Whether you recognized the many victories it held at the time, or only with the benefit of hindsight is quite up to you. In my latest, I attempt to shed some light on the matter. [Read More] – Burning Bright

President Donald Trump has stated that US forces destroyed a “big facility” along the shore of Venezuela, marking what appears to be the first known land strike by the US within the country. On Friday, Trump first mentioned the US military action in an interview on WABC radio, saying, “We just knocked out… a big plant or big facility where the ships come from. So we hit them very hard.” Speaking at Mar-a-Lago alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump described the target as an “implementation” area allegedly linked to drug trafficking. “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” he said. Details surrounding the operation remain scarce. – RT

Our Take: Meanwhile, this is what Nicolas Maduro is doing.

Hard to take any of this seriously. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

At least a dozen states are working to shield people from soaring health insurance costs following Congress’ failure to extend Obamacare subsidies for tens of millions of Americans. The efforts, which include actions taken by state leaders in California, Colorado and Maryland, in nearly every case come with a major caveat: They will only be able to help a portion of the people whose health insurance will be too expensive without the enhanced subsidies that Congress opted not to renew before leaving Washington for the year. “We can carry the cost for a little bit, but at some point, we will need Congress to act,” said Javier Martínez, speaker of the House in New Mexico, the only state so far to cover all lapsed subsidies. “No state can withstand to plug in every single budget hole that the Trump administration leaves behind.” The speed at which the mostly Democratic states have taken action underscores the mounting national anxiety about the medical and political impact the end of these subsidies will have. – Politico

Our Take: Politico is working overtime to paint blue states as worried about what’s going to happen to people’s health insurance. That’s hilarious.

“The speed at which the mostly Democratic states have taken action underscores the mounting national anxiety about the medical and political impact the end of these subsidies will have.”

The only time they have authentic outrage is when it’s about themselves. And the only time government moves quickly is when it’s afraid of exposure.

Are there kickbacks and fraud in the Obamacare subsidies?

Let’s find out! — Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

According to the airport’s November data, traffic was down 9.6% year over year, falling to 4.3 million passengers. That’s a worse month than October, which saw an 8.2% decline. For the last two years, November has been one of the busiest months of the year in Las Vegas thanks to the Formula 1 race held the week before Thanksgiving. But this year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix fell in the same month as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. During the shutdown, air traffic was cut back at dozens of airports, including LAS, as air traffic controllers went unpaid for weeks. The biggest declines are coming from Canadian airlines. In 2024, 28% of foreign tourists to the United States were from Canada; this year, that number is down 23%, marking a $4 billion hit to the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products initiated a countrywide boycott of travel to the U.S., and it’s been felt particularly hard in Vegas. Air Canada traffic is down 40% to Las Vegas since last year. – SFGate

The Trump administration has long seen asylum requests as “a huge loophole” in its effort to close the border. Over the last two months, it’s become apparent how it intends to close it. The Department of Homeland Security is asking courts to summarily dismiss asylum claims without a hearing and send migrants to a third country where they can pursue relief, even if they have no connection to that place. The federal government is relying on so-called safe third country agreements Trump officials have reached with a number of nations, including Uganda, Honduras and Ecuador — countries that have a reputation for destabilizing gang violence or a history of human-rights abuses. The effort represents the latest attempt by the Trump administration to curtail immigration to the United States and meet its ambitious annual deportation goal of 1 million people. – Politico

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a newly published interview argues Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is “100 percent” following orders from President Trump, and as a result relinquishing the power of Congress. The remarks from Greene, who will resign from Congress effective Jan. 5, come amid complaints from members of the House that it is giving up too much sway to the White House. “I want you to know that Johnson is not our Speaker. He is not our leader,” Greene told The New York Times in December, according to a profile of her published Monday. “And in the legislative branch — a totally separate body of government — he is literally 100 percent under direct orders from the White House. And many, many Republicans are so furious about that, but they’re cowards.” – The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.