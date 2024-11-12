The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

The Briefs for the rest of the week are brought to you by … well … US!

And the Great American Restoration Tour, of course.

GART hits Myrtle Beach, SC this Thursday through Sunday, and if you won’t be able to make it in person, consider joining hundreds (maybe thousands) of your fellow Badlands savages with a Virtual Ticket to the festivities.

Virtual tickets allow you to stream the entirety of the event, which includes panels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Virtual purchases include long-term DVR access to panel replays following the weekend, so if you can’t watch live, don’t worry about missing out.

This ticket also gives you access to an exclusive GART Telegram Chat, where you can hang out with hundreds of your fellow Badlanders and Badlands hosts, see behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and engage in virtual shenanigans galore.

(Click the banner to be taken to the ticket page.)

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 11 …

President-elect Donald Trump is already flexing raw power, showing he may try to subvert Washington’s checks and balances and leaving foreign leaders scrambling to come to terms with his victory. Early signs from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club and estate where Trump is building his new administration, suggest that when he moves back into the White House in January, bolstered by a thumping win and a democratic mandate, he will act with maximum force. Trump has already taken to social media to issue orders to Senate Republicans running in this week’s majority leader election to endorse recess appointments for his Cabinet nominees — and all three candidates quickly signaled they’re open to the idea. He’s showing he plans to rule a GOP monopoly on power — if Republicans win control of the House, which CNN has not yet projected — with unchallenged authority. He sees Congress as a rubber stamp rather than a separate, co-equal branch of government. In a move that recalled the late-night drama of his first term, Trump posted on Truth Social shortly before midnight that he had named Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an advocate of Trump’s plans for mass deportations, as border czar. Homan argued in a recent CBS “60 Minutes” interview that “families could be deported together” but ruled out mass sweeps of neighborhoods or “concentration camps.” His selection is likely to bolster concerns of Trump’s opponents about the former president’s hardline intentions. But the president-elect made no secret of his plans on the campaign trail and his policies will reflect the desire of millions of voters in his governing majority for a wide-ranging shake-up of America’s direction at home and abroad. — CNN

Our Take: The post election shock is wearing off for mainstream political analysts and, for CNN at least, it’s been replaced with pronounced panic and dread.

The corporate media spent years terrifying smooth-brained Americans that a return of Trump meant the most miserable form of tyranny. We’ve now reached the point where every Trump headline will be “proof” of their unhinged assertions.

“…when he moves back into the White House in January, bolstered by a thumping win and a democratic mandate, he will act with maximum force.”

Don’t tease me, CNN.

As Abs and I discussed on Sunday’s Culture of Change, President Trump and his administration will need to move fast and break things to make America great again in just four years. They’re focused on all the right things, so I’m cautiously optimistic. Nice to see CNN recognize the mandate, though.

“He’s showing he plans to rule a GOP monopoly on power…He sees Congress as a rubber stamp rather than a separate, co-equal branch of government.”

Yeah, that’s the mandate. The overwhelming mandate of the people, who gave President Trump both the Electoral College and the Popular Vote, requires that bureaucratic obstruction be neutralized. The privately-incentivized legislature cannot be allowed to interfere with making America great again.

“Trump’s unorthodoxy will challenge every governing convention…”

OMG, do you promise?

The best is yet to come, starting now. Trump is triumphantly returning to the swamp with a massive sump pump — the undeniable mandate the majority of voters to put America and Americans first.

In other words, sit down, commies, or you’ll end up in Guam. —

And …

A senior NATO military official suggested on Saturday that any peace deal negotiated by President-elect Donald J. Trump that allowed President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to claim victory in Ukraine would undermine the interests of the United States. In a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of a European defense summit in Prague, Adm. Rob Bauer, the Dutch chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, said: “If you allow a nation like Russia to win, to come out of this as the victor, then what does it mean for other autocratic states in the world where the U.S. has also interests?” He added: “It’s important enough to talk about Ukraine on its own, but there is more at stake than just Ukraine.” Mr. Trump has said repeatedly that he could end the war in Ukraine in a day, without saying how. A settlement outlined by Vice President-elect JD Vance in September echoes what people close to the Kremlin say Mr. Putin wants: allowing Russia to keep the territory it has captured and guaranteeing that Ukraine will not join NATO. A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump’s transition team, Karoline Leavitt, said he was re-elected because the American people “trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world.” “When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary actions to do just that,” Ms. Leavitt said on Saturday. — NYT

Our Take: My recommendation is that Admiral Bobby Bauer sit down and shut the gaping noise-hole in the middle of his face.

Remember who works for whom, here, Bobby. NATO is about one wet fart away from being tossed into the ash heap of history, and I can assure you that the American People are giddy over the prospect of dismantling the entire bureaucratic ecosystem that surrounds it.

I'll defer to Professor Jeffery Sachs. (Clip from his appearance on Judge Napolitano's show last week.)

As for Mark Rutte: he is a globalist stooge who will likely get NATO involved in a direct kinetic conflict with Russia—my money is on the theater being Syria rather than Ukraine.

The [likely false] story about him kicking the US out of NATO is a milestone, because it demonstrates how the balance of power in the narrative war has shifted. Anons now have the ability to make fake stories about real life scoundrels go viral, and while that may sound dangerous—and it most certainly is—it does level the playing field, to a certain extent.

The western hegemony possesses the most powerful media apparatus in human history, and has the ability to destroy the life of any individual or group who opposes it. It only seems natural that the online grassroots would eventually develop a countermeasure to this weapon—even if that countermeasure represents an escalation in the nefarious nature of 5th generation warfare.

Badlands Media actually demonstrated this countermeasure on election night, when Jon—while on livestream—posted in real time that Badlands was projecting Donald Trump as the winner of the presidential race, and the post received over a thousand reposts in a matter of seconds. (Thanks to our very based audience.)

Doesn't feel so good to be on the receiving end of malignant fake news, huh guys? —

The Kremlin on Monday denied reports that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump. The Washington Post, opens new tab first reported that the call had taken place, citing unidentified sources, and said that Trump had told Putin that he should not escalate the Ukraine war. Reuters also reported on the call, citing an unidentified source. "This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, it's just false information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There was no conversation." "This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications," Peskov said. Asked if Putin had plans for any contacts with Trump, Peskov said: "There are no concrete plans yet." — Reuters

Our Take: The Trump-Putin Kayfabe has ever been the strongest in the Info War ... and it's going to accelerate over the coming months, even though the two are destined to make peace on the world stage.

Yesterday, the Washington Post got caught with their grubby little hands in the fake news cookie jar, reporting according to unnamed sources that Trump had already had a call with Putin, pushing him toward peace with Ukraine and even tossing a supposed warning in there about "Washington’s sizable military presence in Europe."

This 'threat' sounds like bunk ... and the Kremlin said as much today, refuting not just that Trump dropped it, but that the call happened at all.

So, what do I think is going on here?

I think WAPO DOES have sources ... and I think Trump and Putin are leaving them out on an island.

I think the two leaders ARE in communication ... but they're going to keep the Globalist media apparatus on pins and needles waiting for the bomb to drop.

The peace bomb, that is.

No LEAKS. —

Incoming "border czar," Tom Homan, told "Fox & Friends" hosts earlier today that President-elect Trump's administration will increase worksite raids to address out-of-control labor and sex trafficking nationwide. "Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites," Homan told Fox's Steve Doocy. Homan is correct about the sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking crisis spreading like wildfire nationwide because of Biden-Harris' disastrous open southern borders. Homan noted that Trump's top priority will be national security. America can no longer afford to have ten-plus million unvetted illegal aliens running around the nation. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: As the public square argues about recess appointments and efforts to obstruct 47’s agenda, the President-elect is moving quickly to get his people in place and ready to execute on day one.

If you’re unfamiliar with Homan, here’s his greatest hits:

The best thing about this appointment is that Homan reportedly doesn’t require Senate confirmation to get to work.

From Breitbart:

“If Homan is working within the White House, he will have some political authority — not legal authority — to push Trump’s Secretary of DHS and its ICE agency to enforce the nation’s popular immigration laws. He would not need confirmation by the Senate.”

Homan treats congressional democrats with exactly the level of respect they deserve, and he is chomping at the bit to finally secure the border and prosecute child sex trafficking — including, it seems, the demand side.

“I’m so pissed off, sir, I’ll come back for free.”

Accelerate. —

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday named former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency as he continues to build out his future administration with loyal supporters. Zeldin, a Republican who mounted a failed bid for governor of New York in 2022, will “ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses,’' Trump said in a statement. Zeldin also will maintain “the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,’' Trump said. Trump’s statement misidentified the name of the agency Zeldin was picked to lead, labeling it the Environmental Protective Agency. Zeldin, who left Congress in January 2023, was a surprising pick for the role. His public appearances both in his own campaigns and on behalf of Trump often had him speaking about issues such as the military, national security, antisemitism, U.S.-Israel relations, immigration and crime. He was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results. While in Congress, he did not serve on committees with oversight of environmental policy and had a lifetime score of 14% from the League of Conservation Voters during his eight years in Congress. — AP News

Our Take: There's an interesting bifurcation when it comes to the names Trump is reportedly selecting to fill out his second admin.

On a Narrative level, you've got the biggies like Elon Musk and RFK Jr., whom I see more as occupying lead roles in the paradigm-shifting central narrative than anything else. And that's no small thing.

In fact, I've long discussed these men as cognitive cyphers to awakening, having adopted a divide and conquer approach to the Mindscape in order to ensnare the American Mind from the other side of the mass psychological battlefield than Trump, all the better to free it.

But the REAL juice is buried in the supposed 'lesser' names being teased ...

Everyone from spook hunter Kash Patel to 'silent-running' Stephen Miller, 'Real Border Czar' Tom Homan to Green Beret Mike Waltz, and even 'The Ice Queen,' and likely Con Inc. destroyer Suzie Wiles.

These names mean nothing to normies, but they mean a LOT to us.

And they mean even more to the Deep State.

Panic in DC? —

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler on Monday called on Israel to respect Iran’s sovereignty and refrain from attacking Iranian soil, while appearing to step up criticism of Jerusalem, accusing it of genocide. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the comments at a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders organized to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state, a year after the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held a first conference on the subject. Mohammed told the summit that the international community should oblige Israel “to respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands.” Speaking days after Americans voted to send former president Donald Trump back to the White House, Mohammed also appeared to harden the kingdom’s rhetoric against Israel, signaling that Riyadh may be moving further away from US efforts to broker a normalization deal with Jerusalem. Mohammed told leaders gathered in Riyadh that the kingdom renewed “its condemnation and categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people, which has claimed the lives of 150,000 martyrs, wounded and missing, most of whom are women and children.” — Times of Israel

Our Take: Wait a minute... all of the shills on Arab Twitter told me that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a Zionist puppet, and is beholden to Netanyahu.

(I also can't help but notice that MBS has gone from being an "Arab Partner" to "Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler" in the Israeli/Zionist media. I guess that means the MSM is going to go back to being mean to him and reporting vicious lies?)

Let's be clear: MBS is doing exactly what I expected him to do.

In the wake of the October 7th attack, he summoned the entire Muslim world (57 nations) to Riyadh and told everybody to stand down, and let him take the lead in navigating this political minefield. He then set about ensuring that Israel remained well-provisioned as the Houthi rebels (whom MBS fought against for eight years, only negotiating a fragile peace just months before October 7th) effectively shut down shipping to Israel's deep-water port at Haifa by targeting its cargo ships.

While Netanyahu unleashed his full fury against a civilian population that basically lives in an open-air prison camp, MBS and the Arabs demonstrated their humanity to the world, showing restraint and measure in the face of overwhelming provocation and humiliation. Now that Netanyahu has grown even more desperate, and is turning his attention to his long-sought prize (Iran), MBS is stepping in to once again show the world that the Arabs are not what western authorities have long-claimed them to be.

Once again, the young Crown Prince has convened the 57-nation Islamic Organization of Cooperation, bringing together the rival tribes of Islam that have been at odds with one another for the past 1,300 years, and uniting them in a coalition (not a caliphate) that champions the message of peace and prosperity.

After being in conflict with Iran for the past 10 years, MBS is stepping into the proverbial crossfire to defend his former rival, and ensure that the fragile peace that he and his father have cultivated between Sunni and Shia Islam is not threatened by outside forces.

Nobody saw this coming. (Well, almost nobody.)

Where it goes from here is entirely up to Israel.

No doubt, Netanyahu's merry band of psychotic Kahanists that he has been forced to appoint to his Security Cabinet will demand fire and blood, but what will the Israeli People do? Will they abide by The Settler's Movement, and support the pursuit of the creation of Greater Israel? Or, will they shed their Zionist past, and demand new leadership—and a new political direction—for Israel?

One thing is for certain: President Donald Trump is not going to let the Kahanists threaten or harm his Arab friends. —

BONUS ITEMS

Republicans are projected to keep control of the House of Representatives, handing the party total control of Washington with President-elect Trump back in the White House in January. Decision Desk HQ projected the GOP would hold the House by winning its 218th seat on Monday, the number needed for a majority in the lower chamber. The result is a major win for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who skyrocketed up from obscurity to lead the House GOP not only legislatively, but also in a large role in its campaign infrastructure. Republicans saved some of their most vulnerable incumbents, like Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and David Valadao (R-Calif.), while defeating several vulnerable Democratic incumbents. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pa.) unseated Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), while businessman Rob Bresnahan defeated Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.). Those results made up for some GOP losses. Three first-term New York Republicans — Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams — lost their reelection bids, as did Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.). — The Hill

A NASA astronaut gave a cryptic explanation about why their four-person crew was mysteriously hospitalized after returning to Earth from space last month. Astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps were taken to a medical facility in Florida after splashing down on October 25, with one of the crew staying overnight for 'observation.' Russian cosmonaut, Alexander Grebenkin, returned with the NASA crew and was also taken to the hospital in nearby Pensacola, but did not speak at a live briefing Friday. NASA has been tight-lipped about the reason for the hospital visit and the crew continued to dodge questions at the briefing Friday. 'Spaceflight is still something we don't fully understand,' Barratt said. 'We're finding things that we don't expect sometimes. This was one of those times and we're still piecing things together on this.' The trained medical doctor only referred to the emergency room visit as a 'medical event,' saying that NASA will reveal all details 'in the fullness of time.' While NASA has refused to provide any other information, an insider told DailyMail.com that 'blood pressure issues' could have landed them in the Florida hospital. — The Daily Mail

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.