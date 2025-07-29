Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Paul's avatar
Steven Paul
31mEdited

In response to Ghost’s article on Netanyahu and Smotrich, I have become increasingly convinced in the ‘Kazarian’ narrative regarding the Ashkenazi ‘Jews.’

Why, otherwise, would it be against the law for Jews in Israel to take DNA tests for ancestry? Why would the authorities say it would cause confusion? And why are some Ashkenazi ‘Jews’ in the States who took these tests finding to their shock that they don’t have an ounce of Middle Eastern DNA in them? This would mean that Ashkenazi Jewry in Israel (who form the vast majority of the Jewish population there) is not Jewish, at all - and therefore can have no historical claim on The Land.

Which means that only the relatively small number of Sephardic Jews (those that emigrated from African, Asian or other Middle Eastern countries - or never left Palestine, at all) have a legitimate stake in The Land. And since the entire Jewish population of Palestine did not evacuate The Land after the final defeat of their Resistance to Roman occupation, who’s to say that some (many? most?) of the current ‘Arab’ population aren’t Jews, themselves, whose ancestors converted to Christianity or Islam (or both, in succession)?

Methinks that when the White Hats have let this whole thing run its course and the bloodthirsty Zionists who hijacked the Jewish consciousness long ago have been officially and publicly dethroned, everybody living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea needs to be given free DNA tests. It may be that there will be no need for any internal borders, after all - and the ones who lusted after it most of all will be denied the prize.

Perhaps they can be offered complimentary, one-way flights back to Ukraine - their homeland. Unless prison sentences preclude that, of course.

And that doesn’t mean that all the Ashkenazi have to leave with them - they’re just people wanting to live their lives, after all.

But God’s promises concerning the ultimate salvation of an entire generation of Jews living back in their homeland again concerns the descendants of the Patriarch Jacob - not people imitating them (knowingly or otherwise). In other words, we’re not as close to the end of this particular age as some escapist Evangelicals have wanted us to be for the last several decades (at least since the publication of the famous, little, red paperback entitled ‘The Late, Great Planet Earth’ by Hal Lindsey.

Just sayin.’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
xsn's avatar
xsn
1hEdited

The stuff you eat right now has something in it they are hiding from you and loads of people are doing this........

sfood1.trackdok.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture