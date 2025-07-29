The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, July 28th …

The deadly Park Avenue shooting happened at one of the the most exclusive addresses in Midtown Manhattan — the “Blackstone Building,” which is home to financial giant Blackstone, the NFL and accounting firm KPMG among a slew of other corporate names. The gunman was found dead on the 33rd floor of the building, according to sources. That floor houses offices for building owner Rudin and others, sources told The Post. – New York Post

Our Take: When this news first broke, the media reported that the shooter was possibly white. This was repeated by multiple anchors:

This is the shooter:

This appears to be a fabricated narrative distraction. More interesting is the motive. Or the planning timeline. Or his target list.

What was the shooter’s why?

No one seems interested in that question. They’re too busy dunking on CNN for suggesting he was white. Intended effect.

Cats and laser pointers. [Clip Link] –

The US Secret Service has introduced a new armored escort vehicle – a modified Polaris Ranger dubbed by the press as “Golf Force One” – to shadow President Donald Trump during golf outings. The vehicle was first sighted at his Turnberry course in Scotland this past weekend. The all-black, military-style buggy trailed Trump while he played on the expansive golf links. Although Trump himself rode in a standard golf cart, the armored Ranger followed closely behind. The vehicle reportedly features armored panels, tinted bulletproof windows, and visibly reinforced rear sections – a level of protection unusual for golf outings. Security experts noted its light frame allows for high mobility across grassy terrain while offering ballistic defense in the case of a crisis. – RT

Our Take: Uhhh.... "Golf Force One?"

Damn right.

Just when it looked like Trumpa-a-Mania may be winding down, with the passing of the legendary Hulk Hogan, President Trump goes out and gives us some new lore.

What a beast. I wonder what sort of RPM this beauty gets when it's time to go tactical. (Classified, I'm sure.)

This reminds me of Batman -- who has a "Bat" vehicle of every variety. Next we'll need a Presidential jet-ski, a snowmobile, and perhaps... a paragliding go-kart. [Clip Link] –

Joe Rogan says the Trump administration’s refusal to release more information about Jeffrey Epstein is a “line in the sand.” Epstein’s name was mentioned more than 40 times on the most recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which consistently ranks as the most popular podcast in the United States. The episode was another instance of Rogan, who endorsed Trump on the eve of last fall’s election, heaping criticism on his Trump administration friends — and another indication that the conspiracy-coded Epstein controversy isn’t fading away. We are now entering week number four of this scandal engulfing President Trump, largely because the outrage is coming from within Trump’s normally steadfast circle of conspiracy-minded media boosters. And as arguably one of the most, if not the most influential of those figures, Rogan’s criticism suggests Trump’s headache will only grow from here. – CNN

Our Take: The guy flies around the world showing off the fact that world leaders treat [President Trump] like a king and they act like his servants.

But sure, he's quaking in his boots because some podcaster is saying things about Jeffrey Epstein.

If Trump had an election tomorrow, Joe Rogan would not make a difference, but there is no Trump election for 3.5 years (at least). How is it even possible that Rogan talking about Epstein COULD pose a problem for Trump.

Standard-Issue Villagers act as though Trump is confused about whether or not he was doing terrible things to children. That means there is no proof of him doing the thing he didn't do. Trump knows he is not in danger. Podcasters can't harm him.

All of it is a scripted psychodrama meant to keep you hooked to the Central Narrative. The Central Narrative is not what is happening. It is literally the thing that absolutely is not happening.

This shouldn't be difficult, but it is, because people are unwilling to let go of the illusion. –

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has continued to elevate conspiracies about former Obama-era officials using Russia to target Donald Trump, and suggested that some, including the president’s 2016 White House rival Hillary Clinton, could face indictments or prosecutions. Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Ratcliffe expanded on the Trump administration’s allegations that former president Barack Obama and some of his officials made up “Russiagate” to undermine Trump in 2016. Clinton also served as Obama’s secretary of state during his first term. “This was a Hillary Clinton campaign scheme,” Ratcliffe said, alleging that Clinton conspired to “falsely accuse” Trump of colluding with Russia in what would become known as the “Steele Dossier”. Ratcliffe then claimed that Clinton, as well as former FBI director James Comey and Obama’s former CIA director John Brennan, lied under oath about their apparent involvement in Russian election interference. “So, what I think I hear you saying is, there is still an opportunity for indictments, potential prosecutions, accountability from those people who may have lied under oath like John Brennan, James Comey, and perhaps Hillary Clinton,” Bartiromo said to Ratcliffe. The CIA Director responded: “Well, that’s why I’ve made the referrals that I have.” – The Independent

Our Take: “Grand Conspiracy” isn’t going to be some hashtag meant to alternatively admonish or boost the Truth Community and us Anons … it’s going to be the legally codified label for the story of Disclosure, writ large across the American Mindscape and the political and legal, and yes, certainly the clandestine battlespace, at once.

And if reports and allusions weren’t enough, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard codified the whole thing to end one week, and kick off the next.

Treason. Conspiracy.

Two words that are being transformed back into their original usage, and power, both representing codifications of truth, free from the layered obfuscation of US intel, which have been demonizing both terms since 1963.

And all while Trump responded to – all of it? – with a Panican comm from the White House.

And what’s absolutely delicious about this particular run of disclosure – on both the Epstein narrative and Russiagate – is the fact that Trump gets to forward it with the full public (and bipartisan) mandate to do so, granting him narrative shielding in earnest, and in perpetuity, since the darkest path in the Info War represents the one most in need of travel.

And he absolutely saw it coming, unless you think he and his team were ready for this immediate acceleration disguised as a pivot?

One that could ostensibly steer them straight into doom, or into the path of the narrative torpedo.

Say … doesn’t that remind you of a drop? [Read More] –

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday the implementation of a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine crisis was “the key to regional stability.” He was speaking at the opening of a high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, which opened at the UN on Monday. “The Kingdom believes that the two-state solution is the key to regional stability,” he said. “The New York conference is a pivotal milestone toward implementing the two-state solution,” he added. Prince Faisal reiterated that peace in the region must begin with securing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron’s intention to formally recognize a state of Palestine in September. – Arab News

Our Take: The Saudis have been planning this meeting since at least December. It seems to be part of a broader strategic plan that I have noticed related to the bilateral agreements we have seen becoming increasingly more popular. I think that the Arabs have been leveraging their financial power to win over support from European countries on an individual basis, and those efforts appear to be paying dividends at the United Nations and European Union, both of which have become increasingly sympathetic to the cause of Palestinian statehood. (It probably helps that Israel is behaving like a mental patient with a psychotic tendencies.)

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce — who is an ardent Zionist and shameless apologist for the warmongers in Tel Aviv — put out a statement condemning the meeting, and ostensibly, the entire concept of a Two-State Solution.

My oh my, how things have changed.

I still believe that President Trump has every intention to make good on his 2017 promise to Mahmoud Abbas to help liberate Palestine from the murderous thugs controlling Israel's government.

However, it appears that he will first allow all of the Israel puppets in and around the US government to fully expose themselves to the American People so that the question of "State Capture" will be beyond any reasonable doubt.

–

Analysts predict a 64% chance of a Fed rate cut at the September FOMC, citing weakening demand and easing inflation from tariffs. Political pressures, including Trump's influence, and labor market slowdowns could accelerate policy easing despite mixed market signals. Treasury markets remain skeptical (30-year yield near 5%), contrasting with futures markets pricing in September cuts. The Fed's decision hinges on real-time data, balancing inflation control with growth support amid economic uncertainty. — AI Invest

Our Take: Fact check [of Mike Nellis on Fox News]:

Inflation hasn't been above 3% since President Trump took office.

[Clip Link] –

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is using a new artificial intelligence system to identify and eliminate tens of thousands of federal regulations, aiming to cut Washington’s regulatory mandates in half by the first anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration, according to internal documents and officials familiar with the effort. The “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool,” as detailed in a July 1 PowerPoint obtained by The Washington Post, is programmed to review around 200,000 federal rules and determine which are obsolete or no longer legally required. Preliminary estimates suggest roughly 100,000 of those could be trimmed—primarily through automation, supplemented by limited staff input. The presentation claims the tool will save the U.S. trillions in compliance costs, reduce the federal budget, and attract new outside investment. The system has already been used to review over 1,000 regulatory sections at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in under two weeks, and reportedly handled 100% of recent deregulation efforts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. – Badlands Media

Our Take: As deregulation’s biggest fan, I hesitate to bring this up. If you followed

and I on the latest season of

, then you know that there is a human toll to the obscene amount of regulation that results from too much law. (Side note: Season 3: The Fourth Turning

at 6pET tonight. Come join us!)

Nonetheless, it has to be said (again).

"A computer can never be held accountable, therefore a computer must never make a management decision." - IBM (1970s-era presentation)

Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should.

But we are.

McKinsey is the world’s strategy firm, driving world-changing strategies through every industry sector and geography in the world.

And DOGE is using AI for decision-making, too, with the “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool.”

I’m not going to harp too hard on this with DOGE – admittedly and unapologetically because I like the use case – but let’s not kid ourselves.

Reality collapse is accelerating. –

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are in a “real” crisis and the relations between them are “very, very tense and complicated,” following the prime minister’s decision over the weekend without Smotrich’s knowledge to enact “localized humanitarian ceasefires” in Gaza, an official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday. According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, if Smotrich did not receive “real and concrete” guarantees from the prime minister regarding defeating Hamas, Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party could be “on its way out” of the government. With the coalition currently numbering just 60 MKs following the departure of the two haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties earlier in July, the departure of Smotrich’s seven MKs would likely topple the government. At press time on Monday evening, the usually vocal Smotrich had yet to comment publicly on the political tension or on the decision regarding the ceasefires, which the IDF announced early on Sunday morning.

– Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Yesterday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Bibi Netanyahu "morally bankrupt" for allowing food into Gaza. Today, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demands guarantees from Bibi that Israel will begin annexing Gaza in a matter of days.

Assuming they move forward with this plan, one of three things are about to happen:

The annexation of Palestine will provoke a geopolitical response that will find Israel in the crosshairs of the entire Global South, with a serious risk of the conflict going kinetic. (Simply put, if Israel is allowed to take Palestine, it will signal the inherent weakness of Putin and the Sovereign Alliance, which cannot protect any of these countries from the hegemonic regime. The strength of the Fellowship will fail.) The annexation of Palestine will provoke a strong response from President Trump, who will turn away from Israel and lament their descent into madness. (I see this outcome as less likely, at least in the immediate future, as I believe President Trump is baiting Netanyahu into crossing every line, which is only sealing Israel's inevitable fate.) Nothing will happen. Neither Trump, nor Putin, nor Xi, nor MBS will stand up for Palestine. They will all stand down, in silence, while Israel is permitted to do what it pleases – including annexing portions of other nations, such as Syria and Lebanon. The world will watch in horror and disappointment as Palestine is erased from the map and its people are brutally slaughtered like some sort of subhuman parasite, and then the world will harshly judge the self-described "leaders" of the world who stood by like cowards and allowed a band of bloodthirsty zealots conduct a full-blown genocide with complete and total impunity. The Sovereign Alliance will never again be respected by any leader, and MAGA will forever be stained with this atrocity, just as the Bush administration is forever stained by Iraq and Afghanistan.

The eyes of the world, and history, are watching. This is about so much more than the tiny nation of Palestine. This is about whether the world is just enough to usher in something as noble as the "Golden Age," or perhaps it is simply too corrupt and too fallen into evil to be redeemed. (It's happened before, and God chose to send the rain to wash it all away.)

For the Evangelicals in the audience who will respond to this with comments like, "Palestine isn't even a real place," and, "There's no such thing as Palestine," and, "All of those people support Hamas and therefore deserve to die," just realize that you are only further demonstrating that we are irredeemable.

You will never convince me that Jesus wants these people to die so that a secular government of men can have their land. –

The mother of Julian Brown said her son is "safe" in comments to DailyMail.com, after the 21-year-old inventor said he was "under attack" earlier this month. Why It Matters: Brown invented "Plastoline," which he says converts plastic into fuels like gasoline and diesel. The 21-year-old has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Brown's most recent post on the platform was shared on July 9. "I can't go into too much detail, but there is some very, very odd stuff going on," Brown said in a video. "I'm certainly under attack right now." In the caption of the video, Brown wrote that "something is happening" and asked social media users to "keep me in your prayers please." – Newsweek

Our Take: He mom says he's okay, but he is in hiding right now.

“‘I can confirm Julian is safe but in the best interest of his security I'm not able to provide any more information,’ Nia Brown, Julian's mother, told DailyMail.”

–

A transgender illegal alien who is biologically male but presents as a woman appeared in court late last week on child rape charges in the sanctuary city of New York City, New York. Nicol Suarez, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Colombia, was in New York City criminal court on charges that he allegedly raped a 14-year-old boy in the bathroom of a bodega near Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem in February. The judge in the case set a pre-trial hearing for September before Suarez was ushered into a holding cell and sent back to Rikers Island, where he remains on a quarter of a million dollar bond. As Breitbart News reported at the time, Suarez allegedly stalked the young boy in the bodega and followed behind him as he entered the bathroom. Following the alleged sexual assault, the boy went running to tell nearby witnesses, and police were called. – Breitbart

AND

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that during the past six months it has arrested 214 migrants without legal status in the Houston area who have been charged with or convicted of sex crimes involving minors. Why It Matters: The arrests, carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston field office, surpasses the total number of similar arrests made during the entire 2024 fiscal year, when officers arrested 211 people in the same category, ICE said. What To Know: The people arrested were all found to have either pending charges or prior convictions related to child sex offenses, according to a press release issued by ICE. "While we still have a long way to go to truly get this crisis under control, the strides we have made in just six months to make our local communities safer are substantial, and our officers continue to work tirelessly every day to get the worst of the worst criminal aliens out of Southeast Texas to return our communities to places we can all enjoy," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director Paul McBride said.

– Newsweek

Our Take: Hundreds of migrant sex offenders arrested. That is, hundreds of migrants that commit sex crimes on children were wandering free before President Trump took action to remove them (starting six months ago).

And for removing the child rapists, he has faced a relentless onslaught of legal challenges – ostensibly by organizations that want America to have more child rapists. (In case you don’t know, the coordinating entity of those immigration-related legal challenges appears to be the ACLU.)

President Trump was repeatedly chastised for prioritizing the border – and specifically for pointing out the rapists. The regime told us it was just Trump being racist and inhumane to poor asylum seeking child rapists.

From that 2021 article, “Years after being heavily criticized for referring to migrants as ‘rapists,’ former President Donald Trump resurfaced the controversial comment while highlighting the ‘incompetence’ of his successor's approach to the southern border.”

Also, from the same article, remember this hilarious narrative deployment:

“The White House has defended the lack of visits to the border, citing that Harris' role is focused on the ‘root causes’ and not the border and the level of security that's needed for the president or vice president to visit.”

That was 2021. The legacy of Harris in that role is hundreds of child rapists wandering America’s streets.

In other words, Trump was right again.

Is enabling a foreign invasion an overt act in the grand conspiracy?

–

There is "real starvation" in Gaza, Donald Trump has said, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted there was no such thing. Asked if he agreed with Netanyahu that it was a "bold-faced lie" to say Israel was fuelling hunger in Gaza, the US president replied: "I don't know... those children look very hungry... that's real starvation stuff." Speaking during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump said: "Nobody's done anything great over there. The whole place is a mess... I told Israel maybe they have to do it a different way." His comments came after the UN's humanitarian chief said "vast amounts" of food were needed to stave off starvation. – BBC

Our Take: All assets are being deployed in an attempt to convince the American People to allow our government to be complicit in what would become known as one of the greatest war crimes in modern history.

I love that President Trump has come out and bucked all the Zionist shills who are asserting that nobody in Gaza is starving.

Charlie Kirk, you're on notice. For too long, you have tried to play both sides. But you can only serve one master, and it's clear which master you have chosen to serve. –

BONUS ITEMS

Habba has been designated as the Acting U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, the agency confirmed to Forbes in an email, after she previously served as the interim U.S. Attorney in the state. Habba’s term as the interim U.S. attorney expired this week, and since the Senate never voted to confirm her, it was up to federal judges in the state to vote to extend her term—which they declined to do, instead appointing her deputy Desiree Leigh Grace to fill the role on Tuesday. The Trump administration then fired Grace from the DOJ hours later, leaving it initially up in the air as to what would happen once Habba’s term formally expired on Friday, before Habba and the DOJ confirmed she would stay in the role, with Habba tweeting, “I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey.” – Forbes

An illegal immigrant has been arrested after his attempt to unlawfully purchase a firearm was flagged by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Shockingly, Jon Luke Evans—a Jamaican national—was employed as a police officer in Maine when he attempted the gun purchase. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Evans—who entered the U.S. through Miami, Florida, on September 24, 2023—failed to board his return flight to Jamaica on October 1, 2023, subsequently overstaying his visa. Somehow, despite no longer having legal status to remain in the United States, Evans was eventually hired as a police officer with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The circumstances under which a local Maine police department hired Evans remain unclear. – The National Pulse

Among columns of exhausted ethnic Armenians fleeing the mass killings carried out by Ottoman Turks beginning in 1915, some hid books or ancient documents inside their clothing. For many survivors, the easily hidden manuscripts were the only remnant of their nation that they were able to smuggle to safety. Thousands of those books and documents eventually arrived in modern Armenia where today they are held in the purpose-built Matenadaran, a storehouse for the country’s historic manuscripts. Many, however, remain in museums and private collections scattered throughout the world. Now experts at the Matenadaran are involved in a groundbreaking project to place all accessible Armenian manuscripts – from ancient bibles to medieval cake recipes – onto a searchable database. – Radio Free Europe

