Now, onto the news from Tuesday, July 1st ...

Public corruption will not be tolerated as the Director and I vigorously pursue bad actors who violated their oaths to all of us. We view the theft of public funds the same way. It’s a crime against all of us. Today, in conjunction with the DOJ and our federal partners, we are announcing the results from the largest healthcare fraud investigation, as measured by financial losses, in DOJ history. The investigation spanned 50 federal districts, and resulted in nearly 3 billion dollars in false claims with over 15 million illegal distributions of pills. We seized 245 million dollars, we charged 324 defendants, 96 medical professionals, and the intended losses from these bad actors approached 15 billion dollars. Results matter. Talk is cheap. And this is not even the beginning of the beginning. If you’re stealing from the public, or violating your oath to serve, then we’re coming for you too. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

– Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino

Our Take: I can’t love this enough.

Covered this in-depth on Daily this morning.

“This isn’t even the beginning of the beginning.”

This is a message. And a big one! –

A group of tech billionaires led by Palmer Luckey, co-founder of military contractor Anduril, is preparing to launch a US bank intended to fill the gap left by Silicon Valley Bank serving start-ups, including cryptocurrency businesses. To be named Erebor, the bank would be backed by high-profile tech investors including Joe Lonsdale, the founder of venture capital firm 8VC and a co-founder of Peter Thiel’s defence group Palantir, according to people familiar with the matter. Thiel’s venture capital fund, Founders Fund, would also be among the investors, according to two people close to the matter. Like Anduril and Palantir, Erebor’s name is a reference to JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Erebor is the “lonely mountain” whose treasures are reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. – Financial Times

Our Take:

This is what I have been saying since 2022 while “truthers” focused on getting “Republicans” “elected” and supporting the Regime proxy state in the Middle East. –

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Elon Musk should be investigated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which the tech billionaire formerly headed, for allegedly benefiting excessively from government subsidies. Musk, a former ally of Trump, stepped down as the head of DOGE last month amid disagreements with the president over his so-called “big, beautiful” budget bill, which includes a $5 trillion debt ceiling increase. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has repeatedly criticized the legislation, saying it undermined his work with DOGE to cut federal spending. The tech billionaire attacked the bill and its supporters again on Tuesday as the US Senate began voting on the amendments to Trump’s 940-page proposal. “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” Musk wrote on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he warned. The entrepreneur also reiterated his call for a new “America Party” to be formed to serve as “an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.” Trump, who claims that the actual reason for Musk’s anger was not the “big, beautiful bill,” but his plans to roll back the government’s electric vehicle (EV) subsidies, fired back at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shortly afterwards in a post on his Truth Social platform. – RT

Our Take: This is pure Trump-a-Mania, brother.

The Trump-Elon kayfabe is some of the most obvious kabuki theater since Steve Bannon was expelled from the White House in August 2017.

The intended net effects seem pretty clear: use Elon’s massive social media platform to highlight the fact that the Republican Party is a band of traitors who intend to stab the American People in the back with even more crippling spending. Not only is Elon exposing the duplicitous nature of the GOP, he is challenging the entire concept of the Two-Party System, calling for the creation of a third party that will earnestly deliver for the American People.

Now Trump is calling for DOGE – Elon’s baby – to train its sights on SpaceX and investigate it for corruption, citing the massive military contracts it has been given over the years. Could this be narrative shielding to establish a template to use DOGE to investigate other private companies that do lots of business with the federal government?

Let’s hope so. —

U.S. President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” — or officially, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — is a controversial piece of legislation, but some banks are in favor of it, saying it’s the shot in the arm the economy needs. It was advanced in a narrow 51-49 vote in the U.S. Senate late Saturday, moving the large spending measure closer to the president’s desk. The bill, which is characterized by sweeping tax reforms and targeted incentives and is forecast to add to the federal deficit, has triggered warnings from credit agencies and drawn criticism. But some banks say they think the bill could boost the U.S. economy… In a letter published Sunday, the American Bankers Association said it “strongly supports” many provisions within the bill for the “much needed tax relief” they offer. “I think the OBBB would almost unquestionably be good for the US economy over the next couple of years compared to passing nothing,” said David Seif, Nomura’s chief economist for developed markets…” – CNBC

Our Take: The ideal, and coincidentally most entertaining, outcome is that Trump’s agenda is fully funded, and the fallout is the end of the uniparty political system. —

***

Another Take:

In his pre-emptive victory lap about the Big Beautiful Bill, Trump again gives you the real signal:

"Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected."

Trump and Elon are signaling GROWTH.

The only way out is through. –

In August 2022, workers at Twilio began receiving text messages purporting to be from their company’s IT department. The texts claimed that their passwords had expired, or that their schedule had changed, and that they needed to log in to their work accounts. A link was provided that took them to a landing page that looked identical to the sign-in page for the US communications company. It was convincing enough that several employees fell for the scam, leading to the data of roughly 125 customers being compromised. The scale was small but the attack was notable for its sophistication. It formed part of a series of successful attacks on telecom companies that year, which soon spread to casinos in 2023, and then onto industries spanning telecom, finance, gaming, hospitality and retail. The group of hackers, who became known as Scattered Spider, has caused hundreds of millions of pounds worth of damage, with high-profile targets in the UK including M&S and Co-op. — The Independent

AND

Qantas has suffered a major cyber-attack, potentially exposing the records of up to 6 million customers. The airline said on Wednesday that the affected system had now been contained and its systems were secured. The system in question was a third-party platform used by the airline’s contact centre, which contains the records of 6 million customers. The data includes customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers. — The Guardian

Our Take: Another day, another data breach.

Scattered spiders is a super scary name. And they’re teens! Legal Note: The Qantas breach hasn’t been attributed to the spider teens (yet).

Don’t worry, this can’t happen in elections because teenage mutant spider hackers aren’t election experts. —

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that the war in Gaza must continue until “a decisive victory” is achieved, rejecting calls for a ceasefire or negotiated settlement. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Smotrich said Israel was “in the midst of a campaign against a crushed terrorist organization” and warned that there would be “no greater danger” to the country’s future than halting the operation prematurely. “This war must end in a decisive victory for many generations to come, without agreements, without mediators,” he said. The remarks come amid growing internal divisions within the Israeli cabinet over the future of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to reconvene his security cabinet later this week, after several failed attempts to reach consensus on a path forward. – RT

AND

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel has "agreed to the necessary conditions" to finalize a ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump said on Truth Social. "The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal," he added. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE." – NBC News

Our Take: Here, we have a clear signal of the coming conflict between Trump and the radical zealots in Tel Aviv.

As I’ve long said, while Itamar Ben-Gvir is far more boisterous and a well known mascot of the Israeli Settler Movement, Bezalel Smotrich has always struck me as the more devious and cunning adversary. Despite his extremism, he is far more calculated in his political maneuvering, and maintains a calm disposition that has the same eerie chill as Hannibal Lector.

As President Trump has been signaling on Truth Social for days, he intends to bring peace to Gaza. It’s no coincidence that on the very day that Trump announces that Israel has accepted terms to a ceasefire, Smotrich steps out and declares that the war must continue at all costs.

In the eyes of the zealots, this is their one and only chance to reshape the Middle East and forge the story of Israel as they see it. For no other political leader in line to replace Netanyahu faces the kind of desperation that would force them into an alliance with Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and Katz, meaning none of them will likely ever again be appointed to the Security Council after Netanyahu retires.

For them, this is all or nothing. —

The number of busts from last month’s rowdy anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles has now surpassed 40, including a teen charged with attempted murder and a man busted for slamming a cop with a flagpole. “The large-scale protests may have ended for now, but our work has not,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement Tuesday. “We are continuing to review evidence, identify suspects and file charges where the law has been broken.: The raucous riots came in protest to nationwide raids by federal immigration agents enforcing President Trump’s order to nab and deport illegal immigrants in the US. According to a report last week, the unrest cost the City of Angels more than $32 million in damages and police overtime costs, not counting the cost of National Guard troops ordered in by Trump. — New York Post

AND

The Justice Department is suing the city of Los Angeles over its so-called “sanctuary city” policy passed in the weeks following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory that prevents city resources from going toward immigration enforcement. The city’s laws, DOJ says, “interfere with and discriminate against the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law,” according to the lawsuit filed Monday. “The practical upshot of Los Angeles’ refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities has, since June 6, 2025, been lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism. The situation became so dire that the Federal Government deployed the California National Guard and United States Marines to quell the chaos,” the complaint states. In announcing the law’s passage in November, LA’s City Council said the “newly adopted ordinance permanently enshrines sanctuary policies into municipal law and prohibits the use of City resources, including property and personnel, from being utilized for immigration enforcement or to cooperate with federal immigration agents engaged in immigration enforcement.”

— CNN

Our Take: Before Trump took office, back in December, Tom Homan said he was coming for sanctuary cities.

He did, and now the DOJ is proving they have his back. LA continues to prove the insanity of sanctuary cities, and the harm they facilitate, nurture, and protect.

Now this:

Accelerate. If LA serves as an example for the nation, will other sanctuary cities learn from it? —

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will be “very firm” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the need to end the war in Gaza when the premier visits Washington next week. Speaking to reporters, Trump also said that Netanyahu “wants it too,” referring to a hostage-ceasefire deal that would bring an end to the Gaza war. Earlier Tuesday, the president repeated his prediction that a ceasefire and hostage release deal would be reached shortly. “I think we’ll have a deal next week,” he said. He also said he and Netanyahu will discuss Gaza and “the great success we had with Iran,” adding: “We want to get the hostages back.” The US president’s comments followed Netanyahu’s announcement on Monday that he will visit Washington, DC next week to meet with Trump.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: It seems Ron Dermer did his duty when he traveled to the White House on Monday, seeking to clear the road for Netanyahu to make another high-profile visit.

That meeting is now scheduled for this coming Monday, July 7, as Trump says he intends to be very firm with Netanyahu on ending the Gaza campaign.

What will Netanyahu do?

Capitulate?

Rebel?

If Bibi turns his back on Trump – after everything Trump has ostensibly done for him – he will look like the worst “ally” the US has ever had. If Bibi capitulates to Trump’s demands to end the Gaza war, then Netanyahu will likely face a mutiny among his radicalized Security Cabinet.

Do you see the beauty in the Game Theory that Trump has enveloped around Netanyahu? —

BONUS ITEMS

Leading pay-TV and broadband provider Charter Communications says its internal probe into a June 15 attack on its network in Van Nuys, CA has determined it was “an act of domestic terrorism.” Citing “the nature of the fiber cuts, extent of damage and makeup of impacted customers,” the company called for stronger federal and state legislation to protect first responders, military bases and other institutions. The early morning attack saw 13 cables severed, spanning more than 2600 individual fibers, a Charter investigation found. The cuts affected emergency services, including a U.S. military base, emergency dispatch and 911 communication services, and local fire and police departments. Also hit were financial institutions, court buildings, healthcare facilities and hospitals, educational institutions, as well as cell towers providing mobile services.

— Deadline

A major Mexican drug cartel insider grassed on his fellow drug-peddlers back in 2018, telling the FBI that a cartel "hacker" was tracking a federal official and using their deep-rooted access to the country's critical infrastructure to kill informants. The revelation was made in a new audit of the work the FBI is doing to protect its investigations from technological surveillance. According to the newly published report, the Sinaloa cartel/El Chapo insider contacted the FBI in 2018 and told it of all the ways in which the cybercrook hired by the cartel helped it track down those who could give up key details about its operation. The mercenary cybercriminal offered "a menu of services" that included "exploiting mobile phones and other devices," the report stated. — The Register

