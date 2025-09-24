Badlands Media

Sandy Jones
10h

Trump has me confused on the whole Russian Ukraine war and maybe on purpose. We know that Z is a puppet for the Cabal for money laundering and more, parts of Ukraine are Russian speaking and aligning people, and there were biolabs in Ukraine which posed a direct threat to Russia. Hence, Putin has a right to defend his country and perhaps regain regions.

Now Trump seems to indicate Z is winning and could regain all aspects.

He seems to go back n forth on P and Z.

One things for sure, he's telling Europe, it's up to them not us to fight this war and on their hands when it comes to supplying arms.

CT Loyd's avatar
CT Loyd
11h

"And I don’t think that is an exercise that the Arabs would embark upon alone. I suspect Russia, China, and the Sovereign Alliance will join the war party and ride out to the battlefield with them."

GBPH.....thats sounds almost biblical.

Revelation 16:14-16 NLT

[14] They are demonic spirits who work miracles and go out to all the rulers of the world to gather them for battle against the Lord on that great judgment day of God the Almighty. [15] “Look, I will come as unexpectedly as a thief! Blessed are all who are watching for me, who keep their clothing ready so they will not have to walk around naked and ashamed.” [16] And the demonic spirits gathered all the rulers and their armies to a place with the Hebrew name Armageddon.

Revelation 17:14 NLT

[14] Together they will go to war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will defeat them because he is Lord of all lords and King of all kings. And his called and chosen and faithful ones will be with him.”

Revelation 19:6-7, 9-21 NLT

[6] Then I heard again what sounded like the shout of a vast crowd or the roar of mighty ocean waves or the crash of loud thunder: “Praise the Lord! For the Lord our God, the Almighty, reigns. [7] Let us be glad and rejoice, and let us give honor to him. For the time has come for the wedding feast of the Lamb, and his bride has prepared herself.

[9] And the angel said to me, “Write this: Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding feast of the Lamb.” And he added, “These are true words that come from God.” [10] Then I fell down at his feet to worship him, but he said, “No, don’t worship me. I am a servant of God, just like you and your brothers and sisters who testify about their faith in Jesus. Worship only God. For the essence of prophecy is to give a clear witness for Jesus.” [11] Then I saw heaven opened, and a white horse was standing there. Its rider was named Faithful and True, for he judges fairly and wages a righteous war. [12] His eyes were like flames of fire, and on his head were many crowns. A name was written on him that no one understood except himself. [13] He wore a robe dipped in blood, and his title was the Word of God. [14] The armies of heaven, dressed in the finest of pure white linen, followed him on white horses. [15] From his mouth came a sharp sword to strike down the nations. He will rule them with an iron rod. He will release the fierce wrath of God, the Almighty, like juice flowing from a winepress. [16] On his robe at his thigh was written this title: King of all kings and Lord of all lords. [17] Then I saw an angel standing in the sun, shouting to the vultures flying high in the sky: “Come! Gather together for the great banquet God has prepared. [18] Come and eat the flesh of kings, generals, and strong warriors; of horses and their riders; and of all humanity, both free and slave, small and great.” [19] Then I saw the beast and the kings of the world and their armies gathered together to fight against the one sitting on the horse and his army. [20] And the beast was captured, and with him the false prophet who did mighty miracles on behalf of the beast—miracles that deceived all who had accepted the mark of the beast and who worshiped his statue. Both the beast and his false prophet were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur. [21] Their entire army was killed by the sharp sword that came from the mouth of the one riding the white horse. And the vultures all gorged themselves on the dead bodies.

