FBI Director Kash Patel’s activities during the investigation of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination raise questions about his decision-making during a crisis, four former FBI officials and two administration officials told NBC News. From the shooting Wednesday to a suspect’s arrest Friday, Patel took steps that gave pause to some federal and local officials and raised questions about his judgment, the sources said. Several spoke on the condition of anonymity, some because they were not authorized to speak publicly and others citing fear of retaliation from the Trump administration. Those actions ranged from where Patel was on the evening of the assassination to what a former official described as his “grandstanding” about his own role after the arrest. “He has heard concerns about how this looks,” an administration official said in a statement. “There are a lot of shaking heads.” Christopher O’Leary, a senior former FBI counterterrorism official, said Patel’s handling of the investigation showed that “he’s got zero leadership experience and capabilities." A current law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the “horrific event” of Kirk’s killing showcased Patel’s “public inability to meet the moment as a leader.” – NBC News

Our Take: It’s weird to see how many people are getting defensive of the FBI when somebody puts forth criticism of this Charlie Kirk investigation.

Weren’t we calling for its dismantling like 6 months ago? –

April 2nd, 2025, will forever be etched in financial history as "Liberation Day," a moniker ironically assigned by the U.S. administration to the day sweeping new tariff policies were enacted. Instead, the global markets experienced a liberation of capital, as widespread panic selling triggered the largest worldwide decline since the tumultuous days of 2020. The aggressive trade measures, described as the most severe in over a century, sent shockwaves across continents, wiping out trillions in market value and casting a long shadow of uncertainty over the global economic outlook. The immediate fallout was catastrophic. Major indices plummeted, commodities tumbled, and investor confidence evaporated as fears of an all-out trade war became a chilling reality. This sudden and dramatic recalibration of global trade dynamics left investors reeling and signaled a profound shift in international economic relations, with repercussions that are still being assessed. The "Liberation Day" market crash was not merely a dip but a precipitous fall, directly catalyzed by President Donald Trump's administration's announcement of extensive new U.S. tariff policies. These measures, effective April 5th, introduced a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all imported goods, with significantly higher "reciprocal tariffs" targeting countries with substantial trade surpluses with the U.S. China faced the brunt with tariffs escalating to 34%, and in some instances, up to 54%, with plans for further increases to 104%. The European Union saw a 20% tariff, Japan 24%, Vietnam 45%, and India 26%, later climbing to 50%. Canada and Mexico were not spared, also facing new levies. This policy represented the most comprehensive imposition of trade barriers in over a century, surpassing even the infamous Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, and pushing the average effective U.S. tariff rate to approximately 22%. The administration framed it as a "declaration of economic independence," asserting unprecedented tariff authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to protect domestic industries and encourage local production. – Market Minute

Our Take: As I chronicled in 'Arc of the Peacemakers,' this Reverse Hegelian Dialectic hijacks the globalists' crisis cascades, turning their illusions of endless war into exposures that cultivate a mass mandate for multipolarity, stability, prosperity, and above all, peace, as the Sovereign Trinity—Trump, Putin Xi and others in an emergent and accelerating mesh around them—dismantles the hegemon's grip without firing the very shots the System not only craves, but—as they are no doubt demonstrating to the observing and enraptured Collective Mind—literally requires to survive.

This Ouroboros pattern is accelerating, and the gravitational spin of its death spiral both seeds and germinates macro awakening.

And this pattern is playing out both at home and abroad simultaneously.

The term "Liberation Day" isn't being applied to something every two weeks by Donald Trump because it refers to each specific deployment.

It's because it acts as a template on which to map the continued unwinding of the Deep State's Hegelian Terror Network writ large across the battlespace, one that was rendered in horrific, albeit illuminating detail last week.

[Read More] –

Trump health officials plan to link coronavirus vaccines to the deaths of 25 children, according to the Washington Post, citing four people familiar with confidential discussions. The pediatric deaths are expected to be included in a presentation next week to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is weighing new recommendations that determine access to coronavirus shots. The findings appear to stem from reports filed to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which accepts submissions from patients, doctors, and pharmacists. CDC staff had already presented data in June showing at least 25 child deaths tied to covid-related hospitalizations since July 2023, though the agency said that figure was likely undercounted. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary confirmed last week that officials are investigating reports of possible vaccine-related child deaths, reviewing autopsy results and interviewing families. The review could take months, and the analysis being prepared for ACIP is not yet final. [...] Next week’s ACIP meeting is considered critical because its recommendations shape insurance coverage, pharmacy access, and physician willingness to administer the shots. Kennedy, who earlier this year replaced the panel’s membership with his own appointees—many of them vocal critics of covid vaccines—is weighing adding more such members. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Whenever I hear about a government committee I want to tune out these days, but this one we should probably keep an eye on. CDC is considering linking the experimental gene therapy to the deaths of 25 children.

Think about that.

Of course there are likely many more deaths that resulted from mass experimenting on American children without informed consent – pressuring (coercing?) them to take an experimental substance so they could play sports, join clubs, and access the American educational experience.

Nowhere were these children informed that their fertility or heart function was potentially going to be impacted for life. No one told them they could die as a result of their compliance.

Of course not. That would screw up the experiment.

Nuremberg. –

Two Utah men have been arrested on terrorism and weapons of mass destruction charges after federal authorities say they planted an incendiary device under a news van in Salt Lake City Adeeb Nasir, 58, and his co-suspect identified as "Adil" were taken into custody following a multiagency investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD), according to reports from local news stations KUTV and ABC4. Nasir faces eight felony counts including attempted aggravated arson and weapons of mass destruction violations. This incident represents a dangerous escalation in threats against news media, coming just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU) on September 10. Kirk's fatal shooting has heightened security concerns across the state and college campuses nationwide, with experts warning of a continued attack on free speech and a subsequent epidemic of swatting calls targeting universities, particularly historically Black colleges and universities. At least eight HBCUs received threats this past week, forcing lockdowns and class cancellations in what authorities described as hoax calls designed to terrorize educational institutions. The alleged targeting of a news outlet with an explosive device marks a serious domestic terrorism threat that could have far-reaching implications for press freedom and public safety in an increasingly polarized environment. – Newsweek

Our Take: They’re figuring out a way to make it about Islam again.

Hilarious. –

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said Sunday that authorities still do not know the motive in the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk but that interviews with those close to suspect Tyler Robinson have revealed new information, including that he has a “leftist ideology.” Robinson, who was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt, has not confessed to authorities or cooperated with the investigation since he was taken into custody Thursday, the governor said in appearances on multiple TV networks. Relatives told investigators that Robinson, 22, had “very different” political views than those of his conservative family, Cox said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “There clearly was a leftist ideology,” he said, without providing further details. State voter records show Robinson is registered as an unaffiliated voter, while his parents are registered Republicans. Cox said the suspect, who was once a straight-A student, appeared to have been “radicalized” after dropping out of Utah State University. Bullet casings recovered at the scene of the shooting were engraved with messages such as “hey fascist! CATCH!” and words and symbols used in gaming culture. “Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep,” Cox said on NBC… Cox said [Robinson’s] partner, whom investigators believe did not have any prior knowledge of the shooting, “is transitioning from male to female.”

– Washington Post

Our Take: There is no universe in which I believe the troubled, trans-partnered crazy kid is the person that killed Charlie Kirk. It’s investigative gaslighting, and the Utah governor seems to be leading the charge.

Charlie Kirk was executed with incredible precision in the way most likely to inflict mass trauma. Afterwards, there were distractions and agitators in the crowd. The gun doesn’t make sense, and the jump from the roof doesn’t make sense, and his clothes don’t make sense.

But Spencer Cox says they got him. Also, he’s not cooperating… but apparently the trans partner is cooperating. This could get interesting, especially since the federal government keeps hinting that there is a foreign component to this attack.

Separate, but related, I went to a vigil for Charlie Kirk at Brave Church in Englewood, CO on Sunday.

This was about half hour before it started. This sanctuary filled up and there was an overflow sanctuary across the street, plus another location hosting in Westminster up north — and it streamed online. It was a huge outpouring for the Centennial State.

There were hundreds of people in attendance, honoring Charlie’s life and talking about the change we need to see in Colorado.

It was beautiful and inspiring. –

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of a meeting of world leaders. The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the U.N. in July - hosted by Saudi Arabia and France - on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event. A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favor and 10 against, while 12 countries abstained. The vote comes ahead of a meeting of world leaders on September 22 - on the sidelines of the high-level U.N. General Assembly - where Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state. The declaration endorsed by the 193-member General Assembly condemns the attacks against Israel by Palestinian militants Hamas on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza. It also condemns the attacks by Israel against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, siege and starvation, "which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis." – Reuters

Our Take: So, the Saudis put together an agreement – dubbed the "New York Declaration" – back in July with the French, Palestinian Authority, and Arab League, demanding that Hamas surrender itself to the Palestinian Authority, turn over its weapons, release the hostages, and that the leadership leave Gaza forever.

Now US Representative to the UN (and Ultra-Zionist) Morgan Ortagus is following in the footsteps of the now-disgraced Tammy Bruce, calling the declaration a "publicity stunt" and a "gift to Hamas," reading Tammy Bruce's July statement word-for-word. Perhaps she doesn't realize that this exact move is precisely what got Tammy Bruce fired from the State Department?

Then Ortagus said that the only acceptable outcome is for Hamas to surrender, disarm, and release all of the hostages... the exact terms stipulated in the Saudi-French New York Declaration...

Serious Question: Is Morgan Ortagus mentally retarded? I mean that in the most disrespectful way possible, because I don't know how somebody appointed as a diplomat to represent the United States at such a serious moment in world history could do something so unbelievably stupid. Perhaps she is just another unhinged Zionist who is completely consumed with hate and vengeance and, in her deranged emotional state, she missed the part where the entire Arab League (including the Palestinian Authority) were going to take the initiative to achieve the demands that she herself has stipulated.

The State Department is a disgrace. The people representing us on the world stage are not serious people and a complete embarrassment. I don't care if these people are friends with Donald Trump, they suck at their jobs. Fire them all and bring in somebody more competent.

We deserved to be ridiculed. –

Donald Trump has shared a video calling for the president to reinstate a Cold War-era media “accountability” law in response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, with a petition calling for its revival gathering more than 5,000 signatures within 13 hours. Following the 31-year-old Kirk’s killing at Utah Valley University and the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, TikTok user Ellie May called for the president to reintroduce the Smith‑Mundt Act, a U.S. law once intended to prevent domestic dissemination of U.S.-backed foreign media, and to give it a new name: the “Charlie Kirk Act.” May’s video went viral and was shared on the president’s Truth Social account. In her video, May accused media outlets of “spreading propaganda” and conspiracy theories that spread rapidly across social media platforms. AI‑generated images and false claims misidentifying the suspect were among the content circulated, some of which gained additional reach via Grok, X’s AI chatbot. It reportedly acknowledged errors only after several false posts had already gone viral. – The Independent

Our Take: On the absurdity of the Smith-Mundt discussion.

You Can’t Legislate Truth.

“The government cannot determine what’s propaganda – the government is the purveyor of propaganda.”

“You cannot legislate to make people tell the truth. That’s not how truth works at all.” … “Every trauma event – JFK, 9/11, Vegas – remains unsolved. Why? Because there is no authority that will ever give us the real answer.”

“Legislating the truth would tell the public: ‘Hey guys, it’s safe to listen to the mainstream media again.’ That’s exactly why they’re doing it.”

“This is the free speech version of the Patriot Act. They sell it to you for your own safety, but it will always be turned against you.”

[Full Episode, Clip Link] –

***

Another Take: Repealing the Smith Mundt Act and making it “illegal” for the media to lie is a great idea until you have to determine who is in charge of deciding what is true.

Also, we were up in arms when the Biden administration created the “Ministry of truth” (Disinformation Governance Board).

Now we’re essentially begging for it, just this time it’s our side’s idea.

—

Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade apologized on Sunday for advocating for the execution of mentally ill homeless people in a discussion on the network last week, saying his remark was “extremely callous.” Kilmeade’s initial comment came on a “Fox & Friends” episode Wednesday and began getting widespread circulation online over the weekend. Kilmeade, a host of the morning show, was talking with co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt about the Aug. 22 stabbing murder of Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina. A homeless and mentally ill man, Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested for murder, and the case received extensive attention on Fox following the release of a security video of the stabbing. Jones was talking on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday about public money spent on trying to help homeless people and suggested that those who didn’t accept services offered to them should be jailed. “Or involuntary lethal injection, or something,” Kilmeade said. “Just kill ‘em.” Earhardt interjected, “Why did it have to get to this point?” Kilmeade replied, “I will say this, we’re not voting for the right people.” During an appearance on the “Fox & Friends” weekend show Sunday, Kilmeade said that “I wrongly said they should get lethal injection. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.” – Politico

Our Take: “I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator…”

The Fox News audience needs a wakeup call if Brian Kilmeade invoking the sentiment of “quick trial” — when talking about a brutal and graphic murder that traumatized everyone early last week — requires a public apology. Never apologize to the mob, especially on a bullshit grievance. You only legitimize and embolden them.

Also, for the record, there is a real problem with mentally ill homeless people committing atrocities. I reassert my long held position that we need to reopen the state mental hospitals. We can fill the first one with employees at Fox News.

Sorry, that was mean. It probably requires a public apology. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill Fox News hosts act as retarded as Brian Kilmeade…

Or do they? –

Since the U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot in a brazen display of violence, President Donald Trump has embraced the role of spokesman in an extraordinary way. Trump was first to confirm the news to a country in shock that Kirk was dead and first to announce that the latest suspect was in custody. He shared when Kirk's funeral would take place and said he would attend. Before a suspect was detained, Trump blamed without presenting evidence the "radical left" for Kirk's murder, with many of his followers repeating the accusation and calling for vengeance amid a wave of right-wing anger. Yet it is Trump who has taken on a central role in messaging after his political ally's grisly public death, delivering information that typically would come from law enforcement or local officials rather than the nation's top leader. His actions contrast with the more cautious approach of past presidents. But they are very much in line with his penchant for direct communication, defying convention and putting himself in the middle of domestic and international issues. – Reuters

Our Take: As a nation and a movement, we currently find ourselves in the midst of an engineered psychospiritual storm. If you’re feeling emotional, you are being guided, corralled and, most sobering … potentially weaponized.

So, who’s guiding your reaction?

In the fog of the Info War, debates rage between PsyOps and PsyActs – staged deceptions versus raw kineticism – but such binaries distract from the essence: the Narrative emerging from the chaos, weaponized to push division to the point of no return.

Therefore, attempting to determine whether something is real or fake in this arena is of lesser importance than discerning the net effects and narrative intent of the stories being told about it, for the veracity of the event pales against the psychological payload it delivers, shaping perceptions and reactions in ways that serve the tellers' agendas.

As the one side seeks to traumatize, enrage and incite, the other seeks to free, and perhaps to educate along the way, all in an effort to avoid the very schism Trump and true patriots in the America First movement have labored to avoid at all costs – guarding the Republic's soul against the collectivists' bids for civil entropy.

Kirk, as the face of this trauma event isn't just a victim, then; he's the embodiment of the assault visited not merely on the nation, but on the core vision Donald Trump and this movement have manifested for its impending future – a vision of reclaimed sovereignty, economic resurgence and cultural revival that the Deep State stands opposed to, and so, will oppose by any means necessary, from rhetorical incitement to kinetic strikes, all designed to fracture the collective psyche … and to provoke retaliatory cycles, which are so named for a reason.

This is the enemy's death spiral, a frantic lashing out as their illusions shatter, where it always seems darkest before the dawn.

Engaging in the War of Stories and the Mind War means discerning narrative intent – even, or perhaps especially, on the back of Actual events, where the story's trajectory toward violence reveals the hand of those who thrive on chaos, not harmony.

As the fallout of the latest cascade of trauma events filter across the macro mindscape over the coming days, weeks and months, then, always begin at the desired end point of the story you're being told, and reverse engineer it to guide your present reaction.

The Hegelian Dialectic hasn't been wielded against the Collective Mind for generations [not] because it was invented, but because it is inherent to the human condition, which is the human psyche.

In moments of engineered chaos, by all sides in the Info War, in which the macro and the micro psyche find themselves spinning in a void without horizon, consider leaving the psyche to the side temporarily, and concentrating on the signal, Which is to say, the soul, and the story YOU were attempting to tell all along might just remain when the psychospiritual dust has settled. [Read More] –

President Donald Trump planned to meet the Qatari prime minister in New York on Friday, a White House official said, days after US ally Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha. The official did not elaborate on the timing of the meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani or its agenda. Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in Qatar on Tuesday, a strike that risked derailing US-backed efforts to broker a truce in Gaza and end the nearly two-year-old conflict. The attack was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could escalate tensions in a region already on edge. Trump said he was unhappy with Israel’s strike, which he described as a unilateral action that did not advance US or Israeli interests. Washington counts Qatar as a strong Gulf ally. Qatar has been a main mediator in long-running negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, and for a post-conflict plan for the territory. Al-Thani blamed Israel on Tuesday for trying to sabotage chances for peace, but said Qatar would not be deterred from its role as mediator. – Arab News

Our Take: For those unaware, Trump has already ordered Rubio to draft a defense agreement with Qatar that would give it military protection in the event of another Israeli strike. (Probably why Rubio was summoned to Israel like a dog.) –

BONUS ITEMS

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party nearly tripled its support in municipal elections in Germany’s most populous state on Sunday, according to initial results. The results in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in Germany’s west, underscored the party’s growing appeal to voters outside its strongholds in the states of the former East Germany, where it is the strongest political force. AfD leaders now see the more populous west of the country — including the declining industrial cities of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to steel factories and a diminishing coal industry — as the key to expanding the party’s base, particularly with working-class voters increasingly defecting to the far right. The AfD won nearly 15 percent of votes in the state, coming in third place, according to the initial results. – Politico

An ObamaCare deadline has collided with a fight over government funding, as Democrats are signaling they want Republicans to extend the law’s expiring premium subsidies before they support any bill to keep the government open. Without action, enhanced tax credits passed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people afford coverage will expire at the end of the year. Congress has extended the subsidies twice, but now Republicans control the entire government and many are content to let the subsidies expire. Yet, some in the GOP are showing openness to some type of extension by year’s end. But government funding expires on Sept. 30, and Democratic leaders want to leverage the earlier deadline to extract concessions on health care and other issues. “On this issue, we’re totally united. The Republicans have to come to meet with us in a true bipartisan negotiation to satisfy the American people’s needs on health care or they won’t get our votes, plain and simple,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) told reporters Thursday. – The Hill

