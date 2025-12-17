The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Donald Trump will give an address to the nation live from the White House on Wednesday night, he announced on Tuesday. Trump teased the address in a statement on social media, saying the speech will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He has not clarified a topic for the address. “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” Trump wrote. Speaking to Fox News’ “American Reports,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would be “be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year, and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well.” Trump last formally addressed the nation in November after two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in the nation’s capital. – Fox News

Our Take:

Trump says he will be making an address to the nation tomorrow from the White House.

Begins his post with “My Fellow Americans” and ends it with “The Best Is Yet To Come.”

And tomorrow is the 17th, too.

(anon intensifies) – Jordan Sather

US President Donald Trump tells guests at the White House Hanukkah party that Congress “is becoming antisemitic,” as the “Jewish lobby” is no longer the strongest in Washington. Trump initially refers to all of Congress, but then highlights the Squad of progressive Democrats, as the White House has downplayed growing criticism of Israel in the Republican Party. “My father would tell me, the most powerful lobby that there is in this country is the Jewish Lobby. It’s the Israeli lobby. It’s not that way anymore,” Trump reflects, in a new version of comments he has made before. “I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people,” Trump says to a cheering, albeit relatively smaller crowd at the annual gathering due to the construction of the White House East Room. After the father of slain former hostage Omer Neutra politely corrected Trump for saying that he had gotten all remaining hostages out of Gaza at an earlier Hanukkah reception of the White House, the president again mistakenly claims to have done so. The body of Ran Gvili is still held in Gaza.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: Oh boy, is everybody BIG MAD over this moment.

I can’t tell you how many people have tagged me in these video posts wondering if I have decided to second-guess myself or will be pivoting away from my long-held position on Trump and Israel.

Huh?

Call me crazy, but I am interpreting Trump’s comments completely opposite of how most are, it seems.

The same week that Netanyahu and the Zionist Diaspora is demanding that every government in the world capitulate to Israeli Intelligence, and allow Mossad to partner with “local law enforcement” to target antisemites worldwide, Trump stands up in front of the world and declares that the Israel lobby no longer has the clout that it once did.

That’s a shot across the bow, especially if it is actually true. He is reminding them of their waning influence over the US government, while acknowledging that they have, in fact, controlled the US government for quite some time. Which means that their demise is inevitable — not because they are Jewish or Israeli, but because they are now openly calling for new forms of tyranny and for the dissolution of the First Amendment in America.

Remember, Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL has already stated that even Jews who criticize Israel will be hunted down for being antisemites.

Now let’s address this Mark Levin clip, where Levin reminds Trump that he referred to him as “the first Jewish president” back in 2019 and then doubles down and calls Trump “the first two-time—non-consecutive Jewish president.”

I’m not questioning or challenging President Trump true feelings for Jews — I assume he likes them as much as he likes anybody else — because this isn’t actually about Jews or Jewishness. This is about raw political power, and the ability for a government to protect itself from fair criticism.

Ever since May, when President Trump visited the Gulf Arab States in the Middle East, Mark Levin has been engaged in subversive social media activity against the President, openly ridiculing all moves to normalize relations with the Islamic world as well as with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Here is a post that Levin reposted on Monday – 24 hours before appearing on stage with Trump – which basically insinuates that Trump is a traitor due to his relationship with Qatar.

Basic logic and discernment leads me to believe that Mark Levin does not view President Trump with the level of reverence that he claims, and I think Trump knows that.

So, why subject yourself to the dog and pony show? And the public ridicule? Because, as President Trump said in his 2017 inauguration, “I take all of these slings and arrows for you, The American People.”

My guess is that we are about to watch President Trump slap down Netanyahu when he visits Mar-a-Lago on December 29 – especially if Bibi comes in all uppity making demands about hate speech monitoring and laws.

P.S. Most people hear this and think, “Oh no, Trump is compromised!”

I hear this and think, “Wow, Trump just said the quiet part out loud and is affirming the allegations that the US is living under State Capture.”

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2, Clip Link 3, Clip Link 4] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has disputed portions of a Vanity Fair article in which she paints an unflattering picture of the Trump administration and many of its top officials. In the interview, Wiles described Donald Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality” and Vice President JD Vance as having been a “conspiracy theorist” for a decade. But in a post on X, Wiles said that Vanity Fair disregarded “significant context” to create “an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative” about the administration. Wiles, 68, played a key part in Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign before becoming the first woman to be White House Chief of Staff. In a New York Post interview, Trump defended Wiles, describing her as “fantastic” and suggested she had been “deceived” by the writer. The president also said he thought Wiles’ comments about his personality mirrored remarks he previously made. Over the course of nearly a dozen interviews with Vanity Fair, Wiles talked about a wide range of issues, including handling of Epstein files, Trump’s legal actions against political rivals, and also about personalities around the president. – BBC

Our Take: I just read the Susie Wiles interview with Vanity Fair, both parts. It was boring and irrelevant.

There is no scandal there whatsoever. – Chris Paul

With the Brown University shooter still on the loose Tuesday, Providence police released enhanced videos and a timeline of a person of interest’s movements as investigators continued to pursue evidence that might help them crack the case. Police have released multiple videos of the man suspected in Saturday’s attack in an engineering building classroom, where two students were killed and nine others were wounded. None of the videos showed the man’s face, which was either turned away or masked. But clearer videos were emerging on Tuesday as investigators tried to piece together movements of a person of interest. The FBI has described the suspect as stocky and about 5 feet, 8 inches. A church on the university campus planned to host a “Community Service of Lament, Healing and Hope” on Tuesday night. – NBC (Boston 10)

Our Take:

Patiently waiting for the gait analysis from The Blaze. [Clip Link] – Jon Herold

Britain’s new intelligence chief warned on Dec. 15 that the UK is operating in an era when “the front line is everywhere,” as she set out an assessment of global threats and described Russia as an “aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist” power determined to export instability across Europe and beyond. Blaise Metreweli, who recently became head of the Secret Intelligence Service—commonly known as MI6—said that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine and its wider hybrid operations pose an acute and enduring danger to Britain and its allies, according to a preview of her first public speech released by the British government. “The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus,” Metreweli said. Speaking from MI6 headquarters in London, Metreweli said that as Russia and other hostile actors rewrite the rules of conflict through cyber operations, information warfare, and covert sabotage, the global threat environment is becoming increasingly complex and interconnected. – The Epoch Times

Our Take: I often argue that the clearest bits of signal come from the unwitting admissions of the enemy camp itself.

Consider the latest dispatch from the crumbling battlements of the Western globalist hegemon: Britain’s new MI6 chief, in her maiden public sermon warns of an “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist” Russia—a power intent on exporting chaos, rewriting the rules of conflict and challenging the rules-based international order with unrelenting hybrid fury.

And she’s right.

Russia HAS adopted precisely such a stance:

Aggressive in defense of its borders and its soul.

Expansionist in reclaiming the cultural and historical spheres long stripped from it.

Revisionist in daring to challenge the false chronicles we’ve been fed for generations.

And this ... this is a righteous thing.

For what else could a nation do after a century of sustained assault by the very architects of globalist dominion that stand quaking before its renewal now?

The same shadowy consortium that orchestrated the Bolshevik scourge, toppled the last Tsar, bled Mother Russia dry through two Great Wars engineered on globalist altars, and then—having driven her from the Western fold physically through martial carnage, culturally through subversive infiltration and narratively through relentless propaganda—proceeded to rewrite her history entirely?

Her Story?

They painted the Orthodox Christian heartland as the eternal villain: first as the Red Menace lurking in the shadows of a false, ie: ‘cold’ war, then the resurgent bear gorging on nationalist pride, and always the tiger poised to strike whenever true sovereignty stirs in the West.

All the while, Russia fought alongside the West against common foes, sacrificed tens of millions to crush Prussian puppets and Islamic extremists alike and endured the twin evils of communism and oligarchic fascism only to emerge with its faith intact and resolve hardened.

Yet the globalist script demanded a perpetual antagonist—one close enough in appearance and spirit to serve as a mirrored warning: ‘This is what becomes of you without our benevolent system.’

Now, with the tide turning under a renewed American awakening—one catalyzed by Donald Trump’s unyielding stand against endless wars, Deep State machinations and the Ukrainian grift that prolonged it all—Russia seizes the moment to take back what was stolen.

Not through conquest alone, but through reclamation.

It’s revisionism not as villainy, but as restoration—dismantling the false ledger dripped in red ink, exposing the Prussian-Marxist hand that authored so much of the twentieth century’s tragedy and reasserting a sovereign identity rooted in faith, family and nation that the collectivists could never fully extinguish.

In this context, the new spy chief’s alarm isn’t mere rhetoric; it’s panic disguised as warning.

For when Russia grows aggressive in safeguarding its own resurgence, the globalist edifice trembles.

When it expands into the narrative voids left by retreating Western hegemony, illusions begin to fracture.

And when it revises the history sold to us all ... the truth begins to bleed through the pages. – Burning Bright

A federal judge ruled on Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) must allow states additional time to bring themselves into compliance with new guidance regarding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility. The order follows a coalition of 20 state attorneys general filing suit on November 26, arguing that the administration failed to provide a legally required 120-day compliance period. The issue centers on guidance issued by the USDA on October 31, 2025, which would bar SNAP benefit eligibility for certain lawful permanent residents—including refugees and asylum seekers. Notably, the USDA guidance stems from changes to SNAP, also known as food stamps, made under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on July 4. Provisions in the law significantly reduced the number of immigrants who can qualify for the supplemental food assistance. – The National Pulse

Our Take: If you like your food stamps, you can keep your food stamps – at least until April 2026.

“The inability to provide compliance in the time period in which they were forced to by virtue of the guidance contributed to an erosion of trust,” Judge Kasubhai wrote, extending the grace period to April 9, 2026.

It’s cute that the judge thinks there is still public trust.

It would be cool if the administration challenged this ruling to clarify presidential authorities, but if we are prioritizing resources, using the people’s resources to fight a four month grace period for compliance seems like a low priority.

There’s still a treasonous conspiracy to prosecute. — Ashe in America

The US has given Ukraine a “take it or leave it” ultimatum, warning that an offer of NATO-style security guarantees could be withdrawn if Kiev does not agree to Washington’s proposed peace terms, according to The Telegraph. On Monday, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal. While the details have not been made public, American officials cited by the newspaper have described the proposed security guarantees as “platinum standard.” However, the negotiators reportedly warned Zelensky that the offer “will not be on the table forever,” urging him to accept Washington’s terms. The guarantees are said to be modeled on NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all and justifies retaliation by the entire bloc. American officials told The Telegraph that around 90% of the broader peace deal has already been agreed upon by both Moscow and Kiev. – RT

Our Take: Everybody wants to make this about #OurBoyZ (h/t: @Burning Bright) but this is really about the losers running NATO and the EU.

Zelensky is merely the shiny object being dangled in front of them.

In order for Europe (and by extension, Western Civilization) to be saved, the bureaucracies of the EU and NATO must be destroyed. The only way to destroy these bureaucracies is to stretch them to their limits, bankrupt them, and make them politically unviable by turning the European people against them.

This latter part will be accomplished by motivating the European people to support populist-nationalist governments whose self-interest will dictate that they leave the EU and NATO and pursue a foreign policy agenda that is driven by bilateral relations and mutually beneficial trade deals, while abandoning the Bolshevik principles of cultural Marxism.

Europe will not be saved overnight. This process requires time. Therefore, Zelensky’s apparent demeanor is a benefit to that agenda. The deal with Russia is most likely complete. Now it is a matter of luring the corrupt European elite into a trap that will lead to their political demise. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The Obamas were supposed to meet with director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, the night they were killed, allegedly by their son Nick Reiner, in their home in Los Angeles. “We were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night — and we got the news,” Michelle Obama said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night, when host Jimmy Kimmel asked how she was coping with the news of her friends’ murders. The former first lady said she and her husband were devastated when they learned that the legendary filmmaker and his wife, with whom they had been friends for “many, many years,” had been killed. “Let me just say this: Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you would ever want to know,” she said — appearing to allude to remarks made by President Trump, who called Rob Reiner “deranged” and “tortured and struggling” in a Truth Social post following the filmmaker’s death. – New York Post

Our Take: Were they planning to go paddle-boarding together? – Chris Paul

***

Another Take: Rob Reiner spearheaded the “Committee to Investigate Russia”, pushing the treasonous attempt to overthrow the government after Trump won the 2016 election. Here he is in a short film with James Clapper and John Brennan. [WATCH 22 Min Clip]

There are also allegations he was involved in typical Hollywood grooming activities, as well. Would his explain his “loudest have the most to hide” actions.

Spare me the “Trump’s mean tweets are too mean!” virtue signaling.

Do I support Trump’s statement? No. But I don’t care either. I can understand his sentiment. He probably knows more about the skeletons in Reiner’s closet than we do, as well. Self righteous conservative influencers acting butthurt over Trump’s statements are too interested in their online appearances.

– Jordan Sather

US President Donald Trump has imposed an oil blockade on Venezuela, redirecting a large American naval armada in the Caribbean from operations against alleged “narcoterrorists” to intercepting “sanctioned tankers” entering and leaving the country. Trump announced the move in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, describing it as “a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela.” “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before – until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us,” Trump added. The announcement follows the recent US seizure of a large oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast, a rare direct military action against Venezuelan oil exports. Trump has also branded the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a “Foreign Terrorist Organization,” claiming that its oil profits fuel criminal networks and undermine regional security. Washington “will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY,” the US president added. – RT

Our Take: Once again, I am reading Trump’s words differently from everyone else. When he says that he “will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY,” I interpret that to mean the transnational cartel that has controlled the US government (and society) for decades, if not longer.

Venezuela doesn’t control any US land, and as for oil, President Trump ordered an exemption back in July that allows Citgo (which is now pumping oil off the Venezuelan coast, after acquiring Hess and its assets in an acquisition) to bring Venezuelan oil back the US for refinement.

Under the exemption to the sanctions that Trump previously placed on Venezuela, Citgo is not permitted to pay any taxes or fees to the Venezuelan government. However, the fine print of Trump’s order allows Citgo to instead give crude oil to the Venezuelan state oil company (PDVSA) which they can then sell on the market.

All of this is possible because Citgo won a lawsuit in July against Exxon over its purchase of Hess, as Exxon claimed that it had a first-right-of-refusal deal in place with Hess to purchase their oil rights in Venezuela should they ever go on sale.

Exxon, which already has an operational presence in the oil belt with licenses issued by the neighboring Guyana government, sued Citgo and demanded that Hess’s rights be turned over, which would effectively grant it a monopoly over the oil belt – which is the largest known oil reserve in the world. Instead, Citgo and Hess argued that because Citgo was buying Hess, and not just its oil rights, Exxon’s first-right-of-refusal was inapplicable.

The judge agreed, denying Exxon’s claim. Within days of the judgement, Trump issued the exemption, allowing Citgo to bring in the rich crude from Venezuela, which has helped to keep the price of fuel low as the administration tries to tackle the inflation problem.

I would love to know what role President Trump played in that situation between Citgo, Exxon and Hess. None of this can be a coincidence. And as for Trump’s post, clearly Venezuela doesn’t have hostile control over US land or oil, meaning something else is afoot.

But what? – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

A lawmaker for Britain’s governing Labour Party is arguing that pregnancy should not prevent a woman from being euthanized by the state, despite her child also being killed by the process. Lord Charles Falconer, a former Secretary of State for Justice under close personal friend Tony Blair, told the House of Lords that pregnancy should not automatically prevent a woman from accessing so-called “assisted dying” under Britain‘s proposed euthanasia legislation, as peers continue detailed scrutiny of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Speaking during committee stage debates on amendments, Lord Falconer responded to concerns raised by another peer about how assisted suicide laws deal with pregnancy in other countries. Oregon was cited as requiring efforts to keep the mother alive if the unborn child is “viable,” while the Netherlands allows for aborting babies before euthanizing their mothers. Lord Falconer made clear that the approach he supports would not treat pregnancy as an exclusion. “It is clear from the choice that I am supporting that we take the view that pregnancy should not be a bar to it,” he said. Euthanasia remains illegal throughout the United Kingdom under the Suicide Act 1961, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. However, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced as a Private Members’ Bill, has passed key votes in 2024 and 2025. If it becomes law, it would permit assisted suicide in England and Wales for terminally ill adults expected to live six months or less, subject to court approval. – The National Pulse

Our Take: When you consider that hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy can result in mental health issues that are, sometimes, severe enough to cause suicidal ideation…

…then you should arrive at the conclusion that this heinous death cult needs to be removed from power by any means necessary.

“Depressed about your baby? Just kill yourself!”

First, do no harm. – Ashe in America

More major Pentagon reshuffling is coming down the line, driven by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, but this time it’s being reported this will involve far more than just staffing and personnel changes - it will impact the entire US global command and headquarters structure. Washington Post reports this week that the Pentagon is drafting a sweeping overhaul of American military command structures that would downgrade several major headquarters and reshape the balance of influence among senior generals. The plan is reportedly being driven in large part by Hegseth’s pledge to “break the status quo” and reduce the number of four-star generals across the armed forces, sources quoted in WaPo say. He’s also long been talking about purging the ‘woke agenda’ from within military ranks. The restructuring would diminish the standing of US Central Command, US European Command, and US Africa Command by bringing these theatres under a newly created entity called US International Command. Also of note will be the creation of an “Americom,” according to the report. Currently it is US Southern Command and US Northern Command which are responsible for military operations across the Western Hemisphere, but now these will be placed under the US Americas Command. – Zero Hedge

Our Take: Streamlining the Combatant Commands? Reducing the number of generals? A massive overhaul of the US military?

So it does appear that the historic meeting of all military leaders convened by President Trump may have actually been a purge, to some extent. Were generals questioned? Given polygraphs? Offered “early retirement” if they were legally clean but an impediment to the military’s core mission?

The shift to two areas of focus – an international and a domestic combatant command – reinforces the idea that the US military will be used at home to defend the homeland and defeat the vicious cartels that have long preyed on the American People.

God willing, that will also include the political cartel in DC.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The U.S. economy added 64,000 jobs in November, surpassing economists’ forecasts, according to new government data. However, the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent, marking the highest level since September 2021. Meanwhile, October’s figures revealed a loss of 105,000 jobs, signaling ongoing challenges in the labor market. Notably, economists had predicted a gain of 40,000 jobs in November. The Labor Department also revised job growth figures for August and September, lowering them by a combined 33,000. Analysts attributed October’s weak performance partly to federal deferred resignation buyout offers. The release of October and November employment data was delayed due to the 43-day government shutdown by Senate Democrats. During the blackout, economists turned to alternative sources, such as ADP, which reported private sector job cuts of 32,000 in November. Federal Reserve Bank of New York president John C. Williams noted the gradual cooling of the labor market. – The National Pulse

President Trump filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against the BBC, accusing the network of misleadingly editing a documentary that spliced portions of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech on the Ellipse. Filed in the Southern District of Florida, the suit alleges defamation and violations of Florida trade practices law, seeking $5 billion in damages on each count. Trump’s attorneys say the BBC aired a “false, defamatory, and malicious” portrayal of the president in a documentary broadcast in the U.K. one week before the 2024 election. The complaint alleges the BBC intentionally spliced together two excerpts from Trump’s speech that were 55 minutes apart, omitting his call for peace and creating a misleading impression of his remarks before the Capitol riot. The filing also claims internal concerns were raised ahead of the broadcast but ignored. “I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth, literally,” Trump said Monday. “They had me saying things that I never said.” Trump had previously demanded a retraction and compensation. While the BBC apologized in November, it declined to pay damages. The lawsuit argues the apology showed no meaningful remorse or corrective action.

– Badlands Media

