Now, onto the news from Fourth of July weekend …

President Trump's Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list" or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios. The administration is releasing a video — in both raw and "enhanced" versions — that it says indicates no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held the night he died in 2019. The video supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein committed suicide, the two-page memo claims. Why it matters: The findings represent the first time Trump's administration has officially contradicted conspiracy theories about Epstein's activities and his death — theories that had been pushed by the FBI's top two officials before Trump appointed them to the bureau. As social media influencers and activists, Kash Patel (now the FBI's director) and Dan Bongino (now deputy director) were among those in MAGA world who questioned the official version of how Epstein died. Patel and Bongino have since said Epstein committed suicide. But it has become an article of faith online, especially on the right, that Epstein's crimes also implicated government officials, celebrities and business leaders — and that someone killed him to conceal them. – Axios

Our Take: Chris Paul and I warned of the Epstein Rugpull on the show exactly one month ago...

[Full Episode] –

At least 82 people have died in connection with the flash floods that struck central Texas, according to officials. The toll includes at least 28 children in Kerr County, where 10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic are still unaccounted for, authorities said. Flood threat remains: With dozens still missing, Gov. Greg Abbott said flash flooding continues to pose a danger for parts of Texas, with more rain on the way in several areas. Officials urged people in Hunt, a community in Kerr County, to move to higher ground this afternoon because of potential flooding. Emergency readiness: Records show officials in Kerr County previously considered installing flood warning sirens, but the plan never came to fruition. And while the National Weather Service issued a slew of alerts before the storm, questions surround the agency’s staffing and ability to reach residents at the time of the disaster. – CNN

AND

A former appointee to a Houston city board recently came under fire for claiming that a Texas summer camp devastated by flooding was "White-only, conservative [and] Christian." Sade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, made the claims about Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, in a TikTok video this weekend. The office of Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed to Fox News Digital that Perkins posted the video. She was appointed by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, and her term expired in January 2025. In her video, Perkins began by predicting that she was "probably gonna get canceled for this."

– Fox News

Our Take: The devastation and loss of life from the weather event in Texas is heartbreaking. The videos of the devastation are sobering and recalls the Hurricane Helene disaster in Western North Carolina.

It raised an eerily similar disaster in the same area in 1987:

As the story made the rounds, so did the theories on weather modification. The most viral story on that front is this:

On Saturday, Doricko posted on X that “To ensure safety and prevent any risk of flooding from cloud seeding, Rainmaker suspended operations in accordance with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations suspension criteria, listed below.”

You can read the full terms here.

In the same thread, he posted, “Did Rainmaker conduct any operations that could have impacted the floods? No. The last seeding mission prior to the July 4th event was during the early afternoon of July 2nd, when a brief cloud seeding mission was flown over the eastern portions of south-central Texas, and two clouds were seeded. These clouds persisted for about two hours after seeding before dissipating between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. CDT. Natural clouds typically have lifespans of 30 minutes to a few hours at most, with even the most persistent storm systems rarely maintaining the same cloud structure for more than 12-18 hours. The clouds that were seeded on July 2nd dissipated over 24 hours prior to the developing storm complex that would produce the flooding rainfall.”

So, everyone will say it’s debunked, that it wasn’t the weather modification that caused the disaster – actually, it was climate change and Trump cutting (allegedly) NOAA funding that caused the disaster.

The gaslighting is offensive to the survivors and the families and to those family members surviving the souls who passed. Even more offensive is the second story, and the vile human spewing hate about dead children simply because they are white. No, really:

According to Sarah Fields’ reporting, “Sade Perkins is the Market Manager of Freedmen's Town Farmers Market and a Non-Resident Fellow at Princeton University. She serves on the Board of Directors for Houston Food Insecurity in Houston, TX.”

Perkins started her video with, “I know I’m probably gonna get canceled for this…” and, according to Fields, Perkins was correct. In a statement released Sunday, the City of Houston confirmed they are no longer going to be collaborating with Perkins on the city’s hunger crisis:

This was by far the most emotional and disturbing story of the weekend. As you pray for the families and survivors, listen to the girls from Camp Mystic singing praises as they’re being rescued:

–

President Donald Trump has faced various legal setbacks early in his second term which have been exacerbated through court shopping by his opponents, but a recent Supreme Court decision could help offer some relief. Court shopping, also known as forum shopping or judge shopping, has been a frequently used tactic by opponents of the Trump administration seeking favorable rulings and quick blocks of key parts of Trump’s agenda. The tactic involves parties suing the administration to file their lawsuits in a federal judicial district with a heavily liberal bench of judges. Because the federal government has jurisdiction over the entire country, groups can file lawsuits against the government in a wider array of districts than in typical cases. Most challenges and blocks to Trump items occur in liberal judicial districts. – Washington Examiner

Our Take:

"I love it when they sue, because when it goes to the Supreme Court and we get a decision, it clarifies authorities, sets precedent and puts appropriate guardrails on government."

Trump doesn't call himself a counter-puncher because he reacts. It's because he controls the fight. —

Russia has had long periods of amicable relations with the US and supported America at key junctures in its history, President Vladimir Putin has said. In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, a clip of which was released on Sunday, Putin offered an upbeat take on Russia’s longstanding ties with the US despite the recent tensions over the Ukraine conflict. “By the way, as for the Americans, we have had… over a very long period of time, very friendly and special relations with the United States,” Putin said. Putin pointed to Russia’s support for the US push to break from British rule during the American Revolutionary War from 1775 to 1783. “We really supplied them, even supplied weapons, helped with money, and so on.” He also referenced Russia’s alignment with the Union during the 1861-1865 American Civil War. “Later we supported the North during the war between North and South,” Putin said, adding, “And in this sense, we found something that united us.” The comments come as US President Donald Trump has been seeking to broker an end to the Ukraine conflict. Moscow and Washington have been exploring ways to repair relations that hit historic lows under the previous US administration. – RT

Our Take: President Putin doing his best to one-up Breaking History. (again!)

We saw him flex his historian muscles during his interview with Tucker Carlson last year, when Vlad went on an epic 30 minute rant on the creation of the Russian state, how its Christian origins are deeply tied to both Crimea and Kiev, and how "the Ukraine" is nothing more than the historic borderlands of Russia, occupied by cut-throats and vagabonds who (I've heard) like to assume the identities of their victims and worship the devil.

Putin's autism is one of the most endearing qualities I've seen in any world leader, and he is now using it to explain to the world that the Russian and American People have been historic allies since the American Revolution.

We need more leaders who can do long-form podcasts, especially history rants that are extremely based and red-pilled. —

President Donald Trump took aim at Elon Musk after his former adviser announced the creation of new political party following staunch opposition to the president's signature legislation. "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks," Trump wrote on social media July 6. "He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States." Musk announced the formation of the "America Party" on July 5, the day after Trump signed his mega-bill. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects the legislation will increase the national debt by $3.4 trillion, which Musk as lambasted. – USA Today

Our Take: You can’t fix a broken system by adding another layer to it.

This isn’t rocket science. –

***

Another Take: The only acceptable number of parties is zero. It’s not complicated. —

Food banks say they are wholly unprepared to feed millions of Americans when Republicans’ cuts to traditional federal safety net programs take effect. The GOP’s megabill slashes more than $1 trillion from the nation’s largest food aid program and Medicaid, with some of the cuts taking effect as early as this year. Low-income people grappling with higher costs of living could be forced to turn to emergency food assistance. In preparation, food bank leaders are trying to convince private foundations and state leaders to give them more money. Some states like Minnesota and Pennsylvania have already been weighing shifting additional resources to emergency food programs or standing up new initiatives to counter the loss of federal dollars. That still won’t be enough. According to Feeding America, the cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program alone would eliminate 6 billion to 9 billion meals annually — roughly the same number of meals the food bank network provided last year. Those food banks would need to double their operations to close the gap SNAP leaves behind. – Politico

Our Take: The premise of this article is that removing waste, fraud, and abuse from SNAP and other welfare programs is going to make millions more Americans turn to food banks. That seems like a completely invented problem.

@shipwreckshow has been covering the viral SNAP outrage, and she joins Alphas Make Sandwiches today to discuss what’s really happening. Fair warning – she’s pretty ragey about it. –

***

Another Take: A good way to tell if something is fake: if there's an absolutely perfect, though unprovable (at every step) explanation for each of the Official Story's numerous flaws, you should understand that it will proceed to become more obviously fake over time.

Explanations that are perfect and totally unprovable are well-conceived lies when they're not wholly fictional. But most of our News is fictional. It's not just that it's Fake News, it's that it's not attached to any event in Reality Prime. It's made up to coerce beliefs and actions when the mind thinks it's being entertained, its critical faculties shut off.

If the Official Story was true, it wouldn't have had so many flaws in the first place.

The Official Story is never true, which means there will always be flaws found and revisions written to redirect disbelief. Even many years later, additional flaws are found and then a revision is written to provide retroactive continuity. They say new information was brought to light. —

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed Israel on Sunday for Washington, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump, he highlighted his opposition to any hostage deal that would ultimately leave Hamas in power in Gaza. “Twenty living hostages remain and 30 who are fallen. I am determined, we are determined, to bring back all of them,” the premier told reporters, as he prepared to board the Wing of Zion state plane. But, he added, “we are determined to ensure that Gaza will no longer constitute a threat to Israel. That means, we will not allow a situation that encourages more kidnappings, more murders, more beheadings, more invasions.” “That means one thing: eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities. Hamas will not be there,” he said. An Israeli negotiating team was traveling to Doha, meanwhile, for indirect talks with the terror group on a deal. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: There's the Bibi Netanyahu we all know so well – Defiant, as ever.

With Trump publicly stating that he expects to negotiate an end to the Gaza War during today's meeting, and Hamas reportedly responding "positively" to the recently proposed ceasefire terms, the stage is now set for Netanyahu to rip off his mask and show the American People the true face of political Zionism.

Zionism is an imperial movement that seeks to re-establish the Babylonian Empire. Originating in Eastern Europe, Zionism is predicated on the Babylonian Talmud, not the Torah, as the Torah clearly states that the Nation of Israel cannot be re-established – nor the Third Temple be reconstructed – until after the arrival of the Jewish messiah.

The Ultra-Orthodox initially opposed 19th century Zionism – which was created by the Rothschild family in the 19th century, through agents such as Moses Hess – because they claimed that it violated the three oaths that the Jewish People had sworn to God: not to force their way into the homeland, not to hasten the end times, and not to rebel against other nations. They claimed that Zionism constituted a rebellion against divine will and a dangerous heresy, though it seems that something has changed for them over the past 200 years. (At least, among the Ultra-Orthodox leadership in Israel.)

What we are dealing with here, is a movement driven largely by political ambition – the desire to forge Empire – which is also likely being propelled by earnest religious fervor, from both the Jewish and Evangelical communities. However, I think the theological justifications for Zionism are flimsy, at best, as they seem to constitute flippant heresy, in both Judaism and Christianity.

I will remind everybody that despite existing as a movement for the entirety of the 19th century, the man credited as the "Father of Zionism," Theodor Hertzl, did not adopt the Zionist cause until 1895 – when it was already a powerful international coalition, and Hertzl was distrusted and disliked by most of the factions in the movement, because he was viewed as a secular opportunist who had betrayed his heritage and assimilated with the Gentiles. However, these "true believers" set aside their bias, as they recognized that Hertzl was a talented politician with connections to a powerful network in London and Germany – namely, the Rothschild family.

Meaning Zionism was nothing more than a pipe dream among religious fanatics until an opportunist with robust political ambitions came along and became its driver. How fitting that Zionism, at least as a political instrument, will be ended by an identical plotline. —

President Donald Trump celebrated the Fourth of July by officially signing his "One Big Beautiful Bill" into law at the White House, just hours after his speech in Des Moines. He touted the success of the bill's passing while speaking from the balcony overlooking the south lawn Friday. In Des Moines on Thursday, he spoke for over an hour to cap the America250 event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, which kicked off a yearlong celebration for America's 250th birthday. – KCCI De Moines

Our Take: Saturday DPH is a must watch. We discussed the BBB and how Trump can get rid of all the bullshit inside it.

There is heavy signal from Russ Vought and Steve Bannon indicating that Trump will use impoundments to reign in wasteful spending. [Full Episode]

Nailed it.

Went back through Trump's old Agenda 47 videos and found this one from June 20th, 2023.

"Bringing back impoundment will give us a crucial tool with which to obliterate the deep state, drain the swamp, and starve the warmongers..." —

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed Sunday that if countries do not strike a trade deal with the U.S. by August 1, they will revert to levels set in April. Trump and Lutnick spoke with reporters before departing Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday evening, when they were asked several questions regarding tariffs and trade deals. Trump told one reporter his administration could be sending 12 to 15 letters out to different countries on Monday, though some could go out as late as Tuesday or Wednesday. In a late Sunday night Truth Social post, Trump said the letters would start going out on Monday at noon. – Fox Business

Our Take: I’m sure we will have panic cycles on these letters this week, but just remember that literally no one was looking out for the American People in our trade deals – pretty much ever.

Until President Trump.

Take note of the people screaming the loudest. It’s likely those people were screwing regular Americans the hardest.

Looking at you, Congress. –

A group of Israeli ministers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party have called for the West Bank to be annexed by the end of the month. Fifteen cabinet ministers, as well as the parliamentary speaker, Amir Ohana, signed a letter arguing that the creation of a Palestinian state in the area would pose an “existential threat” to Israel and its settlement policy. The move should be made before the end of the parliament’s summer session on June 27, the letter released on Wednesday stated, adding that West Jerusalem should seize the moment following the weakening of Iran and its allies in the region in recent conflicts with Israel. “The October 7 massacre proved that the doctrine of settlement blocs and the establishment of a Palestinian state in the remaining territory is an existential danger to Israel. It’s time for sovereignty,” the ministers wrote, referring to the 2023 attack by the Gaza-based Hamas militant organization, which led to the latest conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is not a member of Likud, praised the initiative and said the Israeli Settlement Administration in the West Bank would be ready to follow a government order and establish Israeli control over the West Bank at any moment. – RT

Our Take: While I'm not at all surprised by this development, what is so interesting is that this letter demanding that Netanyahu annex Palestine to make it part of Israel was not written by the radical zealots who occupy Netanyahu's Security Cabinet.

It was written by 15 members of the Likud party – Netanyahu's party – who serve smaller ministerial roles in Netanyahu's cabinet.

The only Likud party member now in the Security Cabinet is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin – who, as far as I can tell, is the token "yes man" of the group. The article does cite Levin, by name, recounting how Levin had made public statements calling for the annexation prior to the drafting of this letter, which drew the condemnation of the Saudis and Egyptians.

We are now getting down to what has always been the core issue:

The recognition of Palestinian statehood by Israel.

Or, more accurately:

Preventing the recognition of Palestinian statehood by Israel.

That is the reason, I suspect, that the October 7th attack was "allowed" to transpire, and why events since then have transpired. It was always coming to this defining moment.

Unfortunately, for the Zionists, the defining moment is coinciding with a very high profile meeting between President Trump and Netanyahu, of which Trump has already telegraphed that he intends to put Bibi in his place and end the Gaza War. —

BONUS ITEMS

A new poll reveals a stark divide in how Americans view the United States, with only half of Democrats identifying as patriots, compared to an overwhelming 91 percent of Republicans. This stunning contrast highlights a growing cultural and ideological rift in the nation. Republicans see patriotism as a core value, while the decline in patriotic sentiment among Democrats raises questions about the left’s shifting priorities and the influence of progressive narratives that often emphasize America's flaws over its achievements. A new survey from the New Jersey-based Republican polling firm National Research Inc. found that just half of Democrats consider themselves patriots. In contrast, a strong majority of Republicans continue to express pride in being American. The poll also highlighted a comparable split among 2024 voters: 90 percent of President Donald Trump's supporters said they identify as patriots, compared to only 55 percent of those supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey also revealed a significant gap between political ideologies, with 87 percent of conservatives identifying as patriots, compared to only 51 percent of liberals. – Town Hall

Owners of a pet lion that escaped from a farmhouse and injured a woman and her two children have been arrested in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, authorities say. The arrest comes after dramatic video footage surfaced showing the lion leaping over a wall before attacking the victims in a residential area. [WATCH] The woman and her two children, aged five and seven, sustained injuries to their faces and arms on Wednesday night when the lion escaped from its cage, police official Faisal Kamran said. According to a police report, the children’s father told police that the lion’s owners stood by and watched as the animal clawed at his family, making no effort to restrain it. The lion later returned to the owners’ farmhouse and was relocated to a wildlife park, police said. Keeping exotic animals such as lions is considered a status symbol among some wealthy Pakistanis, despite the legal requirements and high fees associated with ownership. – AP Digital

A father-to-be who was working his first shift at a California fireworks facility is among seven dead after a terrifying explosion. The body of 18-year-old Jesus Manaces Ramos was pulled from the wreckage of the warehouse explosion in Esparto, California at the weekend - five days after the tragedy rocked the small community. His pregnant girlfriend, Syanna Ruiz, had earlier told ABC 10 that Jesus had taken a job alongside his older brothers, Johnny Ramos and Junior Melendez, to provide a better life for his growing family. All three men were tragically killed on Tuesday when their workplace, Devastating Pyrotechnics, went up in smoke. [...] Devastating Pyrotechnics released a statement on their website that read, 'Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community. – Daily Mail

