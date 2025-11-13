Badlands Media

CT Loyd
40m

Dearest Ashe, this defines America today.

"morally flexible people"

"Morally flexible people are those who can adapt their moral judgments to justify actions, often based on self-interest or situational context, rather than adhering strictly to fixed principles. This can be a conscious or unconscious ability to find rationalizations for unethical behavior while still feeling moral, and it can be influenced by factors like context, self-interest, and individual cognitive abilities."

1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shall not have strange gods before Me.

Unless my Doctor, Teacher, Scientist, Government, Police, TV or local Preacher or echo chamber say otherwise.

2. Thou shall not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.

Unless of course you have no specific God.

3. Remember to keep holy the Lord's day.

Is it Saturday or Sunday....or Monday when Wall Street opens....you know where the BAAL, I mean Bull runs.

4. Honor thy father and mother.

Or your Mother and Mother, Father and Father or your Mother and Step Father or Step Mother and Father or your Step Mother and Mother or Step Father and Father.

5. Thou shall not kill.

Unless it's your pre-vaginal discharge....e.g. offspring, e.g

Child or Palestinians or Christians or Muslims or insert here.

6. Thou shall not commit adultery.

Did we ever determine the definition of "is". And you thought Baseball was America's favorite past time.

7. Thou shall not steal.

Unless you're in Government /on Government or are non-anglo/non-citizen residing in any blue city.

8. Thou shall not bear false witness against thy neighbor.

Unless you need their land for a new stadium or latest boondoggle. Or you just want their stuff.

9. Thou shall not covet thy neighbor's wife.

Unless she wants you to.....

10. Thou shall not covet thy neighbor's goods.

Unless you're in Government /on Government or are non-anglo/non-citizen residing in any blue city.

HisGloriousVictory
32m

Thanks BNB Team and commenters!

When injustice makes me angry, even despairing, I remember that this has been a problem for millennia.

Two Psalms that I have found: 37 and 73 (both prime numbers coincidentally) have helped to put things in perspective.

Just thought I would share!

