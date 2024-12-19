The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, December 18 …

House Speaker Mike Johnson withdrew a stopgap spending bill aimed at keeping the government funded into spring after facing mounting opposition from fellow Republicans, including President Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The measure, unveiled Tuesday, drew criticism for its inclusion of billions in additional spending, prompting a GOP revolt that left the path forward uncertain. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise confirmed the bill’s demise on Wednesday. “There’s no new agreement right now,” Scalise said, with lawmakers facing a looming Friday deadline to prevent a government shutdown. The proposed bill would have extended funding through March 14. Trump and Vance issued a statement criticizing the measure, urging Republicans to pass a streamlined spending bill without what they called “Democrat giveaways” and to simultaneously address the debt ceiling. “Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025. The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling,” they said. “Anything else is a betrayal of our country.” The debt ceiling, which limits the government’s borrowing ability, has not been a part of the current negotiations. — Badlands News

Our Take: The goal of the “continuing resolution” episode is to generate public support for what’s coming. You can’t tell the people, you have to show them.

As Jon first pointed out, this legislative abomination gives Congress new protections to skirt sunshine laws and quash subpoenas. It’s essentially Congressional immunity, and the fact that they would even try to bury such a thing in a 1,500 page, last minute bill is enough to make blood boil.

The bill continues to fund the Global Engagement Center, the censorship brain trust that is responsible for deplatforming, debanking, and dehumanizing Americans who have the wrong political ideas. They try to sell this with tiny violins and sad tales of government bureaucrats losing their phoney baloney jobs.

Many people built their livelihoods on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc., and this unconstitutional ministry of truth took it all overnight, often with no stated cause or ability to appeal. No one is shedding tears over feds right now. Mocking Americans by forcing them to fund their abusers is twisted, and people are rightly ragey.

The bill reportedly died Wednesday night.

It’s still worth pointing out what was in it, since that is the point of this outrage cycle.

The bill is full of “pork” which, at this juncture, is more appropriately described as bribery and money-laundering. Examples are all over X.

According to Vivek, “The proposal adds at least 65 cents of new spending for every dollar of continued discretionary spending.”

As my friend Karen, a gold star widow, pointed out, the Congress gave themselves a 40% raise while failing (again) to meaningfully address cost of living deficits in military compensation and benefits.

A 40% raise for Congress? Their current approval rating is 20%. (December 12, 2024, Ballotpedia). Name any other industry when a 20% performance evaluation would result in a 40% raise. Hell, name any industry that is giving 40% raises in this economy! And they’re adding new spending.

It’s hard to see an alternate explanation than, ‘they’re trying to piss us off.’ And it’s working.

If you’re going to rip out the deep state, take on corruption, and expose and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in 18 months, you’re going to need a lot of emotionally-charged, highly sustainable public support.

And so we’re given this story. That criminals are looting the treasury. That, in a time when Americans are cheering DOGE and raging about waste, fraud, and abuse, the Congress puts forward an overtly wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive “continuing resolution.”

Who wrote this thing?

Oh. That’s interesting.

The American People, after Trump’s epic triumph, are more empowered than ever. Emotionally-charged side quests, like killing this bill, make the American People feel more empowered than ever. You can’t put a price on that.

The mandate will not be tarnished by January 20, 2025. It will be stronger than ever.

Speaking of the mandate, Trump and Vance issued a joint statement that ends with this:

“THIS CHAOS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IF WE HAD A REAL PRESIDENT. WE WILL IN 32 DAYS!”

I encourage everyone to read the full statement. —

Russia said on Wednesday it had detained an Uzbek man who had confessed to planting and detonating a bomb which killed a top general, Igor Kirillov, in Moscow on the instructions of Ukraine's SBU security service. Kirillov, who was chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside his apartment building on Tuesday along with his assistant when a bomb attached to an electric scooter went off. He is the most senior Russian military officer to be assassinated in Russia by Ukraine. Ukraine's SBU intelligence service took responsibility for the killing after Ukraine accused Kirillov of being responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops - something Moscow denies. Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement on Wednesday that the unnamed suspect had told them he had come to Moscow to carry out an assignment for Ukraine's intelligence services. In a video published by the Baza news outlet, which is known to have sources in Russian law-enforcement circles, the suspect is seen sitting in a van describing his actions. It was not clear under what conditions he was speaking and Reuters could not immediately verify the video's authenticity. Dressed in a winter coat, the suspect is shown saying he had come to Moscow, bought an electric scooter, and received an improvised explosive device. He describes placing the device on the electric scooter and parking it outside the apartment block where Kirillov lived. — Reuters

Our Take: Ukraine and the CIA have opened Pandora's Box. They have now established a precedent that could justify targeted attacks against Ukrainians— or even CIA—leaders.

President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov have both asserted that Washington should not assume that Russia wouldn't strike US soil with hypersonic missiles, but I think that threat would also extend to more surgical attacks against bad actors who are trying to manipulate nation states into World War 3.

President Trump's incoming Ukraine Envoy, General Keith Kellogg was asked about this assassination yesterday on Fox News.

"I don’t really think it’s a setback for peace talks. But I would say this. There are rules for warfare and there are certain things you just don’t do. For example, you don’t kill wounded soldiers in the battlefield and you’re not supposed to kill non-combatants. When you kill commanders, senior officers, admirals, or generals in their hometowns, it’s kind of like you extended it and I don’t think it’s really smart to do it. It’s just kind of not the rules of war."

Let's be clear: this murder was not a legitimate act of war. It was an act of terrorism. It was a war crime. And I suspect that it will not go unanswered. Personally, I would like to see President Trump deal with this evil himself, on behalf of Putin and the Russian people. It would be a tremendous act of good will. —

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar said that the forthcoming administration’s deportation efforts will lead to “collateral arrests.” Tom Homan, former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said in a new interview that illegal immigrants who are not accused or charged with other crimes should expect to be detained and deported. “In sanctuary cities, expect a lot of collateral arrests,” Homan told the Washington Examiner in an article published on Dec. 18. “I mean, not priority criminal arrests. We can’t get the bad guy in jail. That means we have to go into the communities and find them, and there may be others. We expect a lot of collateral arrests.” Collateral arrests refer to individuals who are detained during sweeps made by ICE officials, regardless of whether they were the target of the agency’s specific enforcement action. In sanctuary jurisdictions, local jails are often prevented from handing over criminal illegal immigrants to ICE, forcing the immigration agency to find those criminals in the community at large, post-release. Homan and other Trump officials have stated that they will prioritize targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes or are deemed a threat to U.S. national security. They have also pledged to deport anyone residing in the country illegally, although Trump has indicated he would consider allowing so-called Dreamers—illegal immigrants who have been in the United States since childhood—to remain under certain conditions. The deportations and immigration enforcement measures will start on the first day of Trump’s administration, Jan. 20, 2025, Homan said. Officials are already making plans on how to expand deportations. “We’re starting across the country on the same day” that Trump is sworn in, Homan told the outlet. About 24 ICE offices ”cover two or three states“ and ”every field office will be given the direction that they are to begin looking for, arresting, detaining, removing those in the United States that have been arrested for a crime,” he said. Homan also said he wants to obtain U.S. military aircraft to help with the effort because they would serve “as a force multiplier” in the deportation effort. — The Epoch Times

Our Take: Border Czar Tom Homan decided to put out a Bat Signal when it comes to the impending activation of Trump's 'Eisenhower Model' of mass deportation that the same people who think it's impossible to survive a government shutdown think is impossible to pull off.

In addition to the obvious—that being that it IS very possible to pull off a mass deportation effort—Homan dropped some juicy nuggets that I think represent Bicameral Signal both to the Devo Plan and, perhaps more importantly, to whatever DOMESTIC enemies there are in various jurisdictions prepping to dig in and aid and abet foreign invaders.

If you don't think there are any of the latter, peep a recent deployment from Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, as quoted by the Epoch Times:

"The mayor of Denver, Mike Johnston, said last month that he would direct the city’s police force to resist ICE officials from entering the city, telling a local news outlet that he would even go so far as to get arrested over the move."

Johnston went so far as to suggest we might see a new Tiananmen Square moment.

Homan seems totally fine with that, since the original was fake.

"Collateral arrests refer to individuals who are detained during sweeps made by ICE officials, regardless of whether they were the target of the agency’s specific enforcement action."

And then there's this:

"Homan also said he wants to obtain U.S. military aircraft to help with the effort because they would serve “as a force multiplier” in the deportation effort." —

A report from Semafor says that Fox Corp. is interested in an audio expansion and has considered kicking the tires on acquiring a number of different podcast brands. Included in the company’s potential podcast purchases is The Daily Wire, which produces shows hosted by Ben Shapiro, Michael Knowles, and Matt Walsh, among others. Additionally, Red Seat Ventures — which is home to several former Fox News hosts like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Eric Bolling — could be a target, as could podcast network Audioboom. When broached on the subject of a potential acquisition by Fox, The Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said the company isn’t actively seeking a sale, but wouldn’t be completely opposed to one, either. “We’re not closed off to an offer,” he told Axios. “It’s easy to imagine a strategic partnership with Fox or someone like Fox, that could be mutually beneficial. I think that we complement Fox and don’t compete with Fox.” Fox isn’t a stranger to the podcast space. Several shows originate from the news, business, and sports brands, as well as OutKick, which it purchased in 2021. Meanwhile, The Daily Wire was valued at more than $1 billion during a round of fundraising in 2023, with the company showing no signs of slowing its revenue growth in 2024. — Barrett Media

Our Take: The big rumor around X yesterday was that Tim Pool had sold his entire podcast to Ben Shapiro and Daily Wire, which is unsubstantiated.

Tim responded to critics by posting an Israeli flag, later claiming that he was trolling.

If it comes to fruition, this move would potentially explain why Tim has refrained from criticizing or questioning the Israeli government over the past 14 months, despite the fact that the Israel-Gaza conflict has been at the forefront of the conversation on X—where Tim does the majority of his online engagement.

Of course, it could be a troll job.

Funny that on the same day that we get the news about Tim Pool and the Daily Wire we also get this story about the Daily Wire entertaining offers from Fox News to purchase them. How fitting it would be if all of ConInc suddenly fell in under the Fox News umbrella?

And to bring this all full circle, back in early September when the DOJ announced that it was investigating Tenet—the new media company founded by Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, and Dave Rubin—for its funding from a Russian-based entity, Tim told Ben Shapiro on air that "Russia sucks."

With hot takes like that, Tim, you could cut out the middle man and become an anchor on Fox News. Think about it, champ. —

China’s national internet emergency response center announced on Wednesday that it had identified and addressed two incidents of cyberattacks by a U.S. intelligence agency targeting Chinese tech firms to “steal trade secrets” since May 2023. The announcement comes as U.S. cybersecurity authorities issued warnings about vulnerabilities in American telecommunications networks attributed to Chinese hackers. The National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC) claimed the attacks targeted an advanced materials research unit and a major high-tech company specializing in intelligent energy and digital information. The organization accused a U.S. intelligence agency, which it did not name, of orchestrating the attacks that resulted in the theft of significant trade secrets. CNCERT/CC, which describes itself as a non-governmental technical body protecting China’s cybersecurity, said the hacks underscored the risks posed by foreign cyber threats. The center has previously accused the U.S. of similar actions, reflecting China’s growing pushback against long-standing accusations from Western governments of Chinese cyber espionage. Meanwhile, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued guidance urging senior government officials and political leaders to adopt end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms. The recommendation follows confirmed breaches at major U.S. telecom providers, which officials have blamed on Chinese hackers. — Badlands News

Our Take: China is accusing an unnamed US intelligence agency of stealing trade secrets, and CISA is encouraging all government employees to switch to encrypted messaging platforms because of Chinese spying.

The Chinese hack is a useful cover story that allows government employees to switch their comms to encrypted platforms, like Signal, and auto-delete messages in violation of sunshine laws.

Sunshine laws? What sunshine laws?

I don’t trust anything from CISA, for obvious reasons that include the “safest and most secure election” nonsense in 2020. I definitely don’t trust the architect of our great invasion.

Listen to this criminal:

Wait, what? We’re being actively hacked by China, so you told everyone to use Signal? We’re being hacked right now and it’s super serious and sophisticated… so Signal?

To be clear, I don’t trust China either; but I don’t doubt the premise that a US intelligence agency would be stealing their trade secrets. That’s just how the world works, isn’t it?

The alleged hack is ongoing, so the government bureaucrats are going to need to use encrypted messaging for the foreseeable future. Sorry, guys, it’s a matter of national security.

The net effect of this fake cyber showdown is plausible deniability for US bureaucrats and elected officials. That’s the point of this Chinese hack story, and an end to this era of unaccountable government can’t come quickly enough.

In 32 days, we welcome a much needed change in US leadership. The ruling junta in DC apparently needs to communicate in darkness to plan their exit strategies and next steps.

How much damage can the criminals do in 32 days? —

Burkina Faso's military ruler Capt Ibrahim Traoré has sacked his Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela and dissolved the entire government. The dismissal of the head of government and his cabinet was announced in a decree signed by the junta leader on Friday. The decree did not specify why the prime minister was sacked, but said members of the dissolved government will continue to serve until a new cabinet is appointed. Tambela, a civilian, was named prime minister in 2022, shortly after Ibrahim Traoré seized power in a coup. His dismissal comes barely weeks after another civilian prime minister, Choguel Maïga, was sacked by coup leader Gen Assimi Goïta in neighbouring Mali. It remains unclear if Capt Traoré will emulate his Malian counterpart by appointing a military official as prime minister, to maintain the junta's grip on power. Burkina Faso, like its Sahel neighbours, continues to face security threats from jihadist groups. Despite promises by the military to improve security, the situation remains dire with frequent attacks from insurgents. There are concerns that junta leaders in the Sahel are trying to prolong their stay in power, by delaying elections meant to return their countries to civilian rule. — BBC

And …

Leaders of the West African regional grouping, Ecowas, have approved the withdrawal of three countries ruled by the military from the bloc, but have offered a six-month grace period for them to reconsider. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger plan to withdraw from Ecowas in January after refusing the bloc's demand to restore democratic rule. The three departing countries were founding members when Ecowas was established in 1975 to improve economic and political integration in West Africa, so this is a huge blow to what was Africa's most developed trade grouping. Citizens of all Ecowas countries currently have the right to live and work in all member states, while goods can circulate freely. Ecowas has not yet said whether it will impose restrictions on people and goods coming from the three departing states, who have formed a new grouping, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES, from its French acronym). The Ecowas Commission in Abuja has been mandated to work out such issues, and how the two blocs should work together in future. Over the weekend, the AES announced visa-free travel and residency rights for Ecowas citizens. Their leaders said this decision had been taken in the spirit of friendship, and to strengthen centuries-old ties among African people. — BBC

Our Take: With my hyper-focus on Syria lately, I missed a major recent development with our friend, Captain Traore, in Burkina Faso. (Everything happening in Syria is connected to Africa, in my opinion, through the Wagner Group and those two Russian bases in western Syria.)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was established in 1975. Whatever its original intent was, it seems that it became a system of subversion of national sovereignty for its member states—not unlike the European Union for the nations of Europe.

Here is a map explaining the difference between the ECOWAS and the more recently formed Alliance of Sahel States, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali, and Nigeria.

Now that the Alliance has announced its intent to leave the ECOWAS, the latter has decided to give them a "grace period" of six months to decide whether they want to return. Logic and historic precedent would determine that there is a very real possibility that certain powers will seek to overthrow the governments of these three nations, and install puppet-leaders who will be used to return those nations to the ECOWAS within the six-month grace period.

That would mean that Captain Traore and his Sahel partners are in grave danger. So it makes sense that they would dissolve their respective governments in order to avoid power struggles during this dangerous moment.

For those wondering how the Burkinabe people feel about this, here is how they met Captain Traore just a few days ago at a ceremony to open a new tomato processing factory—the second tomato processing factory Traore has succeeded in constructing this year.

What would the sociopaths in DC give for a moment like that with the American People? A man cannot buy that level of respect or love from his people.

The day before Traore announced his decision to dissolve his government, President Putin gave a speech where he said that Russia and Africa shared a common history and a common struggle against the forces of imperial hegemony. Captain Traore echoed these comments during his own public address.

Africa holds a special place for Russia, rooted in shared values of sovereignty and self-determination, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Speaking at the plenary session of the VTB Investment Forum ‘Russia Calling!’, Putin emphasized the connection between Russia and African nations. “Africa may seem geographically distant, but it is a continent close to us in spirit,” the Russian leader said, noting that African nations “cherish their sovereignty” and make decisions that serve the interests of their people.

It is worth noting that, according to reports, ISIS controls roughly 30% of Burkina Faso. The western media machine seems hellbent on destroying Traore, casting him as some sort of a tyrant. But the globalists are the true tyrants. They are the ones who just destroyed Syria, and seem intent on turning their dogs on Captain Traore and his people.

Pray for Captain Traore, and Africa, and the world. We are entering a dangerous moment of transition where our enemy will become very desperate to cling to power. —

BONUS ITEMS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank deeper into the history books on Wednesday, with the index posting its 10th straight losing day as a disappointing rate outlook by the Federal Reserve rocked the stock market. The Dow lost 1,123.03 points, or 2.58%, to 42,326.87, for its worst losing streak since an 11-day slide in 1974. The Wednesday decline was its worst since August and only the second time it lost 1,000 points this year in one session. The S&P 500 lost 2.95% to 5,872.16 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 3.56% to 19,392.69 with losses intensifying into the close of trading. The central bank reduced its overnight borrowing rate by a quarter point to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%, as expected. However, the Fed indicated Wednesday afternoon it would only cut rates twice in 2025, fewer than the four cuts given in its last forecast. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's move to cut rates in recent months allows it to "be more cautious as we consider more adjustments to our policy rate." Before Wednesday, traders were hoping the Fed would stay aggressive with rate cuts in 2025, fueling the bull market further. Treasury yields jumped following the Fed's cautious outlook, pressuring share prices. The 10-year Treasury yield crossed above 4.50%. — CNBC

The federal government is protecting the manufacturers of COVID-19 and flu vaccines from product liability for another five years, on the cusp of a new administration likely to aggressively look for vaccine injuries and release its hidden books that Just the News went to court to obtain. Didn't hear about it? That's because the Department of Health and Human Services does not appear to have told the public outside a Dec. 11 Federal Register notice, primarily read by regulated entities, and a generic page buried deep within HHS's website. Outgoing agency Secretary Xavier Becerra's amendment to the declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for "COVID-19 Medical Countermeasures," enacted 19 months after President Joe Biden formally ended the COVID public health emergency, gives a perfunctory explanation for the liability shield's continuing necessity. "I have determined there is a credible risk that COVID-19 may in the future constitute such an emergency," says the 27-page notice written in Becerra's voice, dated Dec. 6, much of it rehashing previous amendments and requirements for "covered persons." "Congress delegated to me the authority to strike the appropriate federal-state balance with respect to Covered Countermeasures through PREP Act Declarations," he also says. "The 12th Amendment generally extends the protections clarified in the 11th Amendment" from May 2023, which ended some liability provisions and was set to expire Dec. 31, "through 2029," reads the PREP Act questions and answers page. — Just the News

While Canada's government continues to implode, America's apologetic neighbors have committed to spend $1.3 billion (US$913 million) over six years to beef up their border security, after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports for allowing migrants and fentanyl to flow into America. The funds will go towards Public Safety Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," according to a statement. While not much is known about how the funds will be spent, around $81 million will go towards various border security measures before the end of March, before that amount triples annually by 2027, according to Global News. The government provided no specifics of the plan today but has previously promised to expand the number of people, helicopters and drones assigned to monitor the border. Over 23,000 migrants were apprehended by US Border Patrol in the 12-month period ending in October, more than double the previous year. — ZeroHedge

