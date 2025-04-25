Badlands Media

Kelly McCulloch
4h

The judiciary is under the microscope at the moment. Ashe and Brian’s theories are coming closer to actualization as each day passes by. Certification is back in the news cycle. Corrupt Judge Narrative could not be better spotlit than yesterday’s story from New Mexico. What kind of people want to take their case before a judge who harbors a violent criminal? Not the 99%.

Featherjourney
3h

From Ashe’s link to CannCon’s newsletter:

“One of the most common vulnerabilities exploited is the natural human tendency to assume a discrepancy is the result of an error rather than a product of a deliberate act.” Exposing deliberate criminal activity…

Reminds me of one of my favorite lines: “A crack is how the light gets in.” (h/t Leonard Cohen)

Gateway Pundit article this morning cited Badlands Media and posted a few clips from Why We Vote on Act Blue’s campaign funds laundering from foreign investors 👍❤️

(from TS):

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/president-trump-signs-memorandum-ordering-crack-down-illegal/

Appreciate your tireless efforts to keep us informed on the election fraud front, Ashe!! Thank you.

