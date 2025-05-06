The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was ...

The Trump administration Justice Department made significant moves to combat voter fraud during the final days of April and opening days of May—in some cases with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE. That includes a conviction, three arrests, and the creation of a new task force. These actions are on the heels of President Donald Trump’s March executive order on election integrity. A federal judge imposed a temporary injunction on the part of Trump’s order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, but left most of the order in place—including directing the Justice Department to prioritize enforcing election laws. […] Last month, the left-leaning U.K. Guardian newspaper reported with alarm that under Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Justice Department, the new mission statement under the Trump administration is to “ensure free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion.” — Daily Signal

Our Take: In addition to these four wins, DOGE has referred at least 57 cases of voter fraud to the DOJ:

Voter fraud is when people vote illegally. Election fraud is when the election systems and process are designed to, and do, deliver fraudulent outcomes. They’re not the same, and voter fraud is the least of our problems.

Still, every instance of fake voters, fake ballots, and fake counts need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Both election fraud and voter fraud are arguably treasonous acts.

But if we are ever going to have verifiably accurate elections, then the system requires major reform so that it no longer delivers fraudulent outcomes.

To that end, President Trump posted this yesterday:

The DOJ investigation into the weaponization of government against Tina Peter’s, if done properly, will, in my opinion, result in proving high crimes and misdemeanors in the Colorado Executive Branch beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trump promised to restore election integrity. Tina Peters’ persecution in Colorado is directly tied to the inter-state (global, really) conspiracy to defraud the American People by rigging elections.

It’s time. —

Five years after the COVID pandemic started, a scientist who warned against dismissing the controversial "lab leak" theory says more needs to be done to prevent high-risk research from potentially causing a global health crisis. Alina Chan is a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. When WBZ-TV interviewed her in 2021, she said she got online hate and even death threats over her belief that COVID could have originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. "The virus was highly adapted for human transmission," Chan said. "In December 2019, the virus we saw was ready go, ready to cause a pandemic." She said the lab leak theory got an "allergic response" from the scientific community and public health leaders. "They just could not accept the idea that a scientific research accident might have caused a pandemic," Chan said. — CBS News

AND

POTUS just signed an executive order protecting Americans from dangerous gain-of-function research. The order: — Ends any present and all future Federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in countries of concern like China and Iran and in foreign nations deemed to have insufficient research oversight. — Empowers American research agencies to identify and end Federal funding of other biological research that could pose a threat to American public health, public safety, or national security. — Prohibits Federal funding from contributing to foreign research likely to cause another pandemic. These measures will drastically reduce the potential for lab-related incidents involving gain-of-function research, like that conducted on bat coronaviruses in China by the EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Institute of Virology. — Protects Americans from lab accidents and other biosecurity incidents, such as those that likely caused COVID-19 and the 1977 Russian flu. — Rapid Response 47

Our Take: When it comes to the flood of Covid-19 disclosure on the horizon, it's not about whether it was real or fake ... it's about who got saddled with the story at the time.

Soon, China gets to save face on the world stage.

And Trump gets to hang the US Deep State out to dry.

Clean. —

Mayor Pro Tem Juliana Halvorson signed the official receipt. This acknowledges the city’s commitment to holding Bitcoin as part of its financial strategy. The city plans to hold onto its Bitcoin reserve for at least 10 years. This signals its confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term value. Roswell Joins Cities Adopting Bitcoin Reserve The decision to invest in Bitcoin is part of a broader trend among municipalities and countries recognizing the potential of digital assets. Cities like Miami and Texas have already shown interest in Bitcoin as a store of value, and now Roswell joins the list. This move marks a significant step in Bitcoin adoption. Not just as a speculative investment but as a strategic reserve for a city’s financial future. — Altcoin Buzz

Our Take: Roswell, New Mexico, made history as the first U.S. city to launch a Bitcoin reserve on April 29, 2025, starting with 0.0305 BTC to support elderly residents and disaster response.

Weird, but I’ll take it. —

A MAGA favorite to become president after Donald Trump is facing a growing crisis over a gay porn scandal rocking his home state. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin last Friday asked Republican nominee for lieutenant governor John Reid to drop out of the race amid allegations he ran a social media page filled with naked pictures of men. Reid, who is gay and married, denied that the page was his and refused to resign. He claims that the page was created by hardline Republicans in an effort to sabotage his bid to become lieutenant governor. — Daily Mail

Our Take: Who the hell thinks of Glenn! as an heir to the presidency after Donald Trump? Wtf.

***

Another Take: Excuse me? Presidential heir? What exactly has Katelyn Caralle (the author) been smoking to make her hallucinate such an absurd reality?

Nobody actually believes that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin — the former head of the Carlyle Group, Bush lackey, whose administration did not provide any public support for Donald Trump's 2024 — is President Trump's heir-apparent. That's a silly fantasy that the creeps over at the Lincoln Project cooked up to cope with their collapsing reality.

The headline of this article is obviously the best part. (Very clever, Katelyn.) The actually reported events in the article are pretty par for the course when it comes to the Republican Party: Either the candidate in question (John Reid) is a true populist candidate and a threat to the establishment, and so the GOP decided to destroy him by creating a gay porn page.

Or, the GOP is full of guys who maintain their own gay porn pages. (Looking at you, Lindsey Graham.) —

President Donald Trump has been making calls to Republican senators on behalf of Ed Martin, his controversial nominee to serve as US attorney for Washington, DC, who faces a difficult confirmation process, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The White House and Department of Justice have shepherded Martin through what has so far been a turbulent confirmation, including helping him complete mandated disclosure forms and other paperwork. But Trump, whose calls on Martin’s behalf have not been previously reported, may be needed to convince a handful of skeptical Republicans who are putting the nomination at risk. As CNN previously reported, Martin failed to disclose nearly 200 media appearances in his initial disclosures last month, and claimed under oath he did not recall some of his most controversial past statements in response to a series of questions put to him by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. — CNN

Our Take: Kash told us in Government Gangsters that this confirmation is key.

Is this why it’s being delayed?

You know the answer to that… —

The U.S. Constitution "maybe" requires due process for both citizens and noncitizens, GOP Representative Pete Sessions of Texas said in an interview on CNN Monday. Why It Matters: His comments echo those of President Donald Trump, who over the weekend said he does not know if due process applies to noncitizens during an interview with NBC News. His immigration policy and efforts at deporting some migrants accused of committing crimes have faced legal challenges over what many deem a lack of due process. — Newsweek

Our Take: On September 30, 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the "ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REFORM AND IMMIGRANT RESPONSIBILITY ACT OF 1996.”

Under Sec 302, it states that illegal aliens can be "removed from the United States without further hearing or review." —

Every spring, three things are sure to happen: Flowers bloom, rain pours and celebrities take over the Upper East Side for the annual Met Gala! This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which pays homage to the history and cultural influence of Black style, especially the 18th century dandy. Dandyism is a fashion movement out of the 1700s, steeped in a rich history of resistance and a celebration of Black individuality. This year’s co-chairs of the annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are actor Colman Domingo, racer Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer extraordinaire Pharrell Williams and American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James will serve as honorary chair. — Vogue

Our Take: The same people who spent years destroying lives over "cultural appropriation" made this year's Met Gala theme 'dressing up like black people.'

—

Authorities in Ohio said a man "purposely" struck and killed a sheriff's deputy the day after his teen son was fatally shot by police. Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff's deputy, who was struck Friday while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities. Cincinnati police said Hinton is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by an officer the day before. — ABC News

Our Take: Rodney Hinton, Jr.’s son Ryan Hinton was shot dead after pointing a gun at police during an active pursuit, according to multiple news reports Monday.

It’s very sad, but Rodney didn’t kill the cop that shot his son. He killed an unrelated cop, indiscriminately, while the officer was directing traffic.

Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson said that Hinton Jr.'s movements in his car on Friday were "calculated and premeditated." He added, "He lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff."

If Nelson can prove that at trial, Hinton should never get out of prison.

—

Israel approved plans Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, two Israeli officials said, a move that, if implemented, would vastly expand Israel’s operations there and likely draw fierce international opposition. The new plan, which was approved in an early morning vote by Israeli Cabinet ministers, also calls for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to move to Gaza’s south. That would likely amount to their forcible displacement and exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis. — AP News

Our Take: Honestly, at this point, is anybody surprised by these developments? Conquering Gaza was the entire reason that Netanyahu helped facilitate the October 7th attack in the first place. So it makes sense that they would announce a plan for a hostile takeover, as President Trump is about to visit multiple Arab countries (but not Israel) and is promising a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has instructed Israeli citizens to "embrace Gaza occupation," adding that nothing will stop the war, not even releasing the hostages. The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has warned that launching this operation could possibly mean losing the remaining hostages, but that seems to be a price that Netanyahu's government is more than ready to pay.

At some point, Americans will have to confront the inconvenient truth regarding the government of Israel, and how our blind support (idolatry) of it has fueled the never-ending conflict. The longer we wait, the more harshly history will judge us. —

BONUS ITEMS

Solicitor General D. John Sauer on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to end the legal temporary protected status of over 300,000 Venezuelan migrants, which would make it easier for the Trump administration to deport them. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced earlier this year that she would not renew the legal protection, which allows certain migrants to stay in the country legally if they cannot return home due to natural disasters, armed conflicts or other extraordinary events. — Just the News

Financial questions continue to hover over the Biden family, even with former President Joe Biden three and a half months out of office. The 46th president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, founded the Women’s Wellness Spa(ce) in 2023. The nonprofit tax-exempt organization says it serves women who have experienced trauma. It failed to report a total of $500,000 in donations in its first year to the Internal Revenue Service, according to watchdog group the National Legal and Policy Center. One of the unreported donations came from a nonprofit affiliated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. — Daily Signal

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency labeled the country’s popular right-wing party as an “extremist” organization in a statement released Friday, opening the door for the government to ramp up efforts to surveil the right, according to multiple reports. The Verfassungschutz, or Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), claimed in the statement that Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) is a right-wing extremist party, paving the way for the government to double down on its surveillance of the organization’s activities, according to The New York Times. — Daily Caller

