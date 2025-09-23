The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Leaders from across the globe convened in New York on Monday to support Palestinian statehood, over opposition from Israel and the United States, as the Gaza Strip neared the two-year mark of a war that has brought mass death, destruction and hunger. A summit meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York was portrayed as an urgent effort to salvage the long-deferred vision of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza City against Hamas, and rapidly expands its settlements in the West Bank, the notion seems more distant than ever. “We must pave the way for peace,” President Emmanuel Macron of France said, to applause from those at the meeting and a standing ovation from the Palestinian delegation. “Today, France recognizes the state of Palestine.” He noted recent statements of recognition, some not yet formalized, by Britain, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium and several others. The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters, “We will take action” in response to the announcements. He declined to say if that would mean, as some Israeli officials have suggested, expanded settlements or outright annexations in the territory that has been envisioned as a Palestinian state. Israel’s response, he said, would be announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will address the United Nations gathering and meet this week with President Trump. – The New York Times

Our Take: So what happens when the entire world recognizes the state of Palestine other than the one country trying to erase it from existence?

Another Take: Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority, said the authority would form the government of the West Bank and Gaza, with no role for Hamas. The United States denied a visa for Mr. Abbas to attend the events in New York, so he addressed the meeting on Monday by video. Addressing the people of Israel, he said: “Our future and yours depends on peace. Enough war.”

Bit by bit, country by country, the world is moving away from Israel's desire for never-ending conquest and adopting a benevolent supporting posture for Palestine.

The world must be very careful in this moment, and move with purpose. Under Israeli law, it is both legal and ethical to do anything and everything to protect Israeli national security — including assassination and mass casualty events. Israel is now a cornered animal, and when animals are cornered that is when they are most dangerous.

No surprise that the animosity is spilling over to the internet, where Israeli surrogates are becoming increasingly unhinged and venomous in their rhetoric. Now is the time that we must be calm, courageous, and true to God.

The Convention of States (COS) Action hosted its annual national conference this weekend in Indianapolis, as calls to rein in expansive federal spending, term limits and the power of the federal government have not subsided, despite President Donald Trump's mandate to do so. The Convention of States, driven by Citizens for Self-Governance, is a grassroots effort to utilize Article V of the U.S. Constitution to convene a limited state convention. It enables delegates to propose amendments targeting federal fiscal restraint, reduced government authority, and term limits for Congress and officials. To initiate the convention, 34 states (two-thirds) must pass resolutions. Any proposed amendments during the convention would require ratification by 38 states (three-fourths) to become law, which supporters claim is the stop-gap preventing what critics warn could devolve into a "runaway convention." Nineteen states to date have passed the Convention of States Article V application, with an additional six states granting passage in one chamber but not yet the other. Twenty-one other states are actively considering the Convention of States Resolution. – Just the News

Our Take: President Trump shared this Just the News article on his Truth Social Monday, and the Convention of States advocates are excited.

In a statement, Convention of States Action said, “The fact that a sitting president is talking about Convention of States is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the millions of petition signers in every state who have backed this effort. Members of the administration, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and more, have expressed their support in the past.”

Here in Colorado, we’re going in the opposite direction. The only measure related to a Convention of States that has passed in recent years in Colorado was a 2021 measure to rescind all prior calls for a Convention of States. Every year advocates try, and every year it’s tabled and dies.

I’m not entirely opposed to an Article V convention… except who will we send? How will we determine who shows up to determine how we’re going to change our constitution? Will the illegitimate legislatures choose? Will we vote for delegates? Will we vote the same way we vote for the illegitimate legislatures (and everyone else)?

Article V opens triple-locked doors for change. We should not allow usurpers to open those doors. Ever. –

Sunday’s memorial service for Charlie Kirk drew tens of thousands of people to celebrate his life and the causes he championed. It marked another moment in the long-overdue process of national soul-searching that his death has occasioned. What kind of nation are we if the bullet replaces the ballot as the means of resolving differences and settling scores? Sadly, the Kirk tragedy has proven that even the murder of a public figure can’t unite the country. Immediately after the shooting, social media reactions from progressive activists and the far right ranged from tasteless posts to efforts to turn Kirk into a martyr. The senseless killing of an activist with a wife and young children quickly became secondary to political agendas. As the Washington Post put it, “Online and all over the country, …Kirk’s killing…provoked furious recriminations, inspiring fears of further violence.” Utah Governor Spencer Cox was right to ask about the reaction to Kirk’s death, “Is this the end of a dark chapter in our history? Or the beginning of a darker chapter in our history?” Many thoughtful scholars and leaders suggest that the answer to that question provides a window into the soul and fate of the American experiment. As one put it, “Kirk had bad ideas, but the right to have and promote bad ideas without fear of punishment or persecution is core to the American project — and core to any democracy that hopes to survive.”

– Verdict

Our Take: What we witnessed last week, taken in the context of Trump's warning shot to dark money networks and the obvious and continuing narrative war playing out both within and without the MAGA core as Zionist Neocons attempt to weaponize Kirk's death was, in my estimation, the result of a shadow network (rather, a network of networks) that has been backed into a corner, and is now pulling out all the stops.

Which just might bring the whole temple down.

So, was Charlie Kirk's assassination known by white hats ahead of time?

I doubt it.

That said, it seems quite obvious with the benefit of hindsight that patriots have known something was coming, and that said something was most likely to emanate from the dark money System of Systems they've clearly made it a priority to expose and hunt down in the light of a new awakening dawn.

So, while the events of last week were catastrophic on the micro and traumatizing on the macro, the sun is already shining out the clearer a week hence, and methinks one of these shadow networks just blew their cover while providing patriots with all the narrative shielding and public mandate they could ever need to bring the hammer down.

Very slowly ... and then all at once. [Read More] –

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro offered to engage in direct talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump days after the first U.S. strike on a boat from the South American country that Trump says was carrying drug traffickers. In a letter to Trump that was viewed by Reuters on Saturday and published by Venezuela on Sunday, Maduro rejected U.S. claims that Venezuela played a big role in drug trafficking, noting that just 5% of drugs produced in Colombia are shipped through Venezuela - of which he said 70% were neutralized and destroyed by Venezuelan authorities. "President, I hope that together we can defeat the falsehoods that have sullied our relationship, which must be historic and peaceful," Maduro wrote in the letter. "These and other issues will always be open for a direct and frank conversation with your special envoy (Richard Grenell) to overcome media noise and fake news." – Reuters

Our Take: Maduro and Venezuela are being brought back into the geopolitical fold the same way Trump has done with Putin, Xi, MBS, and Kim Jong Un among many others. How many ways do we need to see Trump bypass the State Department? –

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that Kazakhstan signed a $4 billion deal to purchase American locomotives and rail equipment, calling it “the largest railroad equipment purchase in history” following his phone call with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “They have signed the largest Railroad Equipment Purchase in History, $4 Billion Dollars Worth of United States Locomotives and Rail Equipment. We need to support our U.S. Rail Industry, which has been attacked by Fake Environmentalists for years,” Trump wrote on the US social media company Truth Social, congratulating Tokayev on the agreement. Earlier in the day, Tokayev met with US Presidential Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gore in New York, congratulating him on his appointment and pledging support for his mission. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing the Kazakh-American strategic partnership, emphasizing the country’s role as Washington’s main economic partner in Central Asia. – AA

Our Take: This is the diagram that got me thinking about Kazakhstan so much. The three nodes of the triangle are the capitals of Russia, China and Iran. In 1998, Zbigniew Brzezinski published a book called The Grand Chessboard where he warned that the only thing that could potentially threaten the emerging New World Order would be a triumvirate alliance of Russia, China, and Iran.

Back in June, I spent an hour of "Geopolitics with Ghost" talking about Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is interesting. There was a coup in 2022 which I believe was Putin's move to take [benevolent] control of the country. Its capital, Astana, is the site of the long-running plan to save Syria, known as the Astana Process.

The Astana Process — which I think was the Sovereign Alliance plan to exfil Assad out of Syria and begin the countermove against the cabal — began in January 2017. The same month Trump took office. It culminated days before Assad was "overthrown" back in December, with key meetings happening right before and right after Trump's re-election.

At the end of the clip, I stumble onto an article from a French media outlet from last year warning that Vladimir Putin is piecing together a grand railroad master plan that perhaps presents his proverbial silver bullet against the Western Hegemony's New World Order.

This railroad story connects Azerbaijan, India, Pakistan, Iran, the SCO, China, Russia, and former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani — who cut the ribbon on the official opening of the railroad in March 2019. (Q was posting about Rouhani in August 2019, when Rouhani was arresting corrupt central bankers that were likely connected to the money laundering in the Iran Nuclear Deal.)

The main reason I found Kazakhstan so compelling is because of its geography. Not only is it strategically located, but it is basically a flat plain, making it an ideal site for large infrastructure projects. It is also the world's largest producer of uranium. Interesting that it is now a focus for President Trump. I can't help but wonder if a railroad will run from Alaska through Kazakhstan and ultimately reach the Middle East and Africa.

Could you imagine? [Clip Link] —

Jimmy Kimmel will return to television Tuesday, nearly one week after Disney-owned ABC took his long-running late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” off the air under pressure from the Trump administration, station owners and conservative critics over comments he made after the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” The Walt Disney Co. wrote in a statement Monday. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.” Kimmel used his monologue Sept. 15 to say “the MAGA gang” was trying to paint the accused killer as “anything other than one of them,” and suggested Trump was feigning grief over the killing to “score political points.”

– The Washington Post

Our Take: If you thought Jimmy Kimmel was insufferable before…

He will now claim victimhood from the “consequence culture” op pushed by Con, Inc.

Con, Inc. will no doubt try to consequence him harder, culminating with calls for Government intervention.

Recognize the controlled opposition dynamic at play. –

President Donald Trump on Monday used the platform of the presidency to promote unproven and in some cases discredited ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism as his administration announced a wide-ranging effort to study the causes of the complex brain disorder. “Don’t take Tylenol,” Trump instructed pregnant women around a dozen times during the unwieldy White House news conference, also urging mothers not to give their infants the drug, known by the generic name acetaminophen in the U.S. or paracetamol in most other countries. He also fueled long-debunked claims that ingredients in vaccines or timing shots close together could contribute to rising rates of autism in the U.S., without providing any medical evidence. The rambling announcement, which appeared to rely on existing studies rather than significant new research, comes as the Make America Healthy Again movement has been pushing for answers on the causes of autism. The diverse coalition of supporters of Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. includes several anti-vaccine activists who have long spread debunked claims that immunizations are responsible. – AP News

Our Take: Trump is using Tylenol as the "gateway drug" to expose vaccines for causing Autism. –

***

Another Take: The headlines on this thing are hilarious. See if you can tell who is funded by pharma…

“Unproven!” “Not backed by science!” “Unfounded!” “Discredited!”

They cited studies for an hour, including the head of Harvard’s health sciences.

The media is wigging. Good. –

***

One More Take: Vaccines and Autism.

De-Nuclearization to Re-Nuclearization.

The Brink of War to Unprecedented Peace Deals.

One of the most signal-soaked trends in the 2025 persuasion of the Info War is that of Disclosure disguised as Discovery.

You can front-run every rail if you choose to. —

BONUS ITEMS

U.S. government agencies will soon be able to deploy Meta’s artificial intelligence system Llama, according to a senior administration official, as the Trump administration expands efforts to integrate commercial AI tools across federal operations. The General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal procurement, is adding Llama to its approved list of AI platforms after determining it meets government security and legal standards, procurement lead Josh Gruenbaum confirmed. The system, offered free by Meta, can process text, video, images, and audio. The move follows GSA approvals in recent months for AI products from xAI, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, with the companies agreeing to provide steep discounts while adhering to federal requirements. Gruenbaum said the goal is to give agencies tools to streamline contract reviews, troubleshoot IT issues faster, and improve efficiency across departments. “It’s not about currying favor,” he added. “It’s about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be.” – Badlands Media

President Trump is set to approve a deal this week that would put TikTok’s U.S. operations under majority American ownership while placing all user data in a secure U.S.-based cloud, according to a senior White House official. Under the agreement, TikTok’s U.S. business will operate as a new joint-venture company, with ByteDance limited to under 20% ownership. The board of directors will include seven members, most of them U.S. citizens with national security and cybersecurity expertise, though ByteDance will be allowed to appoint one seat. Oracle will serve as the platform’s trusted security partner, monitoring data storage and overseeing operations in cooperation with the U.S. government. All American user data will be housed in a dedicated Oracle-run cloud, isolated from foreign access and protected by advanced security controls. The deal also requires TikTok’s algorithm for U.S. users to be retrained, secured, and operated entirely outside of ByteDance’s control. ByteDance will duplicate the algorithm and lease it to the new joint-venture, with Oracle responsible for retraining and continuously monitoring it to prevent manipulation or surveillance. Officials said the arrangement will allow TikTok to remain interoperable globally while ensuring U.S. users’ data stays protected and the American platform independently enforces its own terms of service against harmful content. Trump is expected to sign an executive order approving the agreement later this week. – Badlands Media

