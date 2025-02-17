The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

AND

It was another week filled with endless wins for the American people under President Donald J. Trump.Here are only a few of the many victories from the past week: President Trump brought home an American citizen wrongfully detained in Russia and another American detained in Belarus. [...]

President Trump restored a 25% tariff on steel imports and elevated the tariff to 25% on aluminum imports[...]

President Trump unveiled a plan for fair and reciprocal trade, making clear to the world that the United States will no longer tolerate being ripped off.[...]

President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in pursuit of finally securing peace.

President Trump hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who announced the Kingdom will accept 2,000 sick children from Gaza “as quickly as possible.”

President Trump joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce new deals between the two countries on immigration, trade, energy, and artificial intelligence. – The White House

Our Take: Great list of accomplishments from the Trump administration this week.

Good material to share to friends and family that aren’t as tuned in as you!

–

That game was absolutely everything you could have ever hoped it would be, and then some more. Obviously you knew tensions were going to be high heading into this game. From the jump, you have the best rivalry in hockey with USA and Canada. This is the first best-on-best international tournament in over a decade, so you have a bunch of guys on both teams who are as fired up as ever to play for their country. Guys like Brady Tkachuk considered tonight to be the biggest game that he's ever played in his life, so you knew right away that this was way more than just some exhibition all-star game. You throw in all the outside political factors into this game, the fact that Canadian fans boo'd the everliving shit out of the American National Anthem, and right off the bat we got the best 9 seconds in hockey history. The Americans may have gotten the barn rocking with those 3 fights to start off the game. But Connor McDavid ripped the roof off the Bell Centre by opening the scoring in this one with this ridiculous backhander… McDavid might be the best hockey player in the world, but once Charlie McAvoy obliterated him along the boards I think the Americans realized they had nothing to worry about. They were flying around out there putting any and every Canadian player on their ass. – Barstool Sports

Our Take: Canada.

We gave you this chance to aid us willingly. But you have elected the way of ... pain.

We have altered the terms of the deal. We will now be taking the one thing you hold more dear than your nation state. Than your very lives.

Hockey.

Pray we do not alter it further. –

***

Another Take: Now I know some of you may be groaning and rolling your eyes, thinking this sporting event is nothing more than "bread and circus."

As a fellow American, I ask that you briefly indulge me. Allow me to set the stage:

The USA Hockey team is currently playing in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, which is a week-long tournament organized by the National Hockey League, and includes the US, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. It is a round-robin format, meaning all teams each play one another one time, and the two top-placed teams play a final game to crown a winner.

The US played Canada on Saturday night in Montreal. While the United States dominates most sports at every Olympics, hockey is the unique exception. For context, here is the medal breakdown from various world championship events:

As you can see, the US is quite the underdog in this sport against other nations, most of all Canada. On Saturday night, when the US National Anthem began, the Canadian crowd began to boo, and continued to boo throughout the anthem.

This provoked US player Matthew Tkachuk to fight Canada's Brandon Hagel the second the match began. Tkachuk's brother, Brady, then started a fight two seconds after play resumed. And JT Miller – another US player – started yet another fight with the Canadians six seconds later, meaning in the first nine seconds of official play, there were three fights.

That set the tone for America's upset victory against the Canadians.

Now watch this recap video, and keep in mind that this same segment of "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd was played in the arena every time the US scored a goal. –

One of the biggest questions over the past 50 years is whether the gold at Fort Knox, Kentucky is really there, or if it's been plundered. What we do know is that the last 'audit' of America's gold stash was conducted on Sept. 23, 1974, when the US Treasury opened just one of its 15 vaults at Fort Knox so politicians and reporters could swarm the site for a two-hour photo-op with roughly 6% of the alleged amount held. Adding to the complete farce, none of the bars being passed around for the cameras were matched to a serial number, assayed or tested for purity, or even verified as US holdings — as foreign countries have previously stored their gold at Fort Knox as well. Since then there has been no independent verification of the roughly 4,580 metric tons supposedly held by the Treasury outside of bullshit annual 'vault seal checks' that don't actually analyze the gold (oh, and they've 'lost' seven of those) […] With Elon Musk's team at DOGE — including a gent who goes by the name "Big Balls" — investigating government-wide waste, fraud and abuse, we thought it might be helpful to point them towards Fort Knox... The suggestion immediately went viral on X, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) indicating he's on board - replying to Musk with "Let's do it." – ZeroHedge

Our Take: Gold is inching up towards $3,000 as I write this, and stories of gold being repatriated to the US are popping up in mainstream news outlets.

At the same time, calls to audit Fort Knox are rising. What will we find?

Our national family is as sick as its secrets. Time to come clean.

–

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to allow the firing of a top ethics official after lower courts blocked the move, the Associated Press reports—marking the first case of the second Trump administration to make it to the nation’s highest court, amid a slew of legal actions as Democrats and others fight Trump and cost-cutting czar Elon Musk.[...] Courts granted plaintiffs’ efforts to block Musk and his DOGE team from accessing records at the Treasury Department—at least temporarily. Still, DOGE staffers have been able to access other agencies. Musk and his DOGE associates can keep accessing information at the Department of Labor, as District Judge Bates declined to pause their access in response to a lawsuit from labor unions, saying the plaintiffs hadn’t established standing to sue, even as the judge expressed concerns. […] Multiple lawsuits are still pending arguing Trump should not have been able to create Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” in the first place by renaming the already-existing U.S. Digital Service. – Forbes

Our Take: The Deep State's current DOGE-inspired Death Spiral is eerily similar to the Death Loop pattern that sometimes plays out in Army Ant colonies.

Stay with me ...

For any who aren’t aware, ants basically make all decisions based on signals put out by their fellows. They’re as close a thing to perfect AI automatons as we have in nature, and I’ve always been quite fascinated by them.

One of the key ways ants set and follow signal is in the emitting and receiving of pheromone trails. This allows one node in the network to alternatively warn or attract its fellows, and is the reason a single ant finding a cache of food will soon result in a swarm wherein half the colony empties out to gather it.

The thing is, the first node NEEDS to return to the hive and close the loop in order for the rest of the colony to pick up the trail and make the connection. Sometimes, that lead ant screws up, and switches from signal emitting to receiving mid stream. This can result in that ant following its own pheromone trail before the loop has been closed.

What follows is as fascinating as it is disturbing. (Watch the phenomenon)

As seen in the above demonstration, if no other ant picks up the trail, the lead ant will simply continue on in an open loop until it dies, or the trail fades. But if another ant picks up the trail, and then another, they add their own faulty signals to the mix, with each ant acting as a force multiplier to the destruction of the very colony it seeks to preserve and expand.

This creates a death spiral pattern wherein each respective node in the network is following the trail left by the one in front of it … and since we know the lead node never closed the loop in the first place, this creates a self perpetuating feedback loop that can and often does result in thousands of ants quite literally spinning themselves into a void of oblivion, following a path to nothing that grows increasingly frenzied the closer the whole swarm draws in to the center, which is to say, death.

Why apply this seemingly stretched analogy to the current position of the Establishment? They have no signal setter at present, no centralized command and control structure, and they have no Actual solution—no actual pathway through which to deal with Trump’s assault.

In other words, they have an open loop they’re desperately trying to close.

What results is a sporadic panic pattern wherein various nodes in the network begin to lay trails of fear and decision making, premature counter deployments and even attacks on Trump’s agenda that the others follow, not understanding they’re following pheromone trails to nothing until they’re already set along the path.

This is why I have long argued that the very interconnectedness of the Deep State will ultimately prove to be its undoing. –

Trump administration officials fired more than 300 staffers Thursday night at the National Nuclear Security Administration — the agency tasked with managing the nation’s nuclear stockpile — as part of broader Energy Department layoffs, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. Sources told CNN the officials did not seem to know this agency oversees America’s nuclear weapons. An Energy Department spokesperson disputed the number of personnel affected, telling CNN that “less than 50 people” were “dismissed” from NNSA, and that the dismissed staffers “held primarily administrative and clerical roles.” The agency began rescinding the terminations Friday morning. – CNN

Our Take: If the “nuclear deterrent” can be eliminated by firing some people with administrative positions at the agency watching the “nuclear stockpile,” then the “nuclear deterrent” is a clown show.

This is especially hilarious because it comes at the same time Trump is talking about “denuking” in coordination with our most dangerous adversaries, Russia and China, and while the Regime is busy actively nuke-hoaxing again in Chernobyl.

How long until another one of our farcical “existential threats” becomes another joke about how we used to get hoodwinked? –

Saudi Arabia is spearheading urgent Arab efforts to develop a plan for Gaza's future as a counter to U.S. President Donald Trump's ambition for a Middle East Riviera cleared of its Palestinian inhabitants, 10 sources said. Draft ideas will be discussed at a meeting in Riyadh this month of countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. Proposals may involve a Gulf-led reconstruction fund and a deal to sideline Hamas, five of the people said. Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies were aghast at Trump's plan to "clean out" Palestinians from Gaza and resettle most of them in Jordan and Egypt, an idea immediately rejected by Cairo and Amman and seen in most of the region as deeply destabilising. The dismay in Saudi Arabia was aggravated, sources said, because the plan would nix the kingdom's demand for a clear path to Palestinian statehood as a condition to normalise ties with Israel — something that would also pave the way for an ambitious military pact between Riyadh and Washington, shoring up the kingdom's defences against Iran. – Reuters

Our Take: Last week, I went on Jon Herold's new show, The Daily Herold, and spoke about this.

I truly believe that President Trump has used narrative warfare to bring this insidious plan of Greater Israel to the surface and provide the Arabs with the perfect opportunity to step up and assert their collective strength; to demonstrate to the world that they are reasonable men who are more than capable of managing the affairs of the Middle East, without the need of western intervention.

This is the Multipolar World emerging, courtesy of the Sovereign Alliance.

The Death of Unipolar Globalism. –

Internet search trends in the Washington, DC, metro area have been nothing short of stunning in recent weeks, reflecting what appears to be growing panic within the federal bureaucracy as President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) root out corruption in non-governmental organizations (NGO) and federal agencies. Earlier this week, internet search trends for "Criminal Defense Lawyer" and "RICO Laws" went viral on X, fueling speculation that Washington's political elites were in panic mode. The searches coincided with DOGE's efforts to neuter USAID's funding of NGOs that propped up a shadow government, as well as begin cutting tens of thousands of workers from various federal agencies. Now, more suspicious search trends have erupted among DC residents as DOGE efforts went into beast mode at the end of the week. "Washington DC searches soar for "Swiss bank" (yellow), "offshore bank" (green), "wire money" (red) and "IBAN" (blue)," WikiLeaks wrote on X late Thursday. – ZeroHedge

AND

The Trump administration’s return-to-office mandate and layoffs are disrupting housing markets with big federal footprints, as workers search for closer commutes and struggle with job insecurity. Trump has said that if federal employees opt to stay remote, they will be dismissed. In addition, Elon Musk’s DOGE is targeting agencies for steep budget and personnel cuts. “Since the inauguration, I’ve met with a few people including one federal government employee, who are selling specifically because of anticipated return-to-office orders,” said Kansas City, Mo.-based Redfin agent Jo Chavez, in a Redfin report. Chavez spoke to a client who had plans to upgrade to a larger home, “but he canceled those plans because he’s worried about losing his job due to restructuring of government jobs.” [...] For the four weeks that ended Feb. 9, new listings were up 7.4% from last year, the highest level since 2022, while pending sales were down 6%, according to Redfin. There are now five months of supply on the market, the most since early 2019 and up from 4.4 months a year earlier. And the typical home took 57 days to go under contract, the longest span since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. – Fortune

Our Take: If the mechanisms of unipartisan control were being dismantled, and the money were being cut off, then you would expect to see ripple effects.

You would expect to see people who make their living off of corruption impacted. You would expect to learn that search trends about lawyers and bleachbit and non-extradition were 400% up. You would expect to see unexpected movements in housing and job markets.

We are seeing all of that.

Then there’s this:

I wasn’t expecting 60 Minutes to be out there selling the virtues of German speech codes and ginning up support for out-of-work corrupticrats, but here we are.

Sorry, Red. No empathy and no deals. –

Khartoum and Moscow have agreed on the establishment of a Russian naval base in Sudan, Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif has said. In a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Al-Sharif confirmed that discussions have successfully concluded, stating, “therefore, the matter is quite simple. I have nothing to add. We have agreed on everything.” According to TASS, the agreement, which first surfaced in December 2020, outlines the creation of a logistical support facility for the Russian Navy. It will serve as a hub for ship repairs and resupply. The facility’s personnel will be limited to 300, with a maximum of four Russian vessels permitted to be stationed there at the same time. Following the talks, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s “position on the need for a swift cessation of hostilities and the launch of an inclusive national dialogue” on Sudan’s conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stressing the need for a resolution without external interference. – RT

AND

Britain said on Saturday it had tracked in recent days six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria as they sailed through the Channel. The British defense ministry said in a statement the ships — shadowed by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force — were withdrawing from Syria following the ousting of its president, Bashar Assad, a close Russian ally, in December. Russia has been evacuating its military assets from Syria since Assad’s overthrow, the ministry said, describing it as a “blow to (Moscow’s) ambitions in the Middle East.” The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. “These ships were retreating from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, yet they were still armed and full of ammunition,” said defense minister John Healey. “This shows Russia is weakened but remains a threat.” Russia hopes to retain the use of naval and air bases in Syria under the new Islamist leadership that took power after Assad fled to Moscow following 13 years of civil war in which Russian troops had intervened on his behalf.

– Arab News

Our Take: While London diligently tracks the Russian "retreat" from Syria, another story line that I have been tracking for years is now finally coming to fruition.

The final details and logistics have been negotiated for the construction of the first formal Russian military base on African soil (ever), in the form of a naval base on the coast of Sudan in the Red Sea – across the water from Saudi Arabia.

The reason the oligarchs want Russia out of Syria is because the Russian military and Wagner Group Africa Corps are using the naval base at Tartus and air base at Khmeimim to stage all of their African operations. These operations seem vital in the effort to liberate the continent from the clutches of oligarchic imperialism, from which Africa has suffered for the past several centuries.

These developments are of grave concern to the rest of the Sovereign Alliance – and greater Multipolar World Order – as the trillions of dollars of resources in Africa not only represent an unfathomable wealth, but also the future of industry and energy technology.

The collection of rare earth metals – used in the manufacturing of modern electronic devices – in the Democratic Republic of Congo alone is estimated to be worth in excess of $24 trillion. This includes super rare metals such as coltan, of which the DRC is currently responsible for providing roughly 50% of the world's supply according to 2023 reports. Other countries, such as Rwanda, have long been accused of illegally smuggling coltan and other metals out of the DRC to sell as their own export.

The DRC is currently in a state of war, as proxy militia groups have emerged out of Rwanda and taken control of territory in the east, where all of these resources are almost exclusively found. Given the deep ties and public loyalties to the Unipolar regime by long-time Rwanda president Paul Kagame, I suspect that groups like M23 represent the latest effort by the regime to regain control of these resources, which were taken away by President Trump in 2017 when he froze the assets of Israeli oligarch Dan Gertler under Executive Order 13818.

Something tells me that Gertler's role in this story is not over.

–

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs. For now, Trump has reneged on planned 25% across-the-board tariffs on US neighbors Canada and Mexico — at least until early March. Duties on China went into effect last week, and China retaliated — though Trump is planning to soon speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaving hope for a potential compromise. Meanwhile, this week, Trump ordered a 25% tariff on all imports of steel and aluminum into the US from all countries. The trade escalation impacts top trading partners and bolsters industries in US states key to Trump's election. In addition, Trump on Thursday signed a measure that could lead to the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners as soon as April, aiming to fulfill a frequent campaign promise and also raise revenue as Republicans ready a tax and spending bill. – Yahoo! Finance

Our Take: Trump's most masterful deployments are often the simplest.

His reciprocal trade stance is quite literally unassailable even by the most skilled narrative setters in the commentariat.

In order to attack his tariffs, they have to attack the globalist system that provoked them. –

Donald Trump appeared to quote Napoleon Bonaparte by way of Rod Steiger on Saturday afternoon after his blitzkrieg of executive actions and threats to federal agencies under Elon Musk were challenged in courts across the country, raising alarms that his administration is preparing to shred court orders and ignite a constitutional crisis. “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” the president wrote on Truth Social and X. The official White House account on X also shared the message, endorsing his apparent belief that the president of the United States is incapable of breaking any law. The president — whose efforts to gut federal funding, fire thousands of aid workers and unilaterally redefine the 14th Amendment were blocked in federal courts across the country in recent days — invoked a quote often attributed to Napoleon, who justified his despotic regime as the will of the people of France. – The Independent

Our Take:

A President exercising wartime powers also does not violate any law…

Decision in Campbell v. Clinton (2000, Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit)

"Importantly, the Court made clear that it would not dispute the President on measures necessary to repel foreign aggression. The President alone must determine what degree of force the crisis demands." –

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump received cheers from the crowd at Daytona International Speedway as Air Force One landed at the airport ahead of his arrival for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The president’s plane flew over the speedway before it landed at Daytona International Airport. Cheers from the crowd were heard on the FOX broadcast as the pre-race hosts talked to Chase Elliott. NASCAR fans and drivers watched as the plane flew over the track. Trump released a statement ahead of landing at the airport. He will be the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races at Daytona International Speedway. He attended the race the first time in February 2020. — Fox News

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, says he referred New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among the Democrat Party's most liberal members, to the Justice Department after her office's presentation that gave illegal migrants tips on how to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Is she crossing the line?" Homan asked aloud during a Fox News Channel interview Thursday evening. "So I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out, where is that line that they crossed? … I'm not a prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that." Homan said he made the referral to the agency's deputy attorney general. – Just the News

Liberal women are the least likely to report being fully satisfied with their lives and are far more likely to report feeling lonely often, according to a recently published poll. The 2024 American Family Survey found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women, between the ages of 18-40, reported being "completely satisfied" with their lives, but just 12% of liberal women in the same age group said the same. – Institute for Family Studies

President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is expected to push to ban TV advertising for prescription drugs — but Big Pharma won’t go down without a fight. Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is a known critic of the pharmaceutical industry and has repeatedly called for a ban on TV drug ads. [...] Past efforts to regulate these ads have faced additional legal challenges, often over First Amendment concerns. Prescription drug advertising on U.S. television exploded in the late 1990s after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relaxed its guidelines. Drug companies were now allowed to emphasize a drug’s benefits with only a brief summary of side effects. – Quartz

