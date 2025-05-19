The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the heads of state and government of Arab League countries to attend the first Russia-Arab summit, scheduled for October 15 in Moscow. The Kremlin published the invitation on its official website on Saturday, as Arab leaders gathered in Baghdad to discuss the war in Gaza. “We intend to further actively develop constructive dialogue with the League of Arab States, as well as friendly relations with all its members,” Putin said. “In this regard, I would like to invite all leaders of your organization’s member states, as well as the Secretary-General of the League, to take part in the first Russia-Arab summit, which we plan to hold on October 15.” He added that the meeting will take place “in a difficult international situation,” referring to the “sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation” and “numerous civilian casualties.” The Arab League, he went on to say, has proven itself to be “an effective mechanism for multilateral dialogue and joint response to the challenges and threats faced by the peoples of the Middle East and North Africa.” At the 34th Arab League Summit held on Saturday, regional leaders collectively condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire, and pledged financial support for the enclave’s reconstruction. – RT

Our Take: The timing of this is obviously not a coincidence. Putin saw the same clips that we all saw last week and had some serious FOMO. Only thing to do in such a situation is to call up the lads and invite them all over for a scrum.

What makes this even more interesting is that Putin specifically states his intent to engage the Arab League and formally include their organization's leadership in the summit. This feels like a callback to when MBS invited Assad and Syria to rejoin the Arab League in May 2023 after an eleven year absence-- which was orchestrated by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2012.

Will Putin utilize the Arab League to oust Jolani and get Assad back into power, after all western sanctions have been lifted? Was this the plan all along? Maneuver [Narrative] Warfare? –

Former President Joe Biden can be heard at times speaking with a frail voice and struggling for the right words and dates in newly obtained audio recordings of his October 2023 interviews with special counsel Robert Hur. The interviews span some five hours over the course of two days. The Biden administration released transcripts in March 2024 but declined to make the audio public. The Wall Street Journal obtained the recordings. Hur conducted the interviews as part of his investigation into whether Biden improperly retained classified information after leaving office as vice president at the end of Barack Obama’s administration. At times, the former president jokes and appears in command of details, but at other times he goes on long digressions and forgets basic details. The release of the recordings come as Democrats face a public reckoning with the extent of Biden’s diminished faculties while he served as president. Several new books delve into the topic, including one by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson set to be available this week. [,,,] When Hur asked Biden where he kept his papers in 2017 and 2018, Biden offered a tortured timeline in which he appeared to mix up his tenure as vice president with his time in the Senate, and struggled to remember the year his son Beau died. – The Wall Street Journal

AND

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to slam former President Joe Biden after leaked audio revealed the 46th commander-in-chief struggling to answer questions during an interview with special counsel Robert Hur. “Whoever had control of the 'AUTOPEN' is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment,” said Trump. Biden’s alleged use of an autopen has become an obsession on the right, with Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer appearing on Fox News on Friday night, saying “Clearly, from that interview, which was many, many months prior to the heavy use of the autopen, Joe Biden wasn’t capable of making decisions. He wasn’t coherent.” Conservatives took to social media to question who was “controlling” the autopen during Biden’s stint in the White House and if someone else was “acting” as the president in Biden’s place, without supporting their suggestions with evidence. — The Independent

AND

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has a five-year survival rate of between 30% and 40%. The former president's prostate cancer is characterized by a Gleason score of 9 and Grade Group 5 with bone metastasis, indicating that it is "pretty far advanced," Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel said on ‘Fox Report.’ "It’s the most aggressive type," Siegel said. "That means it has the highest risk of spread — which obviously he has had." Biden is also presenting with urinary symptoms, which is another sign that the cancer is advanced. Prostate cancer often presents as asymptomatic in its early stages, he said. – Fox News

Our Take:

"The biggest crime of all is that THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED!"

I wouldn’t wish [prostate cancer] on anybody. Praying he makes a full recovery so he can watch all his friends go to prison. –

***

Another Take: David Axelrod believes conversations about Biden “mental acuity” will be more muted now that they announced Biden’s (totally new) cancer diagnosis:

House Republicans said nothing about the diagnosis on X, but Senate Republicans are super thoughtful and prayerful about the whole thing.

Where is the outrage? Where are the demands for committee hearings?

Listen, I’m not going to gloat over Biden getting cancer, but I’m also not going to pretend this is a brand new diagnosis, play along with the party of false decorum and feign feelings about it, or refrain from demanding justice for the treason of Biden and his coconspirators.

Also, Biden said he had cancer in 2022, which the media waived away as a gaffe:

As a believer, I pray for Biden’s salvation.

Prayers aside, Biden’s diagnosis just means that the criminals using the cancer-riddled dementia patient and his autopen are even more criminal than previously thought.

Axelrod can sit this one out, since he is likely a subject of the coming investigation. Jill, and the many doctors and medical staff, need to answer questions under oath. The Chief of Staff… The Cabinet… Karine Jean Pierre… Jake Sullivan…

Remember when the media affirmed Biden’s assertion that he was the only one that could beat Trump? Drag them in for hearings as well – who told them to lie? Why did they comply?

And why is it that, for powerful Democrats, who were in a position to rig primaries and install candidates, the best option was a cancer-riddled dementia patient?

It’s almost like he was never (even intended to be) president at all.

–

***

One More Take: The plan has always been real, multi-layered … and entirely contingent upon people saying the truth as they know it at the time they know it.

You are the power patriots are trying to project.

If you know elections are fake, you should have been saying it the whole time … like Donald Trump has been.

When these revelations dawn on the Collective Mind, will you be seen as a Truther who told the truth as you knew it at the time, or as a cheerleader who only said what you believed patriots wanted you to say at the time they wanted you to say it?

Trump understands the will of the people because he embodies it. He isn’t the leader of the movement. He’s its symbol and cypher, which means that he bends to our collective will just as often as he guides it.

I believe one of the great gifts the truth movement can provide to patriots like Trump and his allies is to push the Overton Window forward as far as possible, to seek out and destroy threats to the America First, sovereign agenda on a rhetorical level to clear the heaviest terrain on the mass psychological battlespace, all the easier to make the path for those that follow.

Cheering for a fraudulent election system in the aftermath of the 2024 victory retroactively codifies the System’s win in 2020. Saying that we overstated the role election fraud played in 2020 (and likely, many times before) is the exact sort of short term thinking that got us into this predicament in the first place.

I firmly believe it was part of the plan to cede the 2020 election to Joe Biden and the Deep State, and have been arguing the whole time that Our Boy Blue did more to accelerate American Awakening than every other cypher combined other than Trump himself, in keeping with the awakening mission of the Q drops.

On an Actual level, I believe the Biden/Devo term also afforded the Sovereign Alliance the space and timing needed to forward kinetic and political operations that would have been impossible to navigate were Trump to be behind the public levers of power.

I believe all of that and yet, I still called the 2020 election fake the whole time, as did my closest peers in this Info War because I knew that both were not only true, but were not contradictory to forward for those forged in the chaos of the Info War.

Trump is hinting at larger plans at play with his references to the Autopen and to the 2020 election, just as he’s entirely comfortable with the questions about the fake elections he won.

Trump has the mandate of the people. This is obvious, and it becomes more so with each passing day, but when he said “this is not another four-year election,” I don’t believe he was talking about 2016 alone.

It’s been said that we’re going to bring the whole diseased, corrupt temple down on their heads. Well, that temple is a system, and that system needs to be ruthlessly ripped out, root and stem.

This has been the logical argument. This has been the moral argument, and it’s one some have been making the whole time. –

***

Final Take: I was asked how the courts' Constitutional usurpations could be undone.

They don't need to be undone. They're already nullities by virtue of their repugnancy to the Constitution. They need to be ignored and not complied with.

When the people have the courage to cease groveling before the system, the system will cease to exist. But people love the system because it's the only thing they've ever known.

He also wasn’t ever president. If only there was someone saying all this the entire time.

Regarding the fake president's "aggressive cancer" diagnosis, this event was projected by me 4+ years ago when discussing Joe Biden as the Fall Guy.

It was clear that he would be blamed for all of the Regime's 'failings' that were actually just the Regime implementing its program. The public would hate it, therefore the public would need a scapegoat. Biden is the scapegoat. Usher him offscreen, blame him for everything, end his character and plot line as sympathetically as possible, and move on.

I thought it would come during his term so they could put someone new in his place, turn down the dial on the people's suffering making the new Democrat look good, and then steal another election. At least, that's what I thought back when I first started talking about it at the end of 2020 and in 2021.

Killing off the character is all that matters and it will happen at an opportune moment where a distraction is needed. I would suggest it'll be in the week prior to the nation's 250th birthday party/military parade.

Now that this story has come out, all talk of his dementia and illegitimacy is forbidden. Your concession of guilt lasted almost all the way through the weekend. The media took its mea culpa last week and then blamed Biden.

Now they will attempt to make it all go away. –

Pro-EU Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan has defeated Eurosceptic candidate George Simion in Romania’s presidential election rerun, according to the official tally. With more than 99% of ballots counted, Dan secured 54% of the vote in Sunday’s runoff, while Simion received 46%. Dan thanked his supporters for an “unprecedented mobilization.” “Starting tomorrow, we begin the reconstruction of Romania – a united and honest Romania, founded on respect for the law and for all its people,” he wrote on X. – RT

Our Take: Oh? The pro-EU candidate won? In the country where the ruling regime nullified the results of the previous election, cancelled the follow-up election, then later arrested the populist candidate who won the election?

And after arresting the populist candidate, a second populist candidate emerged and appeared to draw all the support, yet failed to defeat the pro-EU guy in the actual election? I wonder what happened? –

Bitcoin has been thrust back into the spotlight by extreme price swings this year, with U.S. president Donald Trump’s assault on the global trade order resulting in wild predictions of total U.S. dollar collapse. Front-run Donald Trump, the White House and Wall Street by subscribing now to Forbes’ CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor where you can "uncover blockchain blockbusters poised for 1,000% plus gains!" The bitcoin price has reclaimed $100,000 per bitcoin, topping the closely-watched level even as BlackRock quietly issues a stark bitcoin warning. Now, as crypto traders brace for a perfect storm to hit the bitcoin price, JPMorgan analysts have flipped from gold to bitcoin, predicting the bitcoin price will outperform gold over the rest of 2025. [...] A U.S. bill that would regulate stablecoin issuers, formerly introducing crypto into the established financial system, will be debated by Congress this coming week, with some claiming it’s poised to pass the Senate. The bitcoin price surged to $106,000 per bitcoin on Sunday, climbing to a level not seen since early February and putting it in touching distance of its all-time high of almost $110,000. – Forbes

Our Take:

–

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan grilled U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer on the practicalities of ending universal injunctions on Thursday, a major sticking point in a highly watched case centered on birthright citizenship and the power of lower courts to rule against the executive branch. Kagan pressed Sauer on Thursday on ending universal injunctions and how the higher court should then be tasked with managing the flow of lower court challenges. She also noted that the Trump administration has been "losing uniformly" in lower court cases on the "substantive question" in dealing with birthright citizenship. "If I were in your shoes, there's no way I'd approach the court with this case!" Kagan quipped. After he attempted to answer, she responded, "This is not a hypothetical — this is happening out there. Every court is ruling against you." Justices on the high court agreed in April to hear the case, which centers on three lower courts that issued national injunctions earlier this year blocking President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship.

– Fox News

Our Take:

What does the Regime communist “Justice” appointed by a constitutionally unqualified president mean by, “all the law this court has ever made”?

Was it a slip of the tongue? Did she “say the quiet part out loud”?

Does “Justice” Kagan believe that the courts make laws? She believes (and it’s clear in the arguments) that the Courts have made four decisions defining birthright citizenship. She treats it as law.

There may be a wide body of legal theory to support this viewpoint, but at no point does that make it constitutionally acceptable. It isn’t.

The Court has made zero laws. –

***

Another Take: This case is about the district courts having the ability to issue nationwide injunctions against the duly elected President’s nationwide policy, and Kagan is clutching her pearls that Sauer would argue the case before SCOTUS.

But in 2022, when Joe Biden was President, Kagan had a different position.

"It CAN'T be right that one District Judge can stop a nationwide policy in its tracks!"

Justices that change their positions on constitutional authorities based on political calculus effectively declare themselves illegitimate. –

President Donald Trump has said he will be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, amid attempts to procure a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine. "I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 a.m.," Trump announced on his Truth Social account on Saturday, May 17. He said the subjects of the call will be “stopping the ‘bloodbath’ that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade.” Trump said after this call, he will then speak separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). “Hopefully it will be a productive day, a cease-fire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end. God bless us all,” Trump concluded. Overnight on Saturday, leading into Sunday morning, Ukraine officials reported that Russia had launched its most intense drone attack against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Zelensky is currently in Rome, where he attended Pope Leo’s inauguration Mass at the Vatican on Sunday. – Time Magazine

Our Take:

The first 'perfect phone call' of the Info War was Trump's call with Zelenskyy in July 2019.

Of course, this set the Quid Pro Joe trap the media fell into, whole hog, and I've been arguing ever since that it takes two to make a perfect phone call.

Lot of those happening lately. –

***

Another Take: Well, it isn't the spectacle that I was hoping we would get in Riyadh with the Crown Prince, but I also now understand and appreciate the need to let MBS shine on his own in that moment.

It's hard to imagine these conflicts continuing to drag out, yet here we are, and it seems that a true public mandate needs to form in order to stop it.

As much as I love Trump and Putin getting in some quality time, the fact that it's a mere phone call means we won't get any optics, and the optics are what create the memorable memes. So I will eagerly await to hear how this conversation is reported, but until we get a real face-to-face, this is just teasing us.

–

On Friday, Moody’s pulled the trigger and stripped the US’s [sic] of its last top rating — downgrading it one notch from Aaa to Aa1. But does it matter? We looked into the implications of a downgrade a couple of months ago, back when Moody’s still seemed determined to ignore the sixty-foot flashing neon signage writing on the wall. From a stock market perspective, who knows? We have no clue whether, or how much, it will matter when trading opens on Monday. Sure, S&P’s US sovereign downgrade in August 2011 prompted the worst single day fall in US stock prices since the (admittedly then recent) global financial crisis. But the market quickly recovered. This may have been people freaked out about what the downgrade might mean to the financial plumbing. So, does the downgrade matter to financial plumbers this time? From a mechanical perspective, the answer is almost certainly “not at all”.

– Financial Times

AND

“Moody's is a lagging indicator. I think that's what everyone thinks of credit agencies. Larry Summers and I don't agree on everything, but he said that's when they – they downgraded the U.S. in 2011. So it’s – it's a lagging indicator. And just like Sean Duffy said with our air traffic control system, we didn't get here in the – in the past 100 days. It's the Biden administration and the spending that we have – have seen over the past four years. We inherited 6.7% deficit to GDP, the highest when we weren't in a recession, not in a war. And we are determined to bring the spending down and grow the economy.” – Meet the Press

Our Take: TL;DR: No, it doesn't matter. For more than a decade we've been told that the US credit rating must remain intact at AAA.

Now, it was downgraded by one firm and it doesn't matter at all. Why doesn't it matter?

Because the financial system is being reset/we are swapping systems.

The global Regime doesn't like the US right now. Who gives a shit?

This credit downgrade is an info op that removes the fear of a credit downgrade. It not mattering at all is the point. It was a financial existential risk hoax, much like NOOKS, AI, pandemics, and climate change are physical existential risk hoaxes.

Also, this is particularly interesting and seems like it will matter.

"Meanwhile, and apparently unrelatedly, the Justice Department launched an investigation into S&P. Within a few weeks, CEO Deven Sharma had left the company. When things moved from being just an investigation to an actual $5bn federal lawsuit for allegedly misleading banks about the credibility of its ratings before the 2008 financial crisis, S&P called this direct retaliation for its downgrade." –

Among a litany of social media posts shared by Donald Trump on Saturday, the sitting president dredged up a 2016 video rehashing old, false claims implying that former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton are tied to several deaths. Trump has made thousands of false or misleading statements about his political opponents across his two terms in office, and he has repeatedly vowed to use the power of the federal government to punish his foes. Democrats have long warned that such baseless rhetoric could lead to violence. The video, overlaid with the caption, “THE VIDEO HILLARY CLINTON DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE,” perpetuates the long-standing “Clinton body count” conspiracy theory, which claims that the Clintons are responsible for the deaths of several individuals who could be seen as political opponents.

– The Washington Post

Our Take:

Donald Trump, the sitting POTUS just boosted the most direct Clinton Body Count proof he could, including JFK Jr.

This is not only an amazing alpha chad move, but is indicative of the timeline war we're engaged in, and the fact that said timelines are converging.

Wakey, wakey. –

BONUS ITEMS

A federal judge in New Mexico has dismissed charges against 98 illegal immigrants who crossed into a restricted National Defense Area near the U.S.-Mexico border. The area, established under the Trump administration, forms part of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Huachuca and is marked by “Restricted Area” signs in both English and Spanish. Judge Gregory B. Wormuth ruled that the illegals could not be prosecuted for entering the restricted zone because they were reportedly unaware it was military property. “The United States provides no facts from which one could reasonably conclude that the defendant knew he was entering,” Wormuth claimed, insisting that requiring intent to enter military land is necessary to avoid “absurd and unfair results. ”The dismissed cases are among approximately 400 misdemeanor charges filed against illegal immigrants who entered the restricted area. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously praised the establishment of the National Defense Area, emphasizing its role in reducing illegal crossings. “When you cross illegally, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hegseth said during a visit to the area earlier this year.

– The National Pulse

The father of Guy Edward Bartkus is speaking out after news that his son is the person investigators believe to be the suspect in the bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic on Saturday. Richard Bartkus says that he hasn't spoken to his 25-year-old son in more than a decade and that he is not the person he remembers. "He tried to help people," Bartkus said of his son. "After Twentynine Palms he just changed." He was unaware that his son was a suspect in the massive investigation that sprawled across Southern California on Saturday, which is still ongoing at his son's home in Twentynine Palms. He was also unaware that his son is believed to be dead following the incident. "It didn't say anything about him dying and I read later that he died," Bartkus said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. FBI investigators say that Guy Bartkus packed his 2010 silver Ford Fusion with explosives before making the hour-long drive to Palm Springs, where they believe he intentionally parked outside of American Reproductive Centers, an IVF clinic. Investigators say that they're still digging through a series of Bartkus' online posts and writings, which appear to indicate anti-natalist beliefs, a view that people should not continue to have children. – CBS News

The Food and Drug Administration, now under the leadership of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has severely restricted the use of the NovavaxCOVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will now only be available to high-risk individuals and will not be administered to those who may need it to protect others. Kennedy’s FDA approved the use of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, but with strict conditions. It will only be made available to older people and those over the age of 12 with at least one medical condition that leaves them at high risk from Covid, The New York Times reported. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers have been discussing whether to recommend the vaccine only for those most at risk. The new restrictions mean that healthy people over the age of 65 won’t be able to get the Novavax vaccine, even if they have an immunocompromised friend or family member. – The Independent

A Mexican tall ship slammed into the Brooklyn Bridge because it apparently lost its steering capacity thanks to mechanical failure, sources said — a tragedy eerily reminiscent of last year’s Baltimore span disaster. Shocking footage captured the moment the Mexican Navy’s 147-foot tall showboat the Cuauhatemoc struck the historic New York City bridge Saturday night, killing two crew members, injuring at least 17 other people — and leaving terrified crew members dangling and clinging for dear life from the rigging. “There must have been a lot of frantic, ‘Look out!’ There had to be some pandemonium,” retired US Navy Capt. Alfred McLaren told The Post of the likely scene aboard ship. Sources said the 43-year-old vessel was on its way to the Brooklyn waterfront to refuel before setting sail for Iceland but had plenty of diesel when it appeared to have lost its steering ability because of a mechanical malfunction and was quickly carried into the bridge by powerful East River currents.

– New York Post

