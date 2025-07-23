The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Trump said Tuesday that he had reached a “massive” trade deal with Japan, helping to allay fears of heightened trade tensions between the United States and one of its closest Asian allies. In a social media post Tuesday evening, the president wrote that Japan had agreed to open its country to imports of American cars, trucks, rice and other agricultural products, as well as invest $550 billion into the United States. He said that Japanese exports to the United States would be charged a tariff of 15 percent, lower than the 25 percent tariff he had threatened against the country’s products if Japan did not strike a deal. — The New York Times

Our Take:

Didn’t the Regime tell us Japan’s election would be thrown out because of Russian interference and then fly Ursula Von Der Leyen there? How does Trump know who the election winner will be? It’s all soooo mysterious. [Clip Link] —

Former president Barack Obama’s office on Tuesday issued a rare admonishment of the Trump administration’s claims that Obama administration officials planned a “treasonous conspiracy” aimed at the current commander in chief, calling the claims “a weak attempt at distraction.” Last week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released alleged evidence of what she called a “treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government.” The evidence pertains to the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to interfere in the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf. The Washington Post Fact-Checker found that the evidence on which Gabbard based her findings is paper-thin and discounts more substantiated intelligence findings. — The Washington Post

Our Take: "...These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee." — Obama

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a heavily redacted report in which their conclusions relied on testimony from the same people Trump says committed Treason.

Obama is basically saying that testimony from people like John Brennan and Andrew McCabe affirms the now proven to be falsified and fabricated conclusions of people like John Brennan and Andrew McCabe.

Obama is retarded. —

***

Another Take: Assuming both Narratives dominating the zeitgeist have SOME truth to them—if not ALL truth—which is easier for public delivery?

Does the enemy fear the Satanic label … or the Treason one?

Which do they think will map more cleanly onto the Collective American Mind, thus giving Trump the mandate to do with it what he will?

What we want him to.

What we demand, which just might look an awful lot like Justice.

The enemy doesn't fear 'the list,' in my estimation, which tells us exactly what they do fear.

Accountability.

And yet, I don’t believe it’s all THAT clean and simple.

After all, we've been at this long enough to know that theories of 5GW, Pincer Moves and Narrative Traps are far from Copium.

So, why do they want to talk about the narrative that could ostensibly bring down the whole diseased, corrupt temple of a sudden ... and not the one that Trump SAYS will bring it down? [Read More] —

***

One More Take: I want to focus on the last part of the Washington Post excerpt.

“The Washington Post Fact-Checker found that the evidence on which Gabbard based her findings is paper-thin and discounts more substantiated intelligence findings.”

All assets deployed. Mollie Hemingway was smacking down similar panicked propaganda from NBC News yesterday:

And that is precisely why the appeal to authority of the “Washington Post Fact-Checker” is hilarious.

The ICA that was produced to the public and formed the basis of a multi-year, $40M special counsel investigation was not “more substantiated” than the unmanipulated intelligence assessment from before Trump won in 2016. It was ordered by Obama, a command — from the Commander in Chief — to create a false predicate … to do exactly what it did:

Undermine and neutralize the sitting President of the United State of America.

It’s literally treason. And they’ve told us now, with receipts and enough corroboration to convict (a lot of a people).

“I caught them all… let’s see what happens.” [Clip Link] —

***

Last Take: The Deep State Distraction op with Epstein will inevitably lead to more disclosures anyway, which would be bad for [Them], so it’ll boomerang quite nicely.

They must be REAL desperate if they’re going to play with that fire.

—

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich endorsed a “security annexation” of the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, claiming that Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir favors the idea, and said that Gaza would become an “inseparable part of the State of Israel.” Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry, made the remarks at a Knesset conference called “The Gaza Riviera – from vision to reality,” at which participants presented plans for reestablishing Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip. “I truly believe there is a tremendous opportunity here,” he said, suggesting that Israel begin “with the northern border [area of the Strip] and establish three communities there. We are already talking about it. Some call it a ‘security annexation.'” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Most of you know my take on Israel and the wicked Pharisees who have returned to power in the Holy Land — Bezalel Smotrich being one of them.

So, instead, today I thought I would let the former first son, Hunter Biden, explain it in his own words.

Hunter is also apparently smart enough to realize that the entire narrative about paragliding go-karts penetrating the Iron Dome was complete and total bullshit.

I need moar Hunter Biden longform interviews. The more he talks the more damage he does to the establishment. [Clip Link] —

Editor’s Note: Apologies there is no link on the first clip.

It was a morning like any other when Sal rushed into my room, “Brad wake up!” I groggily opened my eyes “a bomb just went off in one of the Towers…” as I leaned over to turn on the news, I had no idea the significance this event would have on the rest of my life. It was awe inspiring… one of the twin towers with a gaping hole, spewing out smoke and fire. Surely people had died. Eyewitnesses on the news were saying it was a plane. Others had no idea… It was captivating, yet immensely sad. A lot of people worked in those buildings. At the moment Sal and I walked in the kitchen, United Flight 175 exploded into tower 2. Everything changed. This was an act of war! TERRORISM! The core foundation of our entire planet was rocked with the impact of Flight 175. It was the moment Flight 11 became no accident, and crisis became King. – Brad Zerbo

Our Take: Everyone should read

’s feature (at the linked headline). It is the filmmaker’s back story and sheds light on his personal inspiration for CODEX 911, premiering at GART Deadwood.

You can take part in the premiere with a virtual ticket. Get yours here. [Clip Link]

–

Ukrainians protested across the country Tuesday night after lawmakers voted to scuttle the independence of two national anti-corruption bodies. Hundreds of people demonstrated in cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa, in the largest protests to hit the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. “This is fucking outrageous. War has brought so many tragedies to us, but it was also a signal that our country is fighting for better. We can’t let it backslide. We want no corruption and we want honest government. And I want to live in Ukraine,” Anastasia, a 21-year-old biology student who asked only to be identified by her first name, told POLITICO. Any kind of protest in Ukraine is curtailed under martial law — and limited by the curfew imposed at night. But hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, war veterans and soldiers, as well as corruption watchdogs, came to central Kyiv and chanted: “Veto! Veto! Veto!” They faced the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. — Politico

Our Take: Anti-corruption agencies are part of the Regime’s Color Revolution playbook. Our Boy Z is getting it done. —

Russia disagrees with Azerbaijan’s stance on the Ukraine conflict but hopes that this divergence in views will not hinder efforts to restore bilateral ties in light of a recent rift, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He added that Moscow wants to resolve the tensions in its relationship with Baku. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently urged Ukraine to “never agree to occupation.” Speaking at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev encouraged Kiev to consider Azerbaijan’s approach to resolving its territorial dispute with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. The longstanding conflict between Baku and Yerevan over the breakaway region ended in 2023 after Azerbaijan retook it by force, prompting the departure of its remaining ethnic Armenian population. Peskov acknowledged the differences in the positions of Russia and Azerbaijan on the Ukraine conflict, but insisted that this has not been an obstacle in relations. He added that Moscow seeks “to move past what we hope is a brief period of cooling in bilateral relations and avoid sacrificing mutually beneficial interests for the sake of a short-term situation.” — RT

Our Take: Azerbaijan continues to serve as the accelerant that will merge the Ukraine and Israeli Wars, while Russia continues to try and be the adult in the room.

Azerbaijan is a small but strategic piece of land, sitting directly between Russia and Iran, while maintaining a deepening relationship with Israel. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceylon (BTC) pipeline continues to serve as a critical conduit between Azerbaijan and Israel through Turkey, as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) North South Transportation Corridor solidifies the Caspian Sea as a major energy corridor— with Baku as the central node.

Last week, the Kremlin detained the leader of the Azerbaijani Diaspora of Russian. This appears to be connected to the crackdown on Azeri crimes organizations, a move that provoked Azerbaijan into arresting and imprisoning several Russian journalists working for Sputnik, accusing them of being agents of the Kremlin.

It is Turkey that I’ll be watching. Turkey has historic ties to Azerbaijan, and surely Erdogan is being pressured by NATO help the Azeri twist the knife on Putin and Iran.

But will Erdogan comply?

Not only has Erdogan been flirting with BRICS and the SCO, he’s also been making peace with Iran and the Arabs.

Erdogan is now facing a collapsing situation in Syria, as Netanyahu recklessly pushes to expand the borders of Israel.

Now Putin and Erdogan have announced a third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to be hosted in Istanbul.

I expect Erdogan to play his cards close to the chest, while continuing to antagonize the Zionists. Time will tell what role he is to play in the climax of this story. —

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, which challenged a state law that required voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship and state residency to vote. U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl dismissed the case, which was brought by the Equality State Policy Center, through its attorney, Marc Elias. The lawsuit challenged Wyoming House Bill 156. Gray celebrated the dismissal in a statement, claiming the state law was "common sense" and was aligned with President Donald Trump's priorities on election integrity reform. — Just the News

Our Take: Any day Marc Elias loses in court is a day to toast justice.

“We have successfully defended proof of citizenship for registering to vote and fought and defeated this lawsuit," [Secretary Gray] continued. "This decision shows that Marc Elias and the radical left were no match for our vigorous defense. Today marks a huge victory for the people of Wyoming and for the truth."

Elias was advocating against proof of citizenship in election registration. Why would anyone do that?

We know why.

Also, Elias might have less free time on his hands in the future to threaten local officials.

And remember Elias’ role in the grand conspiracy:

Oh, also, yesterday it was announced that Act Blue is being subpoenaed for ostensible foreign money laundering:

Wanna hear something funny? Perkins Coie, and later Elias Law Group, advised Act Blue on LEGAL COMPLIANCE.

Marc Elias being prosecuted for treason is what I voted for. Accelerate.

—

The Blizzard of Ozz has ended. Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness and one of heavy metal’s most iconic voices, has died at 76. He died “surrounded by love,” his family said in a statement to The Post shortly after his death on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement from his wife and four of his six kids said. — New York Post

Our Take: RIP Ozzy…damn, his last show ever was just like two weeks ago or so! —

An increase in security measures for House members was announced Tuesday as part of a "pilot program" over the next two months, The Hill reported. The boost comes as political violence and threats have lawmakers concerned as they prepare to leave DC for their August recess. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that in a few months leaders will "evaluate all the data points [of the pilot program], see how effective it was, how it was utilized, and then make decisions going forward." Among the changes is a doubling of the amount of funds congressmen may use to install security equipment at their personal residences, from $10,000 to $20,000.” — Newsmax

Our Take: So, they doubled their personal security funding, and then they left town for a month?

Fascinating. —

BONUS ITEMS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) updated its policies to suggest it will comply with President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order. The USOPC's transgender eligibility policy page now includes a note that reads, "As of July 21, 2025, please refer to the USOPC athlete safety policy." That policy does not lay out any clear guidelines regarding trans inclusion in women's sports. However, it does include one paragraph that directly cites President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order. "USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities… to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201," the policy reads.

— Fox News

