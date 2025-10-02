The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order vowing to use all measures including U.S. military action to defend the energy-rich nation of Qatar — though it remains unclear just what weight the pledge will carry. The text of the order, available Wednesday on the White House’s website but dated Monday, appears to be another measure by Trump to assure the Qataris following Israel’s surprise attack on the country targeting Hamas leaders as they weighed accepting a ceasefire with Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip. The order cites the two countries’ “close cooperation” and “shared interest,” vowing to “guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the state of Qatar against external attack.” “The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” the order says. “In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the state of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.” The order apparently came during a visit to Washington on Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump organized a call by Netanyahu to Qatar during the visit in which Netanyahu “expressed his deep regret” over the strike that killed six people, including a member of the Qatari security forces, the White House said. – AP News

Our Take: The new EO “ASSURING THE SECURITY OF THE STATE OF QATAR” is interesting.

It was signed before BiBi’s visit with Trump but wasn’t disclosed til after…

[Full Episode] –

***

Another Take: This development caught the internet completely off guard. But News Brief readers have known about this for the past two weeks.

I was actually talking about it on the September 12 edition of Geopolitics with Ghost – when everybody else was discussing the Charlie Kirk assassination.

In both cases, Badlands Media reported on it before Reuters, demonstrating that the Mainstream Media simply lacks the horsepower to keep up in the evolving information battlespace. [Clip Link] –

This past week, Britain, Canada, and Australia, along with several smaller countries, officially recognized the state of Palestine, in the run-up to a United Nations conference devoted to the two-state solution. Yet for all the ceremony and celebration, it’s not clear whether these pronouncements actually matter. Critics have labeled the recognition effort “empty,” “a distraction,” or “even harmful,” and it isn’t hard to see why. The diplomatic declarations do nothing to help Palestinians in Gaza or those menaced by Israeli settler violence in the West Bank. They will not arrest the gradual, de facto annexation of occupied Palestinian areas under the successive governments of Benjamin Netanyahu. The countries recognizing Palestine have insisted that Hamas should have no role in its governance, but pious pledges do not change the fact that the terrorist group remains the dominant Palestinian power in Gaza—and still holds dozens of Israelis hostage, despite the Gazan population’s desperation for the war to end. These inconvenient complications suggest that recognizing a Palestinian state that does not actually exist, governed by people who are not currently in charge, is not a solution but rather a restatement of the problem. – The Atlantic

Our Take: Since October 7, 2023, key world leaders have endorsed a two-state solution.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman are among these.

Now, Donald Trump has proposed a peace plan that paves the way to exactly that.

(This post was obviously NOT paid for by Israel.) –

The seeds of the plan President Trump presented on Monday to end the war in Gaza were planted three weeks earlier, when Israel bombed Qatar in a failed attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders… The Israeli strike united Arab leaders in outrage at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and intensified calls within Israeli society for a deal to free the remaining hostages and end the war. [...] On Saturday, a rumor spread among Trump’s team that Netanyahu was planning to reject the plan, or at least demand sweeping changes. That led Trump to place a “stern and clear” call to Netanyahu, according to a source briefed on the conversation. “Trump told Bibi in no uncertain terms: ‘Take it or leave it. And leave it means we walk away from you,’” the source said, adding that when it comes to Netanyahu, “Donald Trump has had enough, for many reasons.” In all, Trump spoke five time on the phone with Netanyahu over the weekend, the sources said. Trump told Netanyahu he wanted a “clear yes” to the plan, not a “yes, but.” Trump accepted some of Netanyahu’s edits but rejected several others on issues that are politically sensitive within his hard-right coalition, one source said. – Axios

Our Take: I feel like the Patriot Hive Mind is humming right now. This story by Axios was published yesterday at 1:00 PM EST. Here was my post the night before at 11:30 PM.

The line has been drawn in the sand.

Your move, Bibi. –

Shutdown, Day 1: The federal government shut down at midnight after a deadlocked Congress failed to reach a deal on funding. Republicans and Democrats are at odds over enhanced Obamacare subsidies. Who’s impacted? Federal workers bear the brunt of government shutdowns, and the White House has said federal workforce layoffs are “imminent.” Agencies and activities deemed essential are still open, and we’re tracking which programs are affected. Is the shutdown affecting you? Tell us about it. How long will it last? Senators are leaving town until Friday, meaning the government will be shut down at least until then — though likely longer.

– CNN

Our Take: We are in $37 trillion of odious debt on paper. That is not the People’s debt.

Also, wtf is JD! Vance doing there? [Clip Link] –

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday laughed off criticism of President Donald Trump’s post of an AI-generated video that depicts House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a fake mustache and wearing a sombrero. Vance claimed during Wednesday’s White House daily briefing that the deepfake video was just a joke. “Oh, I think it’s funny,” Vance said, laughing. “The President’s joking and we’re having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats’ positions and even, you know, poking some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves.” Trump posted the video to his social media platform Monday, shortly after Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had met with Trump, Vance and Republican congressional leaders to try to reach a deal to avoid a government shutdown. The video also dubs Schumer saying disparaging things about his party. – ABC

Our Take: The labels of “racist!” have held so much power for so long that the democrats don’t quite know what to do now that they hold so little. Look at the ABC headline: “Vance laughs off…”

Hakeem & Co can scream at the sky about intersectionality, but the memes of Hakeem in a sombrero are funny, and everyone thinks so.

And they aren’t racist – they’re accurate. Hakeem is simping for those south of the border, and the White House calling him out on it is delightful.

They did this with Van Hollen, too, remember?

Of course, this is better because Fauxbama is the House of Commies’ so-called (minority) leader.

And he has no power. –

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that his government is pursuing the delivery of F-35 fighter jets from the United States, emphasizing that Türkiye has already paid for the aircraft. “We told them, ‘We paid the money, you still haven’t delivered the F-35s.’ That’s it. Now we are following up on it,” Erdogan told reporters at a reception hosted by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus at the Grand National Assembly to mark the new legislative year. The president’s remarks came in response to a question about his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the F-35 issue was reportedly discussed. Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defense system, a move that drew sharp criticism from Washington and other NATO allies. The Pentagon cited security concerns, arguing that the Russian system could compromise the advanced fighter jet’s technology.

– Türkiye Today

Our Take: Since Friday, I’ve been talking about the Turkey-US fighter jet deals, and how the Turks already paid for these jets years ago. (The F35’s were purchased in 2019; the F16’s were purchased in 2024.)

Here’s a clip from Tuesday’s Badlands Daily, where I corrected Bloomberg, who is reporting that this negotiation is still underway:

And again, this is about stopping the IDF in Syria, and preventing a war between Israel and Iran. [Clip Link] –

Internal documents reveal the TSA and DHS placed Americans who defied COVID-19 mask mandates or were allegedly tied to the January 6 protests on federal watchlists, including the no-fly list typically reserved for suspected terrorists. The Biden administration launched the ironically named “Operation Freedom to Breathe,” in September 2021, targeted 19 mask mandate opponents, with more than half barred from flying despite no criminal charges. Some remained on the list until the mandate ended in April 2022. TSA officials warned the effort appeared to punish political expression rather than address transportation security. Emails show TSA relied on academic databases and social media instead of intelligence agencies, leading to errors such as the wrongful inclusion of a National Guardsman and an air marshal’s wife. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem denounced the actions as an abuse of power, and referred the matter to the DOJ and Congress. About 280 people linked to the Capitol protests were also watchlisted, with at least five placed on the no-fly list—an effort described by TSA sources as the agency’s most sweeping use of travel restrictions against U.S. citizens. DNI Tulsi Gabbard has said she was put on TSA’s “Quiet Skies” watchlist after criticizing then–Vice President Kamala Harris. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Wait till they tell us the people who were really targeted were the same bunch of influencers ritually humiliated in the Epstein Files Binder op and the Twitter Files op and the TPUSA op. Again. –

Just when you think that the president has taken all the meaning out of the phrase “beyond belief,” he surprises you again. He gave an interview with NBC News and was asked, mildly, about his description of Portland as a “war-ravaged” wasteland. From Press Watch: During a Sunday morning phone interview with NBC White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, though, Trump made some remarks that seemed to indicate he might be backing off his military plan for Portland. Trump referenced a weekend conversation with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, and he alluded to being told by Kotek that the reality in Portland is different from what’s being portrayed to him. “I spoke to the governor, she was very nice,” Trump said. “But I said, ‘Well wait a minute, am I watching things on television that are different from what’s happening? My people tell me different.’ They are literally attacking and there are fires all over the place. ... It looks like terrible.” And then he ordered the National Guard in anyway because of course he did. But that’s not the point. The president of the United States admitted that he made a dangerous and unpopular decision based on old B-roll from 2020 and on what the murder of crows he’s gathered around him squawk and caw in his ear. If this were Joe Biden, Jake Tapper would have a three-book deal by the end of business today. I mean, this is really Nixon-talking-to-the-portraits stuff. Of course, he may have been preoccupied by his having been named as a codefendant in the lawsuit being brought by the QAnon Shaman. – Esquire

Our Take: “If this were Joe Biden, Jake Tapper would have a three-book deal by the end of business today.”

Well, that’s a hilarious historical rewrite. Jake Tapper didn’t publish his (likely ghost-written by a CIA analyst) book until after Biden left office. Take a moment and recall that particular announcement — you will remember that it was intended to diffuse (or at least front run) the autopen scandal.

But Jake Tapper suddenly found journalism, and all of the media pretended it was some big surprise that scrotus was a vegetable.

Jake Tapper is so brave!

Interestingly, Esquire was mad about Tapper’s Original Sin. They threw shade on its substance the day before it was published (May 20, 2025).

Note that the same guy, Charles Pierce, wrote both articles. And he’s building new bullshit on top of his old bullshit: If Trump were Biden, Tapper would have a book deal by now. Also Trump is Nixon (another op) or something.

It’s all so tiresome, and credibility-shattering, but it’s persistent. I wonder if Esquire and the QAnon Shaman have the same clandestine employer.

–

Türkiye froze the assets of numerous individuals and entities connected to Iran’s uranium enrichment activities on Wednesday, coordinating with broader international efforts to pressure Tehran over its nuclear program. The decision, issued Oct. 1 under presidential decree number 10438, targets people and organizations involved in Iran’s nuclear development program. The move comes as the United States imposed parallel sanctions on Iranian weapons procurement networks, marking a coordinated response to renewed concerns about Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Türkiye’s asset freezes affect individuals and companies across multiple sectors, including Iranian nuclear facilities, shipping companies, energy firms, and research centers. Among the targeted entities are the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, several banks, and companies involved in uranium conversion and nuclear fuel production. The Turkish decree amends previous decisions from 2006, 2015, and 2021 regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Iran. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the comprehensive measure, which was published in the official gazette’s supplementary issue.

– Türkiye Today

Our Take: This one is interesting, because it lends itself to the “drafting” theory that Burning Bright and Chris Paul have often discussed.

I suspect that the NeoCon/Zionist (blackhat) plan is to start a war between NATO and Iran through Turkey. If they can get Iran – now a strategic ally of Russia – to attack Turkey, then it will trigger Article 5 of the NATO charter, and bring all of Europe, Canada, and the US into war with Iran and Russia.

I discussed this in greater detail during the livestream on Monday of the Netanyahu-Trump meeting.

[Clip Link] –

Newly filed records with the Department of Justice show that Israel’s government has quietly launched a two-track influence operation in the United States, blending big-budget political advertising with grassroots-style influencer campaigns. The filings reveal that a firm called Bridges Partners LLC has been hired to manage an influencer network under a project code-named the “Esther Project.” It is unclear if there is any link to Project Esther, a plan to combat antisemitism published by the Heritage Foundation, an American right-wing think tank. In its disclosure, required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Bridges said its work was intended to “assist with promoting cultural interchange between the United States and Israel” and specified that the engagement runs through a German division of the global PR firm Havas. Attached documents show that the firm, owned by Israeli consultants Uri Steinberg and Yair Levi, was formed in June 2025 in Delaware and soon after received nearly $200,000 to recruit and coordinate US-based social media influencers. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take:

We acknowledge the warfare going on is at the narrative level... You have a foreign country paying American citizens to influence American’s opinions... That’s an act of war in information warfare... By definition that makes these influencers enemy combatants. [Full Episode] –

Now he’s sorry. Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized to Jewish New Yorkers for lockdowns he imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak five years ago that banned large gatherings, closed schools and disrupted religious traditions. The mea culpa comes just hours before the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar when one is meant to atone for sins — and while Cuomo runs as an underdog in his political comeback bid for mayor. In the video, Cuomo said he made decisions to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers during the once-in-a-century pandemic that killed about 80,000 residents. – New York Post

Our Take: “Sorry I killed your parents and grandparents. Please elect me governor!”

What happened to all the competent political consultants? Not working for Cuomo, I guess.

Can’t blame them. He’s a terrible product. –

BONUS ITEMS

British conservationist and chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall has died aged 91, The Jane Goodall Institute said. The primatologist, who was the world’s leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour and defender of the creature’s habitat, was in California when she died from “natural causes”. A statement shared to Facebook said: “The Jane Goodall Institute learned this morning, Wednesday 1 October 2025, that Dr Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away from natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. “Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist transformed science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of the natural world.”

– Wales Online

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has agreed to testify before a Senate panel after receiving backlash from both sides of the political aisle over his perceived role in comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension from late-night television, according to reports. Semafor first reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Carr would testify before the Senate Commerce Committee in November. A committee spokesperson later confirmed the reporting to NBC News. An exact date for the hearing and what will be discussed has yet to be revealed. Carr got himself into some hot water last month after he put pressure on broadcasters to “take action” against Kimmel following comments he made in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Shortly after Carr made those comments, ABC suspended Kimmel’s show, but he was put back on the air in a matter of days. – The Independent

