The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, April 17th...

Rome needs to spend more on its military because NATO’s 2% target is no longer enough, US President Donald Trump has told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Trump has long insisted that European member states must boost their own defense. The debate over burden-sharing between the allies has further complicated the Trump administration’s strained relations with Europe. At a joint press conference in Washington on Thursday, Meloni stated that “Italy is going to the next summit of NATO, announcing that it will raise [defense spending] to 2%, and that’s also progressed.” “It will go up,” Trump interjected. When asked by a reporter if the 2% target was sufficient, the US president replied, “It’s never enough.” Last year, Italy’s defense budget stood at 1.49% of GDP – one of the lowest in NATO. Meloni has been advocating for some time to reclassify expenditure on border patrols and coast guards as military spending. – RT

Our Take: The TL;DR on this is simple: President Trump has #OurGirl Georgia Meloni championing the idea of reclassifying expenditure on border patrols and coast guards as military spending — which would, in theory, militarize borders of European nations and promote the sovereignty of individual nations.

Ever since the creation of the European Union in 1993, the dynamic in Europe has open borders between member-nations, with the focus on "border security" (if such a thing even exists on that continent) at borders of the EU, not individual countries. What makes this dynamic work is the way customs and immigration is handled between member-nations, and the reason it has been accepted by the European people is that travel between EU countries is much easier.

So, Trump and Meloni advocating for a militarized border patrol is a reversal of the EU's status quo.

Now Trump is suggesting that NATO countries reallocate funds from their numerous social welfare programs to fund NATO, which will be absolutely necessary if they intend to maintain support of Ukraine against Putin, let alone raise an EU continental army to fight Russia — as some have suggested.

Could this be how European socialism is defeated? Because of Slava Ukraini? How poetic. –

This week Badlands News Brief readers can get 30% off orders of $150 or more at Save Pulse! Keep your family healthy with top-quality meds — like amoxicillin, azithromycin, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine — at unbeatable prices! Click the image below for this amazing offer! *Sponsored*

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signaled a potential end to the tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the U.S. and China that shocked markets, and that a deal over the fate of social media platform TikTok may have to wait. "I don't want them to go higher because at a certain point you make it where people don't buy," Trump told reporters about tariffs at the White House. "So, I may not want to go higher or I may not want to even go up to that level. I may want to go to less because you know you want people to buy and, at a certain point, people aren't gonna buy." Trump's comments further pointed to a diminished appetite for sharply higher across-the-board tariffs on dozens of countries after markets reacted violently to their introduction on April 2. The Republican president slapped 10% tariffs on most goods entering the country but delayed the implementation of higher levies, pending negotiations. Still, he hiked rates on Chinese imports, now totaling 145%, after Beijing retaliated with its own counter-measures. Last week, China said "will not respond" to a "numbers game with tariffs," its own signal that across-the-board rates would not rise further. Trump said China had been in touch since the imposition of tariffs and expressed optimism that they could reach a deal. – Reuters

Our Take: It seems normies are starting to put together what some of us have been talking about for years, as the War of Stories escalates.

Trump and Xi have the globalist establishment right where they want them.

The trade war isn’t meant to crush China or the US, but to liberate both.

–

A week ago, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chief Chris Krebs, and calling on the government to suspend the security clearances of any entities with whom he’s associated. The order specifically named SentinelOne, Krebs’ employer. On Wednesday, Krebs announced his resignation from SentinelOne, a cybersecurity company with a $5.6 billion market cap. While Krebs said the choice was his alone, his swift departure is the latest example of the effect Trump is having on the private sector when it comes to pressuring people and institutions that he personally dislikes. Krebs had served as SentinelOne’s chief intelligence and public policy officer since late 2023, when the company acquired his consulting firm. “For those who know me, you know I don’t shy away from tough fights,” Krebs wrote in an email to SentinelOne staffers that the company posted on its website. “But I also know this is one I need to take on fully — outside of SentinelOne. This will require my complete focus and energy. It’s a fight for democracy, for freedom of speech, and for the rule of law. I’m prepared to give it everything I’ve got.” – CNBC

Our Take: As I said earlier this month, Krebs is patient zero in the 2020 coup. A lawyer with his undergrad in environmental science, Krebs was inexplicably the nation’s top “cyber expert” and assured everyone that 2020 was the safest and most secure election in history.

He is out at SentinelOne. They don’t want that heat – but it remains to be seen if the firm is actually off the hook. Remember, President Trump’s memorandum on Krebs said to “suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at entities associated with Krebs, including SentinelOne…”

Can’t wait to see where Krebs ends up. –

We had a fun ticketholder livestream yesterday, shaping pairings and panels for the content at GART Plymouth and getting into other shenanigans. Deadwood tickets are also now on sale for Plymouth ticketholders, and they are going fast! What are you waiting for? Get your tickets — virtual or in person — today!

— Badlands Media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday touted his “countless” actions against Iran’s nuclear program, but did not deny a New York Times report that US President Donald Trump blocked a proposed Israeli strike on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities last month to pursue a diplomatic effort instead. The statement from his office came as Iranian and allied officials prepared for a second round of talks with the US on Saturday aimed at reaching a diplomatic agreement surrounding the Iranian nuclear program. Oman confirmed on Thursday that the talks would take place in Rome, putting to bed earlier Iranian claims that the talks would again be held in Muscat. The Islamic Republic, which is sworn to Israel’s destruction, insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only, but it enriches uranium to levels far beyond any civilian use and obstructs inspectors from visiting its nuclear sites. – The Times of Israel

AND

Commenting on a report that US President Donald Trump blocked an Israeli-proposed strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of scuttling opportunities to hit Iran in the past. “Back in October, I proposed attacking Iran’s oil fields,” Lapid said, but “Netanyahu was afraid, and stopped it.” Meanwhile, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who will likely compete with Netanyahu for right-wing votes in the next election, implied that the premier was himself behind the leak of the stalled plan to The New York Times. “The Netanyahu doctrine is to threaten, threaten, threaten and then leak that he meant to [do something] but was prevented from doing it,” Bennett said in a statement, adding that this was “another dangerous conception that mustn’t blow up in our faces. There won’t be another such opportunity [to hit Iran].”

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: And this is where things get very interesting, for Bibi Netanyahu.

Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid joining forces to attack Netanyahu represents a political double-envelopment — better known as a pincer move; a flanking maneuver.

Lapid and Bennet served as co-Prime Ministers for 18 months, between June 2021 and December 2022 (Bennet served as PM for 12 months, then Lapid for 6; while one was PM, the other was Alternate Prime Minister), in an effort to force Netanyahu out of power and effectively end his political career. However, Bibi returned with a vengeance, aligning with the most radical elements of Bennet's party and even those Bennet considered too extreme to call "allies," striking a deal with them on Christmas Day 2022 that would require modifying a 1994 law that banned racial supremacists from serving in the Knesset so that the radicals could hold office and support Netanyahu's candidacy as Prime Minister. (The modification to the law stipulated that if the ideology of racial [read: Jewish] supremacy was part of a religious doctrine, then it was permissible.)

While Bennet and Lapid may be working together against Netanyahu, they are not exactly political allies. Naftali Bennet, a former member of the Sayeret Matkal — Israel's most elite special forces unit, modeled after the British SAS — is the leader of the "New Right" party, which branded itself as the "most right-wing" party in Israel when it was founded at the end of 2018, in an attempt to supplant Netanyahu's Likud party, which had expanded over the years to include many political moderates and centrists.

When Bennet ran for Prime Minister in 2021, he branded himself as "10% more right-wing than Netanyahu."

However, while Bennet lured the most right-wing factions of the Likud party into the New Right, he rejected the Kahanists of the Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power"), led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, who possess radical views of both Christians and Muslims alike. Netanyahu was forced to ally with these radicals, for political survival.

It is critical to understand that Israel was founded by colonists from The Ukraine — the borderlands of Russia (not just the modern-day nation of Ukraine) — which throughout the 9th century hosted some of the largest ghettos in the world. These ghettos, which were primarily Jewish, had such austere poverty that it spawned massive organized crime syndicates, including one that would be hired by western oligarchs in 1917 to infiltrate Moscow and slaughter the royal family; the Bolsheviks.

These ghettos, known as The Pale of [Jewish] Settlement, was also were the doctrine of modern Zionism incubated, and remained largely an Eastern European pipe dream until it received political backing from London businessmen, and eventually a charismatic leader in 1895 by the name of Theodor Hertzl.

In these ghettos of Eastern Europe, socialism and communism were the normal political zeitgeist. Therefore, the colonists who departed these lands in the 1930's and 40's to inhabit Palestine were all socialists and communists. (Some, in fact, identified as Bolsheviks.)

The modern-day political spectrum in Israel reflects these dynamics, with both the right and left-wing parties embracing strong centralized government as a necessary apparatus to preserve the Jewish state.

Lapid, on the other hand, was raised by left-wing liberals. While Lapid's party, the Yesh Atid, brands itself as centrist, and has lured away the some centrist members of Netanyahu's Likud party, it has also attracted a number of members from the Labor Party, which promotes platform of socialism that we Americans would consider "communist."

The point is that both the political right and the political left in Israel have aligned against Netanyahu, and their new attack vector is that Bibi is not being aggressive enough as a warmonger, despite the fact that Bibi Netanyahu is widely known as perhaps the most prolific warmonger in modern Israeli history. It's actually a brilliant move, politically, as Netanyahu's war hawk posture is the one thing that has kept him in office since the October 7th attack.

President Trump now hinting that he may actually let Bibi (or perhaps his successor?) attack Iran feels like yet another chess move, as it seems highly unlikely Trump would actually support such a move. Because now it is clear that Netanyahu is not the one calling the shots, and that affirms the allegations of weakness that are being levied at Bibi — regardless of whether or not they are true.

But as I said on The Daily Herold last week, there will no war with Iran, and the reason is very simple: China and Russia.

P.S. We also have this late-breaking report from Barak Ravid. It seems that perhaps US hostage envoy Adam Boehler has made a break-through.

—

Republicans have contended for years that the Internal Revenue Service has been weaponized against conservatives. This week, it was President Trump who publicly raised the prospect of the agency removing a valuable tax benefit from a perceived opponent. The Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status could undercut the agency’s attempts to assure the public that politics isn’t part of tax enforcement. In the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump alleged that the Biden administration engaged in “very, very illegal” use of the IRS for political ends. The president was then asked why his administration’s moves against Harvard are different from what he accuses Democrats of doing. “Because I think Harvard’s a disgrace. I think what they did was a disgrace,” he said, describing the school as anti-Semitic. Trump hinted at future actions against other universities and nonprofits, naming Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, a watchdog group suing the administration over records-law violations and other issues. CREW said it examined politicians from both parties and would continue its work. Trump’s comments continued a multipronged administration battle against the university. That includes a request for the IRS to cancel the tax exemption, which lets Harvard receive tax-deductible donations and avoid income taxes on net earnings. – MSN

Our Take: JUST IN: US Senator Mike Lee calls to abolish the IRS and Federal Reserve.

Sorry Mike magaloids love to pay taxes to pedophiles! –

Google illegally monopolized some online advertising technology markets, according to a federal judge, whose ruling marked the latest antitrust setback for the company and a challenge to its main source of revenue. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema found on Thursday that the Alphabet Inc. unit violated antitrust law in the markets for advertising exchanges and tools used by websites to sell ad space, known as ad servers. But she said the company didn’t meet the definition of a monopoly for a third market of tools used by advertisers to buy display ads. Alphabet shares quickly sank as much as 3.2% on the ruling, then slightly pared their losses. The stock was down 1.1% at $153.78 at 1:10 p.m. in New York. Brinkema’s decision marked the second time in a year that Google was found by a court to be an illegal monopolist. A trial begins Monday in Washington on a remedy after the company was found to monopolize the online search market. The Justice Department is seeking to force Alphabet to sell off its Chrome browser. – Bloomberg

Our Take: In two high-profile rulings, courts are pushing hard to punish Google – not for hurting consumers, but for dominating the competition. Success is punished at all levels of America.

In August, Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google violated antitrust law by securing default search engine status on devices, despite the fact that users can – and do – switch their mobile search engines easily. The idea that software and hardware providers can’t engage in joint ventures is mind-boggling to me. The ruling in this case suggests that they can, but only if they aren't too successful. Madness.

Now, another judge, the honorable Leonie Brinkema, sided with the government, claiming Google's ad tech success, built through innovation and strategic acquisitions like DoubleClick, is a violation of antitrust laws.

The suggested remedy is pretty drastic if you believe in free market innovation and competition – they propose radical structural changes like breaking off Chrome and Android. Google plans to appeal.

This isn’t about stopping collusion. It isn’t about protecting competition. It’s about penalizing market leadership and success.

I know everyone wants Google to get theirs or whatever, but the government’s overreach in this case has the potential to set a dangerous precedent – and likely do far more harm than good. –

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is the latest target of a Donald Trump “Truth Bomb” barrage on his Truth Social platform. Powell had delivered a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago the day before in which he was not overly enthusiastic about the president’s Liberation Day tariff strategy. Powell suggested that he had a dilemma: try to tame inflation or increase growth in the economy. To that, President Trump said, so what? (So to speak.) The president has been a skeptic of Powell for some time, and the world was reminded of that today when Trump unleashed this blistering Truth post: The ECB [European Central Bank] is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, “Too Late” Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete “mess!” Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS. Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough! So, Trump wants rate cuts now or perhaps he’ll fire Powell. So, the question becomes, would Trump actually do it? Powell is basically a lame duck.

– Breitbart

Our Take: One of the reasons I have yet to put out a new long-form in the last week or two is because my most recent one is mapping onto the current Battlespace pretty well.

As predicted, Donald Trump is escalating the narrative war with Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve, and the timing of it is no accident.

In the midst of the Trade War storyline currently dominating the zeitgeist, and the economic pincer move being forwarded by both Trump and, yes, Xi Jinping (which will be the subject of my next long-form,) the REAL enemy the Sovereign Alliance have always had their sights on has been the central banking class, the fiat fornicators at the heart of the corruption inherent in the System of Systems.

He who has the power to create something out of nothing is not God, but rather a man planning at one. This is at the heart of the world's problems, which is why solving the money problem has always been at the heart of dissolving the System and reinstituting the Realm of the Real.

The thing is, in order to implement sweeping societal (even global) changes to the very bedrock of both valuation and exchange, which is to say, time codification, Trump and other leaders in the Sovereign Alliance require the public mandate to not just weather the economic storms in the interim, but to intentionally lead us straight INTO them.

While the System itself is comprised of more players than we can count, the reason I analyze the Info War through the War of Stories refrain is in keeping with the observational idea that narratives are most effectively and concisely communicated through cognitive ciphers. Those are the characters on the game board, the players orbiting one another and whose narrative deployments encapsulate the various principles on display in the great war of ideas the Great Awakening is comprised of.

Powell isn't in any actual position of power, but he is in a narrative one, and Trump is using him to first expose the key role the fiat system and its centralized controllers have played in erecting the very house of cards and leverage that is being exposed to the normie layers of the Collective Mind like never before on the back of the Trade War.

This is why Trump, Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick seem far less concerned about short-term economic strife and far more interested in the end game, which is the complete reordering and resetting of global trade, which, again can only come on the back of a redefinition of valuation in the first place.

In other words, no matter what sort of 5D chess is in the offing when it comes to tariffs and trade deals, it all comes to naught if the central bank isn't brought to heel.

What you're going to see over the coming weeks and months is Trump's very public humiliation and exposure ritual thrust upon the Federal Reserve through its current representative in the central narrative.

He's going to use their own powers against them, and then he's going to destroy them ... with our blessing. [more] –

Numerous foreign actors are attempting to sabotage the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has claimed. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dmitriev weighed in on his talks with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg last week, which focused on finding a settlement to the Ukraine conflict. Dmitriev called the negotiations “extremely productive,” but claimed that third parties are trying to impede progress. “A lot of people, structures, and countries are trying to disrupt our dialogue with the United States,” he said. “There is a very active propaganda campaign against Russia in the United States through various media, so it’s very important to communicate Russia’s position directly – and this has certainly been done,” Dmitriev noted. “There is a very useful dialogue going on. It is certainly going on in very difficult conditions - constant attacks and constant misinformation,” he said. – RT

Our Take: This is where the strength of the Sovereign Alliance will truly be tested.

Ever since the end of WW2, the conflict between the West and Russia has been exacerbated. There was a lot of hope in Moscow that with the fall of the Soviet Union, that trend would reverse, and yet through the 1990's and 2000's, we saw the proxy wars continue, first in Yugoslavia in the late 90's, then in Chechnya, then in Georgia in 2008, then in Ukraine in 2014, and Syria in 2015 (the Syrian Civil War began in 2012, but Putin sent Russian forces there to protect Assad in 2015). There have also been conflicts in Armenia and Azerbaijan, among other places along the Russia border.

Time after time, we have seen nations crumble under the awesome weight of the Unipolar World Order, especially when they try to oppose the expansion of NATO; and regardless of how Russia has engaged with those, and other, conflicts (remain neutral/support the West/support the victim-country) it always seems to be a net-negative for Moscow.

Upon entering office in the year 2000, Vladimir Putin watched as sovereign leader after sovereign leader was targeted and destroyed by western intelligence agencies. Those who attempted to organize a coalition of resistance (Gaddafi in Libya, Assad in Syria) were met with even more aggression and brutality.

The reason those alliances failed is because they lacked the kinetic power projection of a major world power to back them. In the early 2000's, both Russia and China were aligned with the Unipolar World Order, as Putin was trying to reconcile the tensions leftover from the Cold War and Xi Jinping was not yet in office. Even if Russia and/or China had backed those alliances, neither country had the military force to threaten the United States.

Whether they do now is still an open debate, but most earnest analysts would agree that together — especially with support of Iran, and the rest of the Global South — Russia and China present a formidable kinetic power projection that is at least enough of a deterrent for the US and Europe to think twice before escalating proxy conflicts. (And that's a good thing, if you don't like the idea of the US military fighting forever wars all over the world at all times.)

All assets will be deployed to prevent the bromance of President Trump and President Putin, because an alliance between Russia and MAGA would be the end of the Unipolar World Order. –

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., met with deported illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, in El Salvador Thursday evening. “Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’ now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador,” Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X Thursday night in a post with several photos of the two met talking with Abrego Garcia’s lawyer. “Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody,” Bukele wrote on X with a handshake emoji between a U.S. and Salvadoran flag. – The Daily Signal

Our Take: Leftists are losing their mind over this, and it’s undeniable that that is, at least in part, the point.

Democrats’ latest hero is a confirmed gangbanging wife beater. And that didn’t become confirmed until after Democrats were over-committed to their position.

I love chess, too. –

BONUS ITEMS

Two people were killed, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday in Tallahassee, authorities said. The shooting began at around 11:50 a.m. During a press conference later that afternoon, authorities identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at the school. Ikner was taken to an area hospital after being "neutralized" by authorities. Police also said his mother is a sheriff's deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and said Ikner used his mother's weapon in the killing. The suspect's mother, Jessica Ikner, has been an officer for over 18 years and authorities said she has done a "tremendous job" in her position. – Fox News

The Pentagon put a third top official on administrative leave Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging leak investigation, according to a defense official and a person familiar with the matter. Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, was suspended a day after two other political appointees were placed on leave following a probe into potential leaks of sensitive information. The leaks under investigation include military operational plans for the Panama Canal, a second carrier headed to the Red Sea, Elon Musk’s controversial visit to the Pentagon to discuss China and a pause in the collection of intelligence for Ukraine, according to the official. – Politico

South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week to discuss trade issues during a visit to the United States at the suggestion of Bessent, Seoul's ministry said on Wednesday. Choi was expected to attend a meeting of G20 finance ministers on the sidelines of the spring International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington. Bessent has said the U.S. was in talks with a handful of countries including South Korea and Japan on tariffs announced by President Donald Trump and that there was a "first mover advantage" especially for allies that could have "an agreement in principle" soon. South Korea, under acting President Han Duck-soo, has engaged actively with senior Trump administration officials with the goal of lowering the 25% reciprocal tariff Trump has announced for the country, which he has since paused along with other high tariffs slapped on a string of countries.

– The Straits Times

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.