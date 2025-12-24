The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency said it made more than 29,000 cuts to the federal government — slashing billion-dollar contracts, canceling thousands of grants and pushing out civil servants. But the group did not do what Mr. Musk said it would: reduce federal spending by $1 trillion before October. On DOGE’s watch, federal spending did not go down at all. It went up. How is that possible? One big reason, according to a New York Times analysis: Many of the largest savings that DOGE claimed turned out to be wrong. And while the group did make thousands of smaller cuts, jolting foreign aid recipients, American small businesses and local service providers, those amounted to little in the scale of the federal budget. In DOGE’s published list of canceled contracts and grants, for instance, the 13 largest were all incorrect. – The New York Times

Our Take:

Lol the DOGE savings have been at $214B since October 4th. DOGE saved $190B in its first 160 days. It has saved $24B in the 180 days since. Here is a list of all updates back as far as February:

October 4th: $214B

September 8th: $206B

August 15th: $205B

August 12th: $202B

July 26th: $199B

June 29th: $190B

June 3rd: $180B

May26th: $175B

May 11th: $170B

May 3rd: $165B

April 20th: $160B

April 14th: $155B

April 8th: $150B

March 30th: $140B

March 24th: $130B

March 19th: $115B

March 5th: $105B

Feb 17th: $55B — Jon Herold

China and Russia have expressed support for Venezuela as it confronts a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers, while Donald Trump continues to ramp up his pressure campaign on the South American country’s president, Nicolás Maduro. Amid reports of slowing activity at Venezuelan ports, the US president again called for Maduro to leave power, and reiterated that the US would keep or sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. Asked if the goal was to force Maduro from power, Trump told reporters: “I think it’d be smart for him to do that,” before adding “if he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.” After Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela last week, tanker loading at the country’s ports has slowed, with most ships moving oil cargoes only between domestic ports, according to the Reuters news agency. – The Guardian

Our Take: “At the time, I had said I think this is the first obvious example of Sovereign Alliance Maneuver Defense.”

Back in December 2024, I believe the US and Russian MIL executed a pincer movement on ISIS in Syria.

In December 2025 ... are we about to see the same thing in Venezuela?

[Clip Link] – Burning Bright

Lawyers for former CIA Director John Brennan confirmed Monday that federal prosecutors have identified him as a target of a criminal grand jury investigation in Miami and asked the chief federal judge to intervene, accusing the Justice Department of attempting to steer the case to a favored judge. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, Brennan’s attorneys said U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones informed them the grand jury is examining Brennan’s role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. The probe centers on the assessment’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help President Trump, a conclusion later challenged by whistleblower evidence released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, which showed internal dissent and questioned the report’s rushed release. The disclosures also raised concerns about Brennan’s push to include the discredited Steele dossier in the assessment, prompting Ratcliffe and Gabbard to refer him for possible prosecution. Brennan’s lawyers alleged the investigation is politically driven and claimed prosecutors are manipulating grand jury and case assignment procedures to ensure the matter is overseen by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, citing alleged leaks that violate grand jury secrecy rules. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Based on the information available in the public domain, it appears that John Brennan was not just involved in, but one of the primary decision makers in the “Russia Gate Hoax.”

Calling it the “Russia Gate Hoax” feels too cutesy for the magnitude of what occurred. We’re talking about oath-swearers actively subverting the President of the United States. Enemies inside the gates, in positions of trust, with the highest security clearance…

What would Samuel Adams do? — Ashe in America

The State Department on Friday restricted the visas of two Honduran officials over national security concerns, claiming they tried to impede on a special vote count following the nation’s election last month. The Trump administration revoked a visa for Mario Morazán, a magistrate of the Electoral Justice Tribunal. Marlon Ochoa, a member of the Honduras National Electoral Council, was denied a visa. Both men are a part of the country’s LIBRE party, which holds the legislative majority in the Central American nation. In a statement, the department pointed to Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to justify its moves. The section, per officials, “generally bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities have potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.” “The United States will not tolerate actions that undermine our national security and our region’s stability,” the statement reads. “We will consider all appropriate measures to deter those impeding the vote count in Honduras.”

– The Hill

Our Take: There appears to be an attempt at regime placement in Honduras.

Congressmen from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) traveled to Honduras to “monitor” their most recent election.

Interestingly, Rick Crawford, the Chairman of the HPSCI, also “monitored” elections in Guyana, Suriname, and Barbados this past April in person. Those are key narcotrafficking hubs.

That was three weeks ago. A winner has not yet been certified.

The White House just revoked visas of two LIBRE party members, one of whom is a member of the National Electoral Council. The other is a magistrate with the Honduras Electoral Justice Tribunal. – CannCon

Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple 98.6 million euros ($116 million) on Monday after determining that operating one of its privacy features restricted App Store competition. Apple said it would appeal the sanction. Apple abused its dominant position with its App Tracking Transparency, ATT, policy, which forces apps to obtain permission before collecting data to target users with personalized ads, the antitrust authority said in a statement. The company rolled out ATT starting in April 2021 as part of an update to the operating system powering the iPhone and iPad. While the feature was designed to tighten up privacy, it faced criticism from Big Tech rivals that it would make it harder for smaller apps to survive without charging consumers. The authority didn’t criticize the policy per se, but the fact that the Apple system requires third-party app makers to ask users for consent twice in order to comply with Europe’s strict privacy rules. “As a result, such double consent requirement is harmful to developers, whose business model relies on the sale of advertising space, as well as to advertisers and advertising intermediation platforms,” the authority said. – AP News

Our Take: Europe’s privacy laws are strict – and they come with real consequences for technology companies. From this write up (and I have not read the underlying pleadings), it seems that Apple designed its ATT to ensure “informed consent.”

Italy says that Apple’s privacy measure hurts competition. Of course, it does. Regulations always hurt competition – even the regulations intended to spur competition often harm competition by putting unnecessary compliance burdens on the competitors.

Italy is prioritizing competition over privacy – sort of undermines the EU’s entire position on privacy, but Europeans aren’t really known for consistent principles.

— Ashe in America

About half of Americans say they’ve already given the 2028 presidential election, set to be the first race since 2016 without a sitting president vying for the nomination on either side, at least some thought, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. With nearly three years to go until that election, about two-thirds of Americans haven’t gotten so far as to have any possible candidates in mind yet, while 33% of Americans say they do. Those who do have a candidate in mind named 65 people who they would like to see make a run for the presidency. There is little consolidation around any single candidate at this early stage: Most of the potential candidates were mentioned by 1% of respondents or less. Looking just at the views of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 22% name Vice President JD Vance, 4% name Secretary of State Marco Rubio and 2% name Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Another 3% say they’d like President Donald Trump to make another run even though he is barred by the two-term limit proscribed by the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution.

– CNN

Our Take: Saying “speak the truth” is easy. Living it gets uncomfortable fast. What happens when protecting a platform matters more than calling things as they are?

Catch The Daily Herold today at 1PM EST. [Clip Link] – Jon Herold

***

Another Take: The Fake Election Loop

“As long as people keep giving their power away on the basis of fake elections, we’re gonna be stuck in that cycle.”

“We have to know they’re fake first before we can even get to the point of real elections.”

“This is crazy people stuff. If it were a show designed to make people stop paying attention, they couldn’t be doing a better job.”

[Full Episode, Clip Link] – Chris Paul

Vice President JD Vance declared one of President Donald Trump’s big wins since returning to office has been gutting federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) laws that discriminated against white and Asian Americans. Vance made the comment during a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. The vice president said DEI is antithetical to American values and a meritocratic society — which made it an easy target for the second Trump Administration. “We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance told the crowd. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs.” That comment drew a big roar from the crowd. – Mediaite

Our Take: The head of “diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging” – yes, her title includes the word “belonging” – at the Colorado Department of Corrections denied my request to see Tina Peters, doubling down after I pushed back on being treated because I am a member of the media.

JD can say whatever he wants, DEI is not only alive and well in Colorado, it’s mutating again.

It’s DEIB now. You have to wonder why they’re pushing “belonging” in a prison system. — Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

The Trump administration will start garnishing the wages of student loan borrowers in default in early January, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday. It will be the first time a portion of borrowers’ paychecks has been at risk since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when collection activity was halted. Starting the week of Jan. 7, the Education Department expects around 1,000 defaulted student loan borrowers to receive notices of administrative wage garnishment, the spokesperson said. After that, the number of notified borrowers will continue to increase. The U.S. government has extraordinary collection powers on federal debts, and it can seize borrowers’ federal tax refunds, wages, and Social Security retirement and disability benefits. The Education Department can seize up to 15% of a student loan holder’s after-tax income to put toward their debt. – CNBC

In a high-security Shenzhen laboratory, Chinese scientists have built what Washington has spent years trying to prevent: a prototype of a machine capable of producing the cutting-edge semiconductor chips that power artificial intelligence, smartphones and weapons central to Western military dominance, Reuters has learned. Completed in early 2025 and now undergoing testing, the prototype fills nearly an entire factory floor. It was built by a team of former engineers from Dutch semiconductor giant ASML (ASML.AS), opens new tab who reverse-engineered the company’s extreme ultraviolet lithography machines or EUVs, according to two people with knowledge of the project. EUV machines sit at the heart of a technological Cold War. They use beams of extreme ultraviolet light to etch circuits thousands of times thinner than a human hair onto silicon wafers, currently a capability monopolized by the West. The smaller the circuits, the more powerful the chips. China’s machine is operational and successfully generating extreme ultraviolet light, but has not yet produced working chips, the people said. – Reuters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rebuffed the Trump administration over its plan to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois over the strenuous objections of local officials. The court in an unsigned order turned away an emergency request made by the administration, which said the troops are needed to protect federal agents involved in immigration enforcement in the Chicago area. Although the decision is a preliminary one involving only Chicago, it will likely bolster similar challenges made to National Guard deployments in other cities, with the opinion setting significant new limits on the president’s ability to do so. “This is an important step in curbing the Trump Administration’s consistent abuse of power and slowing Trump’s march toward authoritarianism,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday. The decision marked a rare defeat for President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, after the administration secured a series of high-profile wins this year. – NBC News

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), through its Civil Rights Division’s newly established Second Amendment Section, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the District of Columbia’s (D.C.) Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the D.C. government. The suit, in addition to challenging D.C. government laws and policies, argues that D.C.’s firearm registration laws and MPD’s enforcement practices effectively ban commonly owned semi-automatic rifles and other protected weapons — violating the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. The lawsuit also follows DOJ allegations that D.C. authorities, via the MPD and D.C. Code provisions on firearm registration, were unlawfully imposing a de facto ban on AR-15s and other commonly owned semi-automatic firearms. “Washington, DC’s ban on some of America’s most popular firearms is an unconstitutional infringement on the Second Amendment — living in our nation’s capital should not preclude law-abiding citizens from exercising their fundamental constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. – One America News

