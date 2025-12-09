Badlands Media

Joe Kronner
16m

Chris these two Takes together summarize perfectly how I feel about government (one of many DS Rat Bastard Infiltrated shit holes):

“Most Executive Branch agencies should not exist. Their entire staffs should be removed. The staffs and the agencies themselves should be vacated and replaced with nothing. Independent agencies are a creation of the Edifice and have no legal standing. It is a shame we ever believed otherwise and allowed the government to operate otherwise. – Chris Paul”

“Imagine thinking the Congress had the power to do this. Mock these illegitimate usurpers at every opportunity. – Chris Paul”

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

