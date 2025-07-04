Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
6h

“All experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” Have WE suffered enough yet? Questionable, from my perspective. But the founders did not wait for 100% to cry out and join up. Less than 10% got involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Nina's avatar
Nina
6h

The Declaration of Independence is so incredibly powerful. And strangely familiar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture