The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, July 10th …

Elon Musk said the notion that humans once managed an economy will seem quaint in the future, like “cavemen throwing sticks into a fire” in retrospect. The remarks came during a demonstration of his latest artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok 4, which, he argued, was the smartest in the world, better than almost all graduate students in all disciplines simultaneously. Two weeks ago, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel struggled to answer whether he would prefer the human race to endure. Now it was Elon Musk’s turn to opine whether technology might remove the need for mankind’s existence. — Fortune

Our Take:

Ai probably won’t destroy humanity… but if it does, at least we’ll get to witness it…

Silver linings. [Clip Link] —

Still buying grocery store meat? Chances are... you’re eating foreign beef and don’t even know it. Put American FREEDOM on your plate and bite back against the system with Rattlesnake Meat Company, homegrown, 21-day-aged beef—shipping included. Tap the picture below to order, and use code PLATE20 for $20 off your order. *Sponsored*

The Defense Department will become the largest shareholder in rare earth miner MP Materials after agreeing to buy $400 million of its preferred stock, the company said Thursday. MP Materials owns the only operational rare earth mine in the U.S. at Mountain Pass, California, about 60 miles outside Las Vegas. Proceeds from the Pentagon investment will be used to expand MP’s rare earths processing capacity and magnet production, the company said. Shares of MP Materials soared about 50% to close at $45.23. Its market capitalization grew to $7.4 billion, an increase of about $2.5 billion from the previous trading session. Rare earths are used in magnets that are key components in a range of military weapons systems including the F-35 warplane, drones and submarines, according to the Defense Department. The U.S. was almost entirely dependent on foreign countries for rare earths in 2023, with China representing about 70% of imports, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Rare earths have been a central point of contention in recent trade disputes between the U.S. and China. – CNBC

Our Take: This is quite the chart:

The Pentagon decision supports the idea that President Trump and his team are restructuring the US portfolio, prioritizing good bets for the future, and reducing foreign dependence in critical industries.

“Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in April that the Trump administration was considering making direct equity investments in critical mineral companies to break U.S. dependence on China. MP Materials CEO James Litinsky described the Pentagon investment as a public-private partnership that will speed the buildout of an end-to-end rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.”

I voted for all of those outcomes, but I never envisioned it would mean private companies had the Pentagon as their majority shareholder…

How is it going to work? From the article:

“The Pentagon has agreed to buy 100% of the magnets made at the new facility, called 10X, for 10 years after the plant is built to support defense needs and the commercial market. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are providing $1 billion to help finance the manufacturing facility. The Pentagon is also guaranteeing a minimum price of $110 per kilogram for 10 years for neodymium-praseodymium oxide, or NdPr, that is stockpiled or sold by MP Materials. NdPr is a rare earth compound used to make permanent magnets. If the market price is below $110 per kilogram, the U.S. will pay MP Materials the difference in a quarterly cash payment, Litinsky said. The Pentagon, in turn, will receive 30% of the upside above $110 per kilogram once MP Materials’ second magnet facility is operational, the CEO said.”

“The taxpayers are going to make a lot of money,” the CEO said.

Maybe… regardless, MP Materials just won the lottery. –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his trip to the US Thursday night to return to Israel. Shortly before his departure, Netanyahu visited Andrews Air Force Base, where he flew in a US military helicopter. He and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu, also visited the home of Thomas Jefferson, the third US president and one of the country's founding fathers. Before their departure, the prime minister said that he hopes there will be a ceasefire deal in an interview with Newsmax, where he hopes to get 10 living hostages released in an upcoming deal. — The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Netanyahu just spent a week in DC and has nothing to show for it.

It is unclear exactly what his intent was in embarking on this quest, but my speculation is that he was trying to negotiate terms with Trump that would have ultimately allowed the State of Israel to annex all of Palestine (not just Gaza), which would have likely begun by installing new governments led by individuals handpicked by Netanyahu and his team.

Obviously, President Trump didn't buy it, as there are no major headlines announcing a new deal.

There were reports that Netanyahu intended to stay until at least Saturday — until he could get a deal done — and he was warned by his political opponents (Benny Gantz) not to come home without anything to show for his effort.

However, Bibi was also being threatened by the zealots in his Security Cabinet (Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich), who were publicly warning him not to agree to any deal that would have prevented Israel from continuing its war with Hamas, if it so chose to do so.

There's also trouble brewing at home, as the IDF generals are now drawing up the orders to begin the conscription of Orthodox Jews, who have enjoyed an exemption from the required service for all Israeli citizens since Israel's founding.

The Orthodox community (represented, in part, by the radical zealots in Netanyahu's Security Cabinet) have been threatening to dissolve Bibi's government if he doesn't block these conscription orders, and codify the exemption into law. So I assume these conditions were enough to get Bibi to fly home without a deal to showcase.

Drastic measures will now need to be taken in order to perpetuate the war with Palestine. —

***

Another Take:

The wars we're told about are actually construction projects. –

We are excited to announce that Brad Zerbo ’s groundbreaking and much anticipated 9/11 documentary “CODEX 911” is premiering at the 9th stop on the Great American Restoration Tour. Come join us in person, or catch the screening remotely with a virtual ticket! Get yours at badlandsmedia.tv/events — Badlands Media

The nation's spy court has quietly approved a Justice Department request to review information tied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants that targeted former Trump campaign associate Carter Page as FBI Director Kash Patel seeks to hand over more Russiagate evidence to Congress. At the behest of President Donald Trump, Patel already declassified a host of documents tied to the bureau's deeply flawed and politically-motivated Trump-Russia inquiry known as "Crossfire Hurricane" back in April. The DOJ’s filings with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court show that the FBI is looking to hand over further information about the Crossfire Hurricane scandal following information requests from the GOP-led House and Senate Judiciary Committees. — Just the News

Our Take: Some are claiming Trump's DOJ is covering the Epstein Narrative with Russiagate. Consider, the latter is the one Trump has pushed most consistently since 2016, and that Kash Patel said "all roads lead to."

Curious that the MSM and Con Inc want to discuss one, but not the other…

Two things can be true simultaneously:

That Epstein was the biggest red pill ever deposited into the Collective Mind ... and that Trump is currently focusing said mind on the original story that kicked off the Trump v. Deep State arc in the first place.

The announcement of an active investigation INTO the progenitors of the Russia Hoax is massive signal as to the underlying war, the fact that we're winning it, and the fact that accountability is coming, even if it's impossible for us to suss out when and how.

And yet, it's the TIMING of the announcement of the Comey and Brennan investigation that encourages me most.

For starters, as mentioned from the jump, the Russia Collusion hoax very literally kicked off what we now colloquially refer to as the Info War in this audience. This was before the Q drops and long before fifth-generation warfare was common parlance in this community.

Hell, it was the narrative deployment that essentially kicked off this community.

What's more, the fact that the timing of the investigation OF the investigators should not and cannot be separated from the timing of the Epstein Narrative and international blackmail rings resurfacing, specifically with regards to the DOJ and intel agencies' respective handling of said cases.

When Trump, Kash and Bondi tell people to stop looking behind Door #3, then, followed by the Comey-Brennan announcement, are they really trying to distract, or focus?

So, who watches the watchmen?

Turns out, someone always was, and that someone has been telling us for the better part of a decade that he "caught them all."

Epstein was a Mass Psychological Cypher, and the narrative has since been weaponized both for and against us.

As I said in one of my most popular features ever ...

"For every instance in which that name — those seven letters — are called up in a headline across the War of Stories battlescape, the truth continues to leak … until it gushes.

From the naming of the clients to the resurfacing lawsuits against central banks orbiting the whole clandestine, demonic operation, the depths of Epstein’s depravity seem only to be exceeded by the ubiquity with which the empire he worked for has infiltrated every aspect of the System of Systems we are destined to tear down, one brick at a time. One revelation.

And whether Epstein goes by that name in the central narrative, or by Diddy, or Nygard or Podesta or any of the seismic names to come, the dark names continue to resurface in staggered opposition to the bright ones that stand in opposition to them.

And so, whether you’re talking about the dark names or the bright ones, only one side on the game board is happy to see them occupying the headlines they are throughout 2023-24.

We can see that both the Shark Fin Template and Narrative Convergence abound when it comes to some of the key, foundational mysteries that provoked the Great Awakening in the first place, back before and during the advent of the Q Op."

No matter where this particular story is going, this is a piece well worth revisiting, as is the reminder that those who are using the current moment to attack Trump have done so time and time again, and will continue to do so until they're no longer able to garner the emotional capital necessary to keep it going. [Read More] —

***

Another Take:

I think a legit question to be asked is why was the CIA Director able to send criminal referrals on John Brennan after reviewing intelligence activities surrounding the 2016 election, but John Durham didn't after reviewing intelligence activities surrounding the 2016 election? –

At an event in Geneva on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, slammed the Trump administration’s recently-passed federal “Big Beautiful Bill Act.” In particular, he criticized the changes it includes for SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to low-income individuals across the country. “This bill is evil in the Biblical sense of that word,” Casten said. […] The modifications to the SNAP program come as part of the “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which was passed by Congress and officially signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4. It includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks that were enacted in 2017 during Trump’s first term that would have expired if Congress failed to act, as well as new ones, the Associated Press reported. The law also changes existing programs, like SNAP. According to the AP, participants in the program already had to work until they were 55 to qualify. The new law mandates participants work until 65, with some exceptions — like parents who care for a child under the age of 14. Foster called the budget bill “devastating,” saying Illinois is “not exempt from the damage here.” — Chicago Tribune

Our Take:

This is the same scam they run with the healthcare industry. If Medicaid (especially) and Medicare weren’t propping this up, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies would be forced to charge reasonable rates, like the rest of the world.

But Big Pharma gets fat selling a drug that costs $7 per pill in a pharmacy that takes customers without insurance while the propped up pharmacies charge $200+ for the same medication. [Clip Link] —

CNN's chief data analyst Harry Enten was surprised on Thursday that the majority of Americans aren’t scared of climate change. "Are Americans afraid of climate change? And the answer is, Americans aren’t afraid of climate change," Enten said on "CNN News Central." "Climate activists have not successfully made the case to the American people." Enten said the network has data reaching back to 1989 about how worried people are about climate change. — Fox News

Our Take: I wanted to do the CNN story because the clip is hilarious but, when I went to pull a story, there weren’t any. It wasn’t until I searched Harry’s exact quote that I found the Fox article.

What I got instead of the prominent viral story about climate fear was this:

Published today after the CNN story went viral, this story and others like it from prominent (read: propaganda) outlets were the top results.

My conclusion (based on the information available) is that this narrative buster from CNN was such an existential threat that it required immediate action from Google and USA Today and the mockingbirds.

Or, it’s a total coincidence or something.

Here’s the clip:

For my take on the actual story, Inconvenient Truth

and all its spin offs were a behavioral change program — and it worked really well for a while. They increased their number of change agents by 6% since 2000.

Inconvenient Truth came out in 2006 and its mainline message was “the science is settled.” Soon after, many of us were labeled “climate deniers” that hate polar bears, and climate hysterics attempted to separate us from our rights.

Then came “sustainability” and cap & trade and carbon swaps and weather communism, and 20 years after the film dropped, the gains were reversed.

Why?

Well, when the solution became companies paying for the privilege of continuing to pollute (carbon swaps), they lost the thinking people. The Conference of the Parties (COP) boondoggles and their vast emissions and global imperatives didn’t help the cause either. Scammers.

Keep going, everyone!

Let’s rollback climate fear to pre-1989 levels! [Clip Link] —

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky claimed he had no idea about the atrocities committed by Ukrainian Nazi collaborators during World War II until confronted about the issue by Polish President Andrzej Duda, the latter has told the media outlet RMF24. According to the president, Zelensky’s claim underscores that Ukrainians are kept in the dark about their nation’s troubled past. “He said to me: ‘Andrzej, I've never heard of the murders, the killing of Poles in western Ukraine, in Volhynia. They didn't teach us about it in school’,” Duda said, recounting one of his meetings with the Ukrainian leader. The president was referring to the infamous Volyn massacre, which has long been a flashpoint in bilateral relations between the two countries. Militants from the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) slaughtered up to 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945 in the regions of Volhynia and Eastern Galicia, which were later incorporated into Ukraine. Both the UPA and the OUN collaborated with Nazi Germany during WWII. Many historic ultranationalist leaders, including OUN leader Stepan Bandera, a notorious Nazi collaborator, are widely revered by Ukrainians today. – RT

Our Take: This is a great article that I encourage you all to read in its entirety. An excerpt:

"The president was referring to the infamous Volyn massacre, which has long been a flashpoint in Ukrainian-Polish relations. Militants with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) slaughtered up to 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945 in the regions of Volhynia and Eastern Galicia, which currently belong to Ukraine. Both the UPA and the OUN were collaborating with the Nazis during the WWII.

Many of the Ukrainian ultranationalist leaders, including the OUN head, Stepan Bandera, a notorious Nazi collaborator, are widely revered in modern Ukraine. According to Duda, Ukrainians are ignorant about the crimes of the past. A belief that the knowledge of Ukraine’s “difficult history” is common among them is “wrong,” according to the Polish president."

Stepan Bandera is one of the more important (and unknown) figures from World War 2, considering that his propensity for reckless violence (such as the Volyn massacre) alienated him from the Third Reich – and drew him into the good graces of the CIA, who recruited him to work as one of the top performers in the post-war regime change (Operation Gladio) program.

Everything we are witnessing unfold on the geopolitical stage (World War 3) is a continuation of the unresolved conflicts from World Wars 1 and 2, as well as the Bolshevik and American Revolutions. (Among other wars...)

–

Last August, we told you about Akon’s plans to build “Akon City,” a $6 billion Wakanda-inspired city of tomorrow. With 136 acres of land granted by the Senegalese government, his futuristic metropolis, located just outside the capital city of Dakar, would include state-of-the-art condos, amusement parks, a seaside resort, hospitals and a university, all powered by solar energy, and his Akoin cryptocurrency. […] After several missed payments to the government and a dramatic devaluation of his cryptocurrency, Akon finally got an ultimatum in 2024. Sapco-Senegal, a state-owned company focused on developing Senegal and driving tourism gave the “Locked Up” artist two weeks to start working on making his idea a reality. Now, Bloomberg has reported that the head of Sapco-Senegal told the Senegalese press that the idea of Akon City is officially dead. […] Instead, the government has taken back the land and Sapco is moving forward with a $1.2 billion plan to turn the area into a tourist destination with hotels, apartments, a marina and promenade. — The Root

Our Take:

In NYC concrete the structure pictured would be built in six months tops. And most of that would be prep and foundation. The top Structure would take three weeks.

Five years, and that entire city would be built. In fact, I once worked on a project called "Ridge Hill" that was build from scratch (they literally flattened a out a small mountain to begin) — and it took three years 2008-2011.

I was there for over a year and personally laid out a piece of every single part of this project from sewer lines to roads to foundations to blast holes and much more.

For six billion dollars, we would've built two.

No one can match the American work ethic or our efficiency. This is why we rule the world. Not because of Privilege…

Because of hard work. [Clip Link] —

Russia has asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate its claim that Ukrainian troops are using toxic munitions. “The Russian side continues to document not only instances of Ukrainian nationalists using toxic chemicals and military-grade poison agents, but also evidence of a widespread system for their mass production in Ukraine,” Russian envoy Vladimir Tarabrin said at a session of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague on Thursday. The diplomat added that Moscow has requested the OPCW to dispatch experts to verify its findings. Earlier this month, Russia announced the discovery of a makeshift lab allegedly used by Ukrainian troops to store chloropicrin – a choking agent banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention. According to Moscow, Ukrainian forces have dropped toxic substances from drones. – RT

Our Take: Now THIS is a fascinating development.

One of the more notable points that Scott Horton made during his interview with Tucker Carlson last week was that, in 1980, the United States sold [illegal] chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein and encouraged him to use those weapons against Iran during the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted from 1980 until 1984. As Horton explained, it was arguably the most gruesome war of the Twentieth Century, utilizing the same mass-slaughter tactics that were used in World War 1.

For those keeping score, these chemical weapons were the same ones that the Pentagon and CIA used as justification to invade Iraq in 2003 and overthrow Saddam. Because the weapons were illegal under the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997 – which was merely an augmentation of the Geneva Protocol of 1925 – when the use of chemical weapons were first outlawed. The development and possession of such weapons remained legal until 1975, when the Biological Weapons Convention explicitly outlawed their "development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use," and represented the first multilateral treaty to ban an entire category of weapons of mass destruction.

This means that in 1980 when the United States government transferred the chemical weapons to Saddam, the US was committing a war crime.

P.S. There remain four nations in the world that have neither signed this treaty, nor accede its legitimacy. Would you like to guess which color denotes those countries on this map? (Hint: it's red.) —

BONUS ITEMS

The White House financial watchdog ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over a lavish revamp of the central bank’s Washington, DC headquarters — and warned construction could be halted. In a Thursday letter obtained by The Post, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell T. Vought ripped Powell over the $2.5 billion Eccles Building renovation, which has seen $700 million in cost overruns, according to public disclosures. In April, The Post exclusively revealed that the Fed was pushing ahead with the overhaul despite mounting losses – prompting criticism that likened top officials at the central bank to French royalty seeking to build a “Palace of Versailles.” — New York Post

Ryan Routh, the suspect in the attempted assassination of President Trump back in September 2024, has requested a new defense team for his case. “Ryan Routh respectfully requests the Court set a hearing to terminate the representation of his appointed counsel and their office,” his motion said in part. Routh was accused of staking out Trump for 12 hours on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him. Investigators revealed he pointed a rifle through a tree line on the golf course where Trump was staying.

— The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.