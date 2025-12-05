Badlands News BriefManic Midterms, Menopausal Marxists, & Musical Pipe Bombs Ashe in AmericaDec 05, 20255867ShareAge-restricted contentManic Midterms, Menopausal Marxists, & Musical Pipe Bombs Verify ageLearn more5867Share
The whole world is a stage... that is why I try to stay at 40K :-)
Trump 2.0 has totally taken off the PC gloves, and I LOVE it. I grew up in Detroit and would tell you that Trump (and team) talk like true Eastsiders. No bullshit, no pc. As my mother (closest to a saint I have ever met:-) would often say "Sticks and Stones ..." you know the rest. Or as my grade school coach often said "Rub some dirty on it" or "Walk it off".
Advice to Libtardia is Grow a Pair :-)
Still not tired of Winning!
BTW today is D5...
Have a fantastic weekend!
God Wins!
God Bless!!!
There are layers on layers of details and their implications. These issues are not represented by simple math, algebra, or even calculus - these are complex partial differential equations - and that is by design!
Even the "straight-forward" isn't!
Since misinformation is "considered" an acceptable weapon for the "good guys", deception is the norm - and that too is by design.
The swirl can feel a bit like being pulled under by a wave and momentarily losing the sense of "up" - and the panic can be very dangerous.
But there are principles that keep us focused on true-north; Truths that are not accepting of misinformation - I pray that we each can spend some time with our focus there; we will be better equipped for the next round if we do - IMO!