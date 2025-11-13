The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, November 12th …

The longest shutdown in US history is over after President Donald Trump signed a funding bill to reopen the government. The House approved the bill earlier tonight in a 222-209 vote, with nearly every Republican and a handful of Democrats voting for it. It’ll take a while for things to get back to normal: Travelers may continue to experience the shutdown’s effects on airports, with over 900 flights in and out of the US canceled today. When food stamp recipients will receive their full benefits will vary by state. Looking ahead: The bill sets up a new funding cliff in Congress on January 30, but also provides funding for a few key agencies through the fiscal year 2026. — CNN

Our Take:

Snuck in the bill the Senate passed to reopen our government is a provision in which they create a law and backdate it so these Senators can sue the government and make a bunch of money.

Doing this at all is sketchy, but doing it in the CR to reopen the gov’t is extra bullshit…

Keep in mind, this is for Senators ONLY! The private citizens who were also affected in the same way are not included in this.

It’s gay and unconstitutional but not all that surprising. Illegitimate government officials tend to do illegitimate things. [Clip Link] —

Have you tried All Good by Jessica Storm yet? Nourish your hair and skin with clean purposeful ingredients, like 100% grass-fed tallow and organic cold-pressed oils. See what the buzz is about and look radiant for the holidays! Grab 5% off with code BADLANDS and Make Self-Care Great Again! *Sponsored*

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein referred to Donald Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked” and told his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had “spent hours at my house” with Trump, according to email correspondence released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein wrote in a typo-riddled message to Maxwell in April 2011. “[Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.” “I have been thinking about that ... “ Maxwell replied. That email exchange -- which came just weeks after a British newspaper published a series of stories about Epstein, Maxwell and their powerful associates -- was one of three released by the Democrats from a batch of more than 23,000 documents the committee recently received from the Epstein Estate in response to a subpoena. — ABC News

Our Take: New Epstein emails released by Dems. Chris Paul and I [discussed] them on Badlands Daily [Wednesday] morning…

We have speculated for quite some time that Trump has been an informant against Epstein.

“The dog that doesn’t bark is Trump” followed by “no mention of him”, a reference to a police chief, and then “I’m 75% there” and then Maxwell responding that she’s “been thinking about that” supports that theory.

Big ol’ Dummies… [Read More] —

***

Another Take: It’s not just President Trump they are targeting in this info op; Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also come up in the emails, indicating that there was kind of a relationship or familiarity between MBS and Epstein. Though I have yet to see any smoking gun communication implicating MBS into any of the child trafficking or other illegal activities Epstein has been linked to.

I do find it interesting that this info dump dropped just six days before MBS is set to visit the White House and likely announce some significant deals. They really do seem dead set on driving a wedge between Trump and the Sovereign Bros.

—

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, revealed his intention to hold a call with President Donald J. Trump before officially taking office. The announcement was made during an interview on Tuesday. “I will be proactive,” Mamdani said, outlining his approach to deter the federal government from deploying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or National Guardsmen to the city. He claimed he would make an effort to establish a working relationship with the White House. “I will be reaching out to the White House as we prepare to actually take office because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city,” Mamdani admitted. The Ugandan immigrant also shared that he has been in discussions with Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) about strategies to respond to potential federal actions by the Trump administration.

— The National Pulse

Our Take: Mamdani is going to be terrible for New Yorkers. And we can’t blame the voters, because elections are fake.

But, here’s the thing: If Mamdani DSAs NYC, then homie should be excellent for midterm outcomes, nationally — and we couldn’t celebrate the voters, because elections are fake.

See the problem? Without verifiably accurate elections, no outcome can be trusted. We’ve historically (narratively) returned to the 1860s.

How dope would it be to reset to 1860, and get an American do-over from that point. Dare to dream.

Mammany Hall: Accelerate. —

Bitcoin is struggling to climb out of a $330 billion hole, and the forces that once powered its ascent are in retreat. After a bruising October, the digital currency has staged only a halting recovery — climbing, dipping and stalling above $100,000. What’s missing this time is the powerful tailwind that defined much of 2025: institutional conviction. Over the past month, many of the biggest buyers — from exchange-traded fund allocators to corporate treasuries — have quietly stepped back, depriving the market of the flow-driven support that helped propel the token to records earlier this year. Their retreat hasn’t sparked an industry-wide panic. But it has upended expectations. For much of the year, institutions were the backbone of Bitcoin’s legitimacy and its price. ETFs as a cohort took in more than $25 billion, according to Bloomberg data, pushing assets as high as roughly $169 billion. Their steady allocation flows helped reframe the asset as a portfolio diversifier — a hedge against inflation, monetary debasement and political disarray. But that narrative — always tenuous — is fraying afresh, leaving the market exposed to something quieter but no less destabilizing: disengagement.

— Bloomberg

Our Take: It’s really wild how the X algo’s are trending these days...

Every post that comes into my feed now is pure bearish DOOM for Bitcoin. All year it’s been mostly obnoxiously bullish all over my feed

RUG ON. RUG OFF.

How many took leverage thinking they knew better than most and got rekt?

At what stage in the game do you play the TRUMP CARD? Smells like banker panic to me! Tokenization on L2 Bitcoin ends Wall St’s rigged games!

[Read More] —

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi stated at the Knesset plenum on Wednesday that “Kahane was right” and that his party was wrong to “ostracize him.” “I think Kahane was right - about many things. Absolutely not, he was not a terrorist,” Vaturi said, referring to far-Right nationalist Meir Kahane, who was convicted of terrorist activity in both Israel and the United States. During a Knesset debate on a bill to approve tax benefits for communities in the West Bank and the Gaza border area, MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) slammed Likud’s policies. “From a proud liberal nationalist movement, you’ve turned into a pathetic branch of Kahane Chai,” Hertzanu stated. — The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Meir Kahane was quite the figure. He was convicted of conducting or planning several terrorist attacks in the 1970’s, including a plot to blow up the Iraqi embassy in DC. He was arrested in Israel in the 1980’s and convicted of plotting to fly a small plane full of explosives into the Dome of the Rock, for which he served 6 months in jail.

An activist group he founded in New York City, the Jewish Defense League, was accused of planning many violent terrorist attacks, including some that occurred, and was classified as a terrorist organization by law enforcement throughout America. (They ceased operating in 2015.)

Kahane was an advocate for Halachic Law, which is effectively the Jewish equivalent of Shariah Law, imbuing rabbinical leaders with lawmaking powers akin to Shariah clerics.

After serving six months in prison for plotting to fly a plane full of explosives into the Dome of the Rock, Kahane was elected to the Knesset where he served for four years. He pushed for Halachic Law, the forced deportation of Arabs, and the banning of marriage and sexual intercourse between Jews and Gentiles. (Among other things…)

The zealots serving in Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet— the highest positions in the Israeli government— are all Kahanists. Itamar Ben Gvir served as defense council for Benzi Gopstein, Kahane’s protege and political heir, after Gopstein was arrested in 2015 for publicly advocating for the burning of all churches and the forced expulsion of Christians from Israel.

Somehow, the worst people imaginable to represent Israel internationally have found themselves in key positions of the Netanyahu government.

—

A new native bee species with tiny devil-like “horns” named Megachile (Hackeriapis) lucifer has been discovered in Western Australia’s Goldfields, highlighting how much remains unknown about Australia’s native pollinators. The striking new bee was found during surveys of a critically endangered wildflower Marianthus aquilonarius that grows only in the Bremer Range region, which is between the towns of Norseman and Hyden. Lead author Curtin Adjunct Research Fellow Dr Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said the female bee’s unusual horned face inspired its name lucifer – Latin for “light-bringer,” but also a playful nod to the devilish look. — Curtin University

Our Take: Thank goodness we already have an army of murder hornets ready to go. —

Bill Pulte, the Federal Housing Finance Agency director, said the administration is “actively evaluating portable mortgages,” days after President Donald Trump’s call for 50-year mortgages fell flat with industry and consumers. Pulte didn’t give any details on how the plan would work in his social media post on Wednesday. In theory, a portable mortgage would allow a homeowner to transfer their current mortgage rate from one home to another. The various proposals come as the Trump administration seeks to address rising voter concerns about affordability, a key issue in a slate of elections that Republicans lost last week by wider-than-expected margins. Pulte was quick to praise Trump’s social media post last weekend referring to 50-year mortgages. — Bloomberg

Our Take: “If you like your mortgage you can keep your mortgage.” —

***

Another Take: The Trump administration is now looking into normalizing PORTABLE MORTGAGES — allowing Americans to keep their interest rate, term, and lender when moving to a different home.

FHFA Director Bill Pulte: “We are actively evaluating portable mortgages.“

This also allows you to avoid paying early repayment charges on the current loan. Thousands saved.

Basic rundown: “Instead of taking out a completely new mortgage, you use the money raised from the sale of your property to pay off your existing mortgage and take out a new mortgage on the same terms with your existing provider to cover the cost of buying your new home.“

YUUUUGE no more mortgage lenders charging 3-5 points to get a mortgage or refinance. —

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of stealing $225,000 from inactive political campaign funds and transferring the money to a friend’s account. 53-year-old Williamson was Newsom’s (D-Calif.) chief of staff between late 2022 through late 2024, which is during the time the alleged crimes took place, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). From February 2022 to September 2024, Williams allegedly conspired with a colleague to funnel the funds into various business entities before the funds were transferred into personal accounts, according to a DOJ report.

— One America News

Our Take: The basic crime here is disguising personal luxuries as business expenses to evade taxation. He is accused of “stealing $225,000 in ‘inactive political campaign funds’ and transferring the money to a friend’s account.”

I wonder how often this happens in campaign finance “business expenses.” I bet it happens a lot. The most morally flexible people on the planet occupy campaign roles — which makes the whole tax evasion thing ironic.

But, wait! There’s more!

“The indictment also alleges that Williamson conspired with a business associate to create false, backdated contracts after receiving a civil subpoena in January 2024 from the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans made to Williamson’s business.”

I bet COVID scammers thought they got away with it. Now it’s PANIC.

Good.

If no one is above the law except the lawmaker then the law is void, meaningless. Equal justice includes and applies to lawmakers in theory. Maybe now in practice, too.

The Governor’s chief of staff allegedly stole the people’s money. What should his punishment be? —

A Ukrainian man opened fire on staff from the Territorial Center for Recruitment (TCR) in the city of Dnepr, wounding two draft officers after they attempted to forcibly conscript him, according to a video circulating on social media. Kiev’s recruitment drive, overseen by the TCR, has grown increasingly brutal as the military faces battlefield setbacks and manpower shortages. Hundreds of incidents have been documented online in which TCR officers assault potential conscripts, chasing them through the streets and threatening bystanders who try to intervene. — RT

Our Take: Ukraine is reaching its breaking point and the people are turning against the regime, resorting to kinetic resistance in the face of forced conscription.

This comes just a week after Angelina Jolie visited Ukraine (why?) and her driver (Ukrainian-national) was dragged from their vehicle and conscripted into the Ukrainian military. You also had a Ukrainian commander (Sergey Filimonov) lament that over 290,000 soldiers have deserted the front lines.

And as I type this, the Russians are closing in on the city of Mirnograd in Donbass, which they recently encircled. The end is nigh for the CIA’s greatest crime scene of all time. What will the world learn about Ukraine once the dust has settled? —

***

Another Take: In a world of colored hats applied too liberally, I have long argued that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has done more to speed up the Awakening of the one side and the Dismantling of the other than any Proxy on the game board other than Our Boy Blue, Joe Biden himself.

This week’s disclosures masquerading as discoveries do nothing to disabuse me of the notion.

To wit, in addition to a massive corruption scandal rocking the Nazi ... err, the ‘Ukrainian’ Oligarchy to the point where it’s even sending ripples through the Globalist Media Protectorate, we were also told that a plot by said Protectorate to hit Russia with a False Flag Narrative Deployment was foiled due to an intel leak from ... Ukraine.

Keep in mind, as I have been documenting for three years, Zelenskyy has been at the heart of a massive anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine, purging not only the man who first installed him into power as a Proxy of the Globalist Regime, but everyone from Supreme Court Justices to Energy Oligarchs in moves eerily reminiscent of Vladimir Putin’s war on the Russian Oligarchy at the turn of the century on the back of the Soviet Aluminium Wars.

Before you balk at the prospect that the Prussian Proxy Prince has been turned on his former masters, consider the Net Effects refrain, and enjoy the continued walts of Our Boy Z.

From August 2025:

“What if Zelenskyy isn’t the hapless puppet strung up by NATO and EU overlords, but a turned asset whose strings were cut years ago by patriots within the Sovereign Alliance?

This ‘Our Boy Z’ thesis, which I’ve advanced across multiple features posits him as a cognitive cypher, his public actions designed to accelerate exposure rather than sustain the illusion, caught as he is in a deliberate pincer between Trump and Putin.

As I have argued before, Zelenskyy has overseen transformations in Ukraine that align more with Denazification and anti-corruption than with Globalist preservation.

Consider the net effects: on the actual level, he’s presided over the systematic dismantling of the Azov Battalion, that notorious neo-Nazi outfit integrated into Ukraine’s National Guard, sending waves of its members into the tactical grinder of Russian defenses in the Donbas. Politically, their allies have been baying for his removal, viewing him as a betrayer of their extremist cause.

This ties directly into Putin’s initial stated goals for the Special Military Operation (SMO), launched in February 2022 with explicit aims of ‘demilitarization and denazification.’

As I argued then, this isn’t accidental; it’s part of a narrative subversion where Zelenskyy, once cast by a globalist oligarch in both his acting career and political ascent, turns the tables.

On the narrative front, Zelenskyy’s actions have inflicted catastrophic and irreparable damage to Ukraine’s standing and, more critically, to the NATO bloc.

Some puppet, indeed.” [Read More] —

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that the October jobs report and inflation data will likely not be released even after the government reopens. The Bureau of Labor Statistics was largely idle for the duration of the 40-plus day shutdown, save for temporarily recalling some staff to ensure that the September consumer price index was released in time to set the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment for next year. As such, the agency was not able to collect price data and employment information that go into its most closely watched releases. Economic experts are wary of attempting to do so retroactively for fear of getting flawed data due to so-called recall bias, or the known difficulty in getting people to accurately remember past events. “Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released,” Leavitt told reporters. “All of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policy makers at the [Federal Reserve] flying blind at a critical period.” — Politico

Our Take:

All statistical systems are damaged.

What could that mean for THE SCIENCE?! [Clip Link] —

President Donald Trump drew criticism from those within his “Make America Great Again” base after he reinvigorated debate on one of his party’s most controversial issues: H-1B visas. The visas allow U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers for up to six years. The issue resurfaced after Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Tuesday that bringing foreign workers to the U.S. on H-1B visas is important to “bring in talent” to the U.S. While Ingraham argued that the U.S. has talent at home, Trump said that wasn’t the case. “No, you don’t. No, you don’t. You don’t have, you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn!” Trump said. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say I’m gonna put you into a factory where we’re gonna make missiles.” — Fox News

Our Take:

Maybe the real H-1B visa controversy was the friends we made along the way. [Clip Link] —

BONUS ITEMS

Millions of low-income Americans should receive full food aid benefits within a day of President Donald Trump signing Congress’ shutdown-ending deal into law, the administration said. Once the government is open, most states will get the funds to distribute benefits “within 24 hours,” USDA spokesperson Alec Varsamis said in a statement Wednesday. The House is expected to pass the funding package and send it to Trump’s desk Wednesday night. The deal would restore the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s largest anti-hunger initiative, to its original spending levels. The resumed SNAP payments would be a relief for the nearly 42 million people who have experienced major disruptions to their typical monthly benefits… — Politico

A discharge petition for a bill to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein got enough signatures Wednesday to force action on the matter, teeing up a long-sought vote on the House floor relating to the convicted sex offender. Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) became the 218th and final signature on the discharge petition shortly after she was sworn in Wednesday. She joined all other Democrats and four Republicans: Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Nancy Mace (S.C.). Grijalva signed the petition on the House floor immediately after being sworn in as Democrats in the chamber cheered and two Epstein survivors looked on from the gallery. — The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.