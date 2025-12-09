The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 8th …

House GOP leaders are planning to pass the annual defense policy bill late Wednesday afternoon, according to three people granted anonymity to comment on the scheduling ahead of an official announcement. GOP leaders unveiled text of the 3,086-page bill Sunday evening and are already facing public pushback from hard-line conservatives over the inclusion of Ukraine funding, the omission of a Federal Reserve digital currency ban and other issues. While Speaker Mike Johnson can likely count on support from some Democrats on the final vote, he first must keep his own party together on a procedural vote expected earlier Wednesday afternoon. To build unity, House GOP leaders are touting a variety of conservative wins in the final bill, including provisions taking aim at diversity and equity programs in the ranks. – Politico

Our Take: Hey congress...

Why are you sneaking in the “ROAD to Housing Act” inside the 2026 NDAA?

Not only is congress sneaking the “Road to Housing Act” inside the 2026 NDAA, but they are sneaking 28 Acts inside the “Road to Housing Act.”

WTF is this bullshit? –

Turkey’s foreign policy since 2019 has shifted from opportunistic adventurism to a structured, region-wide projection strategy. Through military bases, naval power, proxy networks, and ideological patronage, Ankara has been slowly creating a ring of influence around Israel — an arc stretching from northern Syria to the Mediterranean and into the Palestinian political arena. The net effect resembles a deliberate encirclement. What is more puzzling, from an Israeli vantage point, is Washington’s restraint. Understanding both developments requires a closer look at Ankara’s ambitions and the Trump administration’s calculus. Turkey’s foreign policy architecture is built on three interlocking pillars: forward military presence, Islamist political patronage, and assertive maritime behavior. Ankara now controls meaningful territory in northern Syria, leverages its hold over northern Cyprus, and sustains entrenched military involvement in Libya. Its growing influence in the Palestinian sphere is perhaps the most significant pillar of the encirclement posture. – Israel Unwired

Our Take: President Trump is brilliantly using the second-largest military in NATO – the largest military in the Middle East – to bring the Israeli war machine to heel, plugging Turkish soldiers into both Syria and Gaza. (Something we have tracked in this newsletter for quite some time.)

He is also using this same ally – President Erdogan of Turkey – to subvert the EU’s efforts to start a war with Russia that is ultimately intended to eliminate European civilization from existence.

Erdogan just met with Viktor Orban of Hungary and they have announced that Turkey will guarantee the continued and safe transit of Russian gas to Hungary via the Turkstream pipeline, building on the 15-year agreement signed between the parties in 2021.

Here is a map showing how the Turkstream pipeline flows from Russia to Hungary.

So now that Turkey is becoming the central player to resolve the conflicts presented by the two UN-created Talmudic governments (Ukraine and Israel), I suspect that Turkey will become the target of many attacks both kinetic and narrative. –

Elon Musk has called for the European Union to be abolished after the bloc fined his social media company X 120 million euros ($140 million) for a “deceptive” blue checkmark and lack of transparency of its advertising repository. The European Commission hit X with the ruling on Friday following a two-year investigation into the company under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which was adopted in 2022 to regulate online platforms. At the time, in a reply on X to a post from the Commission, Musk wrote, “Bulls---.” On Saturday he stepped up his criticism of the bloc. “The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people,” he said in a post on X. Musk’s comments come as top U.S. government officials have also intensified their opposition to the decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the fine an “attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments,” in a post on X on Friday. – CNBC

AND

Failure has many fathers, but success is an orphan. This upends the usual state of affairs, but when it comes to the Ukraine war, the Europeans have upended how affairs of state are usually run. In February, it will be four years since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war is a brutal stalemate. If it goes on, it could turn into a brutal Russian victory. The firm of Witkoff, Rubio & Kushner proposed a 28-point peace plan that could secure American interests, stabilize relations with Russia and strike a new balance of power. The plan is a triple win for the Europeans — but they’re acting like bad losers. – New York Post

Our Take: Trump and Musk are using their political, industrial and cultural leverage to identify the EU explicitly as the enemy and direct the psychological momentum of the Collective Awakening toward it. The result is a focused challenge to the EU’s model of narrative control, censorship and economic interdependence, which undermines national sovereignty.

Trump’s approach is geopolitical and doctrinal.

His Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine, integrated into the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) asserts US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and limits European interference in regional affairs while criticizing Europe’s current path as misaligned with US interests, calling for reforms that could amount to de facto regime change in Brussels.

On Ukraine, Trump’s 28-point plan – crafted with input from Witkoff, Rubio and Kushner – offers EU membership to Kiev without NATO expansion, while conceding eastern territories to Russia. This sidelines European leaders like Macron, Merz and Stubb, who have leaked frustrations over losing influence on asset freezes and peace terms.

Trump’s strategy exposes the EU’s ineffectiveness, positioning it as a barrier to resolution and migration control … among, well … quite a bit else, as it so happens, which we’ve been talking about for years.

From Musk’s side of the ledger, his own counter is rooted in culture and principles, namely in free speech fundamentals.

In response to the EU’s €120 million ($140 million) DSA fine against X for issues like blue check verification and data practices, Musk has called for the EU’s dissolution and the restoration of sovereignty to individual nations.

Yeah … that escalated quickly. –

The Supreme Court showed support for President Trump’s claim that he can fire members of independent agencies. During oral arguments, the conservative justices focused on the case of Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, whom Trump dismissed from the Federal Trade Commission. Justice Kavanaugh questioned the accountability of independent agencies, while Chief Justice Roberts challenged the relevance of a 1935 precedent that has historically protected these agencies. He suggested that today’s FTC has significant power that should fall under presidential authority. A ruling is anticipated by the end of June. [Oral Arguments] – Disclose.TV

Our Take: There is no such thing as an “independent agency” under the Executive Branch (or any other). An independent agency would be an extraconstitutional agency. The President has, and must have, plenary authority over the Executive Branch. Executive Branch agencies cannot pursue an agenda contrary to the President’s agenda. The President must have the ability to fire each and every member of the Executive Branch, at will, for whatever cause he chooses.

Most Executive Branch agencies should not exist. Their entire staffs should be removed. The staffs and the agencies themselves should be vacated and replaced with nothing.

Independent agencies are a creation of the Edifice and have no legal standing. It is a shame we ever believed otherwise and allowed the government to operate otherwise. –

Saudi Arabia and Qatar signed an agreement on Monday to build a high-speed rail link between the two countries. The announcement came after a meeting in Riyadh between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held under the framework of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council. The train link, which will connect King Salman International Airport in Riyadh to Hamad International Airport in Doha, will be a first for the two nations and reduce travel time between the two capitals to just two hours. According to a joint statement, the project is expected to be completed within six years and create 30,000 jobs across the two countries. Once operational it will carry more than 10 million passengers a year. – Arab News

Our Take: The Saudi-Qatar situation has come a long way since the summer of 2017, when Mohammed bin Salman became the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and declared war on Qatar, leading a coalition that included most of the Arab states and had the backing of President Trump.

MBS went as far as posting a Request For Proposal (RFP) from all interested construction firms to dig a canal between Saudi and Qatar, which would formally turn the latter into an island.

Saudi’s war against Qatar most mostly economic and narrative, with maybe some cyber warfare conducted, as well. When Sheik Tamim visited President Trump at the White House in September 2017, the President vowed to help him resolve this dispute with MBS. The two countries signed a peace deal the week that Trump left office in 2021.

Now Saudi plans to connect Qatar to its already established high-speed railroad, which Saudi has been building with China for years. This is a symbolic gesture that represents the fulfillment of President Trump’s promise that he made to Tamim in September 2017. [Clip Link] –

Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters is not safe in state prison, her attorney said in a new letter. The claim is the latest push to free Peters and secure a pardon from President Trump for her 2020 election-tampering conviction. Driving the news: In a letter to Trump and his pardon counsel dated Sunday, Peter Ticktin wrote that six months ago, inmates threatened to stab and kill Peters, age 70. Even after she transferred units, Peters was attacked by other inmates and needed guards to pull them off of her, the letter said. A request to transfer Peters to a safer unit was denied six times, Ticktin added. What they’re saying: “Of course, prison is a horrible experience for anyone, but it is worse for those who are innocent and wrongfully prosecuted,” he wrote. “There are dangerous people who truly belong locked up, but Tina Peters is not one of them,” he added. The other side: The letter does not present evidence of the violent claims, and the state corrections department could not immediately verify them. – Axios

AND

A federal judge on Monday refused to release from prison former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, the only ally of President Donald Trump currently behind bars for crimes related to the attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Last year, a state jury convicted Peters, the former Republican clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, of participating in a criminal scheme with fellow election deniers to breach her county’s secure voting systems, in hopes of proving Trump’s false claims of massive fraud. Trump has championed the case of Peters, 70, who is now one year into a nine-year prison sentence, calling her an “innocent political prisoner.” CNN recently reported that Trump is being strongly encouraged to more aggressively intervene in the matter, to try to get her out of prison. – CNN

Our Take: Tina Peters federal petition for bond was dismissed without prejudice on Monday, with the court finding that it cannot intervene because the matter is pending in state court:

“Without question, Ms. Peters raises important constitutional questions concerning whether the trial court improperly punished her more severely because of her protected First Amendment speech. But because this question remains pending before Colorado courts, this Court must abstain from answering that question until after the Colorado courts have decided the issue. Accordingly, based upon the Younger abstention doctrine, her Application must be DISMISSED WITHOUT PREJUDICE.” Read the order here.

Notably, the court did not touch the merits of the First Amendment appeal, and Judge Varholak even acknowledged the importance of her claims – but those claims are pending, not exhausted, in state court, and that means the federal court is mandated by law to abstain from intervening.

and I went through the entire order and where Tina Peters’ case stands on

last night.

Earlier in the day, Peter Ticktin published his letter that he sent to President Trump on Saturday. The letter presents a novel legal theory that the President can pardon all crimes (ostensibly except those involving impeachment) because of the pronouns used by the constitutional framers.

In essence: America Uses “They/Them” Pronouns So Trump Can Pardon Tina Peters.

“However, from the time of its inception until after the Civil War, when one considered the ‘united States,’ it was thought of as the various countries or states which had become united. Hence, when its pronoun was used, it was always ‘they,’ ‘them,’ or ‘their.’ For instance, Article III, Section 3, Paragraph 3, of the Constitution states: ‘Treason of the United States shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.’ [...]

In that day and age, they were speaking of the United Countries, and the President was given the right to pardon all offenses. Moreover, it does not make sense that they intended to give the individual states the power to circumvent the President’s power to pardon.”

Did the framers intend to give the President the power to override the Governor on matters of state law? That seems like a stretch for the Revolutionary framers… But for the Reconstruction framers? They probably did. Of course, my position is that those amendments are illegitimate because the state legislatures that ratified them were appointed by the federal government. Regardless, those amendments transformed our nation…

We are in a transformational moment again in our nation.

Which kind of America do we want to be?

I like the constitutional question presented here, because I think this Supreme Court could render a decision that moves us closer to originalism. But that would not be a good outcome for Tina Peters, however; her argument (as I understand it) relies on the Reconstruction ideology, and requires the federal government to claim more power than it should have.

So, this specific action – pardoning Peters and fighting about authorities in court – could lead to a binding precedent that helps America restore the liberty of her youth – but cuts off opportunities for Tina Peters’ release. “What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

Ticktin joined Bannon yesterday to discuss his letter, and he mentioned at the beginning of the interview that the letter was the legal work of Stephanie Lambert, a well known election attorney and activist that works with Patrick Byrne. Then he said this:

Do you see what just happened there? Peter Ticktin effectively gave Trump a deadline to operate outside his authority (according to legal consensus going back to the founding of our nation). He framed it as Trump just needs to decide to do the right thing.

There is a lot of that going around.

Do this novel thing, and Tina will be out by Christmas. If Tina isn’t out by Christmas, it’s all President Trump’s fault. It must be because Todd Blanche is blocking Trump from doing the right thing. And Bondi and Eagle Ed. That ol’ dummy Trump, he just can’t find good help these days… I guess we better bomb Venezuela.

That narrative is not only very likely fake. It’s stupid.

Tina Peters should be released because what is happening to her is cruel and usual and the product of weaponized government and asymmetrical justice. From a legal standpoint, that would be considered an “exception to Younger.”

“And, in any event, at no point does Ms. Peters argue that this Court should find an exception to Younger, as opposed to arguing that the three Younger requirements were not satisfied.”

According to the court, Peters counsel never made that legal argument – despite all these months of briefing the court on Younger.

Is that Trump’s fault, too? –

Burundi has accused M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) of carrying out a bombing attack on its territory. The statement marks an escalation in regional hostilities despite a peace agreement being signed last week between the presidents of the DR Congo and Rwanda. The alleged strike reportedly targeted areas in Burundi’s Cibitoke province, which borders the DR Congo. According to a local news agency, several civilians, including children, were injured when two projectiles fell near a market in Rugombo. The precise number of casualties has not been confirmed. “The terrorists of the AFC/M23, supported by Rwanda, dropped a bomb on Burundian territory on [Thursday],” Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana stated on Friday in a post on X. “Such provocation is unacceptable, and appropriate actions will be taken to protect the Burundian population.” The rebel Congo River Alliance (AFC) – which includes the M23 movement – issued counterclaims the same day, accusing Burundi of launching cross-border attacks in recent days. In a statement posted by spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, the group alleged that bombs had been falling “continuously” from Burundi territory for over three days, striking villages in eastern DR Congo. “Burundi should focus on improving the living conditions of its people,” Kanyuka stated on X. – RT

Our Take: Here’s a map showing the location of Burundi in relation to Rwanda and the DR Congo.

After some light digging, I’ve determined that there was some very intense international controversy in 2016, where Israel was being accused of shipping weapons to Burundi, and perhaps Rwanda, that were potentially ending up in the hands of rebels in the region. It led to the Israeli Ministry of Defense requiring both Burundi and Rwanda-based customers to apply for a license to purchase weapons.

This came on the heels of a major political crisis in 2015, where a failed-coup was attempted against the Burundi government by rebel groups that were accused of being backed by Rwanda. Burundi, of course, is allied with the DR Congo against the M23 rebel group, which is notoriously linked to the Rwandan government.

Hard to say exactly what the real story is, here, but my suspicions are that this is a continuation of the on-going effort by the Israeli oligarchy to reclaim control over their lost rare earth mineral assets in the DR Congo, which were frozen by President Trump in December 2017 under Executive Order 13818.

–

Congress is moving to limit the Pentagon’s ability to reduce military forces in Europe and South Korea. The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act maintains a presence of 76,000 troops in Europe and 28,500 in South Korea unless the Pentagon can assure Congress that such reductions won’t compromise security. The legislation requires retaining the Supreme Allied Commander Europe position for an American general. Despite prior discussions of troop reductions, U.S. officials now emphasize European allies must take on more defense responsibilities by 2027. The bill also allocates $400 million for Ukrainian security assistance and conditions for reclaiming military equipment. – Disclose.Tv

Our Take: Imagine thinking the Congress had the power to do this. Mock these illegitimate usurpers at every opportunity. –

Paramount on Monday mounted a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, a brazen attempt to secure a Hollywood prize snatched away by Netflix last week. Netflix announced an $83 billion deal to buy a big part of Warner Bros. Discovery on Friday, in an agreement approved by the boards of both companies. In a news release on Monday, Paramount went around the Warner Bros. Discovery board and straight to shareholders with what it called a superior offer. Paramount said it would pay $30 per share in cash, valuing the company at around $108 billion, including debt. It said it was going to shareholders because the board of Warner Bros. Discovery is “pursuing an inferior proposal” that would lead to “a challenging regulatory approval process.” Paramount has offered to buy all of Warner Bros. Discovery, including the Warner Bros. movie studio, the HBO Max streaming service and a portfolio of cable channels including CNN. The cable channels are not part of the Netflix deal. “We believe our offer will create a stronger Hollywood,” David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount, said in a press release. “It is in the best interests of the creative community, consumers and the movie theater industry.”

– The New York Times

Our Take: Scenario one: Netflix lands the prize, and we’re staring down a hyper-centralized behemoth – Obama’s streaming ghost fused with Warner’s IP empire, churning out more algorithmically sanitized slop under a regulatory shadow that even Trump can’t fully eclipse. Cultural inversion accelerates: fewer voices, bigger echo chambers and a narrative front where sovereignty becomes a foreign – and highly dangerous – word.

Scenario two – the pincer play – Paramount closes, and the board flips. Kushner’s crew – desert-forged dealmakers from the Abraham Accords playbook – injects not just cash, but a subtle recalibration: tech sovereignty via Ellison, global sports heft, and $6 billion in synergies that could actually fund diverse pipelines instead of DEI black holes. Trump’s shield holds, accusations bounce off of it like so many slings and arrows of the intervening decade, and suddenly Hollywood’s unipolar illusion cracks under multipolar gravity – with Saudis and Qataris as unlikely midwives to American storytelling?

In this inverted age, it’s not just plausible.

It’s poetic. –

The Israeli cabinet has allocated a massive 2.35 billion shekels (almost $729 million) to “public diplomacy” in its next budget, constituting a sharp, almost five-fold hike in spending on fixing the country’s heavily dented image. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced a new Public Diplomacy Division in his ministry on Sunday at a conference in Jerusalem. The move constitutes a “significant strategic decision,” the top diplomat stated, adding that “when public opinion shifts toward an anti-Israeli stance” in a third country, it can “promptly impact government actions.” “The second decision is the approval of a budget of 2.35 billion shekels (of which one billion shekels is authorized) for the battle for public awareness and the promotion of Israel’s image worldwide. The concept that the battle for public awareness is part of national security was fundamental to this decision,” he said. Last year, Israel allocated some $150 million to public diplomacy – 20 times more than what was spent on average over the previous years. – RT

Our Take: Interesting development, which isn’t at all suspicious, predictable, or worrisome.

In Israel, they call it “hasbara,” which is Hebrew for “explanation.” I suppose that in their eyes, propaganda is merely the attempt to make a convincing argument.

Yesterday, AIPAC released a new commercial that is making the rounds on the internet.

Call me a cynic, but my takeaway from that video is that Israeli software is found throughout our society, particularly in our health care systems, national security, and transportation infrastructure. And while foreign-made software may not normally be cause for suspicion, Israel is unique because of its domestic politics and national history.

Israel has very strict export control laws concerning its proprietary software, when there are national security questions. There are also many restrictions with software that is developed with any funding from the Israeli government.

In November 2021, Erez Maggor published an article in American Affairs Journal entitled, “Scale-Up Nation: The Role of IP-Transfer Restrictions in Israel’s Industrial Policy.”

In the article, Maggor writes:

“Popular narratives of the 2000s often associated the emergence of Israel’s world-renowned tech sector with its so-called entrepreneurial culture and supposed embrace of free market ideology. More recent accounts, however, have shown that Israel’s emergence as a leading innovator of cutting-edge technologies was in fact the result of a political project aimed at restructuring Israel’s economy. More than risk-taking entrepreneurs, it was policymakers and politicians who played a crucial role in conceiving, planning, and implementing this strategy. Much like current U.S. proposals, the core of Israel’s industrial policy consisted of ambitious science and technology (S&T) and re­search and development (R&D) programs, which aimed to first create and then upgrade Israel’s innovation and knowledge economy. It was the state and not the private sector that supplied the lion’s share of funding through these various programs.”

But the real damning part is found in the sentence(s) immediately following the above excerpt:

“Critically, moreover, the state allocated public funds with specific terms and conditions to ensure that its industrial policies achieved public goals, rather than merely boosting the profits of private actors. These conditions were designed to regulate and restrict firms’ ability to trans­fer knowledge (i.e., intellectual property or IP) and production outside Israel’s borders.”

i.e., The Israeli government is using its public grant program to establish ownership over technology developed in the private sector, so that it can control that technology.

Is the idea to put a “backdoor” in the software, like Israel infamously did with the PROMIS software that was “stolen” from the DOJ by Mossad during the Reagan administration? Or is it merely to monitor the data accrued by the software, so that the hasbara can be modified for maximum impact?

Who in the American zeitgeist is receiving money from the Israeli government to promote their messaging? [Clip Link] –

The most elusive mystery of the days surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack has for years been the two pipe bombs planted outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on the eve of the riot. Clues emerged, like the suspect’s height and the distinctive Nike shoes he wore, but pressure mounted on the FBI as nearly five years passed with no arrests — until the end of last week. Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday and faces two charges tied to the bombs. He’s the first suspect publicly identified by law enforcement. As investigators reveal new evidence and the Justice Department prepares for prosecution, the mystery has started to unfurl. “Jan. 6 was a day where people from all over the country were present in D.C.,” said Rizwan Qureshi, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. “So you had conceivably thousands of potential suspects.” – The Hill

Our Take: There were never any pipe bombs. The story of the pipe bombs was the point of the pipe bombs. And the story of the pipe bombs was incredibly effective.

This sequel, however, is garbage.

I guess the studios already outsourced the pipe bomb script to the AI.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Senate Republicans have no shortage of health care plans. The challenge is getting all 53 of them to rally behind one. Three days before a high-profile vote on a Democratic proposal to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies, GOP senators are nowhere near coalescing behind any single alternative that could be put up alongside it. Instead, Republican leaders appear happy allowing their members to freelance, even as Democrats and some in their own ranks fume at the lack of clear direction. For Republicans, the risk of proceeding Thursday with a side-by-side vote is clear. While Democrats say they will have their entire 47-member caucus behind the three-year extension, any GOP plan right now is likely to fall well short of complete unity — and highlight the divisions in their party. – Politico

President Trump cast blame on members of his own party Monday for halting some of his U.S. attorney nominations — most recently for his former personal lawyer, Alina Habba. Habba announced earlier Monday she would step down as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor after a panel of federal appeals court judges ruled she was unlawfully serving in the role, after overstaying her interim term. The president said the Senate’s blue slip tradition, which lets home-state senators veto presidential nominees to District Courts and U.S. attorney offices, is to blame. “The Republicans should be ashamed of themselves that they allow this to go on,” Trump said. “Because I can’t appoint a U.S. attorney that’s not a Democrat, because they put a block on it.” Blue slips are a long-standing Senate tradition that gives senators influence in their home states over attorney appointments. – The Hill

