The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, November 5 …

Trump apparently won? Despite several media organizations refusing to call it for him by sun-up.

Either way, we streamed for 15+ hours through all the madness. You can stream the replay at your leisure throughout the week to relive an epic night.

"There's a military term called 'Defenses in Depth,' and it's where you just create so many different layers of defense that your opponent just can't get through because it just costs them too much; that's really what we've done over the last four years.

They had a walk-on victory four years ago. They could just cheat shamelessly because they had full information dominance."

Patrick Byrne with a fantastic way of crystalizing what COULD be different about the reported results of the 2024 election so far when compared with the fraudulent bloodbath that was 2020.

What I particularly loved is that he followed this up not with calls to stay the course and keep our election systems in place, but for a returned and resurgent President Trump to completely reform our election systems so such complex defensive structures aren't needed merely to protect the sovereign will of the people.

Trump may be declared the winner ... but his and our work is only just beginning. —

Tens of thousands of voters nationwide ranked the economy, jobs, and immigration as their priority issues in an Associated Press Election Day exit poll — and the vast majority said they want “substantial change” in how the country is being run. In the AP VoteCast poll, which surveyed more than 110,000 voters across the U.S., 40 percent of respondents considered the economy and jobs to be “the most important problem facing the country,” the outlet reported. This is likely good for former President Donald Trump, with a New York Times and Siena College poll released on October 25 finding that 52 percent of likely voters trusted him to lead the economy compared to 45 percent for Vice President Kamala Harris. As voters exited the polls on Tuesday, roughly 20 percent said that their top issue was immigration, compared to just ten percent who said it was abortion. Even more notably, about 80 percent of the voters said they want at least “substantial change,” and about 25 percent said they want a “complete and total upheaval,” the AP found. Considering that Harris is the second-highest in the current administration, those numbers do not bode well for her. However, just under six in ten respondents said they were at least somewhat concerned that another Trump administration would lead the U.S. closer to authoritarianism, whereas just under half said the same about Harris. In the swing states, the top voter issues remained within five points of the national average — with abortion never surpassing 15 percent: — Breitbart

Our Take: About Trump’s mandate. 45 appears to have won definitively on election night – nothing could stop it, and it seems to be a landslide with Trump winning the popular vote. But the slow walking of results and all the localized shenanigans around the nation yesterday may have had another intention: Minimizing Trump’s mandate. And that, too, might just have been too big to rig.

According to this article from Breitbart, the AP exit polling said 80% of the nation voted for change. This feels right – and is a striking contrast to the polling from just yesterday morning. Side Note: Three presidential elections in a row, we have watched pollsters get it horribly wrong. None of them should still have jobs.

Americans want change. Americans want to put America First. The regime will fight back, obviously, but the America First mandate may be insurmountable. We will see in the coming weeks. As I write this, the MI, WI, AZ, and NV all remain to be called, and the NYT has them all as likely for Trump.

That’s a mandate to make America great again. Let’s get to it. —

A potentially illegal ballot-harvesting scheme has been taking place in central Israel ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday, according to a Jerusalem Post investigation. Ballot harvesting is a process in which completedabsentee ballots are collectedand taken by a third party to a polling office. It is strictly prohibited in at least six US states, with many others placing partial limits on ballot submissions. The organizer of the operation, iVoteIsrael, advertises itself as a group of American olim (immigrants) “who share concern for the future of America” and promote voting by Americans living in Israel “as part of their civic duty and as a way to exercise their rights.” Nevertheless, aPostinvestigation has found thatiVoteIsrael has been engaging in ballot harvesting. While iVoteIsrael claims to encourage voters to submit their ballots, concerns have been raised that the group is offering a potentially illegal service by collecting absentee ballots en masse. Although some states in the US have no policy against this, several states, including Pennsylvania and Alabama, have laws that prohibit ballot harvesting. — Jerusalem Post

And ..

The US presidential elections will at long last take place tomorrow. Opinion polls show the two candidates – Vice President Kamala Harris, and former president Donald Trump – running neck to neck. Opinion polls in Israel show that if these elections were held here, well over 60% would vote for Trump and just around 20% for Harris. The common answer one gets from Israelis who support Trump when asked about their choice is that “Trump is better for Israel.” On the surface this appears to be a perfectly logical reply. First of all, the reality is that in Israel today a majority of the Jewish population is neither liberal nor progressive, so that ab initio, Kamala Harris doesn’t stand a chance, while the conservative (or rather illiberal and regressive) Trump has an inbuilt advantage. — Jerusalem Post

Our Take:

I know some people get anxious when I talk about Israel, but when you look at those two headlines together—which were notably published on the same date— it should be both startling and sobering.

If these stories were written about any other country, especially one that ostensibly had as much influence over Congress/DC, you would all be rightfully concerned. If you find yourself giving a special exception to Israel, I would ask you: why?

Why would you be prepared to lower your guard, and potentially surrender your sovereignty? Is it because you are worried about being called "antisemitic?" How is that any different from being called "racist" by the radical left? (Do you see why conflating the Jewish religion with a secular government would be advantageous to the Israeli oligarchy?)

Why would authorities in Israel be concerned about a second Trump presidency? Has Trump not been Israel's greatest ally? Has he not demonstrated his loyalty to Israel? So why do they oppose him?

During an interview with journalist Hugh Hewitt back on 10/07/24, when asked about a planned visit to the Chabad in NYC later that day, Trump responded by ranting about how the Israeli oligarchy does not reciprocate the loyalty he has shown to them.

As I am typing this take, I am listening to President Trump give his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago, so the ballot-harvesting effort in Israel has proven inconsequential. But that doesn't excuse the attempt. We deserve to know why there is an anxiety in Tel Aviv about Trump's return to the White House, considering the level of allegiance both political parties showed to Netanyahu when he addressed Congress back in July, giving him a record standing ovations in a 52 minute speech.

The writer says:

Yes, I know that Kamala Harris is not an ideal candidate for the presidency – neither from an American perspective nor from an Israeli perspective.

However, it is either Trump or her who will emerge victorious from tomorrow’s election, and as I see it, a Trump victory will have horrendous consequences for the US, the free world, and for Israel, not least of all from a democratic perspective.

A Trump defeat might lead to a period of unrest and even violence in the US should he once again refuse to recognize the election results. However, that, in my opinion, is preferable to the results of a Trump victory.

That is an absolutely insane statement, and not something an "ally" would say. —

Elon Musk went in hard on Jennifer Lopez ... saying it's rich she's warning people about Donald Trump but was mum about ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs for all these years. Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and did not mince words ... "J Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it's like now deciding she's like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, ok. Maybe we shouldn't trust her." As you know, J Lo and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. Several allegations against Diddy supposedly occurred during that time frame, including an alleged assault against a 13-year-old girl. — TMZ

Our Take: This feels relevant, especially now that the presumptive incoming Trump administration will have the opportunity to make good on their promises to take on pedophiles and other predators. Diddy has been presented to us as a super villain – yet, these comments were directed not at the super villain but at the woman that gave him cover.

"J Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it's like now deciding she's like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, ok. Maybe we shouldn't trust her."

Of course, he’s right. And there are many people, like JLo, that gave Diddy’s and his demented empire cover.

Has the next phase already started? —

Citing a lack of mutual trust, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces he is firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a longtime rival within the Likud Party. In a terse letter given to the defense minister and then released by the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu tells Gallant that “your tenure will end 48 hours from the receipt of this letter.” “I would like to thank you for your service as defense minister,” he concludes. Gallant will be replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Minister without Portfolio Gideon Sa’ar will replace Katz as foreign minister. “Unfortunately, although in the first months of the war there was trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defense minister,” says Netanyahu in a video statement. He says they disagreed on the management of the war, and charged that Gallant made statements and took actions that contradict cabinet decisions. Netanyahu also accuses Gallant of indirectly aiding Israel’s enemies: “I made many attempts to bridge these gaps, but they kept getting wider,” he says. “They also came to the knowledge of the public in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy — our enemies enjoyed it and derived a lot of benefit from it.” The “crisis of faith” with the defense minister “does not enable the proper continuation of the [military] campaign,” Netanyahu says. — Times of Israel

Our Take: Huge news out of Tel Aviv.

The decision to fire Gallant isn't exactly shocking— it is something that has been speculated for months. (Doing it on the day of the US Election is rather interesting though...)

What makes this a fascinating development is that Netanyahu not only chose to elevate one of the three religious zealots already serving in his Security Cabinet (Foreign Minister Israel Katz), he picked the one who has already threatened foreign leaders with implied assassination...

It was speculated that Gideon Sa'ar would be the pick,— a "minister without portfolio" who is actually a political dissident of Netanyahu, but was recently selected to serve in the newly formed War Cabinet with Netanyahu and Gallant, because Sa'ar publicly said that any entity that attacked Israel should be erased from existence.

Sa'ar would have likely been more favorable among the IDF generals, as he would be more willing to enforce the Israeli Supreme Court's decision to nullify the draft exemption that the Haredi (Orthodox/Hasidic Jews) have enjoyed since the founding of the modern State of Israel. Katz will be far less likely to enforce this decision— meaning he won't force the Haredi to serve in the IDF— despite the fact that the IDF generals have said that they are desperate for soldiers. (Will the generals follow Katz? Will there be a potential mutiny?)

Here is what the Netanyahu cabinet now looks like:

Katz has adopted a highly aggressive disposition against a number of countries, including Syria—which Israel is now reportedly bombing. There are also reports of Israeli Special Forces operating within Syria. This development aligns with what Katz's rhetoric from last January, when he said that Israel was already fighting WW3.

When you consider their conflict with Hezbollah, Iran, and now Syria—all allies of Putin—it's not difficult to imagine a reality in the near future where Israel and Russia are engaged in a direct kinetic conflict. —

BONUS ITEMS

The US military is set to conduct a test launch of a hypersonic nuclear missile hours after polls close on Election Day. An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is scheduled to blast off between 11:01pm and 5:01am PT from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. Some Americans have expressed concerns about the nuclear weapon test on the same day as the country is casting their votes for the next president. But military officials noted that the 'test is routine and was scheduled years in advance.' They said the purpose of the test was to show the 'readiness of nuclear US forces' and provide 'confidence in the nation's nuclear deterrence' amid fears of the growing threat of the outbreak of World War III. The exercise will see the ICBM travel 4,200 miles from the base to Kwajalein Atoll, a small island in the North Pacific, which will take about 22 minutes. The weapon can reach speeds over 15,000 miles per hour, allowing it to hit any target worldwide in just 30 minutes after launch. Moscow sits about 5,900 miles from California, while Beijing is about 6,000 miles away - the two nations deemed a threat to the US. — The Daily Mail

Officials in at least two states — Maine and Georgia — said that they had responded to threats against schools and polling places and that none were found to be credible. In Fulton County, Ga., five bomb threats that were determined to be “noncredible” prompted two polling locations in Union City, Ga., to close briefly, the county elections director, Nadine Williams, said at a news conference. Ms. Williams said the county was asking a court to keep the two locations open for an extra half-hour this evening. Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, said at a separate news conference that officials had “identified the source and it was from Russia.” The F.B.I. also referred to bomb threats deemed not to be credible in several states, “many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains.” A spokesman for Mr. Raffensperger’s office, Mike Hassinger, said in a text message that “the source of the threats is being investigated.” He added: “It’s unconfirmed. Looks like Russia, but could also be somebody spoofing Russia.” A Fulton County spokeswoman said in a statement that the police had responded to multiple calls about threats against polling places. “We have investigated each of these and found no active threats,” the statement said. “We will continue to remain vigilant.” Fulton County officials have promised to have a law enforcement officer at each of the county’s 177 polling places. — NYT

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

