The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, September 4th …

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Trump administration’s freeze of $2.2 billion in grant funds for Harvard University over concerns about antisemitism on campus and other issues was illegal, calling it “a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities.” Judge Allison Burroughs agreed with Harvard’s arguments that the administration imposed the funding freeze in retaliation for the Ivy League university’s refusal to capitulate to demands for reforms that violated First Amendment protections under the Constitution. Burroughs’ ruling in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts vacates freezing orders affecting Harvard and bars anyone in the Trump administration from enforcing those orders. The White House said it would appeal the decision. – CNBC

Our Take: Judge rules that the Trump administration must give taxpayer dollars in the form of a grant to the ivy league indoctrination center currently holding a $55 billion endowment.

We have a system of "checks and balances" where Americans pay the overdraft fees. Bullshit. –

John Solomon reports the latest breaking news on shocking new documents that expose Biden's excessive use of the autopen. “ ...We’re seeing documents produced from the National Archives that show that the Biden White House lawyers believe that Joe Biden had an obligation to personally sign pardons…No record of him being in the room when certain things were signed.” – Just the News

Our Take: Just when you start to catch your breath, there is a new, scandalous disclosure that restarts the cycle.

I truly appreciate the pace of change. I just wish I had more hours in the day to examine it all.

“For the first time, we’re seeing documents produced by the National Archives that show that Biden White House lawyers believed that Joe Biden had an obligation to personally sign pardons. That he may have designated decisions for things like legislation and pardons to other people. Didn’t even show up in the room. No record of him being in the room when certain things were signed…These are bombshell documents, even surprised me about what was really being discussed behind the scenes at the Biden White House. All of this dug out of the National Archives.”

Bombshells that even surprised John Solomon? Should be good.

It’s supposed to drop today. [Clip Link] –

“U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that he said is helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine, a White House official said. Trump joined a call of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, who were meeting on ways to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders. "President Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting. President Trump emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war — as Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year. The president also emphasized that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official said.” – Yahoo! News

Our Take: The decoupling continues.

The sanctions are a worthless story layer. –

The M23 rebels operating in DR Congo are committing serious human rights violations, including the abduction and forced recruitment of young people, the country’s authorities have claimed. Speaking at a press-conference in Kinshasa on Tuesday, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security Jacquemain Shabani cited daily abuses against civilians in conflict-hit eastern Congo’s North and South Kivu provinces, Anadolu news agency has reported. “It must be noted that abductions and kidnappings of young people continue, to forcibly recruit them into armed movements”, he added. The rebels “arrested and detained several young people, including some minors, whom they sometimes use as trackers, but also as a human shield,” according to Major Nestor Mavudisa, spokesperson for the Congolese army’s third defense zone. The accusations come weeks after government representatives and rebels signed a declaration in Doha, Qatar, outlining a timeline for peace. The parties agreed to launch negotiations on August 8 and finalize a peace deal by August 18. – RT

Our Take: Not only is the Israeli Diamond Cartel’s proxy militia violating the peace deal brokered by President Trump, but they are also kidnapping young people and conscripting them into their army?

Where is the State Department? Aren’t they suppose to be enforcing President Trump’s peace agreement? What exactly does the State Department do? (Aside from steal elections, exploit populations, and foment war.)

–

Geopolitical instability and economic volatility are fuelling a global rise in corporate bankruptcies, affecting firms from multinationals to small and medium-sized businesses. Businesses face mounting pressure from conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, tensions in the South China Sea and persistent inflation. Sectors such as real estate, healthcare, technology and retail remain particularly exposed, with supply chain disruption and shifting consumer behaviour intensifying financial strain. Looking ahead, high operational costs, evolving regulations, tight credit conditions and sustained interest rates are expected to prolong financial stress. Smaller firms with floating-rate debt and limited capital access are especially vulnerable. Strategic competition and trade disruption have made geopolitical risk a central concern for corporate boards. In this climate, defaults and bankruptcies are likely to remain elevated.

– Financier Worldwide

Our Take: Mainstream economists (aka. globalists) are currently very worried about a record number of major corporations declaring bankruptcy at the advent of the Golden Age.

My latest explains why they're dumb. [Read More] –

Deranged transgender Minnesota shooter Robin Westman had recently dumped his longtime girlfriend, raging about her “blue hair and pronouns” — and complaining about not being able to murder her because it “would really f–k up” his plans to massacre kids. The 23-year-old maniac, who slaughtered two children and injured 18 other people at a Minneapolis Catholic school, had only recently called it quits with his partner of several years before last week’s bloodshed, his dad previously revealed. The ex has been identified by the Daily Mail as 22-year-old Abigail Bodick, who the outlet called a “furry.” Bodick was previously pictured on social media wearing cat ears and whiskers at an anime convention earlier this year. In the series of sick documents linked to Westman after the shooting, Westman had repeatedly referred to a person named “Aby” and “Abbey” — calling them a “catalyst” for his deranged behavior and the “root of my suffering.” – New York Post

Our Take: This sort of reads like they want us to feel bad for the furry while at the same time acknowledging that the shooter blamed her for his psychosis.

I acknowledge that I could be getting the pronouns for those two wrong, but I don’t really care what the child murderer and his former freakshow want to be called. I don’t give a damn about either of them.

Two children are dead and 18 others are injured. Let’s stop spotlighting the degenerate ideology and lifestyle that still claims to justify such great harm.

–

Latvia is preparing to extend compulsory military service to women, aligning with other NATO members expanding their forces in response to what they describe as a Russian threat – a claim Moscow denies. Defense Minister Andris Spruds told Delfi TV on Wednesday that his party, the Progressives, will submit a proposal next year requiring both men and women to serve in the military from 2028. He noted that female-specific equipment is already being introduced in the National Armed Forces to prepare for the change. Currently, only men are conscripted under mandatory service Riga reintroduced in 2023, after previously scrapping the draft in 2006. Latvia reportedly plans to more than double the size of its military to 31,000 troops by 2028, up from around 15,000 in 2021. If adopted, Latvia would follow Denmark, which announced in March that it will begin drafting women from 2026. At the time, Copenhagen said the move would ensure “gender equality” in its armed forces and help meet NATO commitments. – RT

Our Take: So, first we learn that Denmark is super butthurt that the United States is about to steal its girl (Greenland). Then we learn that Danish politicians are convicted pedophiles who, themselves, are former victims of child molestation.

Now we see that Denmark (with Latvia) is planning to start conscripting women into military service in 2028, and people wonder why we (Badlands) see Putin, Xi, Kim Jong Un, Mohammed bin Salman, and Nicolas Maduro as the better options for diplomatic relations in 2025? –

Washington, DC, officials are suing the Trump administration, accusing the president of violating the Constitution and federal law by sending thousands of National Guard troops into the city without consent from local leaders. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, claims the troops – many from out of state – have been deputized by the US Marshals office and are patrolling neighborhoods, conducting searches and making arrests, despite federal laws that generally bar the military from acting as local police. The lawsuit argues that the deployment undermines the city’s autonomy, erodes trust between residents and law enforcement and damages the local economy by discouraging tourism and hurting businesses. “Deploying the National Guard to engage in law enforcement is not only unnecessary and unwanted, but it is also dangerous and harmful to the District and its residents,” Schwalb said in a statement. “It’s DC today but could be any other city tomorrow. We’ve filed this action to put an end to this illegal federal overreach.” – CNN

Our Take: Greatest lawsuit ever. End the federal city, or at least confirm that it is federal. –

Calls for the impeachment of Robert F. Kennedy and demands for his resignation escalated on Thursday following a contentious hearing with Senate lawmakers, with even conservative Bill Kristol stating, "I've seen enough." Kennedy, the Health and Human Services Secretary, was criticized by senators over recent moves, including firing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, a Trump appointee, and firing the full panel of the vaccine advisory board. Democrats have accused him of putting the public in great danger over spreading misinformation and gutting evidence-based research over vaccines, Axios reports. And now the number of GOP critics are growing as support for him wanes, with some indicating Kennedy could be a liability as Republicans head into the midterm elections. — Raw Story

Our Take: Donald Trump is currently navigating a new Info War battlespace circa 2025.

His enemy?

The intra-MAGA pretenders, the Con Inc. Doom Brigade and the new breed of MSM Stalwarts-turned Podcasters.

And yet, according to Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast ... this doesn't bother Trump one bit. [Clip Link] –

A Taiwanese defense company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian and Polish delegations on cooperation in UAV technology. The agreement, announced Wednesday at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, Poland, comes amid heightened US-China tensions in the South China Sea. The document was signed by Taiwan Defense Industry Development Association President Tony Hsu, Polish-Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce founder Bartlomiej Dobosz, and Dmitry Dymyd, a representative of the Lviv Tech Cluster in Ukraine. According to Focus Taiwan, Ukraine will contribute research and development, Poland will provide expertise, and Taichung-based firm Thunder Tiger will supply technology and components. Earlier this year, Thunder Tiger unveiled an FPV drone capable of carrying an 81mm mortar as well as a new naval kamikaze drone. The agreement “strengthens technological exchange, develops industrial potential, and enhances our security as partners united by democratic values,” Taiwan’s office in Poland said on X. Beijing considers all diplomatic ties with the self-governing island a violation of its sovereignty and has opposed any military aid to Taipei. – RT

Our Take: Could they make it any more obvious that Taiwan represents something nefarious and is just the Asian Ukraine? –

BONUS ITEMS

49-year-old vascular surgeon Neil Hopper was once named the “bravest in Britain” – after he had to amputate both of his legs. But now the doctor, who performed hundreds of amputation operations of his own, has pleaded guilty to two fraud charges – after he told insurers that his legs needed to be removed because of sepsis and not because of a self-inflicted injury. According to reports from inside the courtroom, Hopper actually froze his own legs with ice and dry ice to ensure his legs would be removed. According to testimony laid out against Hopper in court, the surgeon wanted his legs to be chopped off because of an “obsession with removing parts of his own body and a sexual interest in doing so.” – New York Post

Sydney Sweeney’s risqué jeans advertisement prompted a surge in sales for American Eagle and even increased the company’s stock by nearly 30%. The campaign, featuring the 27-year-old “Euphoria” actress, was titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” and it launched in July this year. It has been credited with a substantial increase in both sales and stock value. “Sweeney is a winner, and in just six weeks, the campaign has generated unprecedented new customer acquisition,” chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said on the company’s second quarter earnings call. American Eagle noted that products from the Sweeney collaboration, including custom jeans, sold out within a week, with some items sold out in just one day. Her “Syd’s Picks” shop has been restocked at least four times, and the brand also reportedly gained new customers in every U.S. county. This expansion was supported by a broader marketing strategy, including a collaboration with NFL star Travis Kelce’s Tru Kolors brand.

– One America News Network

