The FBI is investigating material uncovered in “prohibited access” case files to determine whether its own agents or leaders may have obstructed criminal or congressional investigations involving major political figures such as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden or their family associates, officials tell Just the News. The inquiries have been under way for several months, the officials said, and they have turned up unusual pieces of evidence buried in digital case archives showing that, on occasion, some FBI employees memorialized concerns about conduct by FBI supervisors or case agents in politically sensitive probes. These writings are often called "memos to file" as insurance in case wrongdoing is discovered, the employees have some degree of deniability. Grand jury has been empaneled, reviewing evidence, sources say. Some of the evidence is being prepared for a bombshell notification to Congress later this month while other pieces are being reviewed by a federal grand jury.

– Just the News

Our Take: In January, President Trump signed “ENDING THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.” In February, AG Pam Bondi announced the DOJ “Weaponization Working Group.” A few weeks later Kash Patel was confirmed as FBI Director.

In the months that followed, multiple investigations into federal and state governments have been announced. Last week, a state rep told me Colorado is aware of four federal investigations into its government. And that’s just Colorado.

Now we’re talking about grand juries.

The pace is incredible. It’s almost unbelievable. –

Earlier this month the Trump administration moved forward with eliminating a loophole that allowed businesses to avoid tariffs if making purchases under $800. Some experts say that the “de minimis” exemption will hit “many, many” small businesses hard. “The de minimis suspension ending is yet another change that has forced every American small business owner to become an accidental trade policy expert overnight,” Jacob Bennett, CEO and co-founder of small business banking platform Crux Analytics, told Forbes. “There’s this whiplash effect that many, many small business owners are now feeling which is leading to growing uncertainty and concern about how they’re going to continue running their business.” Let’s not panic. Trump’s tariff adventures have been a major pain in the neck for any business that buys products – directly or indirectly – that originate from overseas. And I agree that this latest development is going to hurt some small businesses. In a nation of more than 33m small businesses, any regulation is going to affect some of them. But it actually only affects a tiny portion of small businesses.

– The Guardian

Our Take: Have you allowed yourself to imagine how bright the future could actually be when freed from the clutches not just of a Globalist System, but more importantly, a Collectivist Story?

Patriots aren't just asking you to. They're daring you.

"As both Donald Trump and Elon Musk have very recently—and very loudly—suggested, GROWTH, not austerity will ultimately evaporate the shadows of limitation.

In this Good Reset-Golden Switch merger, then, Trump's policies—executive orders giving Trump the ability to seize assets tied to human rights abuses, multipolar realignments drawing allies like India into sovereign orbits—ensure the transition's pains are fleeting for the people, but fatal for the oligarchs.

Small businesses, embodying the ‘Too Small to Fail’ ethos will thrive in this antifragile ecosystem: lower overheads turn chaos into opportunity while mega-corps, reliant on easy money and foreign crutches, shatter.

The surge in U.S. factory orders post-inauguration, up 15%, isn't coincidence under this framing; it's the Switch in motion, repurposing Deep State mechanisms to pour Golden Age foundations.

All in all, we're witnessing the reversal of the Hegelian Dialectic: crises stack not to synthesize control, but to invert the scarcity paradigm, birthing a renaissance wherein economic power radiates outward, from heartland innovators to repatriated jobs.

As a result, the Collective Mind—awakened and emboldened by these forming fissures—won’t demand bailouts, but breakthroughs, setting the stage for an era of abundance that touches the stars." [Read More] –

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the U.S. death count from Covid-19 at 1.2 million. But Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rejects his own department’s statistics. “I don’t know how many died,” Mr. Kennedy told senators during a contentious hearing Thursday, adding, “I don’t think anybody knows, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the C.D.C.” When Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, said, accurately, that it was becoming harder for people to get Covid shots at pharmacies, Mr. Kennedy denied that, retorting: “Everyone can get access to them.” He also claimed mRNA vaccines “cause serious harm, including death, particularly in young people,” though the C.D.C. found “no increased risk of death” from the shots. Mr. Kennedy’s defiant performance at the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday, his critics say, put on vivid display what happens when someone with no medical or scientific training and a conspiracy-minded approach takes charge of the nation’s public health. – The New York Times

Our Take: Propaganda, Pressure, and Personal Responsibility

“Parents don’t consent because the danger is real—they consent because they’ve been systematically scared into it.”

“We’re injecting children with experimental substances to protect them from diseases that can’t kill them… and failing to protect them anyway.”

“At some point, we have to take responsibility for resisting the pressure. If we don’t, the choice is still ours.”

“The same logic applies to propaganda. As long as we let authority tell us what’s true, we’ll keep being deceived.”

“Discernment is our responsibility. Without it, fear and authority will always win.”

[Clip Link, Full episode] –

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sent an official request to the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking an investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia. The formal request addressed to Marshall Yates, the FBI’s Assistant Director in the Office of Congressional Affairs, and Dario Camacho, the Supervisory Official of the Office of Legislative Affairs, calls for an investigation specifically into the Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County. In July, the Georgia State Election Board passed a resolution asking for an investigation into “outstanding allegations,” specifically SEB complaint 2023-025. This complaint was a product of the extensive research and investigation conducted by Kevin Moncla of the Election Oversight Group and Joseph Rossi. – The Gateway Pundit

Our Take: In Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent DOJ formal request, she specifically cited SEB complaint 2023-025.

That is the work of Kevin Moncla and Joe Rossi. I have covered this EXTENSIVELY and cannot stress enough how important this investigation is!!!

It’s yuge. [Read More] –

Pentagon officials grappled Friday with the Herculean task of fulfilling President Donald Trump’s executive order to remold the enormous, global agency into the Department of War. Many expressed frustration, anger and downright confusion at the effort, which could cost billions of dollars for a cosmetic change that would do little to tackle the military’s most pressing challenges — such as countering a more aggressive alliance of authoritarian nations. The details of the order Trump signed Friday are still vague, but officials may need to change Defense Department seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states. This includes everything from letterhead for six military branches and dozens more agencies down to embossed napkins in chow halls, embroidered jackets for Senate-confirmed officials and the keychains and tchotchkes in the Pentagon store. “This is purely for domestic political audiences,” said a former defense official. “Not only will this cost millions of dollars, it will have absolutely zero impact on Chinese or Russian calculations. Worse, it will be used by our enemies to portray the United States as warmongering and a threat to international stability.” – Politico

Our Take:

In America, the Department of War was established by Washington in 1789. We did not have forever wars, and we were not the world’s police. It became the Department of Defense in 1949, when Truman enabled the Prussian infiltration of our nation.

Colorado’s former governor and current senator John Hickenlooper apparently doesn’t know his history… or, more likely, he’s mad that the Prussian infiltration of our nation is coming to an end.

Accelerate. –

President Donald Trump is weighing a multitude of options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels operating in Venezuela, including potentially hitting targets inside the country as part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening leader Nicolas Maduro, according to multiple sources briefed on the administration’s plans. Tuesday’s deadly strike on an alleged drug boat departing Venezuela was a direct reflection of those options, sources said, and marked a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s campaign against drug cartels, many of which it’s designated as terrorist groups. Multiple sources told CNN Tuesday’s strike was just the beginning of a much larger effort to rid the region of narcotics trafficking and potentially dislodge Maduro from power. Asked by a reporter on Friday if he would like to see regime change in Venezuela, Trump said, “We’re not talking about that.” “But we are talking about the fact that [Venezuela] had an election, which was a very strange election, to put it mildly,” Trump said, referring to last year’s presidential race in Venezuela marred by accusations of electoral fraud.

– CNN

Our Take: The globalists are having their hopes dashed in Venezuela. They’re losing all of it. The whole thing, piece by piece. –

***

Another Take: Methinks the kayfabe between Trump and Maduro is a ruse to give Maduro the narrative shielding he needs to avoid getting himself killed by the cartels that surely control the governments of Venezuela and Colombia. (Cartels that were founded and cooperate with the CIA.)

Can't help but wonder whether we will see Maduro "arrested" and extracted while the region is cleansed of the cancer. –

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said Sunday that those who might be in the Jeffrey Epstein files need to be held accountable regardless of their social status. "We can't avoid justice just to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men," Massie told ABC News' "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. Appearing in the files is not indicative of wrongdoing or a crime. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said there are enough votes in the House to force a vote on his and Massie's discharge petition, a rare bipartisan effort they've led to compel the Justice Department to release all records related to the convicted sex offender. – ABC News

AND

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are determined to move forward in their push for transparency from the Trump administration and Justice Department, announcing they’ll put together their own list of Epstein clients who they remember. Lilly Phillips, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein, joins Alex Witt to share what her journey has been like so far, the impact speaking out with lawmakers has made to survivors, and more. [Watch Video Report] – MSNBC

AND

President Donald Trump again dismissed calls for the full release of files about disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling the effort a “Democrat hoax” despite members of the Republican Party as well as some of Epstein’s victims pushing for transparency. “They’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president,” Trump said Wednesday in the Oval Office. – Huff Post

Our Take: "Imagine for the sake of argument you WERE Donald Trump and you DID want to just tell the truth about a situation, and then you did, and then your entire base is like, 'No.'"

The most surprising thing about the battlespace Trump is currently navigating is the battlespace itself. [Clip Link] –

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, marked Bitcoin Day with a symbolic gesture, igniting speculation about the pioneer crypto’s trajectory. His remark comes at a time when historical patterns suggest turbulence may be ahead. On September 7, Bukele indicated on X (Twitter) that he was buying 21 BTC for Bitcoin Day. At present rates, with BTC trading for $111,175 as of this writing, this meant a purchase worth $2.334 million. In hindsight, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021. The move cemented the small Central American nation’s reputation as a global crypto pioneer. “El Salvador Celebrates Bitcoin Day! The Bitcoin Office is proud to have been building Bitcoin country for three of the four years since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender,” the Bitcoin Office shared. Therefore, the timing is deliberate, and comes at a time when the gold versus Bitcoin conversation is boiling over. Beyond players such as Tether, El Salvador also made headlines in the same narrative only recently, with gold rising in the Central American country as the Bitcoin strategy progressively faces a global test. – Bein Crypto

Our Take:

Bukele pointing out what we all recognized, yet others couldn’t see:

Acceleration. –

Microsoft Corp. said on Saturday that clients of its Azure cloud platform may experience increased latency after multiple international cables in the Red Sea were cut. Traffic traversing through the Middle East that originates or ends in Asia or Europe is being affected, the company said in a status update posted online, adding that its engineering teams are working to mitigate the situation. The notice didn’t say how the cables were severed. “Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime,” Microsoft said. The Red Sea is a critical telecommunications route, connecting Europe to Africa and Asia via Egypt. Repairing subsea cables in the area may prove to be difficult, as Yemen’s Houthis continue to attack vessels in the area.

Our Take: Invisible, unprovable attack. Switch flipped, more likely. –

China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will take part in a virtual BRICS summit convened by Brazil to discuss Donald Trump’s trade policy. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip the meeting but will send a senior representative instead. “President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Leaders’ online summit in Beijing on Sept. 8 and deliver an important speech,” according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also take part in the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week, according to Russian news agency Tass. Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the gathering to discuss not only the trade tariffs imposed by the Trump, but also to rally fellow heads of major emerging market nations in support of multilateralism, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the plan. BRICS, which includes South Africa, has increasingly drawn the ire of Trump as it expands with new members from Asia and the Middle East. In July, the US president threatened to impose additional tariffs on any country aligning itself with the group’s “anti-American policies.” – Bloomberg

Our Take: When it comes to the growing confidence of the 'New Axis' represented by Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin & more, Donald Trump's public contradictions aren't contradictions at all.

The Sovereign Alliance is real. And it's winning.

Read my latest 'The Sovereign War' free on Burning Bright, and learn why Trump's public statements on Putin, Xi and the Sovereign Bros. are simultaneously funny, encouraging and sobering. –

BONUS ITEMS

Yearbook photos obtained by The Tennessee Star reveal that Penelope Convertino, the 22-year-old transgender person who was arrested last month after allegedly threatening to kill U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), was a member of the GSTA club at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which she attended in 2019. [...] The 2019 Riverdale High School yearbook reviewed by The Star exclusively used the female first name, Penelope, to refer to Convertino, but the former student appeared to wear traditionally masculine clothing in the photographs, as she appeared wearing a military-style shirt for group photos, and a tie-dye sweatshirt for her class photo. According to the yearbook, Convertino participated in four clubs at the school in 2019, including the GSTA club. – The Tennessee Star

BI Director Kash Patel on Thursday revealed that his team stopped a potential mass shooting at a preschool, after a North Carolina man allegedly threatened to massacre a group of 20 black preschoolers. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Zachary Charles Newell, was taken into federal custody on Monday and charged with interstate threat to kidnap or injure, according to Fox News. The threat was allegedly made on YouTube on Aug. 27. Newell posted a comment under the username "CommentatorsHateMe," where he allegedly stated his intention to "shoot up" a preschool, injuring or killing 20 black children. He also made a racist threat online the day before. No specific school was named. "Threats of violence against children are beyond unacceptable acts of cowardice," Patel told the outlet. "The FBI worked quickly with our partners in Carteret County [North Carolina] to ensure this individual was taken into custody before he could act. "Parents should know we will never hesitate to respond with urgency to protect their kids, their schools, and their communities," he added. – Just the News

The FBI is putting ALL cartels on notice. We’re not playing defense - we’re eliminating drug and cartel trafficking at the source. With Los Choneros and Los Lobos now designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, their drug money pipelines are drying up. If you poison our communities, the FBI will find you, and we will end your criminal empire. America will lead, and the cartels will fall. – FBI Director Kash Patel

