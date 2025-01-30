The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from January 29th...

Rescue efforts underway concentrated near Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge for mid-air collision involving a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet and Army UH-60 helicopter Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. Flight 5342 for American Airlines had 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight that collided. The FAA and NTSB are investigating, according to a statement released by the FAA. – Fox News

Our Take: The 72-hour rule is very much in effect. The video on this thing is wild, and the theories began immediately when it dropped. Best to stick to official sources:

Everyone is on edge, and this is a big deal – a mid-flight collision involving a military aircraft over arguably the most secure airspace in the nation, possibly the world.

Temperance required. –

President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday, expanding the scope of those who can be arrested, detained and deported by federal immigration officers. The bill is the first of Trump's second presidency to become law and it comes at a time when he is promising stricter enforcement of immigration laws and increased deterrents to legal migration. It passed with bipartisan support, marking a major shift for Democrats, who did not advance the legislation in the Senate last year. Trump nodded to that bipartisan support in his afternoon remarks, thanking Democrats for helping to get the measure through. "It's a landmark law that we are doing today, it will save countless innocent American lives," Trump said. In one of her first official appearances, Secretary for Homeland Security Kristi Noem attended the bill signing, as did several Republican senators who championed the measure. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, who was the first Democrat to cosponsor the bill in the Senate, joined as well. – NPR

AND

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for as many as 30,000 migrants. The U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, already houses a migrant facility — separate from the high-security U.S. prison for foreign terrorism suspects —that has been used on occasion for decades, including to hold Haitians and Cubans picked up at sea. Trump's border czar Tom Homan said later on Wednesday that the administration would expand the already existing facility and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would run it. "Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay," Trump said at the White House. […] Soon after, Trump signed a memorandum, which did not have a number of migrants in it but called for "additional detention space" at the expanded facility. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Homan said the center would be used for the "worst of the worst." – Reuters

Our Take: If you’ve been following the real Info War, you’ll know that the ground was laid to fulfill the GITMO order some time ago, as expansion construction never stopped under #OurBoyBlue.

We’re just seeing the narrative deployed on a delay relative to the Actuals.

Many. Such. Cases. –

Vogue Magazine has criticized First Lady Melania Trump’s official White House portrait. Vogue writers stated that Melania’s portrait photograph makes her look like “a freelance magician.” They also added that the photo looks like she was a guest on “The Apprentice,” the reality show that President Donald Trump hosted on NBC back in the 2000s. In the official portrait, Melania is seen dressed in a dark suit and white blouse, resting her hands on a reflective table with the Washington Monument visible behind her. “Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche,” Vogue‘s article reads. “The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers.” “The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant,” Vogue added. “It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.”

– One America News Network

Our Take: I'm not really much of a fashion aficionado – as my wife will eagerly tell you – but I am formally trained in fine arts, and I like to think that I am discerning enough to recognize beauty and elegance when I see it.

Using those words to describe the First Lady isn't exactly groundbreaking analysis; a blind man could make that observation. Her wardrobe choices are always tasteful and appropriate, and she always looks great. That goes for this portrait, as well.

My take on the portrait is that it intentionally conveys a masculine and powerful vibe. Her pose is one of dominance, and the proof in that assessment can be found in the marketing materials for the Netflix series House of Cards, where main character Frank Underwood adopts the same pose.

It's a pose that President Trump, himself, has used.

(The point is that even filmmakers understand what the pose conveys.)

Melania has a striking glare, and is almost holding back a smile. The choice of a tuxedo without a tie and unbuttoned shirt implies a casual setting at a formal event – such as the end of a celebration or party.

What's ironic is that Vogue is taking this opportunity to mock a woman – who happens to be not only a fashion icon, but literally a super-model – wearing a man's suit.

I thought these people were all about women assuming the traditional roles of men? Is the woke era officially over? Did I miss the memo?

–

***

Another Take: According to ChatGPT, “Vogue's coverage of Dr. Jill Biden has celebrated her fashion sense, her efforts to promote American designers, and her unique role in connecting with the American populace.”

Sure, Jan.

Of First Lady Melania Trump, the large language model stated, “during her tenure as First Lady from 2017 to 2021, Vogue did not feature [Trump] on its cover, a departure from its tradition of highlighting first ladies.”

Vogue is trash — political hacks with zero credibility. –

Sparks flew as a cohort of President Donald Trump's executive branch nominees hit Capitol Hill in a series of confirmation hearings Wednesday. First up was the Senate Finance Committee's questioning of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services. During the heated confirmation hearing, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., told the Trump nominee that he frightens people, specifically referring to his stance on vaccines. Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., argued that "the receipts show" that Kennedy embraces anti-vaccine "quacks" and "charlatans." The hearing also experienced disruptions from protesters, six of whom were ultimately arrested. Confirmation hearings for Howard Lutnick, Trump's longtime friend, who he picked to head the Department of Commerce, and Kelly Loeffler, who is being considered to lead the Small Business Administration (SBA), also took place Wednesday. – Fox News

Our Take: “The people against Big Pharma are only doing it for money!”

Weird narrative coming from a trillion dollar industry paying puppet politicians millions of dollars to shill for them. –

***

Another Take: Tune into Badlands Media continuing coverage of the Senate Confirmation Hearings. Today is the day for Kash, so join us at 9:30aET!

—

The Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget released a new memo Wednesday rescinding a controversial memo issued late Monday that froze a wide swath of federal financial assistance, which had paralyzed many federal programs and caused a huge uproar on Capitol Hill. The decision came amid strong behind-the-scenes pushback from Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to a GOP senator who was apprised of the decision to reverse Monday’s budget memo. The reversal was signed by Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the White House budget office. One GOP senator expressed relief over the decision. “Chaos is never good,” the lawmaker said. GOP senators had been flooded with calls from community leaders who expressed confusion and concern about losing federal grants. – The Hill

Our Take: The War of Stories isn’t new. It’s just been one sided for generations. The story the enemy has been selling since its inception is that of a broken future. From climate doomism to the supposed AI apocalypse, when you see fear mongering about the future, consider the source, and the incentive.

They didn’t just take the future from you. They took hope for it.

Donald Trump didn’t give the future back to you. He inspired hope for it.

So. Which story do you want to win?

Okay. Then act accordingly. –

President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next week as the first foreign leader to visit in Trump’s second term, Netanhayu and the White House said Tuesday. The announcement came as the United States pressures Israel and Hamas to continue a ceasefire that has paused a devastating 15-month war in Gaza. Talks about the ceasefire’s more difficult second phase, which aims to end the war, begin next Monday. The White House letter shared by Netanyahu’s office, dated Tuesday, said “I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, and efforts to counter our shared adversaries.” The meeting on Feb. 4 is a chance for Netanyahu, under pressure at home, to remind the world of the support he has received from Trump over the years, and to defend Israel’s conduct of the war. Last year, the two men met face-to-face for the first time in nearly four years at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. – AP News

AND

Trump's envoy, Witkoff, arrived in Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia to push for normalization between the two countries. Alongside private pressure from the White House, Trump is publicly working to strengthen his relationship with Netanyahu. The Trump administration is working to prepare the ground for major negotiations starting next week over the second stage of the hostage deal. The Americans want to ensure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will move forward in the talks despite the political ramifications it could have for his government– and that he intends to act to free all the hostages, reach a cease-fire, and withdraw from the Gaza Strip. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel on Wednesday after holding meetings in Saudi Arabia as part of the Trump administration's efforts to include the possibility of the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as part of a future regional agreement. – Haaretz

Our Take: There's a lot of noise happening in this information battle space, at the moment. Yesterday, on Breaking History, I did a long-form diatribe on all the Middle-East-related developments over the past week, and tried to lay everything out to make sense of it.

The TLDR is this:

President Trump is pressing Netanyahu to uphold the ceasefire deal he signed with Hamas, and allow the Phase Two hostage exchange (scheduled to begin today) to transpire. At the same time, Netanyahu's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is being pressured by the fanatics in his party (Religious Zionism), as well as the Israeli Settler movement, to resign from the government, which would cause Netanyahu's coalition to collapse and result in new elections.

Smotrich has threatened Netanyahu to follow through on this, if the Phase Two exchange is upheld and the war is not resumed.

President Trump is surely well aware of this threat, which is why he dispatched Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff to Saudi Arabia on Monday to gameplan with their foreign ministry. After successfully negotiating the ceasefire deal on January 19 – the day before President Trump officially entered office – Witkoff announced that there would be no Normalization Deal with the Saudis if Israel did not immediately end the war. Yesterday, Witkoff became the first US diplomat to enter Gaza in 20 years.

So to help sweeten the pot, President Trump has invited Netanyahu to come to the White House next week for a visit, making him the first foreign dignitary to receive the honor in Trump's second term.

The added benefit for Netanyahu is that he gets to avoid a scheduled court deposition in relation to the prosecution unfolding against him for corruption charges that were filed in 2019. The court has agreed to delay the hearing, if Netanyahu agrees to a longer interview when it is rescheduled.

The last thing Netanyahu wants to do right now is risk Trump cancelling that meeting, as it would likely provoke the court to reverse the granted delay, not to mention the enormous political fallout Netanyahu would receive from the Israeli public – who have been gathering outside his office in Tel Aviv in droves, demanding that he uphold the hostage deal.

The Art of The Deal. –

Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn’t believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources said. In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.” Fong declined to comment and the Office of the Inspector General did not respond to multiple requests for comment. After this article was published, a USDA spokesperson said Fong left the office Monday on her own accord. "She was accompanied by two friends who she paused to take selfies with on her way out. Security officials did not play any role in her departure,” the spokesperson said. – Reuters

Our Take: Trump’s first major move to make the US government more efficient has been to go to war with those originally tasked with doing so.

Inspectors General are supposed to root out fraud, waste and abuse in government.

But who watches the Watchmen?

The IG purge is glorious signal. –

President Donald J. Trump is ending the “temporary protected status” (TPS) granted to numerous Venezuelan migrants residing in the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the revocation of these deportation protections on Tuesday, impacting more than 600,000 Venezuelan nationals. Former President Joe Biden initially extended TPS for Venezuelans for an additional 18 months shortly before Trump assumed office on January 20. TPS is a designation that allows foreign citizens to remain in the U.S. when conditions in their home country, such as ongoing armed conflict or environmental disasters, prevent a safe return. Still, its extension to Venezuelans has been controversial in light of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang’s rapid growth in the U.S. – National Pulse

AND

A crew of migrant gangbangers taken down by the NYPD was so brazen about their illegal gun profits that they posted a sick photo of a baby on a pile of their ill-gotten cash. In all, 10 high-ranking members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — including the baby’s heartless mom — are out of commission or on the run thanks to a nationwide sweep. The NYPD seized a cache of more than 30 illegal guns, including AR-15 assault rifles and a Glock 9mm with a trigger modification making it an automatic, in the Tuesday night raids. “Tren de Aragua is one of the most dangerous gangs in the country, and the NYPD has taken significant action to shut down their operations in New York City,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Wednesday. “Today’s indictment makes clear that we will not let them terrorize our streets with illegal guns, assault weapons and dangerous narcotics that threaten all our communities.” – New York Post

Our Take: every DHS-related X account is alive with news of deportations. Thousands have been detained and removed, and DHS, USBP, CBP, and many US military sites are publishing the clips.

The people support the action. Just ask Selena Gomez.

America First. –

U.S. President Donald Trumpsigned an executive order on Wednesday to combat antisemitism and pledged to deport non-citizen college students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests. A fact sheet on the order promises "immediate action" by the Justice Department to prosecute "terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews" and marshal all federal resources to combat what it called "the explosion of antisemitism on our campuses and streets" since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump said in the fact sheet. "I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before," the president said, echoing a 2024 campaign promise. Rights groups and legal scholars said the new measure would violate constitutional free speech rights and would likely draw legal challenges. […] The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a large Muslim advocacy group, said it would consider challenging the order in court if Trump tried to implement it. – Reuters

Our Take: This is an interesting one, and my inbox has been on fire with people up in arms about it – and rightfully so.

On the surface, this appears to be a draconian shift toward the crackdown on free speech, in line with what we have seen from Elon Musk over on X. It is a symptom of a disease that has infected the Republican Party, and one that I have been warning this audience about for well over a year.

It is almost funny, at this point, for anybody to even attempt to deny the special privilege and protection that is afforded to Israelis in America. Non-Israelis are effectively Untermensch, and to even bring attention to this growing dynamic is an offense that could destroy your reputation and even your career. It is a callback to the woke cancel mobs of yesteryear that used to persecute those who violated the doctrine of identity politics.

That's because "antisemitism" – the definition of which has been expanded by the Republican Party to also include anti-Zionism – is identity politics. It is beyond despicable that the Republican Party is going about this with a straight face, and it is one of the big reasons that I have long said that it is the Republican Party that represents the single greatest threat to the MAGA populist movement, and the future of America.

With all of that said, I think it is important for everybody to hear President Trump, in his own words, describe who he believes is behind these antisemitic campus riots. Note that this interview is from October 7, 2024, with Hugh Hewitt:

That's right: President Trump just said that many of the rioters are actually Jewish students. That's weird.

What will be the reaction of the Republicans if Jewish students are targeted by this EO for engaging in antisemitic behavior? –

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, which will take place on July 4, 2026. While the Left has tried to pummel any love for American history, Trump’s move ensures anti-American activists won’t have the last word. The anniversary is a perfect, symbolic occasion to announce that the “1619 Project” era of warping American history and turning it into a long tale of oppression is wholly over. We will have a new birth of freedom after all. According to the order, the commission is tasked with creating a “grand celebration of the semiquincentennial of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence” and will be called Task Force 250. The aim of the task force is to “provide a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence.” According to Fox News Digital, the commission is being modeled after the bicentennial celebration of 1976. – The Daily Signal

Our Take: New EO…

(1) Creates a Task Force to throw America a banger 250th bday party.

(2) Reinstates the National Garden of American Heroes EO's from 2019 + 2020.

(3) Reinstates EO 13933 - "Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combatting Recent Criminal Violence."

Trump’s party planning committee will be housed in and funded by the Department of Defense. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them. The announcement put the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump, though a longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the Fed from direct political interference. Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell declined to comment about Trump's call for lower interest rates, saying it would be "inappropriate" to respond. "The public should be confident that we'll continue to do our work as we always have," Powell said, adding that the Fed would continue to "use our tools to achieve our goals." Powell said he has had "no contact" with Trump since the president called for lower interest rates last week. – ABC News

Trump Media and Technology Corp.'s stock was up more than 6% on Wednesday, after the operator of President Trump's Truth Social media platform said it would offer cryptocurrencies and other investments aimed at "American patriots" who have had trouble getting banking services. President Trump recently told Bank of America Corp. (BAC) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan that banks "don't take conservative business." Trump has also said Big Tech companies have squashed conservative voices, which was followed in recent weeks by a move from Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to adjust its fact-checking approach on Facebook. Trump Media (DJT) said it would use its cash to set up bitcoin (BTCUSD) , cryptocurrencies and crypto-related securities, as well as customized separately managed accounts (SMAs) and customized exchange-traded funds under the name Truth.Fi.

– MorningStar

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes of gold and cash and acting as an agent of Egypt — crimes his lawyer said he’s been mocked for as “Gold Bar Bob.” The judge delivered the sentence after Menendez tearfully addressed the court, saying he’d lost everything he cared about, except his family. The Democrat resigned last year after becoming one of only a handful of U.S. senators ever convicted while in office. “You were successful, powerful, you stood at the apex of our political system,” U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein told Menendez in a packed Manhattan courtroom. ”Somewhere along the way, and I don’t know when it was, you lost your way and working for the public good became working for your good.” The ex-senator was convicted of selling his once-considerable clout for bribes worth a fortune. FBI agents who searched his house found $480,000, some of it stuffed inside boots and pockets of clothing, and gold bars worth an estimated $150,000. – AP News

Two former police officers have been arrested after being accused of misconduct in public office and sexually abusing children in an English town where a Muslim child grooming gang operated for over a decade. The ex-officers, who had not been named as of the time of publication, have been taken into custody amid an investigation into child sexual exploitation in the rape gang hotspot of Rotherham, England. The arrests follow complaints from four individuals who allege they were victims of abuse connected to two ex-South Yorkshire Police constables. The offenses reportedly occurred during both on-duty and off-duty periods.

– National Pulse

Punches were thrown and expletives flew as a brawl erupted during a Thornton Township Board meeting Tuesday night. Leaders of the south suburban Chicago township were forced to clear the hall and stop working, again, as chaos erupted. The township board meeting Tuesday night was the first in months. Embattled Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard made a rare appearance, and ended up getting in the fray herself. The brawl started after the public comments portion of the meeting. The last to offer public comments was Jedidiah Brown, who made a lengthy harangue directed at Henyard that ended with his calling Henyard a "b****." Before Brown could get back to his seat, Henyard's allies — including her boyfriend, Kamal Woods — confronted Brown. At that point, punches went flying.

– CBS News

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders.

The Badlands News Brief is a free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.