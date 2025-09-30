The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, September 29th …

President Donald Trump and Democrats emerged from a private White House meeting on Sept. 29 without an agreement to keep the federal government open, setting up the prospects of a wide-scale shutdown in major services beginning in about 30 hours. After sitting down at the White House, the president and the four top congressional leaders failed to strike a deal. If funding expires at midnight on Oct. 1 – which appeared likely absent any unexpected breakthrough – a shutdown will start at 12:01 a.m. “There was a frank and direct discussion with the president of the United States and Republican leaders,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters after the meeting with the president. But he added that “significant and meaningful differences remain.” The leaders of the two parties are standing their ground, with Republicans pushing a stopgap solution that would extend current funding levels until Nov. 21 and Democrats fighting for changes, mostly related to health care access and subsidies, as part of any deal. – USA Today

Our Take: I don’t care who gets blamed for the shutdown. It’s all political theatre.

I’ll cast blame upon whoever votes to avert it or get us out of it, if we actually do shut down...

All of congress sucks. They’re all illegitimate. –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is open to granting Hamas amnesty if the Palestinian militant group frees the remaining hostages and leaves Gaza. The pledge marks a shift from Netanyahu’s long-held stance that the war can only end with the complete dismantling of Hamas, including its leadership. In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Netanyahu appeared to confirm leaked details of a peace plan by US President Donald Trump, suggesting the group could be offered immunity. “If Hamas leaders, for example, are escorted out of the country, yeah, if they finish the war, release all the hostages, we’ll let them out,” he said. “All of that, I think, is part of the plan. I’m not going to pre-empt it, because we’re having these discussions right now.” According to Trump’s plan, reported by the Times of Israel, Hamas leaders would be granted safe passage out of Gaza if the 48 remaining hostages are freed within 48 hours of Israel’s public acceptance. In exchange, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners serving life terms, over 1,000 Gazans detained since the war began, and the remains of several hundred Palestinians killed in the conflict. The plan also states that Hamas members who commit to “peaceful coexistence” would receive amnesty, while those choosing to leave Gaza would be given safe passage to third countries. Other provisions in the 21-point plan include the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and a pledge by Israel not to launch further strikes on Qatar. Netanyahu said he would discuss the clause with the Trump administration but declined to say whether Israel would commit to it. – RT

Our Take: “In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Netanyahu appeared to confirm leaked details of a peace plan by US President Donald Trump, suggesting the group could be offered immunity. “If Hamas leaders, for example, are escorted out of the country, yeah, if they finish the war, release all the hostages, we’ll let them out,” he said. “All of that, I think, is part of the plan. I’m not going to pre-empt it, because we’re having these discussions right now.”

Considering the tone of the speech that Bibi Netanyahu gave on Friday at the UN, this is a yuge shift in rhetoric, posture and tone. It sounds like Trump and his Arab/Muslim partners have flexed and Bibi capitulated, while the State Department and US delegation to the UN all continue to look like a bunch of jackasses for ignoring the fact that this is exactly what the Arab League and Palestinian Authority have been demanding from Hamas since July.

My full analysis of the Netanyahu speech from Friday can be seen here.

All eyes are now on the highly anticipated Netanyahu-Trump meeting scheduled at the White House today. I expect Trump to continue backing Net-and-Yoohoo, while Yoohoo continues to pay lip service to peace. He promised over the weekend that he has a major announcement to make when his US trip ends and he returns to Israel, with the expectation being that it will be an expanded campaign against one of his neighbors. (Likely Syria, in response to the nuclear deals given to Turkey by Trump and Putin.)

–

***

Another Take: Israel and the Western Globalist Hegemon have emphatically rejected any semblance of a two-state solution.

Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan looks an AWFUL lot like a two-state solution.

This is submission ... just not by the side most expected to submit.

Sovereign Alliance. –

***

One More Take: The Uniparty Right Zionists told me Qatar supports terrorism.

Weird. –

The use of Tylenol, also known by its generic names paracetamol and acetaminophen (APAP), by pregnant women has been linked to “developmental alterations in both the reproductive tract and the brain” of unborn babies, especially boys. A 2017 study, published in the Society for Reproduction and Fertility’s journal Reproduction, found that paracetamol/acetaminophen exposure in fetal male mammals has significant impacts on both physical and neurological sexual development that could still be observed in later adulthood. “Through intrauterine exposure experiments in C57BL/6 mice, we found that exposure to APAP decreased neuronal number in the sexually dimorphic nucleus (SDN) of the preoptic area (POA) in the anterior hypothalamus of male adult offspring,” the 2017 study states. “Likewise, exposure to the environmental pollutant and precursor of APAP, aniline, resulted in a similar reduction. Decrease in neuronal number in the SDN-POA is associated with reductions in male sexual behaviour.” The researchers—hailing from Denmark, Brazil, France, Sweden, and the United States—observed that fetal exposure to APAP altered critical mating behaviors in adult male mice, including territorial marking through urination and decreased aggressiveness toward the presence of other male mice. Concerningly, the study also found “exposed males had reduced intromissions and ejaculations during mating with females in oestrus.”

– The National Pulse

Our Take: Wow, Tylenol really seems to have pissed someone off. First it’s linked to autism when taken during pregnancy. Now it’s making males infertile.

Stories like these almost immediately make me think of the Georgia Guidestones:

“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

That was the very first guideline on the stones.

Tylenol (acetaminophen, paracetamol) was the number one, super safest drug ever — for all the vulnerables (kids, pregos, oldies). The experts told all of us to take Tylenol for all the pain- and fever-related things.

Was that always a lie? Was it always poison?

Then again, Tylenol doesn’t just dull pain – it has been linked in some studies to changes in risk perception and emotional processing. If those effects make populations more “compliant” or “less emotionally reactive,” then restricting or demonizing it could be about removing a subtle social tranquilizer. Is Tylenol the Soma of Brave New World? Is it being intentionally tapered?

Then again (again?), once the public (at large) swallows the idea that even Tylenol can be declared “dangerous” – and, therefore, start begging for daddy government solutions – government regulators are instantly in a position to reset the OTC pain-management market under their total control.

Remember a couple years ago when we were speculating about reality collapse? –

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in igniting a global conflict, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday, replying to claims that Moscow could send drones against the EU nation. Just a day earlier, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Russia could target Italy or other European nations with drone attacks. This month, Poland and Estonia accused Moscow of breaching their airspace – accusations that Russia has dismissed as unfounded. “I don’t think Putin wants to start World War III, so I want to reassure all Italians,” Tajani said in a speech at a Forza Italia party event in Telese Terme on Sunday. “I don’t believe Putin wants to send drones to swarm us,” he said, adding that he had discussed the subject with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crossetto that morning. In early September, Poland accused Russia of violating its airspace with a number of drones, with Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski later warning that any intrusions would be met with force. – RT

Our Take: There are a lot of interesting facets to this story.

First and foremost, we have Italy – yet again – coming out with the Sovereign Alliance signal that Russia is not a bad guy and certainly not the enemy of the West. The man speaking on behalf of Italy is Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who has an interesting political history, but the important factoid is that along with being appointed Foreign Minister by Georgia Meloni when she took office in 2022, Tajani was also appointed Deputy Prime Minister alongside Matteo Salvini. And Salvini is the guy who was implicated in an alleged scheme by the EU in 2017, where he was accused of taking money from Russia (through Rosatom and Banca Intesa) to start his populist political party.

The other really interesting facet from the article was this quote:

According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the drones allegedly found on Polish territory could not have been launched from Russia.

“If they are the ones we are thinking of, then their flight range is shorter than the distance from the border of the Russian Federation to the border with Poland,” he said on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

So it sounds like these alleged Russian drones that penetrated Polish airspace may not have even been Russian? Or maybe the story wasn’t even real?

–

With less than two days before a potential U.S. government shutdown, the Department of War has issued contingency guidance outlining six priorities and contracting plans. The document warns that activities not deemed “excepted”, and unable to be performed by military personnel in place of furloughed civilian staff, will be suspended once funding lapses, though the defense secretary may designate additional activities as excepted. Fiscal 2025 funding expires at midnight Wednesday, and without a continuing resolution approved by Congress and signed by President Trump, the government will shut down. Active-duty troops, including reserve personnel on federal orders, will continue to serve and may be tasked with duties normally handled by furloughed civilians. Only the minimum number of civilian employees needed to carry out excepted activities will remain at work. The Pentagon identified its highest priorities as securing the U.S. southern border, supporting operations in the Middle East, advancing the Golden Dome initiative, and maintaining depot work, shipbuilding, and critical munitions. Contractors can continue work on previously awarded projects, but new contracts cannot be executed during a lapse in appropriations.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: The DoW has issued its continuity of operations plan for the shutdown. –

***

Another Take: As Jon points out, the ‘Department Priorities’ look a LOT like Devo.

In the context of Narrative Warfare and the ongoing trend of asymmetric disclosure, it’ll be interesting to see how much of the public narrative concerning a looming shutdown surrounds continuity of government. –

Add YouTube to the list of tech and media companies to settle a lawsuit from President Trump after the start of his second term. The Alphabet-owned company agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve a lawsuit over the suspension of Trump’s account following a mob of his supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol in 2021, according to court papers filed on Monday. Under the deal, $22 million will go toward a trust for the National Mall, the entity handling the construction of a $200 million ballroom at the White House. The remainder is earmarked for other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union, Andrew Baggiani, Austen Fletcher, Maryse Veronica Jean-Louis, Frank Valentine, Kelly Victory and Naomi Wolf.

– The Hollywood Reporter

Our Take: Cool. When do the rest of us get paid? –

The US is working to ramp up missile production in preparation for a potential conflict with China, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing officials familiar with the matter. The Pentagon is reportedly pressing defense contractors to double or quadruple output amid mounting concerns over insufficient weapons stockpiles. The US Department of Defense launched the drive in June, when it invited top missile makers to a Pentagon roundtable, sources told the paper. Led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, the meeting drew major arms contractors, startups like Anduril Industries and crucial component suppliers. Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is playing an “unusually” hands-on role in the effort, reportedly known as the Munitions Acceleration Council. The WSJ noted that the top official personally calls some executives on a weekly basis to track their progress. President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are exploring extraordinary avenues to expand our military might and accelerate the production of munitions,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told the newspaper. “This effort has been a collaboration between defense industry leaders and senior Pentagon officials.” The new acceleration council is focused on 12 weapons that the Pentagon wants on hand for a potential conflict with China, the WSJ relayed. – RT

Our Take: So, now I suppose we are going to fire up the hype machine for the long-anticipated conflict over Taiwan? The defense industry working with top Pentagon officials to rebuild the military? How is that any different than how the system has always operated? –

Slovakia’s parliament passed a constitutional amendment on Friday that recognizes only two sexes, male and female, and restricts adoption rights to married couples. The amendment also guarantees equal pay for men and women and requires parental consent for sexual education. The amendment, introduced by Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government, passed with 90 votes in the 150-seat National Council. Twelve opposition lawmakers from right-leaning parties supported the measure, which required a three-fifths majority to succeed. Justice Minister Boris Susko stated that the amendment aims to strengthen traditional values. However, leftist human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned the move. “Today, the Slovak government chose to follow the lead of countries, such as Hungary, whose policies have led to an erosion of human rights,” Amnesty International said in a statement. The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, also criticized the amendment, arguing that it denies “the realities of trans and intersex people” and could violate Slovakia’s international obligations. He expressed concern over the potential impact on human rights guarantees, such as access to legal gender recognition. – The National Pulse

AND

Britain’s socialized National Health Service (NHS) has come under fire for guidance that highlights supposed benefits of first-cousin marriage—highly prevalent among Africans, Pakistanis, and other ethnic minority groups in Britain—despite the well-documented risks of birth defects. The guidance from NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme claims such marriages offer “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages. ”Critics, including Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Holden, have condemned the NHS for endorsing what they see as a harmful practice. Holden remarked, “Our NHS should stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices.” He further criticized Britain’s governing Labour Party for ignoring calls to end cousin marriage as a means of deterring chain migration—although the Conservatives did not end it during their 14 years in office from 2010 to mid-2024, either. – The National Pulse

Our Take: A tale of two Europes. Oh, I know, England isn’t really Europe or whatever, but the inbreeding sort of implies that England is just as European as the rest of that inbred continent. Then again, England is also importing other inbred cultures at a rapid clip – which likely plays a role in “the science” of the second story – so England might be the most European of them all.

England is definitely more European than Slovakia. Slovakia is based.

—

US President Donald Trump laid out his plan for ending the war in Gaza during a White House press conference with visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, declaring that Washington is “beyond very close” to reaching a deal after Jerusalem accepted the proposal, while Arab and Muslim countries committed to disarming Hamas. “Now it’s time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we put forward today,” Trump said while standing alongside Netanyahu in the White House State Dining Room after the pair met in the Oval Office for over an hour. Egyptian and Qatari mediators presented Hamas negotiators with the US proposal late Monday night, an Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel. US officials were mum on the timeline for when Hamas might return a response, but the diplomat speculated that it would take “several days, at least.” Minutes before the press conference began, the White House published its 20-point plan in full, trimming down one point from an earlier version revealed by The Times of Israel last week. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: There is a lot to unpack from this press conference, but the main takeaway should be that President Trump’s formal proposal to bring peace to the Middle East is explicitly based on the New York Declaration, otherwise known as the Saudi-French Two-State Solution proposal. (Yes, the same one that I believe got Tammy Bruce fired from the State Department after she disrespected it in July.)

It’s also important to note that Trump humiliated Netanyahu at a number of points throughout the press conference. For a full breakdown of the presser, check out my livestream of it from yesterday.

For a more concise breakdown, tune in to Badlands Daily today.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Electronic Arts, the video game company behind hits like Madden NFL and The Sims, has entered into an agreement to be bought for $55 billion. The three buyers are private equity firm Silver Lake Partners (which is also set to co-own TikTok’s new U.S. business); Saudi Arabia’s private wealth fund PIF; and Affinity Partners, an investment firm whose founder and CEO is Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump. The deal, the largest private equity-funded buyout in history, was made public on Monday (Sept. 29). Current stockholders in the company will get $210 per share in cash, 25% above what the stock was worth as of last Thursday. Per the Associated Press, the price of the company’s stock began rising on Friday as rumors about the acquisition began to surface. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval because of the involvement of Saudi Arabia. However, the relationship between the Saudis and the Trump family has been extremely tight in recent years, due in no small part to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour hosting events at Trump’s clubs. – Complex

The United States Department of Justice is suing Minnesota, and both Twin Cities, over so-called “sanctuary city” policies. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Monday that “Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process.” In the 34-page lawsuit, the department is asking a judge to invalidate sections of the state constitution, city codes in St. Paul and Minneapolis, and Hennepin County administrative orders. Federal prosecutors claim the collective policies that prevent local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are unconstitutional. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have city ordinances that prohibit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. – CBS News

