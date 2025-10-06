The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Trump on Sunday deployed 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon defying a federal order blocking the move – as Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to sue in response. “After a federal court blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, Donald Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon,” Newson said in a post on X, later calling the order “un-American.” “They are on their way there now. We are taking this fight back to court. The public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States.” Newsom’s fiery threat comes hours after a federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration from sending 200 Oregon National Guard troops to the “war ravaged” city that has been under siege by anti-ICE agitators for more than 100 straight days. – New York Post

Our Take: A federal judge in Oregon said President Trump can’t deploy the Oregon National Guard to Portland, so the President is sending California National Guard instead.

This battle with Oregon is a rerun of what we went through in California in June during the LA immigration riots. Federal Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled that Trump’s federalization of ~4,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles violated federal law (10 U.S.C. § 12406, which authorizes such deployments only for invasion, rebellion, or inability to enforce laws) and the 10th Amendment (state sovereignty). He ordered control returned to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Immediately after Breyer’s order (June 12), the 9th Circuit issued a temporary stay, allowing Trump to retain control pending further review. A few days later (June 19), a three judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that Trump likely had statutory authority to federalize the Guard. They rejected arguments that courts couldn’t review the decision and found the LA protests (including property damage and interference with federal agents) met the “danger of rebellion” threshold. That opinion kept the troops under federal control during the litigation, and the case (Newsom v. Trump) remains in the 9th Circuit, with potential for en banc review or escalation to the high court.

Here is where it gets hilarious. On September 2, Breyer issued another ruling, enjoining the Trump administration from using the remaining federalized California Guard members (or any military) for domestic law enforcement in California, citing violations of the Posse Comitatus Act. This was a partial victory for Newsom, blocking active enforcement in California – but not fully reversing federalization.

So… Trump has federalized National Guard troops in California that he is enjoined from deploying to California unrest, and a situation in Oregon in which he is enjoined from federalizing Oregon Guard members to resolve…

Sending the California soldiers to fight the Oregon terrorists isn’t just a perfect solution to a national security issue – it’s also efficient and avoids waste.

Accelerating with DOGE. –

When Hamas came back with a “yes, but” to President Trump’s Gaza peace proposal on Friday, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he saw as good news. Netanyahu felt differently. “Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios. Trump fired back: “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.” Why it matters: The exchange, which a second U.S. official confirmed, reflects how determined Trump is to push through Netanyahu’s reservations, and convince him to end the war if Hamas will make a deal… In its official response to Trump’s plan, Hamas said it’s willing to release all remaining hostages in return for an end to the war and a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. But the group requested negotiations on many of the details. In private consultations Friday, Netanyahu stressed that he viewed Hamas’ response as a rejection of Trump’s plan. He said he wanted to coordinate with the U.S. on its response to avoid a narrative that Hamas had answered positively, an Israeli official told Axios. Trump’s mood was very different. He had been concerned that Hamas would reject the plan outright, and saw the actual response as an opening for a deal, a senior U.S. official said… When Trump called Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s tepid reaction wasn’t what he’d expected, the two U.S. officials said. Hence Trump’s fiery response. – Axios

Our Take: Viral response.

Israel will be blamed if the deal falls apart. –

Another Take: So do we think BiBi will agree and actually stop bombing?

Will Trump have to sign a defense cooperation agreement with Hamas to end the war? –

One More Take: “When Hamas came back with a “yes, but” to President Trump’s Gaza peace proposal on Friday, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he saw as good news.

Netanyahu felt differently. “Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios.

Trump fired back: “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”

The fact that President Trump had one of his officials call up Barak Ravid (Trump’s preferred Israeli journalist) and Marc Caputo (one of Bannon’s guys; regular guest on War Room) and tell them this anecdote tells you everything you need to know about the current state of the Trump-Netanyahu relationship. (Something I’ve been speculating and analyzing for years.)

I love that Trump called out Netanyahu for being a crybaby. Everybody is so sick and tired of Israel’s insufferable behavior – the entitlement, the insatiable bloodlust, the total lack of humility and the inability to be gracious, merciful, or forgiving.

Just shut the f— up, Bibi, okay? We all know you are going to find a way to screw this up, and when that happens, President Trump will have the public mandate to walk away from the situation. What will happen then, I wonder? Not our problem. America First.

Edit: Late breaking post from POTUS:

Donald Trump had a warning to Democrats. Soon he will decide what “Democrat agencies” he would cut and whether those reductions would be temporary or permanent. He said the government shutdown, which began on Tuesday, had afforded him an “unprecedented opportunity”. “I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame,” he posted on his Truth Social website on Thursday morning. Vought, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, may not be a household name. But Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for governing put together primarily by former Trump officials like Vought when the Republicans were out of power, featured prominently during last year’s presidential campaign… It was frequently touted by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as Trump’s “dangerous plan” for the future if he was to win. …Trump is using the conservative blueprint as a threat to get Democrats to agree to his budgetary demands. And he is holding up Vought, who authored a chapter on the use of executive power, as a kind of budgetary angel of death, ready to take a scythe to government programmes near and dear to Democrats. In case that particular metaphor wasn’t clear, on Thursday night Trump shared an AI-generated parody music video on Truth Social with Vought portrayed as the grim reaper, set to altered lyrics of Blue Oyster Cult’s Don’t Fear the Reaper. – BBC

Our Take: “I think it’s going to be a death by a thousand cuts sort of thing ... doing ironically what the DOGE deployment said it was going to do.”

Jon and I laid out how we thought Trump and Vought would roll out budget cuts during the Shutdown they baited.

So far, so good. [Clip Link] –

Another Take: The government shutdown, previously looming, has finally arrived. This is catastrophic. Or it is great. It is going to destroy countless lives or perhaps all such talk is senseless, nothing more than unwarranted panic. The government shutdown is going to destroy our credit with foreign countries and the global bankers or it is going to allow us to make the changes necessary for the system to correct itself and become more efficient. For decades, we have heard every possible perspective on the horrors of a shutdown. We’ve been told the policies to which we must agree in order to step back from the ledge. (We must, for instance, agree to fund healthcare for illegal aliens or we are told we are putting the future of the country in jeopardy. This is subrational. It is a non sequitur. It is literally nonsense.)

We have seen this episode before. The government shutdown narrative is a rerun, this time with second-by-second countdowns to the shutdown and second-by-second count-ups since it began—the covid death clock of 2025. Reruns are now the only scenes playing on the Screen. If we continue to entertain ourselves endlessly with reruns rather than learn the morals of the stories, it will be nothing but reruns until we eventually lose interest in the Screen. In each season of “Federal City: Government Shutdown,” we are guided through the process of sacrificing our principles on behalf of the State which, as always, requires more from us to do what, we are told, we voted for it to do. Each side will give something in service of a higher cause—the State. The government must remain open and doing all the things we are sure we never said we wanted.

It is good that the federal government is shut down. The federal government should be shut down. Whether it should ever reopen is a topic worthy of some discussion but, at the very least, it should remain shut down until the People’s relationship with the State has been totally reset. [Read More] –

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will continue to adhere to a key nuclear arms control treaty signed with the US for one year after its expiration, provided Washington agrees to do the same. Speaking ahead of a Security Council meeting on Monday, Putin said global strategic stability has been increasingly threatened by what he described as the destructive actions of Western nations. He stressed that while Moscow is ready to meet any threat, it is and always has been interested in political and diplomatic methods of resolving conflicts. Russia is prepared to follow the 2010 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) treaty for one year after its expiration next February, provided the US reciprocates and refrains from actions that could break the nuclear status quo, such as deploying interceptor systems in space, Putin offered. The Russia-US treaty establishes limits on the numbers of intercontinental-range nuclear weapons both sides can deploy. [Read Full Text of Putin’s Speech] – RT

Our Take: President Trump and President Putin are publicly telegraphing their intention to eliminate nuclear weapons from the world, while also simultaneously signing bilateral nuclear agreements with countries around the world that will establish civil nuclear energy programs in even the poorest places, such as Burkina Faso (Africa).

The Golden Age is truly upon us, but we still have to deal with the enemies of mankind that have conspired to destroy and enslave all of us. They have demonstrated that they cannot peacefully coexist with us, and when to their own devices they will devise ways to hurt innocent people on a massive scale.

The Trump administration is assigning National Guard and Army Reserve lawyers to serve as temporary immigration judges following the dismissal of dozens of existing judges — a move experts say may undermine both the immigration court system and military justice. Training for the first group of Army lawyers begins Monday and training for the second group is expected to start in the spring, several former and current military reserve lawyers said they were told. Roughly 100 Army Reserve lawyers are expected to participate, with 50 beginning a nearly six-month assignment immediately after their training, according to a Sept. 3 email sent to an Army Reserve attorney and reviewed by The Associated Press. The administration wants to bring in as many as 600 military-trained attorneys to help make decisions about which immigrants can stay in the country. Advocates are alarmed by the move to use military lawyers to bolster staffing in the backlogged immigration courts as President Donald Trump’s administration ramps up immigration arrests. Those courts have yearslong waits for hearings, and the number of pending cases has more than doubled in the past four years to 3.4 million. – Fox

Our Take: The Trump administration has fired a bunch of immigration judges, and all the right people are upset about it:

“The Trump administration’s reported authorization of 600 military lawyers to act as temporary immigration judges would deprive immigrants of a fair hearing and further erode the line between the military and civilian government. This is true regardless of the professionalism of the military lawyers. Immigration judges are specially trained administrative judges in the Department of Justice who oversee deportation hearings,” the Brennan Center For Justice says in that article from September.

They sure think highly of administrative judges. Why might that be? What sort of power do administrative judges hold in a bureaucratic system? Here is a hint from Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, discussing specially trained administrative judges:

Who the administrative judges are working for determines their definition of justice. For whom are the deportation-blocking immigration judges working?

I don’t really have a comment on whether the administrative judges that are getting fired should be replaced with military lawyers. My definition of due process for criminal invaders is a single question:

Are you here unlawfully?

We have laws and processes and time windows for true asylum claims. We have no obligation to people that break the law to enter our country, break the law by evading detection, break the law by committing entitlement fraud, break the law by literally committing both petty and violent crimes in American communities — and then claim to be victims when they get caught years later.

Thinking we have an obligation to such people is weaponized empathy, and it’s one of the regime’s most powerful tools in the information war.

I don’t care if they get military lawyers to handle claims, or if they select people via the jury duty process to be judges for a day. It doesn’t take special training to ask the question: Are you here unlawfully?

If the answer is yes, the ride out of our nation should be swift.

Americans First. [Clip Link] –

THE CZECH REPUBLIC’S general election on October 3rd and 4th was the culmination of an unusually bitter campaign. In September Andrej Babis, the populist billionaire and frontrunner, was hit on the head with a crutch by a pensioner, briefly landing him in hospital. Mr Babis and Petr Fiala, the incumbent prime minister, traded petty insults in arguments over everything from foreign policy to the price of butter. On the latter occasion the challenger called the prime minister a “fool” whose brain was clouded by “anti-Babisism”. Mr Babis appears to have got the better of the name-calling. His ANO party (an anagram that means “Yes” in Czech) finished first with 35% of the votes. SPOLU (Together), an alliance of three parties led by Mr Fiala, the incumbent prime minister, came a distant second with 23%. Third was STAN, a liberal-conservative alliance with 11%. The hard-right SPD scored 8%, worse than expected; the liberal Pirate Party did better than forecast with 9%. Motorists for Themselves, a populist auto owners’ party, received around 7%. Stacilo (“enough”), a pro-Russian hard-left alliance, failed to meet the 5% threshold to get into parliament. Voter participation was high at nearly 70%. With so many parties in play it is unclear which coalition will form the next government. It will almost certainly be led by ANO, but Mr Babis will need one or two partners; SPOLU has ruled out a coalition with him.

– The Economist

AND

In a historic first, Japan’s ruling party chose hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, putting her on course to become the country’s first female prime minister. A vote in parliament to choose a replacement for outgoing Shigeru Ishiba is expected on October 15. None of the five candidates got a clear majority in the first-round vote and Takaichi and Koizumi went into a run-off vote that went swiftly in Takaichi’s favour. A former economic security and internal affairs minister with an expansionary fiscal agenda, Takaichi will have to rebuild confidence in the LDP and fend off opposition groups promising stimulus and clampdowns on migrants. – Reuters

Our Take: Slovakia attended the Beijing Victory Day Parade.

Hungary publicly opposes escalation with Russia.

“The Czech Trump” just won the general parliamentary election, and is set to run for PM.

A “Hardline Conservative” is set to become Japan’s next PM.

The Global Hegemon is dead. –

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has uncovered new details of an international money laundering scheme connected to the children of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Initiated in 2019 by the Miami field office, the investigation reveals that close allies of the chavista regime opened bank accounts within the U.S. to move illicit funds, defying existing sanctions against the Venezuelan government. Documents from the FBI, accessed by Fox News Digital, indicate that businessman Arick Komarczyk orchestrated the management of transfers and accounts in the names of Maduro’s children and their associates. Suspicious activity reports highlighted that Komarczyk received funds from Venezuela to introduce them into the American financial system. In 2022, an undercover operation exposed Komarczyk and his partner, Irazmar Carbajal, agreeing to transfer $100,000 allegedly sourced from chavista officials. Of this amount, $25,000 successfully entered the United States. Investigators were particularly struck by Komarczyk’s reaction to the operation; rather than being alarmed, he referred to the maneuver as a “sexy matter,” reflecting the casual approach of chavista operatives towards such illegal activities. On September 25, a federal court in Florida formally charged Komarczyk with money laundering and conspiracy to conduct unlicensed money transfers, while Carbajal faced charges for conspiracy to conduct unauthorized transactions. Carbajal, originally from Uruguay, recently traveled to the Dominican Republic but was deported on October 2. During a layover in the U.S., the FBI took him into custody. In contrast, Komarczyk remains in Venezuela. – Cuba Headlines

Our Take: Why are so many people trying to take this guy out?

Why are Elon Musk, General Flynn, Marco Rubio, Patrick Byrne, etc etc… trying to remove Maduro from power? Why are global NGOs on behalf of banks and oil companies trying to remove Maduro from power?

Why? [Clip Link] –

US President Donald Trump has described the recent strikes on alleged drug cartel-operated vessels off Venezuela as “an act of kindness,” saying the operation helped save thousands of lives at home. The US has destroyed at least four boats in international waters since September, as Trump continues to accuse Venezuela’s left-wing government of using “narco-terrorists” to smuggle drugs into the country. Speaking at the US Navy’s 250th anniversary ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, Trump praised the military for supporting efforts “to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water.” “It’s a pretty tough thing we’ve been doing, but you have to think of it this way. Every one of those boats is responsible for the death of 25,000 American people and the destruction of families,” he said. “So when you think of it that way, what we are doing is actually an act of kindness.” Trump said the strikes eliminated a key sea route used to traffic fentanyl and other drugs into the US. “Nobody wants to go into the water anymore,” he said. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the allegations of running cartels, saying his government has “eliminated all major trafficking networks and vanquished prominent gangs.” He accused Washington of using the fight against cartels as a pretext to topple his government and seize Venezuela’s natural resources. – RT

Our Take: President Trump and the US military is at war with the drug cartels.

This is no small matter. Any time anybody messes with the cartels’ operations, and threatens their cash flow, people are killed. The cartel is widely known for its ruthless and animalistic behavior, and President Trump is now destroying their vessels and killing their men in open water.

And we must give a shout out to retired Chief Petty Officer Felix Maurizio, who President Trump singled out during his speech. Maurizio turned 100 this year, and was a driver for a landing craft during World War II. Not only was Maurizio one of the few to serve in both the European and Pacific theaters, but he landed on the beaches at two of the most famous battles of all time: Omaha Beach (Normandy) and Iwo Jima. He was also aboard the USS Talladega in Tokyo Bay in 1945 when the Japanese surrendered, ending WW2.

Cheers to you, Felix Maurizio. –

The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to end temporary legal protections for more than 300,000 Venezuelan citizens living in the United States. On Friday, the court granted an emergency appeal from the Trump administration, which seeks to curtail the Temporary Protected Status program (TPS). Under this program, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may allow undocumented immigrants from countries facing humanitarian crises to remain in the country and obtain work permits to temporarily avoid deportation. Twice, the Biden administration used TPS to offer protection to an estimated 600,000 Venezuelan migrants, but President Donald Trump’s White House revoked protections from most of them swiftly after his return to office. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ended a 2023 designation that made 350,000 Venezuelans eligible for TPS. She attempted to revoke two extensions that the Biden administration announced would have allowed all Venezuelans who qualified for TPS to keep the status through October of 2026. Though the U.S. Supreme Court initially approved this action temporarily, in the spring, a federal district judge in San Francisco blocked Noem’s attempt… However, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the ruling. The court’s majority wrote in an unsigned order that “although the posture of the case has changed, the legal arguments and relative harms generally have not.” For that reason, the court said, “the same result that we reached in May is appropriate here.”

– One America News Network

Our Take: Happy SCOTUS season, everyone! The October 2025 session of SCOTUS is now underway, and we have three days of oral arguments this week. Today we have two cases:

There is a case about elections this week, too (Wednesday):

As for this decision on Venezuelan TPS holders, it’s obviously the right move to end that policy. The Venezuelan TPS declaration in 2021 was a Kamala Harris policy that she was all about as a presidential candidate in 2019 before she exited the campaign. Biden adopted it as part of his platform, and it was one of the first things they did after they were installed. It happened so fast, I always assumed that was a demand she made in exchange for becoming the vegetable’s running mate. Makes you wonder why it was so important to her.

Since Biden and Harris were always illegitimate (and probably criminals in my opinion based on the information available), it makes sense that their policy – which flooded American communities with criminally invading military aged male migrants – should be ended.

Honestly, it’s insane that we’re still talking about it. Biden and Harris haven’t been fake-elected since January. In what universe do we have to keep their treasonous policies in place? –

The FBI had three separate confidential sources who reported the Biden family was engaged in corruption in Ukraine. However, FBI Director Kash Patel says that there is no record that the bureau sought to thoroughly investigate those claims. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., released two new FBI FD-1023s—records of reporting from the bureau’s confidential human sources—that focus on allegations of Biden family corruption. These records match closely to a previous memo Grassley released in 2023 containing similar claims. The senator wants to get to the bottom of why the FBI apparently failed to fully investigate those claims. “To date, the FBI has never answered Congress whether they investigated the text messages, audio files and financial records referenced in that 1023,” Grassley said in a hearing with Patel in September. – Just the News

The German army will collaborate with startup Tytan Technologies to develop a drone defense system, as reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Tytan’s technology, already tested in Ukraine, aims to protect military sites and critical infrastructure from NATO Class II drones, like those used by Russia. This project will strengthen the partnership with the Bundeswehr’s innovation lab in Erding. The EU lacks an independent air defense system, prompting discussions about a drone wall and air-defense shield following recent aerial incursions. Drone sightings recently disrupted operations at Munich Airport, causing flight halts, similar to incidents in Copenhagen and Oslo. – Disclose.TV

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday reportedly fired chief of staff to the Navy Secretary Jon Harrison, who helped pull off the reshuffle of the service’s bureaucracy. The Pentagon did not state why Harrison was fired, but it comes after the Trump administration warned of major trimming of the federal government amid the shutdown, and the same week the Senate confirmed Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao. “Jon Harrison will no longer serve as Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Navy,” the Pentagon told Politico. “We are grateful for his service to the Department.” Harrison has not commented on his departure so far…

– Just the News

