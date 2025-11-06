The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, November 5th …

Badlands is in Cocoa Beach, Florida for the TENTH stop along the Great American Restoration Tour, and the FOURTH of the new American Golden Age! Panels start tomorrow at 10aET. [Tickets.] — Badlands Media

My Shroom Vibe microdosing blend, made from organically grown psilocybin mushrooms with third-party testing for purity, rapidly eases depression and anxiety while boosting creativity, focus, and memory through enhanced neuroplasticity. Its high-potency, science-backed extracts ensure superior absorption and sustained mood elevation without crashes. Unlike generic options, it delivers authentic, profound wellness shifts users rave about. Choose My Shroom Vibe to unlock joy, vitality, and resilience today. Promo code BADLANDS gets you 10% off your order. *Sponsored*

Republicans were left reeling on Wednesday after voters swung decisively against them, setting off fears that President Trump and his low approval ratings would again drag down the party’s midterm candidates. As the scale of their electoral defeats set in, Republicans sought to find culprits, blaming their candidates, the government shutdown, a misguided focus on demonizing transgender issues, and a weak economic message. Speaker Mike Johnson used a news conference to cast Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City and a proud democratic socialist, as the new leader of the Democratic Party. In emails and group chats, Republican officials slammed their nominee for governor in Virginia as a fatally flawed candidate and chided their donors for not opening their wallets wide enough. And on Fox News, other Republicans argued that Democrats had prolonged the government shutdown for their own advantage. The one person no Republican dared to blame: Mr. Trump.

— The New York Times

Our Take: It’s comical to see the excuses people come up with to explain away the elections last night.

They’ll dissect every possible reason but won’t mention the fraudulent election system.

Why is that? […] For example…

“We just had weak candidates…”

Why is that?

Do we have no America first people in this country willing to run for office?

Or

Is there something about the fraudulent election system that prevents them from even getting on these ballots? —

***

Another Take: Funny how so many ostensibly patriotic and truth-seeking people are upset this morning because Trump, Q, and the military have not yet saved us while preserving the system. (“We were promised a savior!” they cry, while god-posting.)

If we refuse to learn the lessons, we are asking to get the hose again and again and again.

If we are allowing our power to be conferred to corrupt and compromised, degenerate, Scientific Materialists on the basis of these (knowingly!) fake elections, we will only get the hose forever.

When will we recognize that the unwavering commitment to legitimizing the system’s authority through these self-deluding psyops IS THE PROBLEM?

At least, for honesty’s sake, admit you’re a Statist, and therefore on the left, so we can begin an honest discussion rather than maintain this farce. —

The Democratic sweep on Tuesday night delivered a forceful signal that backlash is building against the Trump administration’s policies. Many voters also sent another message: They’re done with Bidenism. After the failure of a presidency that promised a return to normalcy, Democrats and plenty of independent voters on Tuesday embraced political disruption instead. Rather than voting to restore conventions sundered by President Donald Trump, these blue-state voters turned to more drastic remedies. In New York City, they embraced ideological radicalism and elevated a 34-year-old far-left activist — Zohran Mamdani — to one of the nation’s most vexing executive jobs. In California, radical politics found expression not in democratic socialism but in democratic procedure. Faced with a Republican push to gerrymander red states for the midterm elections, Gov. Gavin Newsom and his party tore up California’s nonpartisan redistricting process and asked voters to approve a new election map obliterating the GOP… “The rules of the game have changed. Now, we have to rewrite the new rules,” Newsom said, adding: “Of course we want to go back to some semblance of normalcy. But you have to deal with the crisis at hand.” — Politico

Our Take: Notice the narrative shift. Democrat voters are done with normalcy and embracing disruption — if we can’t run the institutions, we’ll burn them down.

Setting aside for a moment that elections are fake, this narrative will prove to be a problem for the uniparty left down the road. They’re shouting their destructive and anti-American aims as if they’re shouting an abortion.

The DSA is running the democrat party and, while the post fake election high of their “victory” drives headlines in the short term, the platform they’re embracing is not popular with the people.

Liberty or death.

Also, elections are fake and tyrants never voluntarily return power to the people. —

The Trump administration is considering a Saudi Arabian request to buy as many as 48 F-35 fighter jets, a potential multi-billion-dollar deal that has cleared a key Pentagon hurdle ahead of a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, two sources familiar with the matter said. A sale would mark a significant policy shift, potentially altering the military balance in the Middle East and testing Washington’s definition of maintaining Israel’s “qualitative military edge.” Saudi Arabia made a direct appeal earlier this year to U.S. President Donald Trump and has long been interested in Lockheed Martin’s fighter, one of the people and a U.S. official said. The Pentagon is now weighing a potential sale of 48 of the advanced aircraft, the U.S. official and the person familiar with the talks told Reuters. The size of the request and its status have not been previously reported. — Reuters

Our Take: Here is the key line from this article:

A sale would mark a significant policy shift, potentially altering the military balance in the Middle East and testing Washington’s definition of maintaining Israel’s “qualitative military edge.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long held the ambition to acquire F-35’s for the Saudi military, going back to when he served as Defense Minister from January 2015 to when he was appointed Crown Prince in June 2017. Upon becoming Crown Prince, he pressed forward to join the F-35 program, but Washington lawmakers expressed their trepidation after the murder of Jamaal Khashoggi, which both MBS and President Trump maintain was not ordered by MBS and that he was effectively framed.

The fact that Congress became reluctant to sell Saudi any weapons following the Khashoggi psyact supports the theory that MBS was framed into order to damage his reputation and hinder his ability to carry out his ambitious agenda by ostracizing him in the geopolitical community.

Now that MBS plans to visit the White House this month — in what will surely be a landmark event — the likelihood that we will see this F-35 deal pushed through by Trump (in spite of Israel’s “qualitative military edge”) is extremely high. —

President Trump wants to kill the filibuster in order to break the deadlock over the record-breaking government shutdown. The big picture: Removing the filibuster would upend a Senate tradition that dates back to the 1800s and potentially haunt both parties for years to come. Driving the news: Trump has recently put pressure on Republicans to change the filibuster, arguing it gives Democrats leverage. “We have to get the country open,” he told Republican senators on Wednesday. “And the way we’re going to do it this afternoon is to terminate the filibuster.” Trump advisers told Axios that the president is planning to make life a “living hell” for Republicans and push to end the filibuster. Politicians, like Trump and former President Biden, have called to end the filibuster before. But senators have hesitated over fears of the long-term impact. — Axios

Our Take: Fillibuster or not, I have a hard time believing that our “elected” officials are going to be the ones who end up actually fixing the fraudulent election system of which they are the primary beneficiaries. —

The Justice Department has requested that the Bureau of Prisons look into ways to have ex-Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters transferred out of Colorado state prison and into a federal facility following her conviction last year and after President Donald Trump’s calls for her to be freed. The Office of Deputy Attorney General, led by Todd Blanche, the second-in-command to Attorney General Pam Bondi, sent an email Wednesday evening to Bureau of PrisonsDirector William Marshall, Just the News has learned, calling on the BOP to look into how Peters could be moved from state prison into federal custody. “At the request of the Deputy Attorney General, please have the Bureau of Prisons explore any and all avenues within BOP’s authority to seek and request the transfer of Ms. Tina Peters from the Colorado Department of Corrections to a federal BOP facility,” the DOJ email to BOP says. “We ask that BOP send out a request to Colorado as soon as possible and that BOP begin preparations for any possible transfer into federal custody.” — Just the News

Our Take: I believe Tina Peters’ strongest opportunity to get out of state custody and transferred into federal custody is weaponization of government. What’s happening to her is cruel and unusual, and it’s happening because of her politics, not her conduct.

I am looking forward to seeing what Blanche & Co come up with when they “explore any and all avenues within BOP’s authority.”

Note that Blanche is not forwarding a specific legal argument, but exploring the possible legal avenues within their authority. He is certainly not calling her a federal election whistleblower — not because she isn’t one but because the argument is legally weak.

Still, I think they can get there with weaponization — and notably, the forum when they announced their investigation into weaponization in Colorado was… Tina Peters’ appeal.

Let’s see what happens.

Free Tina Peters. –

The process of appointing new leadership roles at large Zionist institutions fell apart again on Wednesday when Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid announced that his party will no longer take part in any of the negotiations, decrying a system steeped in “a culture of corruption and political appointments.” Lapid’s move upends a long-negotiated agreement that divvies up jobs at the major organizations like the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish National Fund-KKL between supporters of the various political factions. It could ultimately reopen the possibility that Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s elder son, will receive a plum executive role at the WZO. Lapid said he will instead advance legislation to nationalize the Jewish National Fund-KKL, arguing that the only way to “clean up this organization and the other national institutions is to bring them under state law, state audit, and the strictest transparency regulations.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Yair Lapid coming in HOT with the antisemitism! (amirite??)

The way this article describes organizations like the World Zionist Organization — which is largely responsible for creating the modern State of Israel — it sounds like they are a level above typical NGOs in the globalist hierarchy. The article says that the WZO controls billions of dollars that are awarded annually to various groups and organizations (NGOs). It also sounds like these groups function like a jobs program for nepo-babies in the Jewish diaspora.

The sum of all of these circumstances is what Chris Paul calls the Party of False Decorum. It is a self-serving machine that sustains itself and protects its interests through social and political incentives. It is the incentive structure that perpetuates the institution and defends it from potential criticism.

This is how most of our society is set up, and why everything has succumbed to the political pressures of globohomo. —

The room was “eerily silent” and “uncomfortable” Wednesday morning as President Trump cajoled Republican senators to end the filibuster, multiple attendees told Axios. Why it matters: Trump warned the party would “get killed” and be viewed as “do-nothing Republicans” if they don’t change Senate rules requiring 60 votes for most legislation. “If you don’t terminate the filibuster, you’ll be in bad shape,” the president told GOP senators during the televised portion of the breakfast remarks. He went even further after the press was instructed to leave. Zoom in: Trump dismissed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) suggestion that they again use the reconciliation process like they did with the “big, beautiful bill,” according to a source in the room. Trump blamed Tuesday night’s sweeping Republican losses on the now-record shutdown, insisting behind closed doors that it has hurt their party far more than it has hurt Democrats. GOP leaders have been arguing the opposite point for weeks. — Axios

Our Take:

It’s like he knows our supposed “constitutional order” is defunct and inactive.

—

Hollywood star and former UN humanitarian ambassador Angelina Jolie’s surprise visit to Ukraine was disrupted by draft enforcers, who detained a member of her entourage and conscripted him, according to media reports. The incident took place on Tuesday at a military roadblock near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Nikolaev Region, while Jolie’s convoy was en route to Kherson. Despite telling officials he was transporting an “important person,” a member of Jolie’s group – identified in some reports as her driver and in others as a bodyguard – was detained by military recruitment officers. Jolie apparently went to the draft center in person to try to secure his release, according to footage circulating on Telegram. TASS sources said she even attempted to contact the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky to resolve the issue. — RT

AND

The Ukrainian military is facing a severe desertion problem, Sergey Filimonov, the commander of the elite 108th Separate Assault Battalion nicknamed the ‘Da Vinci Wolves’, has warned. In a post on X on Wednesday, Filimonov asked his subscribers how surprised “would you be if I told you that another newly formed brigade is being put together from the ranks of the 150th? Which, at the stage of formation, already has about 3,000 AWOL?” In a piece last Friday, the Telegraph’s contributor, Owen Matthews, claimed that “perhaps as many as 20,000 [Ukrainian service members] desert or go absent every four weeks.” According to the publication, since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, Ukrainian authorities have launched 290,000 criminal cases for desertion. Matthews went on to claim that Kiev’s military may be 200,000 soldiers short of the minimum needed to fend off Russian advances. The journalist cited several current and former Ukrainian officers as complaining that frontline units were operating at half or even a third of their required strength. Last week, The Telegraph reported that nearly 100,000 young men had left Ukraine after the government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border in August. — RT

Our Take: What a hilarious pair of headlines.

What the hell is Angelina Jolie doing in Ukraine? And I love how they grabbed her driver and dragged him off to boot camp, and her instinct was to drive to the military depot and play the “do you know who I am” card.

Listen, toots, this ain’t Los Angeles. This is Kiev. And in Kiev, we drag men from their homes and their cars off to the front line and force them to die in a pointless war for the greater glory of globohomo. Okay?

And yeah, tens of thousands of conscripts may be fleeing the battlefield every month, but that’s exactly why we need Angelina Jolie’s mail-order bride driver from Eastern Europe to man up and fight for his country globohomo.

I wish we could forcibly conscript into the Ukrainian army every member of Congress who has ever voted to send them money and weapons.

—

United Launch Alliance [ULA] scrubbed the planned launch an Atlas 5 rocket Wednesday night due to the valve issue that was unable to be resolved in the launch window. The rocket is carrying a communications satellite for California-based communications company, Viasat. Following the scrub, the company said that “an issue encountered while cycling the booster liquid oxygen tank valve during final checkouts” forced them to stand down from a launch attempt and target a day later. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 is scheduled for 10:16 p.m. EST (0316 UTC), the opening of a 44-minute-long window. The rocket will head due east upon leaving Florida’s Space Coast. — Space Flight Now

Our Take: After watching a successful SpaceX launch Wednesday, we gathered to watch this launch on the beach last night, but it was scrubbed.

The Atlas Satellite people are staying at our GART hotel, and I talked to a few of them.

According to a couple guys on the beach with binoculars who claimed to work for Viasat, the company whose satellite is hitching a ride on the rocket, the satellite is going to provide high speed internet for US domestic flights. It will be way faster than what we have now, they claimed, and they also said the Viasat satellites are already providing this service for the Delta fleet.

The two German-sounding sciency guys leaving the rocket reception that I rode up the elevator with said the launch might happen tomorrow.

They’re enough of a source for me, but if you need more, “United Launch Alliance is now targeting 10:16 p.m. Nov. 6 for the liftoff of the ViaSat-3 F2 mission.”

—

BONUS ITEMS

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts apologized to staff for his controversial video defending Tucker Carlson, and faced brutal criticism from the think tank’s scholars for how he handled the matter, in a leaked all-staff meeting on Wednesday. “I made a mistake, and I let you down, and I let down this institution. Period. Full stop,” Roberts said while opening the all-staff meeting. The Washington Free Beacon published video of the meeting. The meeting was followed by another direct-to-camera statement from Roberts, saying he would challenge Carlson: “Everyone has the responsibility to speak up against the scourge of antisemitism, no matter the messenger. Heritage and I will do so, even when my friend Tucker Carlson needs challenging.” — The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.