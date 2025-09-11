The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, September 10th …

On Thursday, for the 24th time, survivors and victims of the terrorism attacks will gather at New York’s 9/11 Memorial and Museum for the annual rite of remembrance, an hours long recitation of nearly 3,000 names at the site known as ground zero. There will be bagpipes, the national anthem and moments of silence. Relatives of the dead will take turns in the recitation. Those reading the names will also include children. […] Some are the children of children who lost their parents on Sept. 11. Last year, Kylie Corrigan, 10, recited the name of her grandfather, James J. Corrigan, 60, a retired New York fire captain who was director of fire safety at the twin towers. “We love you so much and we miss you so much,” she said, adding that she and her sisters “wish we got to meet you.” Two of Kylie’s sisters, Keira and Megan, now 21 and 19, served as readers in earlier years. Their father and his brother became firefighters after the attacks. To take part, family members enter their names into a lottery managed by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum... Students today see the events of Sept. 11 as part of history. Theirs is a post-Cold War generation for whom terrorism may be a more familiar threat than nuclear annihilation. Their defining event has been the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Take: This story really hit me. Perhaps it’s because of the use of children (babies) in the official 9/11 narrative, and how @brad analyzes it against similar deployments at other points in history. Perhaps it’s because a generation of young people were forever traumatized with the public assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday. Maybe because the last time I remember feeling this angry and helpless and shaken since… exactly 24 years ago today.

I was talking with

about this NYT article, and he appropriately said, “Passing the trauma like a baton and making sure it never ends.”

He’s right, and that reminded me of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who said, “In our country the lie has become not just a moral category but a pillar of the State.”

We honor the legacy of the Americans sacrificed on September 11th with the truth.

Watch CODEX 9/11 today. –

Another Take: Lt Gen Steve Kwast (USAF Ret’d) saw CODEX 9/11 in August at our event in Deadwood, South Dakota.

He called it a “nuclear weapon in the information war.”

Two weeks later he joined our podcast and had this to say about it:

Live screening at the Paradigm Theatres in Ft Lauderdale, FL [Plus live screenings in Marietta, GA and Yucca Valley, CA] tonight!

Get your tickets here.

[Clip Link] –

Trump issues Oval Office address over Charlie Kirk's assassination: "This is a dark moment for America."

— President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: “They’re never going to get the civil war conditions they want. That’s not what this audience is.”

We can adopt a war-like posture mentally—standing firm against ideology—without ever advocating violence… At the local level, Badlands meetups have become family. In moments like this, having like-minded people to lean on is everything. [Clip Link, Full Episode] –

Another Take: Trump wasn't targeted just because they feared him, but because they WANTED to Martyr him, while guiding the mass psychological fallout of a mass trauma event ...

Right into a Civil War.

The enemy is desperate. They have LOST the story.

They WANT the war.

RIP Charlie Kirk. –

The incursion of Russian drones in Poland has reignited safety concerns over the vulnerability of civil air transport in Europe, aviation and insurance experts said, the latest upheaval facing airlines from escalating global conflict. Early on Wednesday, Poland shot down drones in its airspace with the backing of military aircraft from its NATO allies, the first time a member of the Western military alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia's war in Ukraine. Warsaw Chopin and Modlin airports, as well as Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the country's east, temporarily closed before resuming operations. Countries bordering on Ukraine have reported occasional Russian missiles or drones entering their airspace since Russia's 2022 invasion, but not on such a large scale, and they are not known to have shot them down. – Reuters

Our Take: Russia is calling for peace.

China is calling for peace.

Trump is calling for peace.

EU Warmongers are calling for the other thing, attempting to kick off WW3 using a Poland incursion re-run.

We’re watching the total inversion of the Axis & Allies paradigm.

Try to enjoy it. –

Britain has no plans to use a controversial technique to block some of the sun’s rays in a bid to cool the planet, saying that the Antarctic is not the place to experiment with risky interventions to slow rising sea levels. The announcement comes after a team of more than three dozen polar scientists warned this week that proposals to artificially cool the world’s polar regions are expensive and potentially dangerous. Actions such as spraying reflective particles high into the atmosphere to deflect sunlight, known as solar radiation modification, or spreading glass beads over the ice to achieve a similar cooling effect – are also unfeasible, they said. “The government is not in favour of solar radiation management,” British authorities said in response to a report by parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee. “Many parties considered Antarctica was not the place for experimentation given the potentially significant environmental implications.” [...] Some scientists and entrepreneurs argue that now is the time to explore all options in the face of surpassing potential warming “tipping points” that could threaten life on Earth. But others fear the unintended side effects of such efforts, and argue that those interventions are a distraction from strategies such as adaptation and reducing emissions by transitioning to a greener economy. – The Straits Times

Our Take: Britain just rejected that crazy conspiracy theory that totally wasn’t happening.

“A number of moonshot solutions to cool the planet have gained traction in recent years amid faltering efforts to stem global warming by cutting emissions.”

The absolute hubris of these mad scientists is a threat to human existence and progress. –

The gulf state reserves its right to respond to the “blatant attack” on a Hamas compound in Doha The Israeli attack on Doha was a “pivotal moment” for the whole region, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has said, condemning the strike as ”state terrorism.” Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in coordination with the security service Shin Bet (ISA), attacked a compound in the Qatari capital used by Hamas. The Palestinian militant group claimed its leadership had managed to survive the attack. The surprise strike will not be “overlooked,” and Qatar “reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” the prime minister told a press conference. “Today, we have reached a turning point for there to be a response from the entire region against such barbaric conduct,” he stressed. Al-Thani took personal jabs at his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of disrupting regional stability for the sake of “narcissistic delusions” and personal gains. Qatar will continue its mediation effort to settle the enduring hostilities between Hamas, he said. — RT

AND

US President Donald Trump has criticized West Jerusalem’s airstrike on a Hamas compound in Doha, stressing that the decision to carry out the operation inside Qatar had been made unilaterally by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by Washington. Around 15 Israeli warplanes fired at least ten missiles during the operation on Tuesday, reportedly killing several Hamas members, including the son of senior official Khalil al-Hayya. Hamas said its top leadership survived the attack, which it described as an attempt to assassinate negotiators working on a potential settlement. In a statement posted Tuesday on Truth Social, Trump said the Israeli bombing inside “a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States” did not “advance Israel or America’s goals.” “I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the US, and feel very badly about the location of the attack,” he wrote, emphasizing that the strike was “a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me.” – RT

Our Take: Netanyahu really stepped in it this time.

Bombing Doha – a city that has come to symbolize peace, since the signing of the Doha agreement between President Trump and the Taliban in 2020 – may end up, in hindsight, being one of the worst decisions of Netanyahu’s political career.

Sheik Tamim is one of Trump’s oldest friends from the Middle East, as he will tell you, and their friendship is not merely an optic or political convenience. It was Trump who helped mediate the intense rivalry between Tamim and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the latter of which went to war with Qatar in 2017 when he became Crown Prince.

Ultimately, Tamim is right. Israel is a terrorist state. It is everything it accuses Iran of being, and actually worse, as it clearly controls the levers of power in DC, and forces the US government and military to do its bidding.

Now the American People must choose. Will we honor our newfound friendship with the Arabs, who seem eager to put the sins of the past behind us, and join them in forging the Golden Age? Or will we remain captive to the narratives of yesteryear, beholden to an “ally” that has contributed absolutely nothing of value to America, and who by association is alienating us from the rest of the world?

The choice, to me, seems simple. –

Qatar’s prime minister excoriated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an exclusive interview with CNN on Wednesday, calling Israel’s attempted assassination of Hamas leaders in Doha “barbaric.” “We were thinking that we are dealing with civilized people,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told CNN’s Becky Anderson. “That’s the way we are dealing with others. And the action that (Netanyahu) took – I cannot describe it, but it’s a barbaric action.” Al-Thani added that he believes Israel’s strike on Doha on Tuesday “killed any hope” for the hostages remaining in Gaza. “I was meeting one of the hostage’s families the morning of the attack,” Al-Thani said. “They are counting on this (ceasefire) mediation, they have no other hope for that.” “I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages,” the prime minister said. – CNN

Another Take: “I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages,” the prime minister said. The attack in Doha was nothing less than “state terror,” Al-Thani told CNN.

Sounds like this will be the end of the hostage aspect of the story. –

A student suspected of shooting two other students at Evergreen High School died of self-inflicted injuries Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. [...] Around 12:30 p.m., at least three students were critically injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting on high school property, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. One of the three taken to the hospital was the gunman, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley at a media briefing around 3 p.m. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday night that one person had died: “The male suspect responsible for the shootings at Evergreen High School today has died from his self-inflicted injuries.” St. Anthony’s Hospital confirmed it received three patients from the shooting, all of whom are minors. They are in critical condition, according to CEO Kevin Cullinan. Kelley could not confirm other details, including the gender of the shooter or a motive. She confirmed that the weapon was a handgun, but could not say further about the make or model. – Colorado Springs Gazette

Our Take: Another school shooting took place in Colorado yesterday. The shooter was reportedly male and a classmate of his two victims. Local news is reporting that he died of self-inflicted wounds. The two victims are in critical condition.

Because this shooting happened on the same day as the Kirk assassination, emotions were heightened, and it felt like the trauma was compounding. We don’t have many details on the shooter yet, but the communist government here is pretending that they condemn violence again.

It’s always so annoying when the assholes that spent years calling us Nazis and white supremacists tell us to turn down the temperature. It’s also clear that, when leftists say that people on the right are “inciting violence” with their rhetoric, what they really mean is they’ll kill you if you don’t shut up.

Never negotiate with terrorists. Get loud. –

BONUS ITEMS

The White House on Tuesday confirmed that President Donald Trump had directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to warn the Qatari government of an Israeli attack on its territory ahead of time and that he had done so. "President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The president views Qatar as a strong ally of the United States," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing. "She further stated that Trump felt 'very badly' about the location of the attack." Israel targeted Hamas leadership in the country, which has hosted diplomatic talks in the hopes of ending the war in Gaza. The Qatari government has denied advance knowledge of the strike and condemned it forcefully. "This morning the Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing. – Just the News

Three former senior FBI officials are suing ranking Trump administration law enforcement officials for what they describe as a political purge ordered by top law enforcement officials under pressure from Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel. In a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday, Brian Driscoll, Steve Jensen, and Spencer Evans allege they were dismissed last month as part of a “campaign of retribution” carried out by Patel and Bondi. The complaint accuses both officials of knowingly violating the law to appease political demands to remove agents tied to past investigations into Trump. “Patel explained that he had to fire the people his superiors told him to fire, because his ability to keep his own job depended on the removal of the agents who worked on cases involving the President,” the lawsuit reads. According to the complaint, Patel allegedly told Driscoll in private that “the FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it” and that removing certain agents, while “likely illegal,” was necessary to save his own job. All three plaintiffs played varying roles in previous Trump-era investigations but deny any political motivation in their work. The former officials’ attorneys, represented by former Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, are seeking back pay and a formal declaration that the firings were unlawful. The declaration also names the FBI, the DOJ, and the Executive Office of the President as defendants. – Washington Examiner

