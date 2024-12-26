The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Let’s face it, there was more than enough stupid to go around this year. If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that there is no bottom in matters of the politically absurd. Remember, somebody thought it was a good idea for Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump. Fani Willis thought her deadbeat paramour Nathan Wade was worth every dime. And Kristi Noem believed her Old Yeller moment would be endearing. But then again someone in the Trump transition team thought the dog-killing South Dakota governor and close personal friend of Corey Lewandowski would make a fine Homeland Security secretary, so clearly there’s no accounting for taste. Yes, our dunce cup runneth over in 2024. Here are just some of the dumbest things we Americans have had to endure over the earth’s latest trip around the sun. — The Federalist

Our Take: This is a fun article premise from The Federalist, but it left me so unsatisfied.

For example, in November 2024, it became obvious that Joe Biden did not get 81 million votes — indisputably — but Americans are still expected to pretend. It’s been obvious since 2020, but it’s no longer an intellectually acceptable assertion that Biden got 81M votes. It’s silly. The Federalist still won’t go there. Sigh.

Other moments they leave out include:

January: Ron DeSantis finally ended his run for president. He hung up the boots. He endorsed Trump. We all laughed and toasted the end of an era.

February: Nikki Haley lost to “none of these candidates” in Nevada.

March: Adam Schiff won his primary for Senate, proving that CA elections are hopelessly corrupted.

April: The Totar Solar Eclipse that closed schools and government buildings, and threatened the ongoing primaries. Don’t look up!

May: Trump’s civil fraud trial, and CNN reported at the time, “Trump continually repeats his charge that his indictments are a result of a Democratic plot. But there is no evidence to support this.” LOL

June: The Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden debate, which ended years of assertions that Biden was capable and cogent.

July: Candidate Kamala Harris. To be fair, the Federalist does touch on this one, but let’s just pause for a moment to appreciate how silly it all was.

August: Jack Smith dragged Trump into court again, and the narrators teased another Trump indictment out of GA.

September: Eric Adams was indicted, after speaking out against the Biden-enabled criminal invasion.

October: The media kept telling us there were no October surprises, and the Nazi rhetoric turned up to 11. Also, GarbageGate.

November: The absurdity of Harris’ turnout numbers. 21M voters were missing until they finished counting a month later.

December: The Matt Gaetz rerun is currently the most politically absurd story as I write this, but it’s all pretty stupid out there.

These aren’t all the absurd stories, certainly, and I focused only on political stories, skipping the nonsense in business, science, fake wars, pop culture, etc.

It’s all absurd. The entire central narrative has jumped the shark without a bigger boat. It’s amusing, but also enraging, and there still must be accountability for all the deception and corruption.

Let’s make “politics as usual” include integrity by dropping the hammer when it doesn’t.

Accountability now. —

President-elect Trump is seizing the reins of power early and, according to lawmakers in both parties, already acting as president, while President Biden, in many ways, has kept a lower profile during the final days of his presidency. Beyond dictating events on Capitol Hill, Trump is making headlines internationally by threatening to take back control of the Panama Canal and declaring that U.S. “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.” “It’s clear he’s in charge now,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said of Trump’s impact on the spending debate when Washington was only a few hours away from a potential shutdown. “Nobody is talking about, ‘Where’s Biden?’ in any of this. Trump is in charge,” she said. “Trump is in charge now, even without the election certification.” At times, some lawmakers said it felt that Trump, not Biden, was wielding the veto pen as they scrambled to put together a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown. “I’ve heard people criticize Trump for jumping in too soon. I think the main point is that Biden has vacated the field and Trump has filled the vacuum,” said Vin Weber, a Republican strategist. Weber said Trump “got a lot” in the spending fight by getting Republicans to strip out more than 1,300 pages from the original deal. “The fact that the sitting president of the United States didn’t have much of an impact on it is really telling, especially since the president has one of the [chambers] of Congress under his control, or his party’s control. It was quite something to watch,” he said. — The Hill

Our Take: The beast knows something is afoot with #OurBoyBlue ... but it's not quite ready to speak aloud what it whispers into the cold reaches of the winter night.

The fear begins to take them, as their post-election reeling and reeing slowly turns to fear as they consider the prospect that the Trump Revenge Tour was real all along, and that they're likely to be at the center of it.

In fact, the relative fear projected by a scion of the system of systems is likely directly preportional to its proximity to the gravitational center of the coming justice campaign, and while most of the enemy's fear is directed at the path ahead, at 2025 and the advent of the American Golden Age, a good part of their anger is now being directed behind, as they begin to reverse engineer the political travels of #OurBoyBlue ... and realize with mounting dread that the great trick they played on the American people was actually played on them.

Of course, I'm always in a poetic mood in winter, and nothing seems more fitting than seeing the machine realize that the fulcrum around which the dreadnought orbited throughout the Devo Term was more likely a feature of patriot plans rather than their own.

By hook or by crook (likely, by both,) Joe Biden did more to build the public mandate for the American Restoration in four years than he spent a lifetime working to prevent on the way there.

The progenitors of the system have known all along. More figure it out with each passing day. —

The US State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) has shut down after Republicans cut its funding. The agency was responsible for spreading propaganda abroad and, according to conservatives, censoring dissident thought at home. The GEC announced on Monday that it would cease operations by the end of that day. “The State Department has consulted with Congress regarding next steps,” the statement added. The organization employed around 120 people and had an annual budget of $61 million. Established in 2016, its stated goal was to “recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts.” In practice, the GEC spearheaded complex propaganda campaigns of its own. In two campaigns, the agency funded video games aimed at teaching children about the supposed dangers of anti-American narratives, releasing them in the UK, Ukraine, Latvia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. During the coronavirus pandemic, the GEC funneled money to a range of NGOs which then compiled lists of social media accounts supposedly spreading “disinformation” about the virus and its origins, which were then presented to the platforms to be banned or removed. Many of the accounts belonged to what Twitter’s former trust and safety chief, Yoel Roth, called “ordinary Americans,” raising concerns among conservatives that the GEC was violating its prohibition on operating within the US. — RT

Our Take: Oh boy, the Global Engagement Center.

If memory serves, this is the organization that Mike Benz is always ranting about? The one founded in 2016 to push back against the rising tide of populism.

From the article:

In 2023, the GEC was forced to cut ties with George Soros’ ‘Global Disinformation Initiative’, after it emerged that the agency was paying Soros’ organization to compile lists of “high risk” news outlets to use in an advertiser boycott campaign. These news sites were predominantly right-leaning and American-based.

Yep, that's the one.

X owner Elon Musk called the GEC a “threat to our democracy” last year, describing the agency as the “worst offender in US government censorship [and] media manipulation.”

Musk was instrumental in finally shutting down the GEC. A mammoth 1,547-page spending bill put before the House of Representatives by Speaker Mike Johnson last week would have preserved funding for the agency, until Musk threatened to fund primary election challenges to any Republican who voted for it.

Thanks, Elon! Very Cool.

Oh, and would you look at that; According to Perplexity, the GEC is connected to NewsGuard—the censorship organization that has sent a threatening letter to Jon Herold over Badlands Media content.

I guess this couldn't have happened to a more deserving group of communists. (Something I hope to be saying many times in the near future.) —

The Department of Justice’s list of solutions for fixing Google’s illegal antitrust behavior and restoring competition in the search engine market started with forcing the company to sell Chrome, and late Friday night, Google responded with a list of its own (included below). Instead of breaking off Chrome, Android, or Google Play as the DOJ’s filing considers, Google’s proposed fixes aim at the payments it makes to companies like Apple and Mozilla for exclusive, prioritized placement of its services, its licensing deals with companies that make Android phones, and contracts with wireless carriers. They don’t address a DOJ suggestion about possibly forcing Google to share its valuable search data with other companies to help their products catch up. According to Google’s lawyers, the ruling pointed to arrangements with Apple and Mozilla for their browsers, the companies that make Android phones, and wireless carriers. Google regulatory VP Lee-Anne Mulholland writes on the company blog, “This was a decision about our search distribution contracts, so our proposed remedies are directed to that. For three years, its proposal would block Google from signing deals that link licenses for Chrome, Search, and its Android app store, Google Play, with placement or preinstallation of its other apps, including Chrome, Google Assistant, or the Gemini AI assistant. It would also still allow Google to pay for default search placement in browsers but allow for multiple deals across different platforms or browsing modes and require the ability to revisit the deals at least once a year. — The Verge

Our Take: The DOJ issued a statement of interest in my court case, and an amicus brief my opponents’ frivolous appeal, siding with an unconstitutional interpretation of the law, two civil rights statutes and the First Amendment.

They cannot be trusted. At all. That’s my position, from personal experience.

The Biden DOJ is leading this crusade against Google search and, as I’ve long asserted, Google search is not a true monopoly. The search market is saturated, and while Google is dominant, they aren’t the only player. I don’t believe the federal government should have the authority to force Google to divest of search. I personally think even the proposed agreement from Google goes too far, but it’s less offensive to the concept of free markets than the federal government’s proposal.

The modern narrators and change makers have convinced the people of America that the federal government’s oversight exists to prevent companies from rigging markets. But who prevents the federal government from rigging markets?

We do. The federal government is possibly the most corrupt, wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive entity in the realm. The corrupt will never hold themselves accountable.

All that to say, this case should not move forward until Pam Bondi takes her seat as AG and a full DOJ case review has taken place. I am certain that the Trump DOJ position in my case would differ from the current DOJ position on file. This may also be true for Google’s antitrust case and many others — hence the full case review.

The lame duck DOJ must be refused in these last few weeks. Their interpretation of “justice” was roundly rejected by voters, they should not be allowed to retaliate before leaving office. —

The Vatican’s ambassador has been summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry after Pope Francis criticized the “cruelty” of airstrikes in Gaza, several Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday. According to the news website Ynet, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana was summoned for a conversation with Foreign Ministry Director General Eyal Bar-Tal on Tuesday. Bar-Tal condemned the remarks made by the pope, but did not formally reprimand Yllana, the reports said. The pope renewed his call for a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Christmas, highlighting the civilian death toll from Israeli airstrikes. “This is cruelty. This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart,” he said, according to Reuters. Last month, the Vatican News cited the pontiff as writing in his forthcoming book that the allegations of genocide committed by the Israeli army against the Palestinians “should be carefully investigated.” — RT

Our Take: Wow.

The hubris of the Israeli government to "summon" the Vatican like a dog to "answer" for the Pope condemning the deaths of innocent people in a war? Isn't that, like, standard operating procedure for the Pope's office when it comes to any kinetic conflict? And on Christmas, no less?

Netanyahu is putting himself in an interesting position, here, with this move. Assuming that Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana obeys being summoned like a dog, and goes to Tel Aviv, will he reverse course and condone the murder of innocent women and children? (Something that the IDF has admitted is occurring, via collateral damage.) If that occurs, what are the optics for Israel? That it has divine authority over the Vatican? (Surely, there are Evangelical Zionists out there who would argue this position, based on the private messages I've received.)

And what if the Vatican refuses to oblige? What, exactly, is Netanyahu prepared to do to "reprimand" the Pope? Is he going to going to start bombing Vatican City like he has been doing in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria? (Frankly, it wouldn't be the most shocking thing we've seen lately.)

I did find this pretty amazing: Netanyahu putting out a "Christmas message" to all of his Christian friends, where at the end he promises more war—which means more death. He just couldn't help himself. Methinks the spirit of Christmas is lost on Bibi. —

Digital assets company Tether made a $775 million strategic investment disclosed by Rumble (RUM, Financials). After the announcement, Rumble's stock price is up 76%, trading for $12.66 to represent investor excitement for the alliance meant to support decentralization. Under the deal, Tether will buy 103.3 million Rumble Class A Common Stock shares at $7.50 each. From the earnings, Rumble intends to deploy $250 million to support its financial sheet and drive its growth objectives. The remaining money will help to finance a self-tender offer for up to 70 million Class A Common Stock shares, therefore giving liquidity to owners. Particularly with respect to decentralization and free expression, Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble, stressed the connection between Rumble and Tether. Underlining Tether's dedication to similar ideals of independence and openness, this alliance sets Rumble for its next stage of expansion, Pavlovski added. Tether's CEO, Paolo Ardoino, spoke about the partnership as a means of encouraging decentralization and free speech. Tether also wants to investigate prospects with Rumble in cloud services, crypto payment solutions, and advertising. Pavlovski will retain his majority share in Rumble after the sale, while Tether will have a minority role devoid of board participation. With usual closing conditions and regulatory clearances in process, the agreement is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2025. — GuruFocus

Our Take: Chris likely isn't blowing smoke here, but for those who aren't sure what's going on with all the crypto-BTC-Rumble noice over the last few days, consider this an attempt to get more retarded than you might be comfortable with.

For starters, virtually all anons (and even more in the normie layers of MAGA,) understand that the current financial system is more than bunk and broken, it's a criminal system of illusion and obfuscation designed specifically to rob the American people of current power by stealing future value.

I'm not going to go down the BTC rabbit hole here, because it's too deep; suffice to say, Bitcoin is the soundest form of money ever created (and yes, that does include gold,) and could very well form the base layer of a future global monetary system.

So, where does Tether come in?

It's not a speculative crypto asset in the traditional sense. Tether is a digital token pegged to the value of the US Dollar. Far from being the demonic future Central Bank Digital Currency Donald Trump has promised to lead us AWAY from, Tether literally allows for near-frictionless transacting on the new crypto layer, peer to peer, allowing sovereign individuals and nations to move in and out of the digital dollar WITHOUT using traditional banking institutions.

What's more, IF Trump does follow the MicroStrategy, and kicks off a Strategic Bitcoin Stockpile, he's going to use it to BACK the US Dollar in an analogue to JFK's infamous treasury move.

This is a sneak peek, folks. —

Guatemalan authorities searched the compound of an extremist ultra-orthodox Jewish sect Friday, taking at least 160 minors and 40 women into protective custody after reports of abuse. Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez said the National Civil Police and members of military participated in the raid on the Lev Tahor group’s community about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of the capital. “The protection of boys and girls is an absolute priority,” Jiménez said. Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on the social platform X that suspected bones of one child were found. The office said a complaint was made in November of possible crimes including forced pregnancies, mistreatment of minors and rape. The sect has run into legal problems in various countries. — ABC News

And …

Guatemalan officials said Sunday that members of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish cult broke into a shelter attempting to recapture 160 minors taken from their compound two days earlier by authorities, who accuse the sect of sexually abusing children. The farm compound in Oratoria, southwest of Guatemala City, was raided on Friday by authorities to rescue 160 minors who “were allegedly being abused by a member of the Lev Tahor sect,” said Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez. Authorities said 40 women were also removed from the compound. About 100 of the children’s relatives who belong to the group gathered on Sunday outside a care center in Guatemala City where the children were being held to demand their return. Members then “broke into” the center around 4:30 p.m. local time Sunday, “forcing open the gate and abducting the children and adolescents sheltered there,” a statement from the Attorney General’s Office said. Those outside the shelter tried to prevent the authorities from bringing back the minors, leading to some scuffles with police, according to an AFP photographer at the scene. — Times of Israel

Our Take: Now this is an interesting story. And by "interesting," I mean disgusting and despicable.

I'm sure there are certain commenters who will rush to call me an antisemite for reporting on this story—because, sadly, Americans all across the political spectrum have been conditioned to embrace identity politics, and lump entire demographics together based on specific traits or characteristics.

The "Right" thinks they are immune to such witchcraft, but just look at how Christian Zionists foolishly conflate the citizenry of Israel—which is only 73% Jewish—with the entire Jewish population worldwide. For those wondering, there are reportedly 15.8 million Jews in the world, and only 7.2 million of them have Israeli citizenship—meaning that less than half of the world's Jews (45%) identify as Israeli.

And yet, the Republic Party has trained us like seals to equate the criticism of Israel—a foreign government—with antisemitism, which is perhaps one of the most draconian and un-American things a mainstream political party has ever achieved. (One of the main reasons I detest the Republican Party—because at their core, they are not only anti-free-speech, they are against the criticism of government; and they use Jesus Christ as the vehicle to push their communist ideals. At least the Democrats admit that they hate God.)

I've dedicated quite a bit of copy on the Brief exploring the nuance of Judaism, and have documented that-- unlike Christianity and Islam—it lacks a centralized doctrine. Sure, all sects claim lineage to the Torah, but so do both Christianity and Islam, as the Torah is merely the first five books of the Old Testament. (Otherwise known as "The Pentateuch.") But as I've also documented, there have been a number of Jewish texts that have been written since the death of Christ, one of those being the Talmud, and there are a number of things often attributed to Islam on the internet that are actually found in the Talmud-- including child marriage, and pedophilia—things that this radical sect (Lev Tahor) practices.

Just look at this picture of Jewish women from the Lev Tahor community. Do they remind you of anything?

A quick search of this sect, Lev Tahor, will yield stories of child trafficking, child marriage, forced pregnancy, and the systemic oppression of women in the same manner we attribute to [Islamic] Shariah Law. And these stories come from all over the world, including Bosnia, Guatemala, Mexico, Israel, and New York City.

Take a look at this story from this past March, when three brothers who led the Lev Tahor, from Monsey, New York, faced criminal trial for trafficking children for sex. They showed up to court with a copy of the Talmud and told the judge that they don't recognize US/New York law, they follow the [Jewish] law of the Talmud. The judge had to explain to them that their rejection of secular law was not a criminal defense.

Do any of you remember the take I did months back on the Pale of Settlement? When Russia had to create that special zone of settlement to contain this rabbinic culture? Because these Yiddish communities refused to acknowledge Russian law and would tell their people to ignore it?

I think it's past time that we stop lumping all Jewish people together into one group, and stop conflating the Jewish religion with the political actions of the Israeli government. It is an institution of mortal men, and should not be treated as anything more. —

When most analysts discuss Tesla, they focus on new vehicles or the electric vehicle company’s advancements in autonomy. Yet, according to Launch i/o CEO Jeff Lutz, one of the most significant—and under-discussed—developments at Tesla is happening not in its design studios or on the road, but in its factories. Lutz, a former executive at Google and Motorola, argues that Tesla’s true innovation isn’t just the electric vehicles or robots it’s building, but how those products are being made. The company’s first-principles approach to manufacturing is a radical departure from the industry norm, focusing not just on cheap labor or existing models, but on rethinking the entire production process. Tesla is creating factories that are the product—designing, testing, and perfecting every element just as they do with their cars. This focus on manufacturing efficiency, Lutz believes, will lead to a dramatic reduction in production costs, potentially bringing them closer to zero. And this shift in how products are built—rather than merely assembled—could set a new standard for the entire manufacturing world. — ZeroHedge

More than 30 passengers are dead after an Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, reports say. The Embraer 190 passenger jet flying from Azerbaijan to Russia had 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced. As of Wednesday afternoon, those authorities said there were 38 dead and 29 injured survivors. Flight J2-8243 had flown hundreds of miles off its scheduled route to crash on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea. Officials did not immediately explain why it had crossed the sea, but the crash came shortly after drone strikes hit southern Russia. Drone activity has shut airports in the area in the past and the nearest Russian airport on the plane's flight path was closed on Wednesday morning. Russia's aviation watchdog, meanwhile, said it was an emergency that may have been caused by a bird strike. — FOX News

