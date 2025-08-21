The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, August 20th …

Russia gave in quickly to concessions during President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The remarks come as the U.S. and European allies are sorting out various security guarantees to accompany a peace deal, and after Witkoff said Sunday that Putin was on board with permitting the U.S. and other European allies to provide additional protection for Ukraine, akin to protections included in NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense clause. "I don't want to delve into the specifics of what was discussed, because we're in a negotiation, mediating, and I think we're going to be very successful because of the leadership of President Trump," Witkoff told Fox News Tuesday night. — Fox News

Our Take: For those who've been paying attention to the war beneath the war, Trump and Putin aren't orbiting each other in a complex web of negotiations, but in a grand story meant to destroy the globalist empire. [Read More]

—

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has issued a criminal referral to the Department of Justice against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook, accusing her of falsifying bank documents and property records to obtain favorable mortgage terms. In a letter dated August 15, FHFA Director Sandra Thompson detailed allegations that Cook committed mortgage fraud by misrepresenting her primary residence status on loan applications for properties in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta, Georgia. The referral cites potential violations including mortgage fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and falsifying documents. According to mortgage records, Cook acquired a $203,000 loan in June 2021 for a property in Ann Arbor, Michigan, affirming it would serve as her principal residence. Two weeks later, she purchased a condominium in Atlanta for $540,000, again claiming it would be her primary residence. Federal housing investigators allege that Cook falsely represented both properties as primary residences in order to secure lower interest rates and more favorable terms. — Badlands Media

Our Take: FHFA Director Pulte posted on X Wednesday, “Watch. The hit pieces will start to POUR IN because I am exposing the MORTGAGE FRAUD of the Elites. Katy O'Donnell, a left wing blogger from Politico who just joined Bloomberg, is working on a hit piece where she alleges I'm not in charge of GSE's under POTUS. ‘Fake News Katy!’”

He discusses the Cook investigation in this clip, and also goes hard at Adam Schiff:

He sounds serious. And it makes sense, because no one is above the law, right? Isn’t that number one talking point during the crucible of Donald J Trump?

A critical aspect of taking down organized crime is following the money… They allegedly got Al Capone on tax evasion, right? [Clip Link] —

As Egypt presses Israel for a response on the latest ceasefire proposal approved by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead announced on Wednesday that he was “shortening the timelines” for the IDF’s plans to conquer Gaza City, a day after Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with Qatari officials in Paris to discuss the negotiations. While momentum has mounted over the past few days toward reaching a hostage release deal, Netanyahu has continued to dismiss such efforts, focusing instead on the plan approved by the cabinet earlier this month to intensify fighting in the Gaza Strip, though he has not outright rejected the latest proposal. In a statement Wednesday evening, Netanyahu said he had instructed the army to “shorten the timelines for seizing the last terror strongholds and for the defeat of Hamas,” referring to the IDF’s upcoming offensive in Gaza City.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: Netanyahu continues to navigate the minefield of political obstacles that would bring down his coalition and end his career, resulting in his prosecution and potentially his ultimate imprisonment.

At the moment, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is the flavor of week that is threatening to resign, should Netanyahu accept the current hostage deal that has been accepted by Hamas, which would only release some of the remaining hostages.

“If the prime minister goes through with the deal, I will make difficult decisions and resign from the government. I told the prime minister that,” Smotrich reportedly said.

What's interesting is that both Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz — two longtime political opponents of Netanyahu — are offering to join his coalition and keep him in power, if he accepts the deal to get hostages released immediately.

Netanyahu would be rather foolish to trade Smotrich for Gantz and/or Lapid, as the latter would be far more likely to resign from the coalition at the first opportune moment, and collapse the government. From Netanyahu's perspective, Smotrich is at least cognizant enough to realize that Bibi represents his best (and likely only) chance to hold one of the key positions of power in the Israeli government. Lapid and Gantz would take delight in ending Netanyahu's reign, along with the radical religious elements that have become permanent fixtures of his inner circle ever since he retook power in December 2022.

Smotrich may have Bibi by the short hairs at the moment, but he is — ironically — the far more trustworthy ally for Bibi, as they both share a messiah complex that fuels their ambitions for military conquest. While Lapid and Gantz have expressed support for certain campaigns (Iran, Syria, Lebanon) they have adopted a politically prudent posture on the Palestine Question, likely in an attempt to restore some of the international support that has collapsed through the Gaza campaign.

Ironically, while Lapid and Gantz appear to be the more reasonable "partners" in the room, it is difficult to tell at the moment whether they can actually be trusted to abandon long-term plans for warmongering. At the very least, Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have embraced their heel/villain roles, and are honest about what they want to accomplish.

And that unbridled ambition, coupled with breathtaking hubris, may be exactly what is needed to ultimately diffuse and defeat the Diaspora that has long animated the geopolitical forever wars. —

A strange object hurdling through our solar system from interstellar space may, according to one of academia's most controversial astronomers, have been sent by aliens to see how smart we are. The newly-discovered object, dubbed 3I/ATLAS, is only the third interstellar object of its kind to have been observed visiting our solar system. While most astronomers, including those at NASA, believe it to be a comet, Harvard's resident alien-hunter Avi Loeb has repeatedly suggested that it was sent to us by an extraterrestrial civilization — and may even function as something of a "Turing Test" for humanity. […] As the Harvard astronomer has contended, the scientific establishment at large may have gotten it wrong by immediately declaring 3I/ATLAS to be a comet. He pointed out new Hubble Space Telescope images of the object to back up his claim, which show a "glow" ahead of it, but "no prominent cometary tail behind it, as is the case for common comets. […] We don’t know exactly where it came from, but it definitely came from outside the solar system,” says Dr Laura Driessen, a radio astronomer at the University of Sydney…” “It’s going to kind of cruise through the inner solar system – in between Mars and Earth’s orbit – and then it will fly past the sun. — Yahoo! News

Our Take: Clown show. How does anyone believe this nonsense? —

Boston’s mayor Michelle Wu has hit back sharply at the Trump administration’s legal threats over sanctuary city immigration policies, declaring that “Boston will not back down”. Wu told a news conference outside Boston’s city hall on Tuesday: “The US attorney general asked for a response by today, so here it is: stop attacking our cities to hide your administration’s failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law. And Boston will not back down from who we are and what we stand for.” Last week, the US Department of Justice sent letters to 13 states, from California to Rhode Island, and 22 local governments, from Boston to Seattle, that it has deemed “sanctuary jurisdictions”, threatening their leaders with prosecution for allegedly “undermining” and “obstructing” federal immigration enforcement. — The Guardian

Our Take: it’s getting real out there. Listen to Stephen Miller talk about Wu’s antics:

“This is as real as it gets.”

Giving aid and comfort to the enemies of America makes you an enemy of America. But that statement means nothing without action.

“The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.”

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

Russia did not favor Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 US presidential election and the administration of then-President Barack Obama was well aware of that, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has said. Since mid-July, Gabbard has released multiple documents which allegedly expose a coordinated effort by senior Obama-era officials to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia and delegitimize his first election win. During an appearance on the Hannity program on Fox News on Tuesday, Gabbard insisted that “the intelligence community assessed in the months leading up to that 2016 election that, yes, Russia was trying to interfere in our election by sowing discord and chaos, but stating over and over again that Russia did not appear to have any preference for one candidate over the other.” At the time, Moscow viewed both Trump and Clinton “as equally bad for Russia’s interest,” she said. — RT

AND

The Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was a historic step toward ending the Ukraine conflict, Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg has said, telling critics to just “shut up.” The two presidents met in Anchorage last week and expressed hope that progress had been made toward a peace deal. “We’re living in a really historic time,”Kellogg told Fox Business on Wednesday, adding: “To the critics, I’d probably like to just say, oh, shut up and go sit in the corner.” He stressed that Trump had done more to address the conflict than his predecessor Joe Biden, who “never even talked to Putin.” Unlike the previous administration, which outright rejected dialogue with Moscow and vowed to support Ukraine militarily “as long as it takes,” Trump is banking on his direct negotiating style and is pushing for a diplomatic solution, according to Kellogg. Russian officials, including Putin, have repeatedly welcomed the US president’s “sincere” desire to achieve peace. — RT

Our Take: A tale of two character archetypes.

Tulsi Gabbard has demonstrated an intense determination to dismantle the cartel that has controlled the intelligence community — and, by extension, the entire American government, media, and society, at large — since at least the assassination of JFK. It seems that she will be one of the heroic figures to emerge from the fog of war that now enshrouds Washington DC.

(The timing of this announcement, of course, coincides wonderfully with the upcoming premiere of Brad Zerbo's documentary, CODEX 9/11. Having seen it, I can assure you that it is a narrative weapon of mass destruction, and I am eager to see it deployed to the battlespace.)

General Keith Kellogg presents another interesting archetype that we have long theorized: The "kayfabe" double-agent.

General Kellogg got himself into a bit of diplomatic trouble back when President Trump first returned to office, as the Russians claimed that he was too closely aligned with Ukraine and NATO's machinations to be trusted by the Russians. Thus, Kellogg was forced to rebrand from the Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine to merely the Special Envoy for Ukraine, which allowed longtime ally Steve Witkoff to step in and become Russia's Envoy in the negotiations.

Since then, Kellogg has continued to express the traditional NeoCon War Hawk talking points, at times in a manner that felt a little cartoonish for a man of his military rank. While many have been quick to dismiss Kellogg as yet another Deep State shill, those familiar with Jon Herold's Devolution series (and the role Kellogg played in it) may have been more cautious to assume that kneejerk position.

It would seem that, in order to achieve the Forever Peace necessary to usher in the Golden Age, the conventional Forever Wars of the day (Ukraine/Israel) must be allowed to burn, perhaps with the intent that the fires will consume all of the rot and corruption that animate Forever Wars in the first place.

Time will tell whether Kellogg proves to be another example of Trump-a-Mania kayfabe, but I think it can be safely asserted that Tulsi Gabbard is the white hat that she has long been believed to be. —

***

Another Take:

20 years since what? [Clip Link] —

A Daily Caller investigation found that senior U.S. intelligence officials withheld classified evidence suggesting COVID-19 originated in a lab from both President Trump and the public, elevating Anthony Fauci’s inner circle while sidelining independent spy scientists. Intelligence collected from CCP leaders in 2019 indicated a major incident in Wuhan, but the information was kept from Trump during the pandemic’s early months. Spy scientists across multiple agencies decoded signs of engineering in the virus genome pointing to Wuhan and University of North Carolina coronavirus research. Their analyses were repeatedly blocked or dismissed, while Fauci-associated advisors promoted the narrative that the virus arose naturally. Former CDC Director Robert Redfield said Fauci “had to know” the most likely source was the Wuhan lab, but the information was suppressed.

— Badlands Media

Our Take: It seems like all the core causes — people’s reasons for loathing our government — are converging in the narrative.

9/11, Clinton Foundation, Benghazi, Russiagate, COVID, Election Fraud… All have been rerunning in the headlines over the past couple months.

Last night on DPH,

said that, while it’s easy to conflate these scandals (specifically the Clinton Foundation and Russiagate), they’re technically separate conspiracies.

Maybe, but I’d like to point out that it’s all the same people. And the first first half of the list is solid motive for the second.

Nothing explains the whole-of-institution response to Trump’s 2016 victory aside from Trump being an existential threat.

Exposure of those specific secrets — 9/11, Clinton Foundation, Benghazi, and everything else pre-2015 — is an existential threat to the conspirators keeping them buried.

She was never supposed to lose.

What was the first overt act in the grand conspiracy? —

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has announced plans to cut the agency's staff by almost 50% as she reorganises the office. Announcing the cuts, Gabbard said the agency had become "bloated and inefficient" over the last two decades. Its annual budget will also be reduced by $700m, she said. She said the "serious changes" would consolidate teams across the agency and ensure it was fulfilling its mission to "provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence". The announcement came hours after Gabbard said the Trump administration would revoke the security clearances for 37 current and former US officials.

— BBC

Our Take: Severing deep state intel agents from any and all things related to our current Government is the only way forward. —

The US has for the first time refused to endorse a condemnation of Russia for the 2008 war with Georgia. Following a closed-door session of the UN Security Council on Monday, Denmark, France, Greece, the UK, and Slovenia issued a statement denouncing Russia for the “brutal invasion” of the South Caucasus country 17 years ago. The US did not sign the statement, despite having done so in the past. On August 7, 2008, under orders from staunchly pro-Western President Mikhail Saakashvili, the Georgian army invaded the breakaway region of South Ossetia, shelled its capital Tskhinval, and attacked a base of Russian peacekeepers. Russian forces pushed the Georgian troops back, and a French-mediated ceasefire was reached on August 16. That same month, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another of Georgia’s former regions. — GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Our Take: Now, this is a fascinating one.

The Georgian-Russo War of 2008 is a subject that Matt Ehret and I have mentioned and discussed many times on Breaking History. To me, it represents the moment that the NeoCon Deep State formally declared war on Vladimir Putin and Russia, as the George Bush White House started a political fire in the Caucasus region that continues to burn to this day. (It was the Bush White House that started that war, via Operation Gladio style regime change attempts.)

The NeoCons have yet to fully capture the nation of Georgia, and bring it into the sphere of influence of the EU and NATO. Doing so would represent the full geographic isolation of Iran from Russia, as Azerbaijan and Armenia have long been under the influence of these same bad actors.

Keeping Russia out of the Middle East is a policy position that goes back to the end of World War 1, when Britain and France literally drew the map of the modern Middle East under the Picot-Sykes Agreement, but also to the days of Catherine The Great and the Russo-Turkish Wars that spanned centuries, but culminated in the 19th century, when the Russians weakened the Ottoman Empire to the point that the British could finish them off during World War 1, and step in to claim Egypt and the Middle East for itself.

It is worth noting that the Ottoman Empire included Crimea and the geographic regions of modern-day Ukraine that are now being annexed by Russia.

History has a funny way of forcing itself upon the narrative, even when most of the public is clueless to the significance of the story. President Trump's decision to pivot away from the Bush-era NeoCon/Warmonger policy on Georgia is a signal that we are watching the collapse of the Old Guard, and the rise of something new — likely the Golden Age that has long been promised.

—

BONUS ITEMS

The Trump administration on Wednesday faced its third rejection of requests to unseal grand jury material in the cases involving the late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. In response to growing pressure from President Trump’s base to increase transparency, the Justice Department petitioned to unseal secret grand jury material from three distinct cases involving Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, across Florida and New York. But every request was denied, as federal judges cited the lack of sufficient justification, potential risk to victims’ privacy and the lack of new information that would justify further disclosure. — The Hill

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said they’re spending $21 million to continue the crypto policy momentum led by Republican lawmakers, countering a wider industry effort that’s carefully supporting politicians from both major parties. The U.S. congressional midterm elections are approaching next year, and they promise an intense political clash that could leave President Donald Trump without the Republican control of Congress that’s helped him push crypto policy past the finish line. The brothers are giving to the Digital Freedom Fund political action committee to support GOP candidates, they said on Wednesday. The contribution made in bitcoin (BTC) “will identify and support champions of President Trump’s crypto agenda in primary races and the midterm elections,” Tyler Winklevoss said in a post on social media site X.

— Coin Spectator

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

