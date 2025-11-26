The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the recent video in which six Democratic lawmakers called on U.S. troops to disobey illegal orders from the Trump administration was a “politically-motivated influence operation” that injected doubt into the armed forces. “The despicable video urging @DeptofWar troops to ‘refuse illegal orders’ may seem harmless to civilians — but it carries a different weight inside the military. This was a politically-motivated influence operation,” Hegseth wrote Tuesday morning on the social platform X. “It never named a specific ‘illegal order.’ It created ambiguity rather than clarity. It used carefully scripted, legal-sounding language. It subtly reframed military obedience around partisan distrust instead of established legal processes.” The video, released last week, featured Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) and Mark Kelly (Ariz.), as well as Democratic Reps. Chris Deluzio (Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (N.H.), Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.) and Jason Crow (Colo.), telling U.S. service members and intelligence personnel to defy any illegal orders from the administration. All six Democrats have served in the military or as intelligence officers. The video prompted pushback from GOP lawmakers and administration officials. President Trump called the Democrats “traitors” and accused them of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said the president wanted to see the six Democrats face consequences but does not want to execute members of Congress. Democratic lawmakers in the video said they have received a variety of threats since Trump’s post.

– The Hill

Our Take: From General Flynn on X: “In May of 2017, Mr. Rich Higgins (may he R.I.P.) wrote a memo that @realDonaldTrump read (he needs to read it again). In the very first paragraph, Rich wrote:

‘The Trump administration is suffering under withering information campaigns designed to first undermine, then delegitimize and ultimately remove the @POTUS. Possibly confusing these attacks w/ an elevated interplay of otherwise normal D.C. partisan infighting and adversarial media relations, the White House response to these campaigns reflects a political advocacy mindset that it is intensely reactive, severely under-inclusive and dangerously inadequate to the threat. If action is not taken to re-scope and respond to these hostile campaigns very soon, the administration risks implosion and subsequent early departure from the White House.’

Bottom line: Very little has changed and this is still not “politics as usual.” It is a form of “political warfare” and we are clearly in the midst of a color revolution.” [Read Full Post]

As I have said for nearly 4 years now, the Higgins memo is required monthly reading. [Read The Higgins Memo & Jon’s Analysis in Devolution Part 23]

[...]

On November 18th, the same day the “sedition video” was put out by the 6 Democratic lawmakers, the DoW issued a new instruction:

DoDI 8025.01 - DoD Internet Content Blocking

The details are not available but the timing makes me think it has to do with the “sedition video.”–

The meeting between President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) last week got heated when they discussed the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel, two U.S. officials and one source with knowledge of the situation told Axios. Why it matters: With the war in Gaza over, Trump hoped his meeting with MBS would lead to a breakthrough toward Saudi-Israeli normalization. Both praised each other publicly and didn’t show any daylight between them, but parts of their closed meeting were tense. Trump was disappointed to hear the pushback from MBS, officials say. Behind the scenes: White House officials told the crown prince ahead of the meeting that Trump expected progress on normalizing Saudi relations with Israel. During the Nov. 18 meeting, Trump was the one who raised the issue and pressed hard MBS to join the Abraham Accords, U.S. officials say. [...] At that point the conversation got tense, the officials say. As Trump pressed, MBS pushed back. MBS explained to Trump that although he wants to do move forward with normalization with Israel, he can’t do so now because Saudi public opinion is highly anti-Israel in the aftermath of the Gaza war. He said Saudi society isn’t ready for such a move now... – Axios

Our Take: Knew it. I knew that MBS would not relent on the Palestinian State issue.

Did this actually happen? Maybe. Maybe not. But the purpose of telling Barak Ravid that it did would be to seed the narrative that President Trump’s best friend (Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) wasn’t going to budge on his condition of Palestinian Statehood for Saudi normalization with Israel.

There’s no reason for MBS to relent on this demand. He is holding all of the cards. The world now views Israel unfavorably, and MBS has become one of the most popular figures among other world leaders — as well as among the public, who view him as a new and exciting force in geopolitics who is earnestly pushing for the Golden Age.

Israel doesn’t want to be friends with MBS and normalize with Saudi?

Their loss. –

The following is a transcript of an Oct. 14 phone call lasting just over 5 minutes between Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy for peace missions, and Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s most senior foreign-policy adviser. Steve Witkoff: Hi Yuri. Yuri Ushakov: Yeah Steve hi, how are you? [...] SW: Well listen. I am going to tell you something. I think, I think if we can get the Russia-Ukraine thing solved, everybody’ll be jumping for joy. YU: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, you need to solve only one problem. [laughs] SW: What? YU: Russian-Ukrainian war. SW: I know! How do we get that solved? YU: My friend, I just want your advice. Do you think that it will be useful if our bosses will talk on the phone? SW: Yes, I do. [...] SW: ...so if we can create that opportunity that after this I talked to Yuri and we had a conversation I think that could lead to big stuff. YU: Ok, that sounds good. Sounds good. SW: And here’s one more thing: Zelenskiy is coming to the White House on Friday. YU: I know that. [chuckles] – Bloomberg

Our Take: After reports that it would be over by Thanksgiving, Donald Trump said it will be over only at the “Final Stage.”

This mirrors what Vladimir Putin said in June.

The deals are already done. [Read: ‘The Final Stage’] –

Donald Trump warned James Comey and Letitia James that they’re not off the hook yet after her cases against them were thrown out as he backed beauty queen lawyer who tried to prosecute them. The president spoke for the first time about the cases against two of his biggest rivals were tossed after a Clinton-appointed judge said federal prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. ‘They got out on a technicality, and you’ll see what happens from here on. But if you look at the actual charges, I think anybody that looks at it very fairly would say, boy, are they guilty,’ he said of Comey and James. Comey, the former FBI director, was initially charged with making a false statement and obstruction of a congressional proceeding relating to his 2020 Senate testimony, where he denied authorizing FBI officials to leak information to the press. James had been indicted on charges including bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution concerning information on mortgage applications. Trump pointed out that US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie’s orders do not concern the substance of the allegations against Comey or James ‘You know, the court didn’t say you couldn’t bring the case, re-bring the case, or appeal the case. So they have a lot of options. They’re going to call that shot. I’m not calling that shot,’ he said. – Daily Mail

Our Take: The administration announced Tuesday that the DOJ will be appealing the ruling dismissing the cases against Comey and James.

There are a few different paths forward, and President Trump is right:

They’re not off the hook.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone except corrupt traitors and communist insurrectionists. I hope Comey eats his fill, because it’s likely The People are gonna 86 his freedom in the coming months. [Clip Link] –

People in the EU could be benefitting from corruption in Ukraine, otherwise it’s difficult to explain the bloc’s determination to continue funding Kiev despite repeated graft and embezzling scandals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published on Tuesday. Brussels is seeking to “scrape” together €135 billion ($156 billion) to prop up Kiev through 2026 and 2027 either through direct money transfer from the member states’ budgets, joint borrowing or seizing frozen Russian assets. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the third option would essentially amount to theft of its sovereign funds. “It was recently discovered that yet another $100 million were spent on bribes to the corrupt officials,” Lavrov told the French-Russian dialogue association. “Did anyone from the Brussels bureaucrats or from those nations that pump Ukraine full of money explain it to their taxpayers that they have to endure and suffer? Maybe, there are some beneficiaries as well. I rule out nothing.” The EU has not changed its plans even in light of a recent major graft scandal that rocked Ukraine. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies revealed that a close associate and a former long-time business partner of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky ran a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector, which heavily depends on Western aid. – RT

Our Take: Sergey Lavrov is perhaps the most OG of all diplomats, having begun his current tenure 21 years ago in 2004. He proves it here, making the direct accusation that the organized crime syndicate commonly known as the Ukrainian government is a network that extends to the European Union. (And surely beyond that, as well.)

This comes as Zelensky’s cabinet members are resigning in disgrace after being exposed for being involved in a massive embezzlement scandal. So what happens when we follow that money?

Where will it lead? –

Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to endorse the discredited conspiracy theory that Venezuela’s leadership controls electronic voting software worldwide and caused his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. White House officials have previously said that Trump’s increasingly bellicose policy toward Venezuela is driven by concerns about migration and the drug trade. But the president’s new comment, made on Truth Social, hints that his hostility to Venezuela may also be based on an outlandish, implausible theory ruled to be false by a judge in 2023. Fox News paid $787m in 2023 to Dominion Voting to settle a lawsuit that was based in part on identical claims about Venezuela’s supposed role in the 2020 election. – The Guardian

Our Take:

Mount up! We have to pretend that Venezuela almost stole the fake elections of 2024!!! Gentlemen, starting your retweeting! [Clip Link] –

The nationwide manhunt for a woman known as the “Slender Man” stabber has ended. On Sunday night, the Madison Police Department confirmed that Morgan Geyser, a woman convicted of stabbing a classmate multiple times when she was just 12 years old, was taken into custody in Posen, Illinois. She cut off her ankle monitor on Saturday and escaped from a group home, where she had been living under the authority of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The Posen Police Department posted an update about her capture on social media, explaining that they encountered her while responding to a report of loitering at a nearby truck stop. She had been found sleeping on the sidewalk alongside a “male suspect.” The other suspect, who was also taken into custody, was a 43-year-old male with the government name ‘Chad Mecca.’ He identified as a female named ‘Charly.’ The accomplice’s mugshot from the Posen Police Department showed the suspect sporting a pink tank top and short blue hair. Mecca said that Geyser fled the group home over being banned from seeing each other. – One America News

Our Take: This is a tale of forbidden love between these two:

Mecca — the predator-looking one on the right — is forbidden for Geyser — the younger wokonfused one on the left. According to Mecca, the reason Geyser broke the terms of her limited-release because they were banned from seeing each other.

“Running just as fast as we can…”

Geyser is 23 now, and was living in a group home with an ankle monitor because of all the stabbing she did when she was 12. She is one of the “slender man” stabbers, those two 12 year olds who stabbed their friend 19 times because the fictional internet horror meme “slender man” told them to. Payton Leutne, the 12 (at the time) year old who was stabbed, survived the attack.

Enabling the mental health crisis is not compassion, actually. How far are we letting this go before we reopen the state sanitariums? –

US President Donald Trump plans to speak directly with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro despite Washington’s move to designate him as the head of a terrorist organization, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing administration officials. The US has formally designated the ‘Cartel of the Suns’ – a purported criminal network alleged to operate within Venezuela’s security services – as a foreign terrorist organization, putting it in the same category as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Announcing the step on Monday, the US Treasury reiterated long-standing allegations that Maduro, whose legitimacy Washington disputes, heads the group. According to Axios, Trump’s move marks a notable turn in his “gunboat diplomacy” toward Venezuela – and could indicate that US missile strikes or ground operations are unlikely in the near term. “Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him – at this point. I wouldn’t say never, but that’s not the plan right now,” an anonymous official familiar with the matter told Axios. “In the meantime, we’re going to blow up boats shipping drugs. We’re going to stop the drug trafficking,” the official reportedly added. – RT

Our Take:

Is Maduro really what they say he is? Maybe. Maybe not. Even if he is, does that make him any worse than George Bush, Barrack Obama, or Hillary Clinton? Lindsay Graham?

There have been a lot of videos recently of Maduro dancing at public events. I haven’t seen very many dictators dance like this in public. Here’s a video Matt Gaetz posted where he notes that Maduro is doing the Trump dance.

It’s just dancing. But how often do you see dictators engage in self-deprecating behavior? Do dictators have the humility to behave like this?

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

BONUS ITEMS

The White House’s silence on how its health care plan deals with abortion is causing a headache for Republicans on Capitol Hill. For many GOP members, an expansion of abortion restrictions in Obamacare is a must-have. But the White House’s decision to leave the issue out of its tentative framework caught Republicans off guard, leaving them in the dark about whether the president would ultimately stake out a position publicly, according to two aides granted anonymity to disclose private discussions. The fight over the Hyde amendment, which bars federal funding for abortion, is just one of many landmines that need to be cleared before any health care deal to extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies can be reached.

– Politico

Hegseth seeking to cut ties with the organization, saying it was “surprised and disappointed” by the potential policy change, as the military has given its support to the Scouts since 1937. “The Scouting movement has had a strong relationship with our nation’s military going back more than a century,” according to the group. “From the tremendous support of the West Virginia National Guard at our National Jamborees to Scout troops that provide stability for the children of military families deployed around the globe, our nation’s military has walked side-by-side with Scouts for generations.” It also noted that “an enormous percentage of those in our military academies are Scouts and Eagle Scouts.” Hegseth is reportedly upset with the group for promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. His memo, first reported by NPR, accuses Scouting America — formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America — of attacking boy-friendly spaces and for being “genderless.” – The Hill

