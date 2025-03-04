The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

“TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!” — President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: When you’re watching the President speak before Congress tonight, take a moment and appreciate the fact that there are no democrats sitting behind 47.

The theme of tonight’s address is, “The Renewal of the American Dream.” Be sure to tune in for tonight’s coverage here on Badlands.

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, a White House official said, deepening the fissure that has opened between the two one-time allies. The move comes after Trump upended U.S. policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow - and after an explosive confrontation with Zelenskiy at the White House on Friday in which Trump criticized him for being insufficiently grateful for Washington's backing in the war with Russia. "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," said the official on Monday, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The White House had no immediate comment on the scope and amount of aid affected or how long the pause would last. The Pentagon could not provide further details. Zelenskiy's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment nor did the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.

– Reuters

AND

Vice President JD Vance on Monday said Trump administration officials are already in talks with Russia to end the years-long war Russia launched against Ukraine, and warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to accept Donald Trump’s terms for a mineral rights deal and enter negotiations with Moscow. Vance’s demand that Zelensky accept the U.S.-backed mineral rights deal follows the Ukrainian leader’s ejection Friday from the White House after an Oval Office shouting match with Vance and Trump. It also comes just hours after the Trump administration announced it was halting some defense aid to Kyiv at a crucial time in the war as Zelensky’s forces have fought to repel Russian invaders since 2022. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Vance said the idea of having American economic interests “on the ground” in Ukraine would provide a superior security guarantee to putting American or European troops on the ground to guarantee any future ceasefire with Moscow. “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine,” he said. – The Independent

Our Take: Ukraine has been a keystone for the collectivist superstate's globalist regime, acting as a hub for the cabal and a buffer to Russia. When a keystone is removed, the whole archway comes down.

The regime has lost the story of Ukraine, which means they've already lost the war.

Zelenskyy is the best accelerant at work in the War of Stories. As a direct result of his deployments, Trump has never had a stronger mandate to treat our supposed enemies, while the regime is totally exposed.

As Trump and Putin push for peace, they push for the other thing.

–

President Donald Trump has stated that the US should prioritize domestic issues, such as migrant crime, rather than focusing on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recent Russia-US talks initiated by Putin and Trump, followed by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s disastrous White House appearance, have triggered concern among Kiev’s backers that the US president’s approach could benefit Russia more than Ukraine. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has commended Trump’s approach, noting that it “largely aligns with our vision.” The American leader has dismissed concerns about his relationship to Putin, emphasizing that Washington has more pressing matters to address. “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country – So that we don’t end up like Europe!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. – RT

Our Take: Trump is based and speaking truth. The fact that the MSM has successfully convinced the American People to live in fear of a leader whose country is on the other side of the world, and who has demonstrated no true hostility toward America, is indicative of the power of state-funded media propaganda.

The propagandists need to be lawfully hunted down and held accountable. That will only happen if We the People demand it. –

The head of the FBI's New York field office was forced out Monday, a month after he urged his employees to "dig in" after the Trump administration removed senior FBI leaders and requested the names of all agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases, five sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. In an email to FBI staff members in New York on Monday, James Dennehy confirmed that he had been ordered to leave. "Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did," Dennehy wrote. "I was not given a reason for this decision." Two of the sources said Dennehy was given a choice to resign or be fired.

– NBC News

Our Take: When do we begin to wonder if the Fantasy Team was just a distraction for the Standard-Issue Villagers and the Regime?

The quiet people in the background are the one doing everything while the public facing members of the admin are mostly beclowning themselves.

–

***

Another Take: The central narrative says this guy was forced out for his response to President Trump’s order to produce the names of agents that participated in the J6 political persecutions.

The immediate reaction on social media assumed that this firing had to do with the refusal of the FBI’s NY Field Office to produce Epstein files. I checked back on X while writing this, and people are still outraged that they forced him to resign instead of prosecuting him… for withholding the Epstein files.

So, what’s the deal?

AG Bondi went on Hannity Monday, and she didn’t mention this firing at all – even though there was a discussion about terminations and turnover in the Justice Department and FBI. Here’s the full eight-minute interview:

There is something to

’s position, in that there is a TV version of events and there are actuals happening, and they often seem disconnected. It feels like AG Bondi is stalling for time. Regardless, she’s raising more suspicion, anger and unanswered questions.

Maybe that’s the point? –

***

One More Take: It is all a show. Bondi is doing exactly what she is supposed to, IMO. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be loud and demand transparency, but it does mean people should chill out and maybe not call for her firing after only three weeks on the job.

Like I said earlier – why release it all now? The Pope is close to death. The moment that happens, it is gonna suck up the news cycle for three weeks. Knowing that, I wouldn’t release them yet either. I’d wait for that situation to pass beforehand so when they’re released, they aren’t drowned out of the news cycle.

I’ve seen the joke rolling around … “0 arrests, 0 perp walks, 8 Fox appearances” blah blah blah.

To that end, Trump still hasn’t stopped the war in Ukraine or Israel, inflation is still sky high, and gas hasn’t come down. Y’all wanna fire him, too?

Yeah, that’s what I thought.

Maybe extend the same grace to the picks THAT HE MADE that you extend to him. I have a better idea: How about we give the Chefs a little time in the kitchen to cook?

I said it the other day: Do you want it done right now, or do you want it done right? Can’t have both. –

For the first time in years, the North Korean government is allowing foreign tourists to enter the country on guided tours. Nevertheless, in the past, tourists visiting North Korea were still under close watch by a sanctioned tour guide — limiting visitors to tour approved areas within the country. Tourists traveling to North Korea will only be able to visit the city of Rason, which is said to be one of the least visited cities in the closed off country. In 1991, the northeastern city of Rason, which is close to the Russian and Chinese borders, was designated as North Korea’s first special economic zone. The reopening of the country to tourists coincides with national birthday celebrations for the late Kim Jong Il, a former dictator who passed away in 2011. A group of western tourists recently made the first trip in February since the country closed itself off to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The North Koreans aren’t robots. They have opinions, goals, and a sense of humor. And in our briefing we encourage people to listen to and understand them,” said Rowan Beard, the head of Young Pioneer Tours… The Western tourists described the trip as “extremely” controlled, where visitors were escorted the entire trip by approved guides who ushered visitors into a beer factory, a school, and a pharmacy. “You can’t leave the hotel without the guides,” stated Ben Weston, one of the tour leaders.

– One America News Network

Our Take: Oh yeah, brother. Stay tuned for GART NK, coming soon.

The visit to the school included children’s dancing performances while animations of missiles flying through the air played behind them. “The roads are awful, the pavements are wobbly, and the buildings are weirdly constructed,” said a North Korea traveler who goes by “Joe.”

Trump-a-Mania, brother. Embrace the pageantry. –

On Monday, the Republican-led Senate voted to confirm Linda McMahon as the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. McMahon, a former professional wrestling magnate who led the U.S. Small Business Administration during President Donald Trump's first term, was confirmed by a 51-45 vote along party lines. McMahon has a limited background in education, though she served on Connecticut's State Board of Education for about a year. In a statement announcing her nomination, Trump said, as secretary of education, McMahon will "empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World." In her confirmation hearing, which was heated at times and interrupted repeatedly by the protesters shouting about protections for students, McMahon decried a public education "system in decline" and vowed to "reorient" the U.S. Department of Education and "invest in teachers not Washington bureaucrats." The White House has been clear that it intends to dismantle the department and that it will be McMahon's job to oversee that effort. – NPR

AND

The Education Department is offering a buyout of up to $25,000 to most of its employees, according to a department-wide email obtained by POLITICO. Employees have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to make a decision, Jacqueline Clay, a chief human capital officer, wrote in an email sent on Friday afternoon. “This is a one time offer in advance of a very significant Reduction in Force for the US Department of Education,” Clay wrote. Those who take the offer can stack it with retirement benefits. They will receive the equivalence of severance pay or $25,000, whichever is less, Clay wrote in an email. The offer would take effect March 31. Most department employees are eligible. A few exceptions include those that are using disability retirement, received a student loan repayment benefit in the last 36 months or was awarded a retention bonus in the last 12 months.

– Politico

Our Take: This is a very generous offer from OPM for the unnecessary and soon to be terminated government employees in the Department of Education. And they should consider taking it because…

Linda McMahon is now confirmed as Education Secretary!

In anticipation of McMahon’s first day on the job, OPM took steps to prepare the Department’s entitled twats for a major workforce reduction.

It’s all happening! What a time to be alive! –

NB. To be fair, I’m sure there are good people somewhere in the Department. Then again, it’s undeniable that they allowed the blue haired communists and teachers’ unions to ruin the (illegitimate) institution. So it is what it is.

***

Another Take: Awesome news, now Linda can focus on dismantling and ultimately abolishing the Department of Education, and those responsibilities can be returned to local school boards and parents.

Just make sure you film the perverts and bureaucrats seething when you tell them that the gravy train is over, so we can make memes of them crying.

–

Keir Starmer is hardly the most obvious wartime envoy — and yet in the weeks since Donald Trump first shocked allies with his stance on Ukraine, the British prime minister has emerged as a leading player in the international response. Starmer’s first seven months in Downing Street have been unsteady to say the least, as he has struggled to set a clear domestic agenda and has taken a hammering in the polls. Since taking office, the unassuming, bespectacled lawyer has fumbled the handling of a scandal over freebies, lost his chief of staff, and introduced an unpopular hit on pensioners’ benefits. His bureaucratic, plodding style has left even his own supporters exasperated at times, and a quest for economic growth has proven fruitless. Yet since Trump threatened to turn his back on Ukraine, kicking off talks with Russia last month while sidelining Kyiv, Starmer has played an increasingly visible and assured role in transatlantic diplomacy. – Politico

Our Take: Last week, Donald Trump asked Keir Starmer if the UK would take on Russia by themselves.

He got a strained smile in response.

Both men know the EU bureaucracy is powerless without the US Military backing it, just as they know that backing is now at an end.

Tick tock, Brussels. –

An emergency summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) will take place in Cairo on Tuesday. Its participants will discuss the Palestinian issue in general and the situation in the Gaza Strip and the enclave’s future in particular. The summit’s main topic will be the plan to restore Gaza prepared by Egyptian authorities. If approved, Egypt’s plan will be presented to the international community.

– TASS

Our Take: There is really only one issue that needs to be discussed among the Arabs: What to do about Bibi Netanyahu? Netanyahu has demonstrated that he is not interested in cooperating with his neighbors for long-term peace, while the Arabs have demonstrated tremendous patience and resolve in the face of genocide.

Frankly, at this point, whatever they decide to do would be morally justifiable; however, I suspect they will continue to pursue the cause of peace, and hope that America has the moral compass needed to deliver it. War is the easy and simple solution. Peace requires incredible courage and strength.

–

Windsor Castle made history over the weekend by hosting its first-ever Ramadan event inside St George's Hall. More than 360 guests from all backgrounds arrived for the Iftar - the fast-breaking evening meal for Muslims during the ninth month of Ramadan. The Berkshire-based royal residence welcomed attendees for Iftar for the first time in British history last year, but this year's location of St George's Hall is major upgrade from 2024, when it was held in the Learning Centre. The Royal Collection Trust website reads: 'Break fast with us this Ramadan at Windsor Castle! Open to people of all faiths and none, join us for a visit to the majestic State Apartments, followed by a meal after sunset in the magnificent St George's Hall.' Guests at the free-to-attend event started with a self-guided tour of the State Apartments at Windsor Castle… – The Daily Mail

Our Take: How much more clearly do they need to tell you that there are no more royals?

There is no more British Commonwealth.

It's all gone. All that remains are the sets, the characters, and the gay and retarded groveling Standard-Issue Villagers fawning over wealth, status, and false decorum. –

We are in a dangerous moment in history. The Europeans have taken advantage of the United States of America for far too long. [General Flynn] explains for [Eric Bolling] how Trump is ending the gravy train. “They’ve been ripping us off!”– Real America’s Voice

Our Take: General Flynn lays down the gauntlet telling our European friends that the free ride courtesy of the USA is no longer open for business.

—

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has indicated his openness to a potential presidential run in 2028. Walz remarked, “If I feel like I can serve, I will,” while acknowledging that, “If, nationally, people are like, ‘Dude, we tried you and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that.” When addressed directly about a future presidential bid, Walz highlighted a piece of advice from a friend: “Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered.” Walz mentioned that he would consider running if he believes he possesses something valuable to contribute. “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.” – The National Pulse

Our Take: Bawwwww gawd, don't tease me with more Trump-a-Mania!

Tim Walz has to be the biggest goofball to ever be duped into running for office. He is living proof that career politicians are puppets and not at all real people.

But seriously, if our movement succeeds, none of these creeps should still be in government by the time 2028 rolls around. –

For years the propaganda press has tried to dismiss concerns about legitimate fraud associated with mail-in ballots. “Yes, voter fraud happens,” The Associated Press’ Ali Swenson wrote in October. “But it’s rare and election offices have safeguards to catch it.” A few weeks later, The Associated Press released a video entitled “Why voter fraud isn’t really a problem in U.S. elections,” with a subhead claiming there are “many safeguards to detect it.” Meanwhile, CNN posted a video entitled “Trump stokes fear over voter fraud in Pennsylvania. CNN fact-checks his claims.” Notably, the subhead for the video acknowledged that officials identified “incidents of suspected voter registration fraud.” But the thing that “rarely” happens happened again (and no, Ms. Swenson, none of the “safeguards” worked). Pennsylvania’s vulnerable online voter registration system allowed three Democrats to try and “steal the 2021” general election for the Mayor of Millbourne after they gamed the online voter portal to fraudulently register nearly three dozen non-residents.

– The Federalist

AND

The Justice Department said on Monday that it would review the conviction of the former clerk of Mesa County, Colo., who was found guilty of state charges last summer of tampering with voting machines under her control in a failed attempt to prove that they had been used to rig the 2020 election against President Trump. The decision was the latest example of the Justice Department under Mr. Trump’s control seeking to use its powers to support those who have acted on his behalf and to go after those who have criticized or opposed him. It also played into the president’s effort to rewrite the history of his efforts to overturn the results of the election. Three weeks ago, the former clerk, Tina Peters, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on the state election tampering charges, filed a long-shot motion in Federal District Court in Denver effectively challenging the guilty verdict she received in August at the end of a trial in Grand Junction. But, in a surprise move, Yaakov M. Roth, the acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil division, filed a court brief known as a statement of interest on Monday, declaring that “reasonable concerns have been raised about various aspects of Ms. Peters’s case.” – The New York Times

Our Take: Election fraud is coming back into focus and, this time, the DOJ isn’t run by radical communist, fraud-denying elitists. Maybe we might actually get some justice.

The vulnerabilities of our election system are countless. From voters to ballots to counts, it is manipulated at every level. Tina Peters proved it in 2021, and the folks in PA are proving it (again) now. With every rerun of election fraud, we get closer to justice.

The Department’s Statement of Interest was absolute fire, and it’s welcomed with open arms in the State of Jena Griwsold’s Corruption:

"DOJ is reviewing cases across the nation for abuses of the criminal justice process. See Attorney General Memorandum, Restoring the Integrity and Credibility of The Department of Justice (February 5, 2025). This review will include an evaluation of the State of Colorado’s prosecution of Ms. Peters and, in particular, whether the case was “oriented more toward inflicting political pain than toward pursuing actual justice or legitimate governmental objectives.” Executive Order 14147, Ending the Weaponization of The Federal Government (Jan. 20, 2025)."

On X, Article III Project’s Mike Davis summarized Peters’ saga well.

“Tina Peters, the then-Mesa County, Colorado clerk and recorder, investigated voter fraud after the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election. So hyper-partisan Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Attorney General Phil Weiser, along with a weak Republican local District Attorney Dan Rubenstein, brought trumped-up felony charges against Tina Peters and (falsely) accused her of unauthorized access to voting machines. During this same time, Jena Griswold – a partisan slob – allowed voting-machine passwords to remain publicly posted online for 4 months. Then Democrat Judge Matthew Barrett, poorly rated by his community, was dumb enough to state on the record he sentenced 69-year-old Tina Peters to 9 years in prison because of her First Amendment-protected views on election integrity. Tina Peters is now suffering greatly in prison, because of these sadistic partisans.”

All of that is true. Her detention is cruel and unusual, and she should be released on bond (immediately) pending appeal. I don’t think this will progress quickly, however, as Tina Peters is quite the trophy for the Colorado-based regime.

Side note: Did you hear that Jena is running for Governor? –

BONUS ITEMS

[First Lady Melania Trump] speaks in support of the Take It Down Act — legislation to protect Americans against the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images, including deepfakes. – Rapid Response 47

Eli Sharabi, a former hostage freed from captivity in Gaza last month, will meet with US President Donald Trump this week, a relative said Sunday. Sharon Sharabi said his brother will meet Trump at the White House Tuesday along with other released captives, whom he did not name. The delegation will impress upon the president the importance of all the hostages being freed, Sharabi told Channel 12 news. He said the trip had been facilitated “due to the generosity” of Miriam Adelson, a major financial backer of Trump’s political campaigns. There was no confirmation of the meeting from officials in the US or Israel. – The Times of Israel

The German-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant Bayer AG has ramped up its political spending at the state level in the United States—especially in Missouri—as it continues to fight thousands of lawsuits stemming from its acquisition of the infamous American biochemical company Monsanto. When Bayer AG bought Monsanto in 2018 and folded the company into its crop science division, officially dissolving Monsanto as a corporate entity, it also assumed the American company’s legal liabilities. Monsanto has faced ongoing lawsuits since 2015 that allege its popular herbicide Roundup’s primary active ingredient, glyphosate, is a dangerous carcinogen and that the company failed to adequately warn consumers. Missouri has especially become a concerning litigation hotspot for Bayer AG, with an estimated 25,000 lawsuits currently pending in the state’s Cole County alone. The evidentiary discovery process in one of those Cole County lawsuits has revealed an aggressive media campaign being run by alleged agricultural industry advocacy groups—pushing for changes in state law that would be more legally favorable to the German company—are essentially political fronts funded by Bayer AG. – The National Pulse

Rose Girone, who was believed to be the oldest living survivor of the Holocaust, has passed away at the age of 113. Girone passed away in New York on Monday, where she spent the last decade of her life. Following her death, another woman, Mirjam Bolle, is now believed to be the oldest living Holocaust survivor. “She just was a terrific lady,” stated Reha Benicassa, her daughter. “Nothing was too hard. She wasn’t fearful. She was an adventurous person. She did well… Her theories were always, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff,’ and ‘anything you can fix with money is not a problem,’” Reha continued. “She just had a great head on her shoulders.” “Rose was an example of fortitude, but now we are obligated to carry on in her memory,” stated Greg Schneider, executive vice president of Claims Conference. “The lessons of the Holocaust must not die with those who endured the suffering.” – One America News Network

