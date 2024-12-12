The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Before we get into the meat of today’s Brief, we want to take a moment to thank our sponsor, and to let our Badlands readers know about a fantastic deal they’re offering.

Long-time Badlands sponsor Frequency Apps is currently offering a free additional 30-day supply of product when you purchase 45 days. You can take advantage of this offer by clicking the image below and entering the promo code: FREE30DAY at checkout.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, December 11 …

FBI Director Chris Wray will resign at the end of the Biden administration, the agency said Wednesday, as it became clear he would be forced out by President-elect Donald Trump. Trump, who originally nominated Wray after firing the previous FBI director, previously announced he will nominate Kash Patel for the role, although Wray still had three years remaining on his 10-year term. Patel has been meeting with senators to build support for a confirmation vote next year. Wray had wrestled with whether or not to resign given Trump’s stated desire to replace him, sources say, and wants to facilitate an orderly transition. But some in the FBI worried his departure would normalize Trump’s penchant for replacing FBI directors he doesn’t like, as the position is supposed to straddle administrations and be insulated from politics. Wray took the helm of the agency after Trump fired Director James Comey following investigations under his watch into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Wray took office after Comey, whose FBI also investigated Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, left the bureau in May 2017. As the incoming director, Wray was seen by many lawmakers as a solid choice to stabilize a rocky ship, but he ultimately suffered a similar fate as his predecessor, after he too oversaw an FBI that investigated Trump, probes resulting in two separate federal cases against the former president. Trump, in particular, was unhappy with the FBI’s court-approved search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 during the investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Just this week, Trump said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” that he wasn’t “thrilled” with Wray. “He invaded my home,” Trump said. “He invaded Mar-a-Lago.” — CNN

Our Take: Tuesday’s two anonymous “sources familiar with the Director’s thinking” had it right!

The FBI officially announced Wednesday that Wray is stepping down at the end of Joe Biden’s term.

Good. —

A former Al Qaeda commander has seized power in Damascus, bringing great jubilation and relief to Washington, D.C. regime-changers who pined for this day. Bashar al-Assad has fled ingloriously to Russia in the dead of night without so much as making a statement to bid farewell. It's certainly interesting how quickly the profane ideological origins of militant groups can be ritualistically forgotten, so long as the erstwhile extremists appear to align with U.S. geopolitical interests—of which liberals in particular have styled themselves such passionate proponents in recent years, for among other reasons to counter the perceived "isolationism" of Donald Trump and his MAGA cohort. In 2018, an entry in the Federal Register declared Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the new rulers of Syria as of this weekend, to be a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" organization, given its lineage with Al Qaeda. One amusing parlor game in D.C. will now be to predict how long it takes for this designation to be officially stricken from the record and flushed down the memory hole. The swift rehabilitation of the Syrian militants is analogous to the PR makeover afforded to the Azov Regiment in Ukraine, once decried by ever-perceptive Progressive Democrats in that same bygone year, 2018, as a "Neo-Nazi" formation engaged in "government-supported Nazi glorification." Then, in short order, Azov were treated to their own glorification process, rebranded as Freedom Fighters battling the Russian hordes in defense of liberal values. Perhaps there's a case to be made that both Azov and "HTS" have, to some extent, liberalized and moderated since their heady days of unfortunate radicalism. Without more independent reporting from Syria to elucidate the supposed evolution of this newly empowered group, it's difficult to say with any certainty, whatever soothing pluralistic overtures the group's leadership may now be publicly making. The militant commander, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, appears to indicate that he won't persecute minority religious or ethnic factions. But that's hardly a pledge that should inspire much confidence in notoriously sectarian Syria. — Newsweek

And …

Extremist armed factions across Syria are carrying out executions of civilians and soldiers amid the chaos following the fall of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's government. Al-Mayadeen reports on Tuesday that a video circulating on social media shows armed militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Al-Qaeda offshoot that took control of Damascus on Saturday, carrying out field executions of unarmed men in the village of al-Rabia in the countryside of Latakia. The militants referred to the men as ‘Shabiha’, a derogatory term long used to describe pro-government Syrian soldiers and civilians. The HTS military operations administration reported ongoing clashes in Al-Rabia, including the encirclement of a group of officers inside a fortified farm in the village, Al-Mayadeen stated. In the Nawaha and Al-Asadiya neighborhoods, SNA militants burned houses of civilians, stole their property, and executed at least three people, including a woman, SOHR added. On Monday, ISIS militants killed 54 Syrian army soldiers who were fleeing an attack by the terror group in the central province of Homs. — The Cradle

Our Take: So over the past week, we've seen all of western media—including Israeli media—trip all over themselves to rebrand Jolani as a "tolerant terrorist."

I'm not kidding; they were promoting him as the #1 DEI jihadi:

Incredible.

So not only was this guy a former Al Qaeda terrorist, but he was also a former deputy to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka the "austere scholar" (h/t Washington Post) who "died like a dog" (h/t President Trump) after being chased into that cave by Conan the Hero Dog, where he reportedly detonated a suicide vest.

I guess if we are going to start celebrating Al Qaeda as the good guys, we probably need to cancel all future 9/11 memorial events? Can't have it both ways, amirite?

And what about ISIS? Those head-choppers? The guys who used explosives to destroy ancient relics, including Muslim temples and Assyrian ruins? The guys who historically are known for rounding up the Christian priests and [non-Wahhabi] Muslim sheiks and chopping off their heads? There's no way we would actually support people doing that again? Right?

Surely Ben Shapiro has a measured and reasonable take on this situation.

Oh wow. So Shapiro just acknowledged that Christians were about to be butchered by these animals, but that's okay, because "Israel's enemies are weakened."

Let's check in on Jim Acosta and CNN. I mean they are anti-Netanyahu, right? No way that's Uniparty kayfabe. Right?

(video from 12/09/24)

Oh. That's Mouas Moustafa, the Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force—the PR division of ISIS. Here he is meeting with that traitor John McCain and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria back in 2011.

And what's this? The Syrian Emergency Task Force—the PR division of ISIS—is an NGO that was founded and is based in... Washington DC? How could this be?

Do you see how and why this whole situation is going to be the end of the Old Guard, and ConInc?

Is the stage set for FBI Director Kash Patel to release the 9/11 files? The JFK files? The Epstein client list?

Accelerate. —

Bashar al-Assad fled Syria more than 13 years after an uprising against him began during the Arab Spring. The big picture: Of the six countries that saw the most sustained protest movements in 2011, when fury at the ruling elites bubbled across the Arab world, Assad is the fifth leader to be ousted — more than a decade after the previous four. Flashback: The Arab Spring began in Tunisia, and Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was the first to be toppled, in Jan. 2011. Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak fell the following month. Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Oct. 2011, while Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh stepped down in Feb. 2012. Breaking it down: Tunisia was the only country to build a sustained democracy after the Arab Spring, but it has deteriorated under the strain of an economic crisis and the authoritarian leadership of President Kais Saied. Egypt held democratic elections in 2012, but Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took power in a coup the following year. Libya and Yemen have both suffered through more than a decade of war and instability since their respective regimes fell. The flipside: Bahrain's monarchy managed to survive the 2011 protests and Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa remains on the throne. — Axios

Our Take: Observe the following narrative trends when it comes to Syria:

Israel is openly cheering on a regime change led by Islamic extremists when its global standing has never been lower.

Assad's withdrawal (to Moscow) is followed by Russian 'maneuvers' that result in ZERO intra-Sovereign Alliance fire while ...

US CENTCOM seizes the opportunity to conduct 75 precision-strike air raids across central Syria on ISIS targets.

Globalist coalitions are now openly praising "former al Qaeda" leadership, tying the Prussian Proxy state of Ukraine to the Syria template.

In a war designed to obfuscate information, fact-finding is NOT the best path to understanding.

You simply need to follow the direction of the various plot threads and search for inconsistencies in the narratives being constructed. Contrary to popular belief, the whole picture is often EASIER to come to terms with than the details.

The Arab Spring of 2011 that resulted in regime change in both Egypt and Libya is the same story template of the Maidan Coup in Ukraine circa 2014, just as it's the same story of Sadam Hussein circa 2003.

When it comes to Assad and Syria, it appears he was one of many populist leaders in the Middle East who apparently ran afoul of the US Military Industrial Complex. And yet, the true US and Russian MIL STILL seem to be targeting Assad's enemies, NOT Assad himself.

Kanthan's thread here provides a nice prologue that lends context to the current Syria Story. —

Donald Trump’s MAGA allies are racing to put down the last vestiges of Republican resistance to him in the Senate. Following her initial hesitance toward Pete Hegseth, Trump’s embattled Defense Secretary pick, Sen. Joni Ernst came in for a raft of criticism from Republicans in her home state of Iowa. Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of four remaining senators who voted to impeach Trump in 2021, just drew a formal primary challenge. And moderate Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are already starting to catch some heat from party activists. Among Trump’s MAGA faithful, the hunt for what they derisively describe as RINOs — Republicans-In-Name-Only — is in full swing. “The pressure valve is now pointed in the direction of the Senate,” said Steve Deace, an Iowa-based radio talk show host who is considering challenging Ernst. “The tea party was not nearly as organized as the Trump movement is.” Despite Republicans winning united control of Washington, the nomination process has been marked with Republican infighting and purity tests. That’s in part because of Trump’s unorthodox picks, including Kash Patel for FBI director and Tulsi Gabbard for intel chief, who have tested the willingness of the Senate to indulge Trump. Now, Trump’s allies are fighting back in Washington and in the states. Ernst, a member of the Armed Services committee, was the first put under the spotlight. But Trump acolytes are closely watching others for signs of disloyalty — especially if they are up for reelection in 2026, such as Collins and Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). — Politico

Our Take: The fiction that the Senate is an authority over the President is responsible for much of the news cycle these days.

My position: Advise and confirm is not veto power.

For certain, if the certification of elections is a “purely ministerial act” — as has been claimed by the regime, around the nation, for years — then the Senate’s confirmation of cabinet picks can be nothing more than a rubber stamp. We’re talking about the politically-motivated opinions of those in one branch of government about the staff of a separate but coequal branch of government.

‘Yes, we confirm that President Trump has chosen Kash Patel to lead the FBI’ is the end of the matter. It’s record keeping. It is most definitely not approval rights. That’s the fiction.

From the Politico piece, “Trump has been excising Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal from the ranks since his first inauguration in 2017.”

Yes.

Removing those in power who are insufficiently loyal to the people is a feature of making America great again.

Still, the fiction is effective at capturing public attention, because most Americans don’t understand basic civics.

The people are buying the all-powerful-senate story, which is spotlighting Trump’s opposition. The all-powerful-senate story is exposing those Senators opposed to executing upon the will of the people.

This is a good thing. The anger over the fiction is force multiplying civics acumen, albeit through the back door.

Consider:

The comments on that poll above are stuffed with people angry that they got it wrong.

They’re embarrassed and triggered, and they want to blame the creator for his phrasing of the question. But they answered a poll on — gave their public support and advocacy to — an idea, without thinking.

The embarrassment is what is triggering and, candidly, they should be embarrassed. I bet they won’t make that mistake again. If they’re not ruled by ego, they will happily take the learning, apply it to other ideas presented to them, and turn their brains back on.

Critical thinking cannot be on autopilot during an information war.

That’s my takeaway from the all-powerful-senate story and this silliness about “RINO-hunting.” It will aid in elevating the civics acumen of the nation.

Also, RINOs aren’t real. The Republican name and platform is what the people — the victorious MAGA Coalition — oppose. Millions of Americans are MAGA and will never raise the banner of “Republican,” because there is too much baggage — nationally but, more importantly, locally. The grand ol’ party is on life support. Pull the plug.

Republicans who have long held power need to exit the scene as surely as Democrats need to exit. That’s been the point all along.

From January 20, 2017:

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital have reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost…Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed…That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment.”

MAGA has never been about party.

“It belongs to you.“

Take it back. —

China has fielded its largest regional maritime deployment in decades, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as it monitors what it says is a surge of Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait and Western Pacific. Taiwan has been on high alert since Monday as it braced for expected military drills after President Lai Ching-te sparked Beijing’s ire by making unofficial stops in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam earlier this month. Taiwan on Monday said multiple formations of Chinese naval and coast guard vessels were moving in regional waters and around the Taiwan Strait. Beijing has not announced military drills or acknowledged the large-scale deployment cited by Taipei. China’s ruling Communist Party claims the self-governing democracy of Taiwan as its own territory, despite never having controlled it, and has not ruled out taking the island by force. It views unofficial interactions between Washington and Taipei as a violation of its sovereignty. Taiwan’s leadership rejects China’s territorial claims over it. An “astonishing” number of Chinese vessels have been deployed at a scale that “could block external forces,” Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-Sheng, deputy chief of the General Staff for Intelligence, said at a Taiwan Defense Ministry briefing Tuesday. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval deployment was not only targeting Taiwan, Hsieh said, adding that the geographic spread stretched into waters past the first island chain. The strategically significant chain of islands encompasses Japan, Taiwan, parts of the Philippines and Indonesia, and as long been a key plank in the US maintaining its position as the dominant power in the Pacific. “The PLA’s recent activities not only exerted military pressure on Taiwan. Its naval forces, specifically, have significantly raised its posture around Taiwan and the Western Pacific,” Hsieh said. — CNN

Our Take: The Awakening is Bicameral, and it's coming on the back of a story.

While the domestic story is running along the narrative rails of the promise of the American Golden Age, the global story is taking on a much different tenor, and that's entirely by design.

Several years ago, I posited that, on the back of the Biden era, and as international tensions with a "New Axis" of Russia, China, Iran et al continued to escalate against the globalist western hegemon, the pathway toward a unified American public Mandate for Trump's leadership would emerge.

Now, while it's true that Trump said he needed a "mandate in the vote" in November 2024, and while some believe he ostensibly received it, the fact that the latest fake election we happened to "win" still posits that nearly half the country has NOT lent Trump said mandate means that, according to the central narrative, we're still a split state, which is to say, a split mind.

So, HOW does Donald Trump get the full public mandate to lead the United States not just internally, but to represent Her on the world stage as we charge into a new era of sovereignty and multipolarity?

By changing Trump from a conqueror to a peacemaker, a destroyer to a builder, his original archetype in the American Mind.

And you can ONLY accomplish that through the threat of war, which is coming in the form of a STORY, and which requires help that Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and others in the Sovereign Alliance are all too eager to provide. —

President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month, multiple sources told CBS News, and inauguration officials are making plans for additional foreign dignitaries to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Trump invited Xi in early November, shortly after the election, sources said, but it was not clear whether he has accepted the invitation. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. In addition to Xi, the president-elect's team has raised the possibility of hosting other leaders at the Capitol on Jan. 20. Hungary's far-right leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has a warm relationship with Trump and visited him at Mar-a-Lago this week, is "still considering" whether to attend, according to a source familiar with Orbán's plans. "World leaders are lining up to meet with President Trump because they know he will soon return to power and restore peace through American strength around the globe," Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said. Ambassadors and other diplomats are typically invited to inaugurations, but State Department records dating back to 1874 show that a foreign leader has never attended a transfer-of-power ceremony. — CBS News

Our Take: Oh. I like where this is going.

TRUMPAMANIA LIVE IN DC!

It's probably too much to invite Vlad, but I do expect Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his brother, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to be in attendance. (Tell Xi to bring Foreign Minister Wang Ye and we can make it a party.)

Would it be too much to ask to invite Kim Jong Un?

It seems like Un has been a little lonely since POTUS ostensibly left office back in 2021. He seems to have put back on the weight he had lost, and went to dressing like Hillary Clinton. I know he's probably just playing a temporary role, but it could also be stress eating. Dennis Rodman told us that Un just wants to travel the world and be a normal guy and have fun with the rest of us, and I believe him.

Maduro is probably a bridge too far, but what about Captain Traore of Burkina Faso? Robert Fico of Slovakia? Kanye West? (This guest list could get pretty interesting.)

And we have to remember Nigel Farage. He's becoming quite the lady killer.

The world could be a lot of fun if we choose to make it that way. —

In the wake of the early morning killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York last week, social media lit up not with shock and horror, but something more akin to joy. “This needs to be the new norm,” posted one X user, “EAT THE RICH.” “My only question is did the CEO of United Healthcare die quickly or over several months waiting to find out if his insurance would cover his treatment for the fatal gunshot wound?” posted another. The glee with which so many people online responded to the news of the killing shocked the consciences of politicians and pundits alike. How are we to make sense of such a grim, ugly public sentiment? History may offer an answer. In 1959 the Marxist scholar Eric Hobsbawm introduced the concept of “social banditry” into the historical and sociological lexicon. Social bandits were sometimes fictional, sometimes real figures who operated outside of the law and were widely revered for their efforts to mete out justice in an unjust world — like Robin Hood, the legendary English outlaw who lived in Sherwood Forest and, with his band of Merry Men, “stole from the rich and gave to the poor.” Hobsbawm’s theory, which historians continue to debate, rested on a fairly specific Marxian analysis of power and economic relationships in agrarian societies, with bandits (or the idea of bandits) providing a form of resistance in the face of rampant inequality. But such characters transcended different geographies and times, ranging from the fictional Robin Hood in 14th century England, to brutally violent, real-life outlaws like Jesse James and Billy the Kid in the post-Civil War era United States, to Pancho Villa in early 20th century Mexico. — Politico

Our Take: It’s refreshingly honest for Politico to just admit the Marxism up front for once, not dress it up with academic theories or hide it at the 18th scroll.

Of course, this is commies doing commie things and, of course, it’s going to reemerge as “Democrats” leave power. Hilariously, Politico publishes this as some grand revelation about “bandits.”

The worst offense of this piece is the writer’s inappropriate invocation of Robin Hood. It’s not surprising, in an article by Marxists about Marxism, that we hear the “debunked” claim that Robin Hood “stole from the rich to give to the poor.”

As I wrote in October, the story of Robin Hood dates to the late 15th or early 16th century and, in the story, Robin stole from the treasury. He stole from the government and returned to the people what was rightfully theirs.

Social justice reformers are now claiming the mantle of Robin Hood in celebration of a “bandit” that murdered a private citizen in the street, while deep throating daddy government and begging his expansion.

This so clearly demonstrates the Marxist tactic of counterfeiting good to propagate bad.

The true idea of Robin Hood is manifested, for example, in DOGE or, perhaps more appropriately, in

’s #Digital1776 position. This is good, right, just.

The counterfeit idea of Robin Hood is a self proclaimed Marxist named Luigi murdering Brian Thompson in the street. This is bad but, apparently, popular.

This moral inversion is the logical conclusion of social Marxism, particularly as it relates to using weaponized empathy to decriminalize crime, while simultaneously reframing the government as a benevolent public good.

That is, the same people cheering on murder bandit Luigi probably inform on their MAGA neighbors.

Marxists? Communists. Helicopters?

Maybe.

Accelerate. —

BONUS ITEMS

Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” — and to celebrate the unveiling of the cover, the president-elect will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, according to three people familiar with the plans granted anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge the honor. Last year, pop superstar Taylor Swift won the honor. To mark the magazine cover reveal, Time CEO Jessica Sibley rang the opening bell. Trump was also named Time Person of the Year in 2016 after he won the presidential election. He joins 13 other U.S. presidents who have received the recognition, including President Joe Biden. A short list for Time Person of the Year was announced Monday on NBC’s “The Today Show” and included Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu. Time already announced NBA star Caitlin Clark as Athlete of the Year, Elton John as Icon of the Year and Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices as CEO of the Year. A spokesperson for Time said the magazine “does not comment on its annual choice for Person of the Year prior to publication. This year’s choice will be announced tomorrow morning, Dec. 12, on Time.com.” The incoming president has long been fixated with being on the covers of magazines, especially Time. — Politico

"There is not any truth to that," Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Wednesday afternoon, hours after Republican Congressman Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey claimed on Fox News that Iranian drones were flying over New Jersey skies. Singh said: "There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States ... and there is no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States." "They were not US military drones," she continued, adding, "These are not drones or activities from a foreign entity or foreign adversary." — ZeroHedge

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes the CIA had a role in assassinating his uncle, President John F. Kennedy — part of RFK Jr.'s motivation for pushing his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, for deputy CIA director, Axios has learned. Why it matters: President-elect Trump feels indebted to RFK Jr., his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services, for his help in the election, and is eager to please him. But there's real drama behind the scenes about whether Fox Kennedy is the right choice for the CIA's No. 2 job. RFK Jr. has been telling people that Fox Kennedy — his presidential campaign manager, who is married to his son Bobby Kennedy III — would help get to the bottom of the JFK assassination, two Republican sources told Axios. "RFK believes that and wants to get to the bottom of it," one of the sources said, referring to well-worn but unproven theories that the CIA was behind the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. Between the lines: If Fox Kennedy were named deputy to John Ratcliffe, Trump's pick for CIA director, she'd be in a position to dig into what the CIA knows about the assassination — and potentially could urge the release of documents. Podcaster Joe Rogan and others have been agitating for that. RFK Jr. has real influence. Trump has embraced the former Democrat — viewing him as a symbol of a broadening MAGA coalition and tapping him for his Cabinet. The backstory: Kennedy has publicly embraced theories about the CIA being involved in the death of both his uncle and his father, Robert F. Kennedy. — Axios

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.