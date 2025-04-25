The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

A judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from immediately enacting certain changes to how federal elections are run, including adding a proof-of-citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form. The decision is a setback for President Donald Trump, who has argued the requirement is needed to restore public confidence in elections. But the judge allowed other parts of Trump’s sweeping executive order on U.S. elections to go forward for now, including a directive to tighten mail ballot deadlines around the country. Trump’s March executive order overhauling how U.S. elections are run prompted swift lawsuits from the League of United Latin American Citizens, the League of Women Voters Education Fund, the Democratic National Committee and others, who called it unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington sided with voting rights groups and Democrats, saying that the Constitution gives the power to regulate federal elections to states and Congress — not the president. She noted federal lawmakers are currently working on their own legislation to require proof of citizenship to vote. — AP News

Our Take: Clarifying and confirming authorities.

This order is 120 pages, and I’m about halfway through it. Tonight’s Why We Vote (7:30pET) is going to be must watch. There is so much going on.

In what I’ve read so far, this is the best bit:

As

and I discussed last week: No voting systems are compliant with the letters of all the laws and, therefore, no voting system that part of a “state plan” is able to be certified. Not one.

And the authority of the Executive Branch is, indeed as the decision describes, limited in the change they can effect constitutionally.

Limited, but not powerless.

Federal funding is conditional, and may be one of our best and most available levers for change.

We’re closer to verifiably accurate elections than we’ve ever been. They cannot run the code-based election fraud machine without federal funding.

Accelerate. —

Federal law (52 U.S.C. 30121 and 30122) strictly prohibits making political contributions in the name of another person, as well as contributions by foreign nationals. Notwithstanding these laws designed to protect American democracy, press reports and investigations by congressional committees have generated extremely troubling evidence that online fundraising platforms have been willing participants in schemes to launder excessive and prohibited contributions to political candidates and committees. Specifically, these reports raise concerns that malign actors are seeking to evade Federal source and amount limitations on political contributions by breaking down large contributions from one source into many smaller contributions, nominally attributed to numerous other individuals, potentially without the consent or even knowledge of the putative contributors. […] These activities undermine the integrity of our electoral process. Therefore, I direct the Attorney General, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, to use all lawful authority, as necessary, to investigate allegations regarding the unlawful use of online fundraising platforms to make “straw” or “dummy” contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees, and to take all appropriate actions to enforce the law. I further direct the Attorney General to report back to me through the Counsel to the President within 180 days of the date of this memorandum on the results of the investigation. — The White House

Our Take: THIS IS YUGE!!!!

I talked about this at GART Vegas last month. This is a planned rollout that we’re witnessing.

There are going to be a LOT more fundraising platforms that get rolled up in this ActBlue memorandum. WinRed will almost certainly be one of them. But there are so many more. On both sides of the aisle.

Get ready! This is going to YUGELY benefit grassroots political-hopefuls in their campaigns for office! Make Grassroots Great again! —

President Donald Trump’s efforts to crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programs suffered a major legal blow Thursday as three separate judges – two of them appointed by the president – ruled against a Department of Education policy that threatened to withhold federal funding for schools engaging in DEI or incorporating race in certain ways in many other aspects of student life. The policy was first laid out in a so-called Dear Colleague letter sent to schools in February. Starting this month, schools receiving federal funding would be subject to certain certification mandates requiring that they turn over information regarding their compliance with the Trump administration’s prohibitions. US District Judge Landya McCafferty said in a scathing opinion that the administration’s policy, was “textbook viewpoint discrimination,” likely violating the First Amendment’s free speech protections. […] She also concluded that the National Education Association, the administration’s opponent in the case, was likely to succeed in its arguments that the policy was unconstitutionally vague and that the agency ran afoul of procedural steps required by law in how it implemented the policy. — CNN

Our Take: Sean Davis of the Federalist likens the judiciary to fiat currency.

The judiciary has abstract power only to the extent people continue to consent and comply with the system. There is nothing else the judiciary can do aside from state its opinion. —

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong warning on Thursday to those responsible for the recent terrorist attack in southern Kashmir that killed 26 people and injured dozens. Speaking at a rally in the sate of Bihar, Modi condemned the assault and vowed a firm response, saying justice would be served. ”I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” he stated. “Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done.” He went on to call for unity in the face of adversity, saying, “The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” adding that “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.” Modi’s remarks came just days after a brutal attack in the India-administered Kashmir region which left 26 people dead – most of them tourists, including a visitor from Nepal –and injured dozens more. — RT

Our Take: Oh boy. You've done it now, Deep State: You've poked the bear.

Modi, affectionately known around these parts as the Hugger-in-Chief, is like the loveable grandpa in an oversized pajama shirt.

But now grandpa is mad, and he's coming for blood.

My guess is that this little mess was caused by ISIS-K... remember those guys? They attacked the Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport during the Afghanistan withdrawal — killing 13 US soldiers — and then got hunted down like dogs by the Talibros, who were making good on their promise to Donald Trump in the Doha Agreement to rid Afghanistan of State-Department-funded terrorists.

The Kashmir region is one of the most disputed regions in history. It lies at the intersection of India, Pakistan, and China. Its western border is less than 60 miles from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, and about 150 miles from the border of Afghanistan.

But yeah, if I were a betting man — and I absolutely am — my money would be on ISIS-K and the bad actors in the US State Department (the CIA).

Go get 'em, Modi! —

We had a great GART ticketholder livestream yesterday, and the pairings and panels are shaping up. Get your tickets and join the conversation in the ticketholder telegram chat.

— Badlands Media

Three men have been indicted for running a $30 million money laundering operation using drug proceeds from Sumter County and other South Carolina communities, interim U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews announced on Thursday. Sumter residents Nasir Ullah, 28, and Naim Ullah, 32, and Georgia resident Puquan Huang, 49, were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. The case was “one of the largest professional money laundering operations” in South Carolina, Andrews said. The three men are accused of collecting money from drug sales throughout York, Sumter, Richland and Charleston counties and other parts of the Southeast, according to the indictment. […] Nasir Ullah, Naim Ullah and Huang then used the drug money to purchase electronic devices and ship them to China, the Middle East and other places to be resold. The suspects used encrypted communications platforms, such as “WeChat” and “WhatsApp,” to discuss the money laundering operations, according to the indictment. — The State

Our Take: i saw this announcement from the Justice Department after I saw Emerald’s post:

Maybe they’re completely unrelated, the story and the post.

But the reaction of regime actors to both (1) the news that their money laundering is under investigation, and (2) that their pet cartel/gang members are being deported, suggests careful consideration before dismissing as coincidence.

We’ve talked a lot about widespread money laundering through seemingly legitimate institutions.

Let’s talk more about the sources of the money being laundered.

—

Russia launched one of the most devastating bombardments on Ukraine's major cities since the war began overnight Thursday, killing at least 12 people, hours after President Donald Trump said he believed he had struck deals with both sides to end the war. “Vladimir, STOP!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the attacks, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing,” Trump said. “5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” — NBC News

Our Take: Vladimir Putin has long been the most direct leader in what I dubbed the Sovereign Alliance, because the Russian people are further along the awakening pathway than the American people are.

Now, you're seeing Donald Trump push the Overton Window rapidly as narratives converge. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be at risk of being arrested in Italy under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, as officials never completed the procedures required to make it valid, local media outlets have reported. The Hague-based ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova in 2023 over alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of children from former Ukrainian territories. The ICC issued additional warrants for senior Russian military commanders, including former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, a year later, accusing them of attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Moscow does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction, has denied both accusations, and declared the warrants null and void. — RT

Our Take: #OurGirl Georgia Melonia strikes again!

Do we need any more definitive proof that Meloni is part of the Sovereign Alliance?

To be fair, Italy also said back in January that it wouldn't enforce the ICC arrest warrants against Bibi Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

However, the fact that a major European nation is treating a UN court as illegitimate (it absolutely is illegitimate) is signal that perhaps the power and clout of the UN is waning, and the Multipolar World Order is rising.

—

After weeks of rumors about a State Department overhaul, my colleagues Gabe Kaminsky and Madeleine Rowley got their hands on the administration’s actual plans. Officials say it is the biggest shake-up at the department “in decades,” and would mean shuttering more than 130 offices, including those that deal with human rights, counter extremism, and the prevention of war crimes. […] Later on Tuesday, I spoke to the man overseeing this overhaul: Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Here’s a little of what he said: On the reorganization of the State Department: “This is not a cost-cutting exercise, although it certainly will provide savings to the American taxpayer. This is a policy exercise.” On the use of soft power: “We need to be grown-ups about how we talk about this. Promoting democracy and human rights in our relations, for example, with some country in the Middle East, is going to look different than it would with some country in Central America or South America. That’s just the geopolitical reality.” On Iran: “We do not want a war.” — The Free Press

Our Take:

Rubio making the case to the commies at The Free Press. Standard-Issue Villagers of the Uniparty Left can understand this. —

The 87-year-old Schwab, who for decades has greeted presidents and tycoons at the annual forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, said there was "not a shadow of proof" for the accusations. He added in a statement to the Swiss newspaper Blick that he had started defamation proceedings. In a statement confirming a Wall Street Journal report, the WEF said its board of trustees "unanimously supported the Audit and Risk Committee's decision to initiate an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab". The longtime forum leader suddenly resigned on Monday, "with immediate effect". In a statement at the time, the WEF board hailed Schwab's "outstanding achievements" in his 55 years in charge. — France24

Our Take: Reminder that they got Al Capone on tax evasion. Sometimes, the accounting is the only route to justice. That’s an unsatisfying outcome — I get that — but our system of justice prioritizes the rights of the accused, and organized criminals design their crimes to skirt justice.

But we’re not throwing out our presumption of innocence or the (on paper) limitations on the government’s ability to weaponize justice — the enemies of liberty very much want this — so sometimes the accounting is the only route to justice.

The alleged financial crimes of Klaus Schwab during his 55 years at the helm of the WEF feels like signal. President Trump has been reminding us of Al Capone for a long time. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin respects his US counterpart Donald Trump because he sees him as a strong personality who is nonetheless open to productive dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. In an interview with the French magazine Le Point on Wednesday, Peskov stressed that while Putin and Trump have similar positions on some matters, differences on many others remain, as “each defends his country's interests above all else.” Still, he noted that both leaders understand the importance of diplomacy. “What unites them is that they both understand the absurdity of refusing dialogue. What unites them is their willingness to resolve the most difficult issues through discussion. Exactly what was missing with the previous Biden administration,” Peskov said. Reflecting on Trump as a person, who weathered numerous scandals during his first term, including two impeachments, the spokesman noted that he managed to come back from them “because he is a powerful political leader, but also because he has a very strong personality.” — RT

Our Take: This is some major signal from Putin and the boys at the Kremlin that they know Trump is going to side with Steve Witkoff in the unfolding feud against Mike Waltz, Marco Rubio, and the NeoCons.

Specifically, this part:

“What unites them is that they both understand the absurdity of refusing dialogue. What unites them is their willingness to resolve the most difficult issues through discussion. Exactly what was missing with the previous Biden administration,” Peskov said.

You will recall that the NeoCons' criticism of the businessmen-turned-envoys (Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler) is that they are "legitimizing" the bad guys by meeting face-to-face with Putin, Hamas, and the Iranians.

Conversely, Witkoff and Boehler have said that they cannot properly negotiate with somebody unless they have the opportunity to look them in the eye. (Most reasonable people would agree.)

President Trump told us this week that he will travel to Riyadh and the Middle East on May 13. Now we wait to hear Putin announce his plans to travel there, as well. —

BONUS ITEMS

The Washington Post has reached an agreement with OpenAI to make its journalism accessible through ChatGPT, allowing the AI platform to surface summaries, quotes, and links to original Post articles in response to user prompts, the company announced. Financial terms were not disclosed. “Ensuring ChatGPT users have our impactful reporting at their fingertips builds on our commitment to provide access where, how and when our audiences want it,” said Peter Elkins-Williams, the Post’s head of global partnerships. The deal places the Post among the largest of more than a dozen news organizations that have partnered with OpenAI in recent months to help enhance ChatGPT’s capabilities. — Badlands Media

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were taken into custody Thursday after federal agents raided their Las Cruces home. The two face charges of evidence tampering amid allegations they harbored Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, an alleged illegal alien who is also believed to be a member of Venezuela’s notorious Tren de Aragua gang.​ […] The arrest follows a February incident where Ortega-Lopez was apprehended at the Cano residence. Court documents reveal that he was initially hired by Nancy Cano for home repairs and later offered accommodation in the couple's guesthouse. — Fox News

