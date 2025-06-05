The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, June 4 ...

During my first Administration, I restricted the entry of foreign nationals into the United States, which successfully prevented national security threats from reaching our borders and which the Supreme Court upheld. In Executive Order 14161 of January 20, 2025 (Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats), I stated that it is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes. […] I directed the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence, to identify countries throughout the world for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a full or partial suspension on the admission of nationals. […] After reviewing the report described in subsection (d) of this section, and after accounting for the foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives of the United States, I have determined to fully restrict and limit the entry of nationals of the following 12 countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. These restrictions distinguish between, but apply to both, the entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants. (g) I have determined to partially restrict and limit the entry of nationals of the following 7 countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. These restrictions distinguish between, but apply to both, the entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants. […]

— President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: Burma, huh? Not Myanmar? Based.

Is the Regime fleeing these countries? —

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that Russia would have to respond to a recent Ukrainian attack on Russian warplanes. Trump said the phone call with Putin lasted about one hour and 15 minutes, noting on social media that it was "not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace." "We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields." On Sunday, Ukrainian forces destroyed 40 of Russia's most powerful bomber jets and surveillance planes in "Operation Spider's Web," a series of coordinated drone strikes penetrating deep into Russian territory. Russia's defense ministry confirmed the attack, saying it struck five airfields. — Fox News

Our Take: When you go deep enough down the Righteous Russia rabbit hole, you eventually come to the conclusion that Russia Collusion is real … and that it’s a good thing.

Trump and Putin have been working to destabilize the Deep State for decades.

2016 marked the beginning of the end.

The Righteous Russia series marked my entry onto the Info War battlefield. If you’ve never checked it out, now is as good a time as any.

[Read More] —

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked for two Democratic presidents and had one of the most public-facing roles in the Biden administration, is urging Americans to “embrace life as independents.” Jean-Pierre shares her message with readers in a forthcoming book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” poised to be released in October by Hachette Book Group’s Legacy Lit imprint. The book is described in promotional materials as a “groundbreaking, revelatory assessment of America’s broken two-party system.” — The Hill

Our Take: Reality check — there is no universe in which Karine Jean Pierre was swindled by “the White House” into believing the things she said to the American People from her highly privileged position. There is also no way she missed that there was an unelected council running the country.

She was responsible for the White House’s narrative.

As Press Secretary, KJP was Joe Biden’s voice to the press and the People. She spun every scandal and strategized with the cabinet on every narrative. We saw this many times, for example when Jake Sullivan and John Kirby joined KJP in the briefing room to answer “tough questions” about the dementia patient and his latest gaffing scandal.

They all knew. They had to have known.

It wasn’t just Jill and the doctor. It’s not 1920 where such an imaginationless story could be believed. It’s 2025, the President’s cabinet must have known due to one inescapable fact:

The so-called ruler of the United States was not, in fact, running the country.

They were.

Including Karine.

The book and the “groundbreaking and revelatory” discovery of a uniparty is a poorly executed Hail Mary to convince the public, and the administration, to move on.

Can we move on without accountability? —

A US and Israeli-backed group operating aid sites in the Gaza Strip announced the temporary closure of the facilities on Wednesday, with the Israeli army warning that roads leading to distribution centers were “considered combat zones.” The announcement by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) follows a string of deadly incidents near the distribution sites it operates that have sparked condemnation from the United Nations. Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed at least 16 people in the Gaza Strip, including 12 in a single strike on a tent housing displaced people, the Palestinian territory’s civil defense agency said. On Tuesday, 27 people were killed in southern Gaza when Israeli troops opened fire near a GHF aid site, with the military saying the incident was under investigation. — Arab News

Our Take: Well that lasted long.

All of the allegations of corruption aside, aid is no longer being delivered into Gaza, and this NGO wasted untold amounts of money promoting itself as some sort of savior. But, given the storylines swirling around it, it's possible that this organization was merely being used to launder and steal money.

Greta making a triumphant return to the public sphere on a boat that may or may not be attacked/captured was not something.

The humanitarian crisis will continue, which only further increases the likelihood that we see real intervention from a Trump/Putin led coalition.

—

African nations are once again prominently featured in discussions surrounding the world’s most overlooked humanitarian crises, as highlighted by a recent study released this week by the CEOWORLD magazine in partnership with COSMOS Analytica Institute. The report identifies countries like Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others, as facing significant challenges related to violence and displacement while simultaneously receiving limited attention from international donors. According to the findings, the lack of assistance for millions of individuals enduring displacement and facing food insecurity or inadequate shelter can be attributed to factors such as donor fatigue, insufficient media coverage, and a lack of political resolution. The report categorizes countries in crisis as those hosting or having more than 200,000 displaced individuals and experiencing severe humanitarian emergencies. The world is currently witnessing unprecedented levels of displacement. A combination of conflict, climate-related events, and political and economic instability is prompting more individuals to seek refuge than ever before. It is important to recognize that many protracted crises are also neglected ones. From ongoing conflicts to environmental challenges, humanitarian situations across the globe are often met with decreasing financial support, limited media attention, and waning political commitment. The interplay of these factors not only heightens humanitarian needs but also contributes to the prolonged nature of these crises year after year. — CEO World

Our Take: We’ve been in the midst of an engineered Crisis Cascade for years.

Your overall view of the Info War depends on whose you think it is.

The enemy used Actual Crises to trigger paradigm-altering Narratives.

Patriots are using Narrative Crises to trigger reality-altering Actuals.

—

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's attorneys have declined to argue that his election-rigging claims are true at a defamation trial in Colorado this week. According to a partial trial transcript provided by KUSA, defense attorney Chris Kachouroff told the jury on Tuesday that it was not necessary to prove Lindell's voting machine claims. Lindell, however, has promised his followers that he would use the trial to banish election computers. "This morning, Lindell's attorneys told the jury in their defamation case, it doesn't matter if what Lindell said was true or not because he believed it to be true," KUSA's Kyle Clark noted on Tuesday. The station obtained Kachouroff's statements to the jury. "This trial is about whether Mike Lindell believed his statements were true at the time he made them," Kachouroff reportedly said. "It doesn't have to be true, but he has to believe at the time he made them that they were substantially true." — Raw Story

Our Take: The angle of this story is, like much of the other reporting on this case, misinformation. Mike Lindell’s affirmative defenses have always as described in the “partial transcript.”

The reporting is attempting to make Lindell’s team appear reactive and chaotic, by repositioning their long stated positions as some sort of change. The above screen grab is from the April pretrial order.

The quoted “partial trial transcript” — more on that in a second — is essentially saying the same thing as the pretrial order; the difference is the clinical brief versus the opening statements — a narrative.

Mike will show at trial why he believes the machines are rigged, what his (minimal) knowledge of Coomer was at the time of his allegedly defamatory statements, and why he’d use the word “traitor” from a place of personal belief.

If Mike believed his claims were true — and he still does — then he wasn’t speaking lies to harm Coomer. He was speaking what he believed to be true.

That cannot rise to meet Coomer’s burden of willful negligence and actual malice. I’ve said since day one, Mike could actually win this thing.

On Tuesday, the Court declined to hold Lindell in contempt, but she issued him a warning. Lindell agreed to not discuss witness testimony with the press during the trial. Many, including members of Lindell’s team, have reported that this “gagging” and “censoring,” and a couple people sent me their concerns and condolences because I wouldn’t be able to cover the trial anymore…

To be clear, there has been no change to the court’s media order. It hasn’t changed since the beginning of trial. There is no gag order and the drama has nothing to do with reporters. The discussions on Wednesday revolved specially around Lindell tweeting during the trial and discussing testimony while it’s happening.

Mike agreed to refrain.

You can still make the argument that the court is restricting Mike’s first amendment rights, but no one can claim there is a media blackout, a gag order, or a censorship of anyone other than the defendant, Mike Lindell.

Also note that the jury hasn’t seen any of this controversy. It’s all handled before they come in and after they leave.

As far as what the jury saw, Coomer was cross examined by the defense attorneys. The jury read Coomer’s #UnTrumpMe Facebook posts.

I’m told that the jury was mostly engaged during Coomer’s testimony, though “that one guy was falling asleep.” Two unrelated sources in the courtroom told me that one juror was sort of snoozy, and their descriptions matched.

After Coomer, Matt Crane took the stand.

This is a picture of a barbecue at Eric Coomer’s house. The people pictured with Crane are state and local election officials. Hillary Rudy works for Jena Griswold.

Here is Matt Crane’s face on the poster for Global Mobile, an election vendor.

Crane and Coomer are good friends, and sources in the court told me that he (1) admitted he was invested in the outcome of the case, (2) struggled with answers about his wife and Coomer’s relationship (they were colleagues at DVS), and (3) alleged that the risk limiting audit was a security measure that ensured voters could trust the 2020 elections — but didn’t know that only four states were using RLA in 2020… and he said that.

“He looked like a fool in front of the jury,” a witness to the cross-examination told me.

Today, Coomer is supposed to call Joe Oltmann to testify. Oltmann’s 2020 statements comprise the central defamation claims in this case, and his testimony is highly anticipated. Oltmann’s attorney entered an appearance in the case Wednesday evening.

I will be in the court today, so follow my X account for updates (posted on the breaks in accordance with the media order). —

Facing heavy battlefield losses, the “illegitimate Kiev regime” has resorted to organizing terrorist attacks to try to intimidate Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said. The recent acts of railway sabotage in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk Regions were “undoubtedly a terrorist act,” Putin said. He added that “the decisions to carry out such crimes were, of course, made in Ukraine”by the political leadership. “The strike on the civilian population was intentional,” Putin said. “And this only confirms our concern that the already illegitimate regime in Kiev, which once seized power, is gradually turning into a terrorist organization, and its sponsors are becoming accomplices to terrorists.” The president accused Ukraine and its Western backers of having sought a strategic defeat of Russia on the battlefield. Now, he said, Kiev is shifting tactics amid mounting losses and setbacks along the front line. — RT

AND

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught on tape telling a senior rabbi that he ousted former defense minister Yoav Gallant and former IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi to enable his coalition to advance a law exempting ultra-Orthodox men from military service. The leaked recordings, which captured parts of a conversation between Netanyahu and Haredi Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch in March, aired Wednesday on Israel’s Channel 13. “We had enormous obstacles that we removed. You know, when the defense minister is against you and the [IDF] chief of staff is against you, you cannot move. Now we can move,” he told the rabbi in English, referring to Gallant and Halevi. The premier warned Hirsch that he would not be able to push ahead quickly with the bill so as not to “impair the process.” “To put a deadline that is too quick will impair the process,” he said. “They [the opposition] have ways of slowing this down and I’m taking the time…. that doesn’t allow them to do that.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: “The strike on the civilian population was intentional,” Putin said. “And this only confirms our concern that the already illegitimate regime in Kiev, which once seized power, is gradually turning into a terrorist organization, and its sponsors are becoming accomplices to terrorists.”

Very based, Mr. Putin. However, I would contend that the Kiev regime has always been a terrorist organization, because it was created by the CIA in 2014. (And we all know how much the CIA loves creating terrorist organizations.)

This is just further evidence that Putin is going to make peace with this evil, he is going to destroy it. Considering that Ukraine is widely speculated to be the trafficking capital of the world, that's most certainly a good thing. Making peace with those animals would only allow the child / human / organ / drug trafficking to continue to operate. —

Fast-growing X alternative Bluesky is still figuring out how best to generate revenue, but it’s becoming an increasingly important part of the news landscape—at least in some quarters. The percentage of "news influencers" with a Bluesky account almost doubled in the four months after Election Day, jumping from 21% in November to 43% by March, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center. Bluesky's adoption is far higher on the left than the political right. While 75% of influencers identifying as left-wing had a Bluesky account, this number falls to just 15% on the right. Pew considers someone a news influencer if they have over 100,000 followers and post regularly about current events. These are private individuals who post about news, not media outlets like The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal. — PC Mag

Our Take: Which mainstream (TV, podcasts, X accounts) “Christian conservatives” are fully committed to telling the truth to their fellow Americans as they would want to be told the truth and how many of them are trying to protect the Republican half of the Uniparty?

Shouldn’t this be the ONLY standard?

What sort of people see their solutions through State power and believe they need leaders and protectors in order to make the State stop violating their rights and their consciences?

Grovelers. Statists.

Believing your salvation comes through the victory of a political party in fake elections makes you a groveler and a Statist.

Conservatism and Christianity both preclude groveling and Statism.

They’re not “on the right.” They are leftists who say they hate abortion, illegal immigration, and LBTQ/transformers but they helped the Uniparty Left achieve all of that in our society, never stopping it, always getting richer and more powerful.

Then we convince ourselves we’re informed, because of them, while they lie. We pretend they’re waking up the normies as part of a secret plan and therefore we need to cheer on their lying, so we can “win” fake elections.

Anything to avoid turning off the TV. —

BONUS ITEMS

In the New England region, a clothing store re-tagged items to be sold during the summer to cover the cost of tariffs. A car dealership in upstate New York said its inventory has been depleted by Americans rushing to get ahead of tariffs. And an electronics manufacturer said President Donald Trump’s sweeping policy changes are “raising hell with businesses.” These accounts — and the picture they paint about the US economy — come from various surveys of businesses released this week from the Federal Reserve, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and S&P Global. Taken together, they show that businesses of all sizes and across industries are slogging through a fog of uncertainty stemming from Trump’s policies, most notably his on-again, off-again tariffs. The term “tariffs” was mentioned 80 times in the Fed’s “Beige Book” report, a periodic collection of survey responses from businesses across the country, while “uncertainty” was mentioned 76 times. – CNN

