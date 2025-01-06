The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

The narrowly divided House has adopted a rules package, with a vote of 215-209, that most notably will see a significantly raised threshold for members to trigger an effort to oust the speaker. Under the section-by-section analysis of the rules, it would now take nine members of the Republican conference to trigger a motion to vacate the speakership, a threshold that was just a single member when the GOP opted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy last Congress. The package’s adoption was not without its GOP critics: Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) previously objected to the inclusion of language that would consider a bill to impose sanctions over any International Criminal Court action against people like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “How did a bill to protect Netanyahu make it into the House rules package to be voted on immediately after the speaker vote?” Massie asked on social media. “Where are our priorities?!" — Politico

AND

U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett threw a dramatic tantrum on Friday on the House floor while protesting her and other U.S. territories’ non-voting status while selecting the 119th Congress’s speaker of the House. Plaskett’s attempt to make a political and performative point quickly fell flat as her microphone was cut off for failing to follow House rules. The move appeared to be part of a plan to gain viral attention… “I ask why they were not called from the parliamentarian, please,” she added. The House clerk provided a straightforward response, swiftly shutting down Plaskett’s lecture. “Delegates-elect and the resident commissioner-elect are not qualified to vote. Representatives-elect are the only individuals qualified to vote in the election of a speaker,” the House clerk answered. — Headline USA

Our Take: If you watched Culture of Change Sunday night, you know exactly how “a bill to protect Netanyahu [made] it into the House rules package.” The law, the legislators, and the regulators are out of control.

and I read from Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s book,

, and discussed how the Gorsuch makes the Judiciary’s case for DOGE.

Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law

Speaker Johnson was reelected Friday, in an extended first round of voting. In a twist at the end, Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Keith Self (R-TX) changed their votes to Johnson, leaving Thomas Massie (R-KY) as the lone dissenter.

Then came the rules, immediately, making it harder to oust the Speaker and stating that “once it is adopted, members shall consider a dozen bills listed at the end of the document.” According to Common Dreams, the part that Massie takes issue with is “the inclusion of the eighth bill, which would impose sanctions over any International Criminal Court (ICC) ‘effort to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any protected person of the United States and its allies.’”

Sneaky. His first act as Speaker looks a lot like his first term as Speaker.

The other excitement during the opening of the 119th Congress was Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI) in her role as a territorial delegate without a basic American civics education, confused about why she can’t vote on the floor.

It was drama-filled but may cost Plaskett her limited-power seat based on this:

That is, Plaskett’s constituents disagree with her publicity stunt. In her temper tantrum, she was actually arguing against the will of the voters about their fundamental form of government. Nearly 82% of USVI voters want to remain a territory. In a free and fair election, that might be the ballgame. But enough about myths and legends.

Regardless of Plaskett’s legitimacy, this unserious stunt from an unserious person, was performative and a bad look. I expect more like this from the out-of-power uniparty loyalists in the next four years. —

Law enforcement officials gave some insight Friday on why a five-time Bronze Star recipient and new father would orchestrate a suicidal New Year’s Day explosion, saying he wrote of “political grievances,” armed conflicts elsewhere as well as domestic issues in the days leading up to the blast in Las Vegas. One of two letters shared by police show Matthew Alan Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado, said the incident was intended not as a “terrorist attack” but rather “a wake-up call,” saying “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence” and “fireworks and explosives” were best to get his point across. A second letter that police believe Livelsberger wrote called for action to remove Democrats from both the federal government and the military. That letter also included the possibility of occupying roads and federal buildings, not ruling out the use of force. The writings – the first letter containing more than 400 words, and the second containing fewer than 125 – were found in Livelsberger’s cell phone, as well as a 10-day “journal of activity” or “surveillance log” from December 21 to December 31, which chronicled his purchases of firearms, camping equipment and other items. An ex-girlfriend, Alicia Artist, who dated Livelsberger from 2018 to 2019 and from 2020 to about 2022, told CNN on Saturday he had been depressed while they were together… US officials familiar with Livelsberger’s military records told CNN he had been diagnosed with depression last year but had not been assessed to be a risk of violence or suicide. — CNN

Our Take: STOP trying to figure out "what happened."

START trying to figure out WHY the involved narrative dissemination parties WANT you to believe it happened, whether or not it actually did.

The first path makes you a highly informed normie.

The second means you're actually thinking. —

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shared an update on the proposed Russian gas pipeline to China through Kazakhstan, which was analyzed here in November, shortly before the start of the year. He confirmed that “This process, so to speak, is underway. Estimates, the feasibility study and negotiations are now underway.” This statement shouldn’t be misinterpreted as assuming that the project is a done deal like RT implied in its report, however, since it’s more of a message to the US at this point. The previously mentioned analysis cited last summer’s about the continued Sino-Russo pricing dispute over the Power of Siberia II (POS2) pipeline, which boils down to China demanding bargain-basement prices (reportedly equivalent to Russia’s domestic ones) while Russia obviously wants something better. This impasse hasn’t yet been resolved, and while some like Asia Times’ Yong Jian consider the trans-Kazakh proposal to be an agreed-upon rerouting of POS2, that’s arguably a premature conclusion. — Andrew Korybko via Substack

Our Take: Back in 2009, journalist Pepe Escobar began writing a series in which he coined the term "Pipelineistan" to describe the vast network of oil and gas pipelines that “crisscross the potential imperial battlefields of the planet," and Pepe sees Afghanistan as strategically placed between the Middle East, Central and South Asia, “at the core of Pipelineistan,” according to an article written by Conn Hallinan in 2009 about Pepe's writings.

From what I can surmise from reading his vast collection of brilliant musings, and listening to his lectures, Pepe seems to believe that all of the conflicts we have seen unfold in and around the Middle East, including the 2008 Georgia-Russo War, which was provoked when President Bush vowed to make Georgia and Ukraine members of NATO — after using the Gladio playbook to replace the ruling faction of the Georgian government with a regime that would seek closer ties with the West and conflict with Russia.

The obsession with Georgia by the American Deep State centered around the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which we have covered many times on the Brief. As many journalists reported at the time, the BTC pipeline allowed for the US to become less dependent on the Middle East for oil, while circumventing Russia to provide an alternative for Europe to the Russian pipeline(s) that have been supplying Europe since 1964.

For context, here is a map illustrating the energy dominance that Russia has established over Europe.

What we must point out is that President Trump demonstrated during his first term that America is more than capable of becoming not only energy independent, but a leading exporter in oil and natural gas, if the American People can wrestle control of our government away from the murderous sociopaths who have long controlled DC.

It seems that at least part of the reason these oligarchs have prevented the emergence of an American energy industry was to justify the need to meddle in the borderlands of Russia (Ukraine and the Caucuses) — the very "pipeline wars" that Pepe has long written about. In 2009, he wrote an article called "Liquid War," in which he lays out that it was President Jimmy Carter and his National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski (father to Morning Mika) who first launched the US Energy War ("Pipelineistan"). This is an interest revelation, for me, given the recent news on President Carter, and the many musings I have made on "Dr. Zbig" in this Brief and with Matt Ehret on Breaking History.

More and more it seems that 9/11 was used as the catalyst to get the US military into the Middle East, at scale, in order to control the geography around Iran (Iraq & Afghanistan) and prevent it from forming the "unholy" alliance that Zbigniew Brzezinski said was the only thing that could potentially stop the emergence of the New World Order:

Russia-Iran-China.

Everything we have seen take place, geopolitically, since President Trump left office has effectively guaranteed that this alliance would not only emerge, but become galvanized through necessity, as all three of those countries now face individual threats from the New World Order (NATO) alliance, and cannot afford to face those threats alone.

In order to defeat the globalist cartel — the New World Order — an adversary formidable enough to stand up to it must materialize. (We all saw what happened to the last Sovereign Alliance that formed twenty years ago between Gaddafi, Saddam, and the recently overthrown Assad, among others.)

In order to subvert and foil the cartel's plan for kinetic WW3, that adversary must focus on economics, and ultimately bypass the cartel and negotiate a deal with the American People that will be mutually beneficial for all parties involved, paving the way for the Golden Age that so many of us are expecting to see emerge during President Trump's second term.

Related: I am excited to announce the premiere of my new show this evening on Badlands Media. I think this audience will find the tone and style of the show very familiar, along with the content.

See you tonight at 7:30 EST on Badlands! —

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote on Truth Social, while also announcing Ken Howery for US ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump's reopening of discussions about purchasing rare earth minerals-rich Greenland came just before Christmas and were followed by the usual kerfuffle from the liberal media. But, as the Wall Street Journal reports, during his New Year speech, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede emphasized his desire to pursue independence from Denmark, its former colonial ruler, marking a significant change in the rhetoric surrounding the Arctic island’s future. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: The globalists and their media muppets mocked Trump for discussing the purchase of Greenland. Beyond mocking, they tried painting both the Dutch and the Greenlanders as potential Trump victims. That narrative took a hit on New Year’s Day when Greenland’s PM said he wants independence.

The art of the deal is on full display, and PM Egede seems to realize he’s got leverage — he’s taking steps to negotiate from a position of autonomy and strength.

I wonder if our great grandkids will view the Greenland Purchase the way we view the Louisiana Purchase: As a transformational moment in the literal landscape of America.

Now what are we going to do about Canada? —

Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that pressure on Israel caused Hamas to pull back from potential ceasefire and hostage deals, in an interview with the New York Times that was released in a podcast Saturday. From the transcript (via State Department): SECRETARY BLINKEN: “I think the question we had was: How can we most effectively both shape the conflict but also bring – bring an end to the conflict? And the focus on getting a ceasefire/hostage agreement was what was in our estimation the quickest and most durable way to get an end. And as I said, Hamas – one – when they saw Israel under pressure publicly, they pulled back. The other thing that got Hamas to pull back was their belief, their hope that there’d be a wider conflict – that Hizballah [sic] would attack Israel, that Iran would attack Israel, that other actors would attack Israel, and that Israel would have its hands full and Hamas could continue what it was doing. So we’ve worked very hard to make sure that that didn’t happen.” Hezbollah and Iran did, in fact, attack Israel, though Israel’s missile defense systems, and ultimately its counterattacks — often against the wishes of the Biden-Harris administration — were effective. — Breitbart

Our Take: Two weeks before the October 7th attack, during my weekly appearance on Badlands Daily — which was new, for me, at the time — I shared the story about the normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel being on the cusp of ratification. This would have meant lasting peace in the Middle East, because part of the negotiation was the requirement from the Saudi government that Israel officially recognize the nation of Palestine — something that Palestine did, for Israel, back in 1993 when it signed the Oslo Accords at the Clinton White House.

This was a significant demand from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, because once Israel formally recognizes Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank) as a neighboring country, it must end its 56-year military occupation of the West Bank, cease all efforts to construct new "settlements" in Palestine, and can never again conduct military operations on Palestinian soil against "terrorists" (all trained and funded by the CIA/Mossad/GCHQ) without the cooperation and permission of the Palestinian government.

These are terms that Benjamin Netanyahu, and the oligarchy he represents, would never accept. Which is why the October 7th operation was facilitated — most likely under the leadership of Israeli interests. It is also why I never believed that these cease-fire or hostage negotiations were ever entered, in earnest, by the Netanyahu regime. Because Netanyahu wants war.

I realize that opinion is controversial, and will be written off by some. So I will defer to Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who said something similar back on November 20.

For those short on time, I've clipped out the most interesting part of that longer clip, where the Colonel explains that none of the atrocities — beheaded/cooked babies, etc. — actually happened. That was all theater promoted by western propagandists in the corporate media and US/Israeli governments.

The people who fabricated and promoted these claims are war criminals, as tens of thousands of people — mainly women and children — have purportedly been killed in three separate nations as a result, and millions have lost their homes. One of those nations, Syria, is sliding into Shariah Law — something that Zionists claim to detest — to the delight of gleeful war pigs like Lindsey Graham and Victoria Nuland. Now the war drums rumble in the deep, calling next for Iran.

Will God forgive us for what we have done to Palestine? To Syria? Lebanon? Do we deserve His forgiveness? Have we demonstrated even a shred of remorse for being complicit in this genocide? It seems that too many Christians have been tricked into betraying the teachings, adopting the belief that bloodlust in the name of God is something to proudly project as a signal of divine virtue; that all this killing will somehow bring us closer to Christ — like modern day Crusaders. (The devil is cackling, of course, off-screen.)

None of these conflicts in the Middle East serve our national interest. None of them promote the "America First" agenda. They only erode the reputation of the American People around the world, and inspire hatred of the American flag that seems rather justified. How could we blame someone for despising a nation that behaves with such reckless hubris?

It seems that MAGA is being led by the nose back into the George Bush Neo-Conservative camp by the same people who orchestrated the 9/11 false flag that killed thousands of Americans. Why do we continue to grovel at their feet? Hoping they will aid President Trump in Congress?

One must wonder whether there actually are any hostages — something that President Trump has asserted, on many occasions.

But even suggesting such critical thinking is apostasy to the cult of Zionism, which firmly controls the Republican Party. This is why I advised everybody on October 7th to defect from the religious aspects of this narrative (and why the Founding Fathers had the brilliant foresight to separate religion from politics).

Surely, the GOP would never pass legislation at the state level that would outlaw criticism of the Zionist agenda, right? They would never conspire with Democrats and foreign oligarchs to outlaw American criticism of a foreign government, right? That would be tantamount to treason. Right?

Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they will be called the Sons of God. The golden calf of Zionism be damned.–

President Joe Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor to more than a dozen politicians, philanthropists and cultural icons during a ceremony at the White House Saturday. Nineteen individuals received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire donor George Soros. Four people were honored posthumously. In a speech at the ceremony, Biden called the award recipients, "a collection of people, with different backgrounds and beliefs and talents, different generations and different agendas, using their remarkable gifts and unwavering passion to strengthen our resolve as one nation under god indivisible, liberty and justice for all." — NBC News

Our Take: Clinton, Soros, and how many others?

Kek. —

Another Take: I don’t know if all of the award recipients are guilty of crimes against humanity or only some of them. If all, then it’s sad about Denzel.

—

Henrico police have arrested a Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU nurse, charging the woman with felony counts of malicious wounding and child abuse. This comes one week after the hospital announced it was temporarily stopping admissions to the neonatal intensive care unit after three babies were found to have unexplained fractures in late November and December. Erin Strotman was taken into custody Thursday and booked at Henrico Jail West early Friday morning. Court records show the crimes she is accused of both took place on Nov. 10, 2024. The circumstances of the recent fractures are similar to incidents involving four different babies at the hospital in the summer of 2023, according to a statement from HCA, which runs Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. — CBS 6, Richmond

Our Take: This story hits home for me, for many reasons.

For one, the reporter — Melissa Hipolit — is the journalist responsible for helping save my family from a truly despicable and corrupt Commonwealth's Attorney, when she helped me expose his corruption to the Virginia voters, resulting in a "community revulsion" against him. (There are real journalists out there, you just don't often hear about them.)

Secondly, my son spent a week in this NICU two years ago. Any one of these (severely) injured babies could have easily been him. The fact that one of these families had Child Protective Services come after them and take away their baby as a result of what this nurse did — wrongly believing that it was them who hurt the child — is, in a word, unforgiveable.

This woman is a wild animal, and should spend the rest of her natural life in a cage locked up with all the other wild animals. The real judgement for her will come from God, but until that day we have to keep her away from the rest of society.

We've really lost that edge — that instinct to protect and to punish those who hurt innocent people, especially children. We make excuses as to why we have become such a weak and pathetic society, and it's past time for us to look in the mirror and accept responsibility for our shortcomings. We have outsourced our morality to politicians and charlatans in Hollywood, and these gypsies have hypnotized us into believing that these sort of things are just a natural part of life.

One thing we should consider is how future generations will likely look back on us with a great sense of shame and disgust. I bet they will wonder how we ever allowed things to get this bad. I'm sure most — if not all — of us congregating here at Badlands have wondered the same thing.

The question is how we reverse course? I don't think it is something that happens overnight. It will take time, and a lot of effort. But the first step is recognizing that what we have been doing is not working. We have to admit we have a problem, and decide to change; not just our diet, or our politics, but our entire way of thinking.

Please forgive the pun, but I think it is time to throw the baby out with the bathwater, and start over from scratch. It's all fruit of the poisonous tree, and so much of it is beyond salvaging. We have our First Principles, our Bill of Rights, and the original framework of our Constitution — which obviously needs to be revisited, to some extent, given what it has allowed to emerge since 1789.

There are no golden calves or sacred cows in this material world. Nothing is beyond reproach. Everything must go — or that should at least be our mindset. Until we are prepared to adopt a mentality that radical, I expect things will continue on this trajectory. Nobody can save us if we aren't prepared to save ourselves. —

Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, said during a Saturday appearance on Fox News Live that Democrats won't necessarily automatically oppose policies supported by President-elect Donald Trump, and in fact, she is "looking forward" to working with him on trade in particular. Newsweek has reached out to Dingell's and Trump's communications team for comment via email on Saturday. Why It Matters: Democrats have long been critical of Trump, both during his first term and in their rhetoric on the campaign trial. However, since his electoral victory in November, some Democratic lawmakers have begun discussing areas where they might find common ground with the president-elect. — Newsweek

AND

Republican sources on Capitol Hill warn that President-elect Trump’s nominees may be delayed because of paperwork holdups and the slow start of FBI background checks, creating obstacles for the speedy confirmation of Trump’s national security team. Senate Republican leaders called on colleagues to swiftly confirm Trump’s national security team in the wake of the suspected terror attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, but those pleas for fast action are running up against procedural thickets in the Senate, where even routine business can take days or weeks to get done. As of Thursday evening, only Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee to head the Defense Department, had the date of his confirmation hearing announced — Jan. 14. Other nominees, including two of Trump’s most controversial picks — Tulsi Gabbard, who is nominated to serve as director of national intelligence, and Kash Patel, who is nominated to serve as FBI director — are in limbo at the moment. Senate Republican aides and strategists say Gabbard’s nomination to head the nation’s intelligence agencies faces a rocky road in the upper chamber.

— The Hill

AND

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that once in office, President Donald Trump will lock up Democrats and shut down media companies sometime in the spring. Murphy said, “We have to raise alarms on what is a really dangerous assault on democracy that has been underway since the election and will continue after the inauguration. It is just not hyperbole to suggest that we might be looking at Democrats being locked up, media companies being shut down by this new administration sometime in the spring.” He continued, “So listen, I’m all for rebuilding the Democratic Party. I have a lot of thoughts on how we can become much more of an economic populist party, reaching out to folks who have been duped by Donald Trump.

— Breitbart

Our Take: These three stories in succession show how fractured the uniparty left has become. It’s dare to dream vs. danger to democracy and, when it comes to democrats, dreamers always win.

The Senate is going to be sharply in focus over the next several months as confirmation hearings and judicial appointments are expected to shape President Trump’s first 100 days. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is in the Senate now, so it’s basically eight years ago, but sillier and in the upper chamber. Pete Hegseth’s confirmation is set for January 14, and we will report the rest when they’re announced and carry the hearings live when they happen. Stay tuned!

While many Democrat legislators at the federal level are seeking common ground with Trump — because nothing can stop what is coming — at the state level the vibe is different. Governor Murphy (D-CT) is still running on “danger to democracy” and other governors are “taking precautions,” like Governor Newsom in California.

Governor Polis (D-CO) — who is likely running for president and, therefore, pretending to be a libertarian again — is taking a more measured approach and courting collaboration with the MAGA Feds, as is Governor Whitmer (D-MI).

The campaign for 2028 has already begun for progressive democrats, and the table is set to drag those who thrive in darkness into the light.

Make America Great Again. —

BONUS ITEMS

Aspiring teachers in New Jersey are no longer required to pass a basic skills in order to be certified. New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy passed Act 1669 as part of the state’s 2025 budget in June to address a teacher shortage, Read Lion reports. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Individuals seeking an instructional certificate will no longer need to pass the Praxis Core Test, a basic skills test for reading, writing, and math that is administered by the state’s Commissioner of Education. “We need more teachers,” Democratic Sen. Jim Beach, who sponsored the bill, said in May 2024when the chamber cleared the bill in a 34-2 vote. “This is the best way to get them.” — Campus Safety

China's ability to leapfrog current 5th-generation military aviation technology, like the West's F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, to 6th-generation fighters and fighter bombers, recently prompted Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle to issue an alarming note titled, "A Wake-Up Call for Sixth Gen." On Dec. 26, footage of China's next-generation tactical fighter-bomber, expected to replace the Xi'an JH-7, surfaced on Chinese social media before appearing on X. The diamond-shaped wing design left military observers across the West stunned. DB's Deuschle characterized China's rapid advancements in sixth-generation combat aircraft as a serious "wake-up call" for the United States Air Force.

— ZeroHedge

The Biden administration is banning certain natural gas water heaters from the market as part of its climate change agenda, a move critics say will jack up energy costs for low-income and senior households. The move in the final days of the administration will take non-condensing, natural gas-fired water heaters off the shelves by 2029 in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which climate change advocates and President Biden say cause global warming. The new rules will require new tankless gas water heaters to use about 13% less energy than today’s least efficient tankless models. The rules apply to both non-condensing and condensing gas water heaters, but the rules hike efficiency requirements to a threshold that only condensing models can meet, effectively banning the cheaper but less efficient non-condensing models, according to The Washington Free Beacon. — NY Post

President Joe Biden is preparing to issue a decree permanently banning new offshore oil and gas development in some US coastal waters, locking in difficult-to-revoke protections during his final weeks in the White House. Biden is set within days to issue the executive order barring the sale of new drilling rights in portions of the country’s outer continental shelf, according to people familiar with the effort who asked not to be named because the decision isn’t public. The move is certain to complicate President-elect Donald Trump’s ambitions to drive more domestic energy production. Unlike other executive actions that can be easily undone, Biden’s planned declaration is rooted in a 72-year-old law that gives the White House wide discretion to permanently protect US waters from oil and gas leasing without explicitly empowering presidents to revoke the designations. — Bloomberg

Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien says the H-1B visa program “displaces” Americans from their jobs while allowing billionaires at the top of corporations to exploit foreign workers. Amid debate regarding the H-1B visa program, which allows companies to import hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, primarily from India, to take white-collar American jobs, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blasted the program as nothing more than an outsourcing scheme… In response, O’Brien took to X and said he “100%” agreed with Sanders.

— Breitbart

