Now, onto the news from Monday, December 9 …

President-elect Trump’s first sit-down interview since winning a second White House term aired Sunday, giving the public a view into his mindset as he prepares to return to office. Trump spoke with “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, and the two discussed Trump’s plans for his first day in office, some of his controversial Cabinet choices, and whether he would like the Justice Department to go after his critics and rivals. […] One of the biggest questions facing Trump is whether he will use the Justice Department to go after critics and political rivals, something he has previously spoken about as he faced criminal charges of his own. In his interview with NBC, Trump indicated he would not explicitly order his appointees to go after his rivals, even as he continued to attack special counsel Jack Smith and again suggested lawmakers who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, such as former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), should be in jail. Welker asked Trump about Kash Patel, his choice to lead the FBI, who has spoken about the need to target the “deep state.” “If they think that somebody was dishonest or crooked or a corrupt politician, I think he probably has an obligation to do it,” Trump said. “Are you going to direct him to do it?” Welker asked. “No. Not at all. Not at all,” Trump responded. He similarly said he would leave it up to his nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, to determine whether to prosecute figures such as special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigations into Trump in recent years. “I will say this: No, I’m not doing that unless I find something that I think is reasonable, but that’s not going to be my decision,” Trump said. “That’s going to be Pam Bondi’s decision, and, to a different extent, Kash Patel, assuming they’re both there, and I think they’re both going to get approved.” — The Hill

(More takeaways in the full piece.)

Our Take: A feature of Trump’s first term in office that he did the things he campaigned on doing. This, combined with making all the right enemies, is how the President earned my loyal and unwavering support.

The regime also knows that Trump will likely do the things he campaigned to do, and that has them wigging.

Mass deportations, fair trade policies, ending US imperialism, pardoning political prisoners, unleashing US energy, and so much more.

The legacy media will try to paint these promises as negatives, but they’re the substance of Trump’s mandate. Besides, the legacy media has a crisis of credibility. The people aren’t buying their fear porn anymore longer.

The bottom line is that, come July 4, 2026, we’re going to have a different country. The best really is yet to come. —

By broadening its military occupation of Syrian territory, Israel is trying to undermine the chances to restore stability in the civil war-plagued country, Saudi Arabia has said. Israeli troops moved deeper into Syrian territory over the weekend, seizing the demilitarized buffer zone established after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, shortly after Damascus fell to a coalition of armed opposition forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The DMZ is adjacent to Syria’s Golan Heights, which have been illegally occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly carried out airstrikes in Syria on Sunday, with the bombings continuing throughout Monday and early Tuesday morning. Israel’s actions demonstrate the “continued violation of the rules of international law and its determination to sabotage Syria’s chances of restoring its security, stability and territorial integrity,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday. Iraq and Qatar also condemned Israel, with the Iraqi Foreign Ministry urging the UN Security Council to condemn the “aggression” against Syria. Qusay al-Dahhak, Syria’s envoy to the UN, asked the international organization to “put an end to Israeli attacks on Syria and not to allow Israel to benefit from the transition the Syrians are doing in the country.” — RT

Our Take: On Sunday night,

made an analogy that I found compelling, comparing Assad's ostensible retreat from Syria to the tactic of Russian Maneuver Defense-- the history of which we have covered, extensively, in this newsletter.

The tactic was developed to counter the German's blitzkrieg, where a large attack element quickly maneuvers into your territory and overwhelms your defenses with speed and firepower.

The Russians learned that they could beat blitzkrieg if they ostensibly retreated away from the defense lines, leading the attack element deeper into the territory. Because blitzkrieg is/was conducted in waves, there is a finite number of soldiers and tanks in the attack force. The idea is to get the entire wave of enemy soldiers into your own territory as quickly as possible, allowing the invading group to form a "head." You then close the "shoulders," trapping the host of enemy troops behind your lines, and encircling them. (If they don't surrender, you destroy them.)

"Shoulder Defense" became so effective that, by the end of 1943 Hitler denied ever using the term "blitzkrieg," dismissing the whole thing as a silly ploy.

I see the same thing happening here, narratively. Assad and Putin must have known that the globalist hegemony was planning a major assault using their vast collection of proxy forces, and instead of engaging them in a conflict that would have cost many Syrian and Russian lives, Assad retreated and allowed the enemy to occupy a territory that is not nearly as advantageous as they may think.

You all saw what President Trump said: DO NOT GET INVOLVED.

Well, look at what Lady Lindsay is now saying:

This is the same clown who in 2018 called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon a "thug," and demanded that he be ousted from power.

This same clown also helped that traitor John McCain form ISIS from the collection of CIA proxy groups operating across North Africa and the Middle East—with the help of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, of course.

ConInc and Netanyahu are now celebrating Al Qaeda; the same group that purportedly carried out 9/11, and was largely responsible for destabilizing the Middle East in the aftermath.

Funny enough, 9/11 was a catalyzing event in the life of the young Crown Prince, who witnessed the second tower get struck on live television, and immediately concluded that the world would come after the entire Arab world for these crimes [purportedly] committed by a cowardly few. He vowed to get revenge against all those responsible, who happen to be the same group of people now responsible for topping Syria.

Methinks those people have just walked into a narrative ambush, which was carefully set over the course of many years by many different players, all acting in their own best interest, but also potentially as part of a grand design to liberate the world from this ruthless oligarchy and restore true sovereignty to nation-states.

...Different players all acting as part of a soap opera, TrumpaMania, brought to you by Executive Producer President Donald J Trump. —

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted dozens of precision airstrikes targeting known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria, Dec. 8. The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria. The operation struck over 75 targets using multiple U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s. Battle damage assessments are underway, and there are no indications of civilian casualties. CENTCOM, together with allies and partners in the region, will continue to carry out operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities even during this dynamic period in Syria. "There should be no doubt - we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, "All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way." — CENTCOM

Our Take: We're watching some sort of Sovereign Alliance pincer move on Deep State forces in Syria ...

With the usual disclaimers out of the way that none of us knows what's actually happening anywhere, least of all the Middle East, according to the public deployments from US and Russian MIL, I believe we're looking at a Pincer Move that has some analogues to the Kabul withdrawal circa 2021.

For starters, we've got 'Islamic Extremist' factions ostensibly moving in to enact regime change over a Middle Eastern state, with the loss of control being blamed by US patriots on the chaos of the current western globalist hegemon.

So, let's lay out the Syrian Coincidences:

1) Even the globalist media has found it strange that Al Qaeda met little to no resistance by Assad's Syrian forces as they marched on Aleppo and Damascus. Did Assad truly flea on a whim, or has he been in Moscow for some time, now?

2) What's more, we're being told that US CENTCOM took advantage of the seeming chaos (that TOTALLY could NOT have been predicted by any players on the game board) to launch 75 targeted strikes on known ISIS strongholds utilizing B-52s, F-15s and A-10s. Furthermore, "there are no indications of civilian casualties," according to CENTCOM.

3) Finally, if that wasn't enough, we're ALSO being told that Russian forces are not currently in the region due to having been "stretched too thin" in Ukraine ... while Sergey Lavrov chalks up said movements to "planned maneuvers in the region."

Controlled. —

Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested over his alleged role in the decision by President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law earlier this week, Yonhap news agency has reported. Yoon announced martial law on Tuesday after accusing the opposition of being sympathetic to North Korea and preparing to stage a “rebellion.” However, he was forced to retract his decision less than six hours later after MPs voted against it and thousands of protesters took to the streets. Some reports claimed that the defense minister, who resigned from his post on Wednesday, was the one who advised the president to declare martial law. The opposition later filed legal complainants accusing Yoon, Kim and martial law commander Park An-Su of treason. According to Yonhap, Kim was arrested after voluntarily submitting to questioning by prosecutors on Sunday. He was sent to a detention center in eastern Seoul and his phone was seized. Later in the day, the former defense minister’s office and official residence were raided by police. — RT

And …

South Korea’s Justice Ministry has banned President Yoon Suk Yeol from leaving the country, after he briefly imposed martial law last week, various media outlets reported on Monday. It is the first time in South Korean history that the measure has been applied against a sitting president, according to the Dong-A Ilbo daily newspaper. The travel ban, which had been requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, was announced by a Justice Ministry official at a parliamentary hearing, according to Reuters. A thorough investigation will be carried out into “the leader and key offenders related to treason,” the Washington Post cited the head of the Corruption Investigation Office as saying on Monday. The police earlier launched an investigation into Yoon on suspicion of “insurrection,” according to reports. A sitting South Korean president has immunity from prosecution while in office. However, the president can be arrested or indicted in relation to allegations of insurrection or treason. — RT

Our Take: What an incredibly based development in this story. Not only have the Koreans started arresting the military leaders who went along with the coup, but now the traitor-president's own party is saying that he will be excluded from all matters related to government.

"On Sunday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said the president would be excluded from foreign and other state affairs, and that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would manage the government."

For those who are skeptical about what is happening over there, I will defer to Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

It seems that the CIA is perhaps nervous about what is now happening with Russia, China, and North Korea, and got an itchy trigger finger. The Korean People and the opposition party deserve top marks for standing up to this nonsense and immediately shutting it down.

I pray that the American People demonstrate a similar resolve if and when such a moment occurs here at home. In any event, this certainly feels like some sort of a narrative template that we will soon see sweep across the world, as the globalist cartel's brittle power begins to shatter. —

Over the last year, a number of very wealthy Americans have argued that the problem with the federal government is that it is full of unelected decision-makers working without authorization from Congress and the Constitution. But as it turns out, these critics don’t really mind any of those things, as long as they’re the ones in charge. The latest example of this turnabout is billionaire Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen. According to an article in the Financial Times, which cites two unnamed sources with knowledge, Andreessen is helping identify and interview candidates for President-elect Donald Trump’s advisory commission on cutting government spending. If true, this is particularly odd, given the substance of Andreessen’s recent complaints about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency created after the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers from deceptive financial products. — MSNBC

Our Take: MSNBC goes through a full character arc in this piece, making clear that there is zero self awareness remaining at the outlet.

The goal of the piece is to position Musk and Ramaswamy as hypocrites, but it ends up confirming DOGE’s legitimacy and, deep in the piece, the writer argues against his own position.

“DOGE is an independent advisory panel that Musk gets to personally control, with no limits on its purview, which is not directly authorized under the Constitution or even by Congress,” the writer states.

“Ramaswamy and Musk won’t face Senate confirmation. Unlike the federal workers they criticize, the people on the DOGE commission aren’t a part of the executive branch.”

This guy whines for over 800 words about how DOGE is outside the “norms” and beholden only to the whims of billionaires before begrudgingly admitting the actual in the 18th paragraph:

“To be clear, there are plenty of problems with DOGE, but how it’s set up is not one of them. Presidents have long had the authority to set up advisory committees overseen by outsiders not confirmed by Congress.”

Oh. So, Trump is completely within his constitutional power, and Musk, Ramaswamy, and DOGE are lawful?

The MSNBC writer arrives at this position after 800 words and 18 paragraphs paint the opposite picture. He obviously knows that most readers never make it to the 18th paragraph of MSNBC drivel.

We can deduce from the totality of the piece that the writer’s “problems with DOGE” are power-related problems. The regime worked for decades to capture the institutions, with MSNBC as some of their most dedicated comrades.

The incoming administration is laser focused on dismantling such shadow governance. Those impacted can weep and gnash their teeth — but nothing can stop what is coming.

It’s not the goal of DOGE to make MSNBC employees cry at their desks. DOGE is focused on slashing the administrative state by as much as 80%, and eliminating unelected shadow controls.

MSNBC employees crying at their desks and publishing hilarious self-owns is just a side benefit. —

American rapper Jay-Z, 55, denied sexual assault accusations on Dec. 8 after his name was added to a civil lawsuit alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs for allegedly drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl more than two decades ago. The lawsuit, amended on Dec. 8 and viewed by The Epoch Times, lists Jay-Z by his legal name, Shawn Corey Carter, alongside Combs, who was criminally charged in September with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other offenses. The case was first filed in October in the Southern District of New York, naming Combs as the only defendant. According to the updated complaint, the plaintiff, identified only as “Jane Doe,” alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by both men at an after-party following an MTV Video Music Awards night in 2000. Carter responded to the claims Sunday night, saying in a statement that the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, had sent him a letter demanding a settlement. The rapper accused Buzbee of trying to force him to settle given “the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny.” The rapper said he would not pay anything and would “expose” what he said were fraudulent claims to the public in court. “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Carter said. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.” Buzbee responded on the social media platform X on Sunday to Carter’s comments, saying that since he sent the letter on behalf of his client, Carter has “filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym” and “tried to bully and harass” him and the plaintiff. — The Epoch Times

Our Take: November 20, 2016 … Sacramento, California.

Three songs into his concert, Kanye West stops the show to rant about Donald Trump's triumphant election victory over Hillary Clinton.

In hindsight, this one particular segment stands out:

(Warning: explicit language)

"Everybody in Middle America felt a [certain] way, and they showed you how they felt. Feelings matter. It's a new world, Hillary Clinton. It's a new world, Barack. It's a new world, Jay-Z."

Kanye also strongly implied that Jay-Z threatened his life, and maybe even hired people to hurt him.

It makes perfect sense why Kanye would have included both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in that rant, but Jay-Z seems like a random figure to target as the third wheel in that group...

...unless Kanye knows everything when it comes to the pedophile cartel commonly referred to as "Hollywood."

Kanye's backstory is that he spent many years as a relatively unknown music producer for some of the biggest names in the mainstream, particularly Jay-Z. Due to his natural musical genius, Kanye became a go-to for these stars seeking their next catchy hit song. He spent years trying to establish himself as a lyricist/rapper, but claims to have been stifled by Jay-Z, who had enormous clout over the industry, and seemed to prefer keeping Kanye as his organ grinder monkey.

When Kanye did finally catch a break and release a debut album, The College Dropout, in February 2004, one of the five singles he selected to promote it was a song called "Jesus Walks," in which Kanye explicitly decries the fact that the music industry is controlled by satanists who hate Jesus, and promote degeneracy over Christian values. (We all saw what happened to Kanye in the years that followed.)

On October 29, 2019, Kanye appeared on CBS's late night show in a recurring segment where celebrities ride around in a car and sing karaoke with the show's host. Instead, Kanye somehow negotiated with CBS that he would charter a commercial flight, fill it with the gospel choir he had assembled to help him record his gospel album, Jesus is King, and also toured with him as he performed gospel concerts that were also church services, as part of his proclaimed desire to make Christianity appealing again to young people.

(Only a guy with Kanye West's fame and clout could have negotiated something like this with a network like CBS. Here's hoping that Kanye is still around, somewhere. The world needs him.)

PS - The reason they are filing civil lawsuits against Jay-Z instead of criminal suits is because the discovery process (warrants) in a civil suit is significantly more broad and invasive than in a criminal suit, due to the Bill of Rights. The material collected in a civil suit can easily be used to start a criminal investigation and/or bring indictments. —

Prosecutors in Russia have been ordered to make wider use of artificial intelligence in fighting corruption. The directive came from Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov on Sunday, a day before International Anti-Corruption Day. AI-based technology will be employed to check existing regulations, Krasnov said in an interview to the news agency TASS. “The [work] requires excellent knowledge of many laws… My subordinates have all this. But at the same time, I have instructed [them] to make greater use of AI capabilities,” said Krasnov. The aim is to prevent corruption by finding and closing loopholes that allow officials to make decisions that benefit themselves, the prosecutor general explained. He cited an example of a ministry regulation that had let the heads of subordinate entities determine the size of their own bonuses. The regulation has been amended and bonus payments must now be approved by the ministry, said Krasnov. — RT

Our Take: Talk about narrative inversion.

For years, fearmongers have led us to believe that the technocrats would enslave us all with AI.

Now Russia is using AI to hunt down the would-be technocrats and corrupt politicians? (When can we bring this technology to America, Elon?)

Hunters become The Hunted. —

BONUS ITEMS

Police on Monday arrested a “strong person of interest” in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, New York City officials said on Monday. The individual, identified as Luigi Mangione, was arrested in Pennsylvania on gun charges and will face questioning, officials said. “We believe we have a strong person of interest,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference. Jack Phillips reports via The Epoch Times that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a Monday news conference that the person of interest in the case was identified as Mangione, 26. He was apprehended by authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at a McDonald’s. Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and his last known address in Honolulu, Hawaii, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at the briefing. Police officials said that he will face gun charges in Altoona, but Kenny said that “at some point, we’ll work out through extradition to bring him back to New York to face charges here, working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.” “This just happened this morning,” Kenny said. “We’ll be working, backtracking his steps from New York to Altoona, Pennsylvania.” NYPD officers and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutors will interview Mangione further, authorities also said. — ZeroHedge

Daniel Penny was acquitted Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with a history of mental illness whose final moments on a New York City subway train were captured on bystander video that set off weeks of protests and drew national attention. The decision, on the fifth day of deliberations, came after the jury deadlocked Friday on the more serious charge of manslaughter, leading the judge to dismiss it. Penny faced up to four years in prison. As the jury foreperson read the “not guilty” verdict, some observers in the courtroom applauded. Others began to audibly sob and yell, including Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, who was escorted out. “This is America. That is the sound of Black pain,” one person said outside of the courtroom in Lower Manhattan to the reaction. Chants of “no justice, no peace,” could be heard echoing from outside. The case divided people in New York — and beyond — in some cases along political and racial lines. Neely was Black. Penny is white. Some people viewed Penny as callous and his actions as criminal on the day he encountered Neely, who had been shouting and acting erratically when he boarded a subway train in Manhattan on May 1, 2023. Others contend Penny was selfless in his attempt to protect fellow passengers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he respected the jury's verdict. The jury deliberated for about an hour on the criminally negligent homicide charge after about four days spent considering the manslaughter charge. “Their lengthy deliberation — and the totality of the facts and the evidence — underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny's peers,” Bragg said in a statement. — NBC News

