Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
6hEdited

The sombrero video is Donald Trump’s equivalent of the Democrat’s video of Speaker Ryan pushing grandma off of a cliff. It serves a real purpose to manipulate the public’s opinion.

With Ryan, it was intended to make the public believe that privatizing Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would kill the elderly. It worked because President Bush immediately chose to stop talking about a rational, economically feasible way to stop growing the national debt. That was in about 2005. The debt was $7.3 Trillion then.

So today we have the Democrats wearing a sombrero and they are livid! But the subject is the same. Because of their misleading video we have a $37.6 Trillion debt and they want to demand even more debt faster!

I hope this helps us to understand the reality. Trump is trumping the Democrats with their own wickedness.

In the last 20 years the national debt has escalated at a compound growth rate of 8.5% per year! Meanwhile, our total GDP has grown at under 3% annually. We are going belly-up at over twice the rate we are growing our capacity to survive. And, Democrats are begging to make it worse!

The good news is the Democrats just fixed the problem they created! They shut down the government! That is the only smart thing they have done in decades! But, how many Americans understand a word of what I just wrote? There we have the real problem in a nut shell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
CT Loyd's avatar
CT Loyd
5hEdited

"Is the shutdown affecting you? Tell us about it."

Yes, it's affecting me joyously knowing that it's shut down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture