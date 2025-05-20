The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, May 19th...

US President Donald Trump has said the conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “went very well,” and that talks between Moscow and Kiev will begin “immediately.” The two leaders spoke for over two hours on Monday, primarily about the Ukraine conflict. Putin also described the talk as “very useful.” In a post on Truth Social shortly after Monday’s talks, Trump wrote that the tone and spirit of the conversation were “excellent,” adding, “If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later.” “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” the US president stated. – RT

Our Take: The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!

President Trump has chosen the Vatican as the stage for his meeting with Vladimir Putin. –

***

Another Take: Behind the scenes look at the phone call between Trump and Putin this morning. –

As Israel intensified its offensive in Gaza to take "total control" of the Palestinian territory, some of its closest allies, including the United States, might be threatening to withdraw their support from Jerusalem in the face of mass starvation in the enclave. The Trump administration has warned the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government that Israel's failure to conclude the war in Gaza would lead to a withdrawal of American backing, according to a report by The Washington Post. Quoting an anonymous source familiar with the discussions, the newspaper reported that Trump's representatives have informed Israel that the US will "abandon" the country if it does not end the war. "Trump's people are letting Israel know, 'We will abandon you if you do not end this war,'" the source said. White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt also said that "The president wants the war in Gaza to end," following last week's surprise release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, which was secured through direct US-Hamas negotiations without Israel's involvement. The report about the Trump administration's behind-the-scenes pressure followed a very public exclusion of Netanyahu during US President Donald Trump's Middle East visit last week. During his tour, where he met leaders of Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Trump said that "a lot of people are starving" in Gaza. "People are starving. Terrible things are happening there," Trump said

– NDTV World

Our Take: Trump has prepped the narrative battlespace masterfully for the coming turn on the warmongers, and yes, that includes the Israel regime.

What’s more, it was possible not only to see coming, but to embrace ahead of time given Trump has always settled on the moralist solution to any geopolitical conflict.

Con Inc. should have stayed in their holes. –

An Arizona judge has ordered state prosecutors to send back to a grand jury a case in which Republicans were charged last year for their alleged roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election, potentially jeopardizing the high-profile indictments. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam J. Myers sided with the Republicans and found that prosecutors failed to provide the grand jury with the text of an 1887 federal law that is central to the Republicans’ defense. The law, known as the Electoral Count Act, spells out how presidential electoral votes are to be cast and counted. “We are extremely pleased with the court’s ruling, and we think the judge got it exactly right,” said Stephen Binhak, the attorney who spearheaded the effort to get the case back to a grand jury. The decision is a major setback for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D), who promised to appeal the ruling so she could keep the prosecution going. [...] The ruling, filed with the court clerk on Monday, will require Mayes to assemble a grand jury to present the case along with a copy of the Electoral Count Act, attorneys said. The initial presentation of her case took weeks. Mayes plans to appeal the decision to try to get the prosecution back on track. – The Washington Post

Our Take: Arizona's fake and illegitimate AG is having problems.

Shocker. –

***

Another Take: This case was sent back down because the “prosecutors failed to provide the grand jury with the text of an 1887 federal law that is central to the Republicans’ defense.”

That means that the prosecutors misled the grand jury.

They quickly fixed the “loophole” in the law that made the alternate electors entirely lawful (and duty-bound in my opinion)…

…but they didn’t tell the grand jury that the law actually made the alternate electors entirely lawful. That would have interfered with the political persecution.

I can’t believe this was sent back down and not thrown out. Why weren’t the prosecutors sanctioned. What an abuse of the Grand Jury for political purposes. This is literally weaponized government, to neglect to tell a grand jury about the law that authorizes the conduct you’re attempting to criminalize.

Five states have initiated criminal prosecutions related to the 2020 "fake electors" scheme: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Interesting states, right?

I wonder if they misled grand juries by failing to inform them of the law in those other states, too. The defendants should find out.

All part of the coverup that is now coming to light.

Return the diamonds. –

JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank, will soon allow clients to buy bitcoin — despite CEO Jamie Dimon’s persistent criticism of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Dimon, 69, announced the major U-turn at the bank’s annual investor day on Monday, where speculation continued to swirl over the future of the veteran banker, who has been in the top job for nearly two decades. “We are going to allow you to buy it,” Dimon told investors. “We’re not going to custody it. We’re going to put it in statements for clients.” Dimon has long been a vocal skeptic of bitcoin, citing risks like money laundering, and unclear ownership. The Queens native once called the coin “worthless” in 2021 and a “pet rock” that “does nothing” in a CNBC interview in Davos last year. He even suggested in a 2023 Senate testimony that the government should close it down over fears it is linked to a string of criminal activities. – CNBC

Our Take: *DIMON: GOING TO ALLOW CLIENTS TO BUY BITCOIN, WON'T CUSTODY IT”

Big upgrade from, "I will fire any JPM employee who trades it." –

President Trump said Monday that he was surprised that Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s cancer diagnosis was not made public a “long time ago,” seeming to suggest without evidence that the former president’s cancer was not newly discovered and had been covered up. “There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed, and I think somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. On Sunday, Mr. Biden’s office said he had been diagnosed on Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Mr. Biden had spent May 9 at a Philadelphia hospital after a doctor discovered a small nodule on his prostate, his spokesman said last week. Mr. Biden, 82, had reported urinary symptoms before the nodule was found. The cancer is Stage 4, with a Gleason score of 9, according to the former president’s office. A Gleason score is a measure of cancer aggressiveness, ranging from 6 to 10. “To get to Stage 9, that’s a long time,” Mr. Trump said Monday, apparently mixing up the Gleason score with the cancer stage. “You have to say, why did it take so long?” Mr. Trump said, adding, “It can take years to get to this level of danger. So it’s a — look, it’s a very, very sad situation, and I feel very badly about it, and I think people should try and find out what happened.” – The New York Times

Our Take: DYK that Joe Biden had a "potentially precancerous polyp removed during his 2021 colonoscopy?"

He also had a similar polyp removed during his 2008 colonoscopy. –

J. D. Vance poses a problem, and at its core is a question about character. In the years after the 2016 election, he transformed himself from a center-right memoirist and public speaker, offering a complex analysis of America’s social ills and a sharp critique of Donald Trump, into a right-wing populist politician whose illiberal ideas and vitriolic rhetoric frequently out-Trump the original. According to Vance and his supporters, this change followed a realization during Trump’s first term that the president was lifting up the fallen working class of the heartland that had produced young J.D. To help his people, Vance had to make his peace with their champion. According to his critics, Vance cynically chose to betray his true values in order to take the only path open to an ambitious Republican in the Trump era, and as a convert under suspicion, he pursued it with a vengeance. In one account, a poor boy from the provinces makes good in the metropole, turns against his glittering benefactors, and goes home to fight for his people. In the other, the poor boy seizes every opportunity on his way up, loses his moral compass, and is ruined by his own ambition. – The Atlantic

Our Take: When you realize Donald Trump seems to be the only person purporting to represent the America First movement who has decidedly NOT anointed JD Vance his heir apparent ... and combine that with JD chasing his shadow around the world, things get ... interesting.

Wars within wars. –

Aston Mack, a 35-year-old Black Lives Matter activist known for his role in protests in Florida, was arrested on May 13, 2025. He allegedly sent explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on the platform "Skip The Games" and arranged a meeting for sex. When confronted by police and reporter Chris Hansen, Mack allegedly attempted to flee. He faces charges of soliciting a minor and traveling to meet a child. He is currently in custody on $250,000 bail. – Gateway Hispanic

Our Take: This outlet is called Gateway Hispanic. Is that what they hook you on before you escalate to LatinX?

This story is horrible – and I have no empathy for monsters that prey on children – but also it’s sort of hilarious. The Black Lives Matter™ movement is the gift that keeps on giving for comical corruption stories.

Aston Mack was a hero of the left. Arsenal (an English soccer team) made the team wear a kit (uniform) to honor Mack and Black Lives Matter. (This was still up but already archived when I got there.)

Arsenal did, however, delete this tweet:

Mack was positioned as a role model. He was globally celebrated for being virtuous and good and focused on social justice and equitable rights.

He was also trying to have sex with a 14 year old girl.

I don’t believe this kind of criminal impulse can be rehabilitated, and I think the social justice idea that it can be has led to an increase in monsters preying on children. Pedophiles need to be removed from society. It’s madness that they aren’t.

The monsters that prey on children have been emboldened because many of those in power are also monsters that prey on children. But it’s coming to light faster now.

Justice is coming.

I’ll leave you with the video of Mack getting arrested because it’s a real treat for all of us:

If only Mack had been more successful at defunding the police.

–

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill early Tuesday to seal the deal on his “big, beautiful bill,” using the power of political persuasion to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing ahead of planned votes this week. Trump has implored GOP holdouts to “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE.” But negotiations are slogging along and it’s not at all clear the package, with its sweeping tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs, has the support needed from the House’s slim Republican majority, who are also being asked to add some $350 billion to Trump’s border security, deportation and defense agenda. Conservatives are insisting on quicker, steeper cuts to federal programs to offset the costs of the trillions of dollars in lost tax revenue. At the same time, a core group of lawmakers from New York and other high-tax states want bigger tax breaks for their voters back home. — AP News

Newly appointed Pardon Attorney Ed Martin has confirmed that pardons issued by former President Joe Biden at the end of his term are being investigated. “The integrity of the American Pardon system requires that we examine the Biden pardons and who did what,” he said of the pardons, issued to controversial figures including Biden’s son, Hunter, and members of the January 6 Committee, such as Liz Cheney. We will get to the bottom of it. Count on us,” Martin vowed. A prominent America First voice, Martin initially served President Donald J. Trump as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia but could not continue after Republican-in-name-only Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) blocked his confirmation. President Trump has now appointed him as Pardon Attorney and leader of a Weaponization Working Group in the Department of Justice instead. Martin’s confirmation of an investigation into Biden’s pardons comes as James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, says evidence has been uncovered that, “[W]hat we’ve found is, not just with the pardons he issued, but many of the executive orders that the courts are now using to Trump-proof many of the executive orders that President Trump is trying to implement to make government more efficient… these were all signed with the autopen.” — The National Pulse

Last seen at the venue in 1992, The Stuttgart Ballet returns to Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. with their production of John Cranko’s Onegin. This event is even more notable as 2025 marks the diamond jubilee of this balletic interpretation of Alexander Pushkin’s 1825 novel in verse Eugene Onegin. Tchaikovsky’s score will fill the Opera House between October 8 and 12, 2025, opening the 2025-2026 ballet season at the Kennedy Center. “The Stuttgart Ballet and John Cranko’s Onegin were a staple of Kennedy Center ballet programming in the 1970’s and 80’s. The timeless relevance of Cranko’s choreography and Pushkin’s storytelling made this ballet an instant classic, and to be able to welcome this glorious company back to the Center decades later, especially as the work celebrates its 60th anniversary, is such a special moment for Washington audiences.” – Jane Raleigh, Director of Dance Programming for The Kennedy Center. – Ballet Herald

