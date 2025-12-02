The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 1st …

Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro reportedly offered Donald Trump holding free elections in exchange for keeping control of the country’s armed forces, but the latter refused the deal, according to a new report. The Miami Herald detailed that the failed negotiation took place during the phone call between the two days ago. There, Maduro also asked for global amnesty “for any crimes he and his group had committed, and was rejected,” the outlet said, citing a source. The third sticking point between the parties was that Washington D.C. demanded Maduro resign immediately, to which Caracas refused. There has not been any apparent progress since, and shortly after the administration officially designated the Cartel de los Soles, which the administration accuses Maduro and his top officials of leading, as a terrorist organization, paving the way for strikes inside Venezuela. And on Saturday, Trump said Venezuela’s airspace should be considered “closed.” The Washington Post also noted that Turkey has risen as a potential destination should an off-ramp be agreed on. — Latin Times

Our Take:

If Venezuela controls elections in 72 countries and has for 20 years, and it took a team of cyber experts to barely stop them from stealing it in 2024, how did Trump win in 2016?

Did Venezuela rig it for Trump then? —

***

Another Take:

The song is literally saying, “Yes, peace.”

Maduro is #1 Based Dictator. Even funnier than the Rocket Man’s summer bromance with Vladimir Putin, the lord of the Based Dictators.

[Clip Link] —

***

One More Take: President Trump just posted this.

The video caption reads: Venezuelan President Maduro publicly surrendered to President Trump!

The closed caption in the video from Maduro states that he has evidence of corruption in the US government that he wants to share with President Trump.

It’s happening. –

Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders. This all natural litter eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health — it’s a game-changer. Get yours today! *Sponsored*

U.S. and Ukrainian delegations met for five hours in Miami on Sunday to outline a potential peace framework with Russia. Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow this week to discuss the updated framework with President Putin. The updated proposal documents will reflect revisions discussed with Kyiv and European officials. Territorial concessions and postwar security guarantees remain the central unresolved issues. Ukrainian officials said negotiations focused largely on where the future territorial boundary would be drawn, calling the discussions difficult but productive. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said progress was made while cautioning that “more work” remains. — Badlands Media

Our Take: What’s the deal with the Peace Deal?

Sovereign Alliance Update:

The core challenge here isn’t hardware or treaties, which is why I’ve been arguing that the ‘deals’ have been done for some time, but untangling the institutional web that crafted the false mandate for perpetual wars in the first place.

The true scourge of the Invisible Enemy Trump has been telling us about for at least a decade, and Putin for far longer.

So, how do you catch an invisible enemy?

Well, first, you have to be able to see them.

And while Trump has navigated the Narrative with aplomb, Putin has countered with disciplined execution—key addresses stressing steadfastness without overcommitting forces, his phase-end updates meshing with Trump’s public pledges along the same lines.

All the while, the Regime shoulders an increasing share of the blame each time the done deal—again, the same deal offered by Putin (and endorsed by Trump) in 2022 AND in 2025—is taken off the table.

Meanwhile, the Europeans, the seat of Globalist non-Power now that the US MIL backstop has been removed from their sphere of influence, increasingly lean on escalation warnings without substance. Hell, even Canada is trying to get in on the monger’s game.

And so, the reckoning I detailed exhaustively in the capper to the Righteous Russia series appears to be upon us, as participants in the proxy perpetuation now grapple with the fallout.

The onus for failing to make peace, then circles back around on the would-be masters of war: press on and claim the wreckage—supply breakdowns, squandered resources, splintered coalitions—or step into the de-escalation trajectory that’s simmered throughout the story.

We’re crossing that threshold now, even if I doubt the done deal will be fully disclosed or codified in its doneness by the projected Thanksgiving threshold, or even soon after it.

And yet, thankful I am, even if I feel I’ve seen this movie before, or perhaps wrote my own script for it and submitted it for consideration as the War of Stories continues to unfold before us, and that I will gladly eschew royalties for.

The multipolar order isn’t theory anymore; it’s the culmination of the narrative and actual trajectory we’ve followed through the marked unwinding of proxies, incremental pivots, the seeming shift of pivotal actors—in more ways than one—Sovereign Alliance maneuvers and economic squeezes.

All the while, the Collective Mind—including segments of it across the sea who never bothered to examine the chains that bound them as they would seek to bind us—stump for the very agreement their would-be masters continue to ignore. To denigrate.

To threaten.

So, on the eve of a holiday we’re reclaiming like so many others to come, and despite the curious case of intermittent de-escalation I’ve been mapping since I launched this publication, I am thankful.

Not because we’ve been given the gift of peace today. But because we’ve been given the promise of it tomorrow. [Read More] —

The Trump administration is concerned that Israel’s repeated strikes inside Syria risk destabilizing the country and undermining hopes of an Israel-Syria security agreement, two senior U.S. officials tell Axios. “We are trying to tell Bibi he has to stop this because if it continues he will self-destruct,” one of those officials said, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname. The big picture: Supporting President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s efforts to stabilize Syria and encouraging him to engage in a peace process with Israel are key elements of the Trump administration’s Middle East strategy. President Trump and his team have repeatedly sided with Syria’s government in disputes with Israel— the only country in the region for which that’s the case. On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social in support of al-Sharaa and said it was “very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State.” The U.S. officials made clear they think Netanyahu is interfering in very unhelpful ways. He has ordered military action across the border in Syria on several occasions, including in the past few days. — Axios

AND

US President Donald Trump warned Israel via social media on Monday against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, shortly before holding a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country. Trump said he was “very satisfied” with Syria’s current performance under former Islamist rebel President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who made a historic visit to the White House in November. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: “Bibi sees ghosts everywhere.”

Interesting choice of words.

That is the newest video (recruitment ad?) put out back on November 19th by the now famous 4th Psyop Group. From the article:

“‘We are trying to tell Bibi he has to stop this because if it continues he will self-destruct,’ one of those officials said, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname. President Trump and his team have repeatedly sided with Syria’s government in disputes with Israel — the only country in the region for which that’s the case. On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social in support of al-Sharaa and said it was ‘very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State.’

The U.S. officials made clear they think Netanyahu is interfering in very unhelpful ways. He has ordered military action across the border in Syria on several occasions, including in the past few days.”

So now President Trump is summoning Netanyahu — yet again — to the White House so he can turn this moment (”explaining” the Syria situation to Bibi) into a television event.

Remember the White House greeting the Saudis received? President Trump understands spectacle and presentation. What will happen if Israel becomes unruly and defiant? What happens if Israel tries to assassinate the Syrian President and overthrow his government? Will the Russians — who are allegedly deployed in Syria for first time since Jolani came into power — come to Jolani’s aid and fight the IDF?

If Trump and Putin are looking to make peace, what better way than through a joint venture? Nothing brings two rivals together like a common enemy. Turkey has now become the common ground between President Trump and President Putin; they both have been defending Turkey: Trump defends Turkey over Syria in the face of Israeli aggression, and Putin defends Turkey against Ukraine after the latter attacked Turkish ships unprovoked.

I still think this ends with Trump and Putin coming together to take on Netanyahu. [Clip Link] —

Election officials must fend off a wide array of cyber threats, some launched by sophisticated actors. Smaller jurisdictions often have little funding for cybersecurity and depend upon resources that offer free help. The federal government ended funding for information sharing and analysis centers (ISACs) that previously provided free and low-cost cybersecurity tools and threat intelligence to state and local governments and election officials. The ISACs plan to continue, but some services may be reduced and there is a new fee-based membership model. — Governing.com

Our Take: Fake Voters. Fake Ballots. Fake Counts.

Fake Elections.

As for this hysterical story that the ISACs have been defunded, the ISACs (EI-ISAC, MS-ISAC, and more) are represented on the chart below where the blue cogs meet the purple ones — NGOs and public private partners that “instill trust.” LOL.

The EI-ISAC is the entity that decided to hide (from the public) evidence of massive machine vulnerabilities to spearfishing attacks across the country — while the members of the EI-ISAC were telling the public that it was the safest and most secure election in history.

Anyone claiming they can replace a couple cogs in the black box above and make elections real is protecting fake elections.

We won’t have real elections until we’re honest about the fake ones.

All the way honest. —

The U.S. Treasury Department is investigating allegations that tax dollars from Minnesota may have been diverted to the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday. Bessent announced the investigation on X days after U.S. President Donald Trump called Minnesota a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” under Democratic Governor Tim Walz, an apparent response to unverified media reports shared by several Republican lawmakers that Al-Shabaab had benefited from fraud committed in Minnesota. “At my direction, the Treasury Department is investigating allegations that under the feckless mismanagement of the Biden Administration and Governor Tim Walz, hardworking Minnesotans’ tax dollars may have been diverted to the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab,” Bessent said. Walz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. He has previously said Trump was demonizing the entire Somali community. — Reuters

Our Take: Paying your Taxes is aiding and abetting a criminal terrorist organization.

US TAXPAYERS are paying for it all.

The US taxpayer is funding the very people we are engaged in taking down.

The hole is deep.

Feel sick yet?

Only one way… Digital 1776 —

Ukraine’s attacks on commercial tankers in the Black Sea last week constituted an “outrageous” infringement of Turkish sovereignty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. His comments follow several strikes by explosives-laden sea drones on two Gambian-flagged tankers, Kairos and Virat, which were sailing off the Turkish coast en route to the Russian port of Novorossiysk. On Saturday, another drone attacked a crude hub on Russia’s Black Sea coast belonging to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), operated by Russia, Kazakhstan, the US, and several Western European nations. Speaking to journalists on Monday, Peskov stated that the attacks on the tankers represent a direct violation of the rights of the vessels’ owners and an encroachment on the sovereignty of the Turkish republic. He told reporters that the Kremlin views the incidents as serious and noted that such attacks could have implications for ongoing diplomatic efforts. — RT

Our Take: Just so we are clear: Vladimir Putin is now defending a NATO state (Turkey) from Ukraine.

Turkey is about to be the star of the Middle East, I think. Southern Syria is a powder keg, and somebody (Mossad? CIA? MI6?) is running false flag operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, bombing the Kurds and blaming Erdogan. The irony, of course, being that Erdogan has been breaking history and holding meetings with the Kurds to make peace and bury the hatchet.

The Kurds are allies of the US and Israel. Do you understand why Netanyahu doesn’t want the Kurds to become friends with Turkey— whom they have long opposed?

I can’t help but wonder if the Israelis are going to make a move against [Syrian President] Jolani. He has panned out the way they had hoped he would, especially now that he is working with the US and Turkey to bomb ISIS locations. (ISIS, of course, being a creation of Israel to instigate trouble across the Middle East.)

We are also hearing rumors about the Russians being redeployed in southern Syria. Guess who doesn’t want them there? —

President Donald Trump put Republicans in the Senate on blast, Monday, demanding that they end their “gridlock” and vote to terminate the filibuster. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Obama sycophant, the former Attorney General of the United States, who did so much to hurt our Country, and who weaponized the Obama Administration against the Republican Party (and ME!), Eric Holder (known as “FAST AND FURIOUS”) just gave a Speech where he emphatically stated, above all else, that Democrats will PACK the Supreme Court of the United States if they get the chance. The word is, he wants 21 Radical Left Activist Judges, not being satisfied with the heretofore 15 that they were seeking. It will be 21, they will destroy our Constitution, and there’s not a thing that the Republicans can do about it unless we TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, which will lead to an easy WIN of the Midterms, and an even easier WIN in the Presidential Election of 2028. Why would the Republicans even think about giving them this opportunity? The American People don’t want gridlock, they want their Leaders to GET THINGS DONE — TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND HAVE THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FOUR YEARS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, BY FAR, WITH NOT EVEN THE HINT OF A SHUTDOWN OF OUR GREAT NATION ON JANUARY 30TH!” Last month, Trump posted a similar message to Senate Republicans, warning that the 2026 midterm elections would be “brutal” if they were unable to terminate the filibuster and get legislation passed. — Mediaite

Our Take: Fixing a Corrupted System With a Corrupted System?

“Question, how do you fix a corrupted system using said corrupted system? Yeah, you can’t, I would argue you can’t unless you just end the filibuster.”

“Nothing can stop what is coming except the filibuster. The filibuster just delays what’s coming.”

“That’s why Trump is so funny… All we need to do is end the filibuster and everything we are promised will come.”

“5G warfare gives me a headache. You know what? So do some of the Q movement… because of stuff like that.”

[Clip Link, Full Episode: Rumble, YouTube] —

Saudi Arabia has transferred a $90 million grant to the Palestinian Authority aimed at allowing the cash-strapped Ramallah to continue operating. Formal notice of the grant was presented to PA Finance Minister Estephan Salameh by Saudi Ambassador to the Palestinians Prince Mansour bin Khalid on Monday. The Saudi envoy said in a statement that the grant further demonstrates Riyadh’s commitment to supporting the PA and to helping it meet its financial obligations. He said that the tranche of a grant is part of the Saudi leadership’s commitment to support the Palestinian government and help it meet its financial obligations. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: All the experts and analysts (along with the Groypers on X) all said that the Saudis were Israeli puppets and would betray the Palestinians. Clearly one of the most egregious misreads in the history of geopolitical analysis. These hacks could not have been more wrong about the situation, and yet, they will be right back at it today, spewing more nonsense about the world that holds no basis in reality. And, sadly, many will tune in and listen to them, and be worse off for it.

Instead, we should be holding a discussion on why the Israeli government controls the tax collection and revenue for Palestine, and why they are able to withhold billions of dollars of collected revenue from the Palestinian government for months without recourse. How is that not theft?

Where are all the Christians? The ones who cheered so vigorously for bloodshed in Gaza? Where are they now that the war is over? Are they suddenly disinterested in the situation because the fighting is ostensibly over? Do they not care what happens in the Holy Land the other 364 days of the year when Hamas can’t be blamed for committing terrible acts of evil?

On to the next battlefield, I guess. Somewhere in the world there are people dying in a regime change operation, and a Republican Congressman and a billionaire televangelist are beating the drums of war as the American Christian noodles in the background like a doped out hippie on ecstasy.

Will we ever learn, or will we just clap for the next NeoCon war like a bunch of domesticated seals? —

Details regarding President Donald J. Trump‘s recent MRI were released by the White House on Monday afternoon. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the results of the scan as being “perfectly normal” and simply part of a routine physical. According to a summary provided by Physician to the President Sean P. Barbabella, the MRI was ordered merely as a precautionary scan. “Men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,” Barbabella wrote in a statement read by Leavitt during Monday’s White House press briefing. The Physician to the President added that “this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age.” Importantly, Barbabella’s report noted that the MRI scan revealed no evidence of arterial narrowing, inflammation, clotting, or abnormalities in the heart, major blood vessels, or any abdominal organs—with all appearing healthy and functioning within expected medical parameters. Barbabella concluded that the physical exam and MRI confirm that President Trump “remains in excellent overall health.” — The National Pulse

Our Take: Shout out to the haters desperately peddling the story that President Trump is “slipping” and all the rest. POTUS is in excellent overall health and, as per precedent, no one is allowed to question medical reports from serious doctors.

Excellent health it is.

Of course we didn’t need a doctor’s note for this. We have eyes and Trump isn’t hiding like the crypt-keeping vegetable that allegedly held the office before him.

Have you seen his schedule? How about his press conferences? That golf swing?

Excellent. —

BONUS ITEMS

The Justice Department is quietly mulling whether to seek new indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, a gamble to salvage the cases against two of President Donald Trump’s perceived political foes. A week after a federal judge threw out both cases — prompting a vow by the White House and Justice Department to quickly appeal — federal prosecutors have taken no public steps to revive the cases. But two people familiar with the cases, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing internal deliberations, said the department is strongly considering forgoing an appeal and instead asking one or more grand juries to re-indict Comey and James. Such a move could be politically fraught. A new grand jury could decline to greenlight charges against Comey or James, risking Trump’s ire and another embarrassing blow after the Justice Department has faced intense scrutiny for its handling of the cases. — Politico

There is an increasing apprehension among service members that they may be asked to carry out an illegal order, amid reports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered troops to “kill everybody” in a boat strike in September. The concerns, reflected in an uptick in calls to the Orders Project — which provides free legal advice to military personnel — come from the likes of staff officers involved in planning the strikes on supposed drug-carrying boats and those in charge of designating those on the vessels as a threat in order to carry out such attacks. Even as a reported Justice Department classified memo from this summer preemptively argued that U.S. troops involved in the strikes would not be in legal jeopardy, service members appear far more concerned than usual that the U.S. military may be opening them up to legal harm, according to Frank Rosenblatt, president of the National Institute of Military Justice, which runs the Orders Project. “They have questions, because this didn’t come up before. This was never an issue throughout both administrations of the global war on terror in Iraq or Afghanistan…” — The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.