The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, September 23rd …

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the world body. The president criticized European allies over green energy, immigration and other issues. Mr. Trump also blasted the U.N. as a whole, asking, “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” Mr. Trump said in a social media post after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he believes Ukraine can win back all its territory from Russia “in its original form,” with support from Europe. After several key Western allies of the United States announced before the U.N. General Assembly meeting that they would recognize a Palestinian state, Mr. Trump said that would embolden Hamas. “The rewards would be too great,” Mr. Trump said, adding, “Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now.” Mr. Trump said the prolonged war in Ukraine is making Russia “look bad,” saying it was supposed to be “just a quick little skirmish.” While in New York, Mr. Trump is expected to meet with the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union, among others. – CBS News

Our Take: “Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet. Today. It’s called christianity.”

When will the mainstream media/twitter begin claiming that Trump is lying? The proof, they will say, that Christians are not persecuted at all, is the huge Judeo Christian telethon they staged the other day. — [Clip Link] —

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

In a broadly-worded executive order issued Monday evening, Donald Trump declared “antifa”– the decentralized antifascist movement – as a “domestic terrorist organization”. With his order, Trump is delivering red meat to his base after years of drumming up fears around left-wing activism, which his administration has characterized as a dangerous scourge. Following the murder of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk at a speaking event in Utah earlier this month, Trump and his allies vowed an aggressive crackdown on leftists, despite the fact that prosecutors are yet to surface any evidence that the shooter was aligned with far-left groups. In his order, Trump describes antifa as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law”. In a statement he called it a “SICK, DANGEROUS RADICAL LEFT DISASTER.” The order and an accompanying “fact sheet” states that antifa’s “campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide” includes doxing of “political figures and activists”, assaults against Ice officers and organized riots. The designation was met with immediate concern online by activists and civil liberties experts that it could be used to broadly suppress and criminalize first amendment activity such as protests against Ice activity. Fears that such a designation could be applied broadly are rooted in the fact that there is no such formal entity called antifa. Antifa is the organizing principle behind a loose nationwide network of local chapters of far-left activists. – The Guardian

Our Take:

There is no standalone federal criminal charge called “domestic terrorism.”

It’s used as a sentencing enhancement at the federal level.

Trump’s EO on this was lacking IMO. Hope they recognize the foreign connections so they can appropriately label it a FTO then fuck shit up.

—

***

Another Take: Before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Donald Trump was signaling his pending war campaign on the Domestic Terrorist Industrial Complex, which has been funded, coordinated and controlled by NGOs.

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Donald Trump launched said campaign while offering his condolences along the way.

In other words, Trump is NOT acting BECAUSE of Kirk’s assassination, and if you look closely, you might even think some in the Con Inc. circuit have been attempting to move him and his administration OFF of the true signal by focusing on trannies and patsies over the source further upstream.

Trump isn’t biting.

Neither should you.

Below, some recent signal you might have missed amidst the engineered noise, which Trump didn’t fall into, but rather glided alongside with aplomb.

“Which brings us to the Antifa of it all, and another convergence masquerading as organic that had my jimmies rustling something fierce.

That’s right.

The SAME DAY Trump made the Antifa announcement, The Capital Research Center published a report tying George Soros to the funding of terror organizations.

Notably, one of its board members, Edwin Meese III was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump in 2019 for his ‘contributions to conservative principles and public service.’

Again … this report was published the day Trump announced that he was in the process of designating Antifa a domestic terror organization.

It could be used as a predicate for doing so, as well as a key fulcrum on which to help build the very RICO charges against Soros (and others like him) Trump has been signaling all summer, even before the Charlie Kirk assassination sent public mandate for doing just that into hyperdrive.

As I said above, in no way does this make me believe Kirk’s assassination was ‘part of the plan.’ It does, however, demonstrate that Trump will absolutely seize on public sentiment (aka. mandate) during peaks, while letting it simmer in troughs.

Now does it make sense why Bill Gates recently divested from Arabella Advisors?

We were told “mapping began long ago.”

When coincidences and convergences like this pile up, it’s close to impossible to believe Trump is reacting to the current battlespace so much as cultivating it.

And if it wasn’t obvious long before now (Narrator: it WAS obvious,) he’s had some major help along the way, and not just sometimes, but perhaps usually from the Civilian side of the Military-Civilian Alliance, and not the other way around … a concept I’ve been playing with since 2022.

Either way, this is going to be a fun saga to watch develop, and given how much patriots obviously already have, the end game may be a lot closer than we might think.

The Meese connection also lends credence to the idea that the Civilian-Military Alliance has been active behind the scenes for far longer than many believed ... and that said alliance has been doing real work, with the net effects being visited upon the realm of the real on a delay.

Effects that may end up involving the collapse of outfits you’ve never heard of … alongside some you most certainly have.” [Read More] —

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met leaders from the Arab and Muslim world on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City to discuss ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, repeatedly calling it his “most important meeting.” “We want to end the war in Gaza. We’re going to end it. Maybe we can end it right now,” Trump told the press at the start of the meeting. “This is my most important meeting,” he continued. “But this is the one that’s very important to me because we’re going to end something that should have probably never started.” Leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan were in attendance. Trump said the sit-down included “all of the big players except for Israel but that’s going to be next,” in apparent reference to his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week. Trump also complimented Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s speech to the General Assembly earlier, in which Subianto said peace requires guaranteeing Israel’s security. Following the meeting, Trump simply waved to gathered news reporters without commenting on how things went, and there was no immediate comment from the White House. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff offered a thumbs-up when asked how the meeting had fared.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: “This is my most important meeting,” [Trump] continued. “But this is the one that’s very important to me because we’re going to end something that should have probably never started.”

His most important meeting. Trump’s speech yesterday at the UN was straight gangster, but this meeting was something that I was looking forward to far more.

The fact that the White House didn’t comment after it concluded signals to me that they are playing this one close to the chest. Whatever was discussed will remain in confidence, for now, but I suspect the Arabs expressed their desire and intent to take kinetic action should the IDF carry on much longer. And I don’t think that is an exercise that the Arabs would embark upon alone. I suspect Russia, China, and the Sovereign Alliance will join the war party and ride out to the battlefield with them.

Worth noting that Trump says this war should have never happened. A signal that Marco Rubio’s video posted to X yesterday denying the existence of any Palestinian State may have been made in haste. —

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s long-running lawsuit in which he claimed he was illegally fired and that the Justice Department and FBI violated his free speech and privacy rights. The FBI terminated Strzok’s employment in 2018 after a review of thousands of his texts with bureau lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, showed a bias against then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Strzok and his team failed to prove how his rights were violated in his dismissal, but emphasized that she was not ruling on whether the firing was the right course of action. “The sole question to be determined here, then, is whether the FBI’s imposition of the sanction of termination comported with the Constitution,” Jackson, an Obama appointee, wrote in her ruling. “After a thorough review of the pleadings and the materials submitted in support of the cross-motions, the Court finds that there is no genuine dispute of material fact that would preclude the entry of summary judgment in the defendants’ favor and that plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment should be denied.” Jackson said she will keep her full opinion under seal until Sept. 30, 2025, because some of the material and depositions were filed under seal. But she said she does not believe it needs to remain sealed and will lift the seal unless the teams object. Strzok has not yet publicly commented on the ruling, and can appeal the ruling to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. — Just the News

Our Take: The Biden DOJ paid this guy $1.2M in a settlement finalized a few months before Joe Biden left office. He said his privacy was violated when his government-phone text messages were published. It was a boondoggle, and the people are the ones that paid.

I’m still pissed about that, and his latest loss in court is a reminder that Peter Strzok’s moment of accountability has not yet come.

Strzok never got a pardon… –

Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee are declaring victory after an investigation into political censorship under the Biden administration led to important admissions from Google. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, posted a letter from Google acknowledging that it had been asked to violate free speech rights by the Biden administration. The new policies affect Google as well as YouTube, which is owned by Google. “Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform,” Jordan wrote. “During the Biden-Harris years, under White House pressure, YouTube changed its policies to censor political debate on COVID and elections. TODAY, YouTube admits that the censorship pressure from Biden Admin was ‘unacceptable and wrong,’” he added. – The Blaze

Our Take:

“Google has admitted they censored conservatives to help Democrats. Account reinstatement isn’t nearly enough. Google helped Democrats cheat in elections. People need to go to jail and have all their assets legally seized.”

[— SGTnewsNetwork]

No, not Democrats. They did what they did to help the Uniparty election system survive. Elections are fake. It’s not just Democrats who benefit from fake elections.

How do we expect to win a war when we cannot even properly identify the enemy? —

***

Another Take: The only thing is it doesn’t include those of us who were deleted late in the 1st Trump admin for covering the Hunter Biden Laptop.

We were routinely and directly targeted by MMFA, never had a strike or a warning about harassment and lost our accounts for clearly political reasons, but were categorized for a variety of other “violations” that conveniently fall outside the scope of this limited amnesty.

Youtube may not say it was political, but you’ll never convince me otherwise.

—

President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that he thinks Ukraine, with help from the European Union, could win back its territory from Russia and return the country to its original borders. Trump had previously suggested numerous times that giving up some land would be a key component of resolving Ukraine’s war with Russia. “After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump said in a lengthy post on Truth Social. He said that with the financial support of NATO, returning Ukraine to its original borders is “very much an option.” He added that Russia has been “fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia.” Trump suggested that once Russian citizens realize how much is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which he said has “Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country are in “BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act.” He said the United States will continue to supply weapons to NATO “for NATO to do what they want with them.” – NBC News

Our Take: Russia is the least cucked government in the world.

Donald Trump knows this, which is why he’s been going to war with our own for the last decade.

Russia is also the tip of the spear against the Western Globalist Hegemon ... a grouping Trump just utterly humiliated once again. —

Syria’s leader warns that the Middle East will face a new round of tumult unless Israel reaches a security agreement with his transitional government that preserves sovereignty. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist whose forces swept out longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, is making a landmark visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. “We are not the ones creating problems for Israel. We are scared of Israel, not the other way around,” he tells an event of the Middle East Institute. “There are multiple risks with Israel stalling on the negotiations and insisting on violating our airspace and incursions into our territory,” he says. He rejects any talk of partitioning his country, as Israel makes incursions and says it is championing the interests of the Druze minority. “Jordan is under pressure, and any talk of partitioning Syria will hurt Iraq, will hurt Turkey,” he says. “That will take us all back to square one,” he says, noting that Syria has only just emerged from a decade-and-a-half of war. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: “We are not the ones creating problems for Israel. We are scared of Israel, not the other way around,” [al-Jolani] tells an event of the Middle East Institute.

That is quite the admission coming from al-Jolani (now known as al-Sharaa).

The part of the headline I want to focus on is the note about Israel violating Syria’s airspace. Remember what we talked about yesterday with Trump hosting Turkish President Erdogan this Thursday at the White House, on the eve of Netanyahu’s UN address?

I suspect Trump will announce a big arms deal with Turkey that will include F-16’s and F-35’s, two combat planes made for dogfighting. Trump will likely posture the deal as a NATO move against Putin, but I think it’ll actually be a move against Netanyahu — who wants to establish a land corridor across Syria so he can get to Iran.

Turkey will be the deterrent for an Israeli war with Iran, though I suspect Putin will ultimately inject himself into the drama before it is all said and done.

Let’s see what happens on Thursday. —

Jurors on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict for Ryan Routh on all charges after he attempted to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club last September. After the verdict was read, Routh reportedly appeared to try to stab himself in the neck with a pen before four U.S. Marshals restrained him. His daughter, Sara Routh, reportedly stood up and said: “Don’t do anything. I will get you out. What the f---, f---, he didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged – you guys are a--holes.” The jury was still in the room at the time. Routh, 59, was charged on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms offenses. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Jurors deliberated for several hours before returning to the court with a verdict. The update comes after a nearly three-week trial. – Fox News

Our Take: How very dramatic. But a nice and tidy conclusion to a very strange case.

According to Fox News, two weeks ago, “the judge cut short opening statements [when] Ryan Routh, who is representing himself, veered off topic, talking about Adolf Hitler and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

His daughter says it’s rigged. The story, and this guy’s Ukrainian Nazi connections, we’re always strange.

It’s awesome that the courtroom sketch artist was able to capture Ryan Routh trying to off himself. Otherwise we wouldn’t have any visuals.

Since he allegedly tried to kill himself, I guess that means he really did it, and the Ukrainian connections aren’t important. They’re so unimportant that the accused, who is representing himself, wasn’t allowed to talk about them in his criminal defense. —

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has said his government will not “auction” the country’s mineral wealth to the US as part of Washington’s efforts to end the protracted violence in the Central African nation’s eastern provinces, Reuters reported on Monday. Tshisekedi reportedly made the remarks while addressing reporters in New York. His office said he also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the peace process in DR Congo. Clashes between fighters of the M23 armed group and government forces have escalated in Congo’s mineral-rich east since January – with the rebels seizing key mining hubs, including Goma, the capital of North Kivu, and Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu – reportedly leaving thousands dead. In June, DR Congo signed an agreement with Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of arming the rebels – a charge Kigali denies. US President Donald Trump, whose administration mediated the pact, has said the deal, which calls for a joint security mechanism, also grants Washington rights to local mineral wealth. It also pledges a 90-day Rwandan troop withdrawal from the DR Congo, and outlines disarmament and reintegration steps. Tshisekedi said on Monday, however, that the agreement has failed to stop the clashes, though he thanked Trump for his efforts to end the hostilities. – RT

Our Take: The real takeaway from this article is buried at the end, when the DRC says that Rwanda promised to withdraw M23 militia troops from eastern DRC, but have actually increased their number.

Rwanda represents the Unipolar regime’s interest in this conflict— the $24 Trillion worth of minerals that were taken from the Israeli Diamond Cartel by President Trump via EO 13818 in December 2017. (Technically, they were frozen by Trump’s EO, and later stripped by Biden’s DOJ in a British court. Hello Devolution proof.)

After Congolese-American Christian Malanga and his son, Marcel, failed to overthrow the DRC government in May 2024, the M23 militia was sent in from Rwanda last December to seize the two major mining hubs where the raw ore is refined into a commodity that can be sold to Fortune 500 companies. (Only after the minerals are smuggled into Rwanda and “laundered” with fake certifications to conceal the fact that they were mined by child slaves.)

The DRC represents the Regime’s cash cow. The Regime is not going to give up on this $24T treasure so easily. —

BONUS ITEMS

Michelle Obama and Steven Spielberg took their friendship to the next level as they twinned in matching denim outfits while aboard his $250million superyacht. The former first lady, 61, has been vacationing on his 357-foot boat with her husband, Barack Obama, off the coast of Portofino, Italy, over the last few days. But on Tuesday the couple said their goodbyes to Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as they headed back to the shore via a tender. Michelle dressed fashionably for the outing, donning baggy jeans, with a black T shirt tucked in, and a chic double layer denim coat. She accessorized with dark shades and a flashy belt, and held a black sweater over her arm. Barack, 64, for his part, opted for some white trousers, a black top, brown bomber jacket, and black sneakers. He held a black briefcase in his hand. The acclaimed director, 78, who was seen waving and shouting to the couple as they left, wore a very similar outfit to Michelle’s. [...] Their vacation comes days after the former president made a startling marriage confession… ‘I have spent over eight years now trying to dig myself out of a hole with Michelle,’ he said. – Daily Mail

An Indiana educator — fired after being targeted by the right-wing X account Libs of TikTok and the attorney general of Indiana for making private remarks on Facebook about the killing of Charlie Kirk — is suing Ball State University for violating her right to free speech. Brought in conjunction with the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the lawsuit claims that the woman’s social media post was “fully protected by the First Amendment” and that “her firing was unconstitutional.” Suzanne Swierc was the university’s Director of Health Promotion and Advocacy — an administrative post, not a member of the faculty — and developed health and wellness programming for students. Ball State is a public institution based in Muncie, Indiana, about 50 miles from Indianapolis. In the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, Swierc reacted with a post on her personal Facebook account, with the distribution limited to her “friends.” As hot takes go, the spice level of Swierc’s post was more banana pepper than habanero. “Let me be clear: if you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends,” she wrote. Swierc called the death “a tragedy,” expressed empathy for Kirk’s wife and kids, and even insisted that she would “pray for his soul.” But Swierc opined that the shooting of Kirk also served as “a reflection of the violence, fear, and hatred he sowed” — clarifying that this “does not excuse his death.” After highlighting other high-profile killings — including the June assassination of Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman in Minnesota, and school children in Colorado who were killed the same day as Kirk’s murder — Swierc did add a kicker: “Charlie Kirk excused the deaths of children in the name of the second amendment.” […] We live in an age of snitches. – Rolling Stone

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.