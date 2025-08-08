The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump “in the coming days,” the Kremlin confirmed Thursday. Trump had issued an ultimatum for a ceasefire by Friday. “At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement was made in principle to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days … a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump,” Kremlin presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters from Russian state media. The high-stakes bilateral comes after Trump showed signs of increasing frustration with Putin slow-walking ceasefire negotiations for the war in Ukraine. The U.S. president threatened to levy harsh tariffs on Russia and on countries that continue to do business with it in a bid to force Putin to the negotiating table, setting Friday as the deadline for a ceasefire. Trump has already hit India with 50 percent tariffs, citing its continued purchases of Russian oil. Trump on Wednesday briefed European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his plan to meet with Putin in the coming days, and also floated holding a trilateral with the Russian president and Zelenskyy.

– Politico

Our Take: Where do you think this meeting would take place?

My money is on Saudi Arabia. –

***

Another Take: In the wake of Trump and Putin publicly confirming their impending meeting, my latest long-form is quite timely, as it deals with what I still feel is the most interesting trinity on the game board, and one that is rocketing toward an illuminating narrative resolution.

Trump, Putin and Our Boy Zelenskyy have been orbiting each other in the central narrative since 2022, when they began triangulating around the revelation and reconciliation of the Prussian Problem.

So, why is this particular narrative absolutely paramount to the untangling of the Globalist Hegemon?

Ukraine has been set as the prime Proxy State Template, which provides retroactive disclosure for Proxy Wars and Proxy Presidents, all of which has made the Deep State's world run on a perpetual doom loop that's only now in the beginning stages of being undone. [Read More] –

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday announced that the U.S. Justice Department and State Department are offering an unprecedented $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of collaborating with terrorist organizations and drug cartels to flood the U.S. with deadly narcotics. “Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and the Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country,” Bondi said in a video statement. The DEA has seized thirty tons of cocaine tied to Maduro and his network, with nearly seven tons directly linked to Maduro himself, according to Bondi. The cocaine trade, she noted, is the primary funding source for cartel operations in Venezuela and Mexico. Many of the seized narcotics are laced with fentanyl, contributing to widespread overdose deaths across the U.S. Citizens with information that could lead to Maduro’s arrest are urged to contact authorities by calling 1-202-307-4228 or by visiting DEA.gov/submit-tip. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Maduro is based and definitely going after globalist villains, like former Glencore CEO Alex Beard. (Who happened to be arrested in Britain last year on corruption charges related to Venezuelan oil scams against Maduro’s government.)

Bondi may be acting in earnest, or she may be playing a role. Either way, her behavior reinforces the idea that Trump will unwittingly comply with Deep State plans. It follows a pattern of behavior from Trump’s admin that I think is ultimately self-destructive for the DS.

The psyops continue. –

Federal law enforcement officers will patrol the streets of Washington, D.C., for the next seven days, the White House announced on Thursday. The enhanced federal presence will begin at midnight. It will be led by the U.S. Park Police and will include officers and agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies. The White House said the federal law enforcement will be in marked units. The announcement comes a day after President Trump said he was considering taking control of the Washington, D.C., police department in the wake of a violent attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer. “Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long. President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C.,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. – The Hill

Our Take: I think that they're paralyzed. I think they don't know what to do. I think they're trying to defend themselves, but I think Trump is dictating the pace and flow of the fight, and they don't know what to do with that.

Donald Trump has overloaded the System.

Quite by design. [Clip Link] –

An imposter nurse was arrested after treating over 4,000 patients at a Florida hospital without a medical license in a two-year scam that staffers only discovered when she was up for a promotion, according to authorities. Autumn Bardisa, 29, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly treating 4,486 individuals since July 2023 at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway while lying about being a registered nurse, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not,” Staly said. – New York Post

Our Take: They noticed from paperwork. They didn’t notice from her medical work — in fact, she was promoted (and that was the paperwork that did it).

Think about that for a second. For over two years this woman worked as a nurse at a hospital. She treated patients and engaged in patient care and, despite what the hospital says, her work product got her promoted.

The hospital looks worse than the imposter in this story. And, while it’s hard to accept that this kind of scam could happen in the 2025 digital age, it didn’t sound like this fake nurse needed the actual credentials. She only needed the story that she had credentials.

That and her labor was enough to get her promoted. What a massive rebuke of the “trust the experts” class. Wild. –

In a win for Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocates, six more states have gotten waivers allowing them to ban soda, candy and other high-sugar junk foods from being purchased through the federally funded, but state-operated Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. The waivers, which amend the statutory definition of eligible food for purchase under SNAP, were granted to West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The new restrictions on what can and cannot be purchased will go into effect in 2026. The six new waivers bring the number of states that have sought to restrict SNAP purchases of junk food to 12. The other states who received waivers from the Trump administration earlier this year were Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho and Utah. – Fox News

Our Take: "You can still get soda...you just have to use YOUR money!"

Epic. And 100% on point. [Clip Link] –

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he has selected Stephen Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, to a pivotal seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, replacing Adriana Kugler, who resigned Friday. The nominee will serve out Kugler’s term, which expires Jan. 31, 2026. “In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, indicating that the nominee for the full 14-year term on the board could be someone else and Miran may just be in a caretaker role. – CNBC

AND

The odds that Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will be named the next chairman crossed above 50% for the first time on prediction market Kalshi. Waller’s probability spiked from just about 16% on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that President Donald Trump’s advisors like his openness to adjust monetary policy based on forecasting, rather than current data. It also reported that Waller has met with Trump’s team about the Fed chief role but hasn’t met with the president himself. Waller’s chance on Kalshi has exceeded previous front-runners former Fed official Kevin Warsh and current National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, whose odds stand at 20% and 35%, respectively. – CNBC

Our Take: The author of the Mar-a-Lago Accords will be the next Fed governor. …

Michael Saylor for Fed chairman? –

Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Texas Majority Project PAC (TMP), a group founded by former staffers of Beto O'Rourke and reportedly funded by billionaire George Soros, over allegations of illegal support for Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block Republican-backed redistricting legislation. In a news release Thursday, Paxton announced the investigation into TMP, one day after launching a separate probe into Powered by People, a PAC founded by O'Rourke himself. Texas Democratic lawmakers broke quorum by leaving the state to block a Republican redistricting bill aimed at adding five GOP congressional seats, preventing the House from reaching the required number of members to conduct business and stalling the legislation. Paxton claims both groups may have violated state laws due to unlawful financial coordination, potential bribery of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to break quorum, and illegal fundraising activities. – CBS News

Our Take: Are there consequences for abdicating your responsibility as an elected official? That is the question at issue here, as Democrats realized they don’t have the power to stop redistricting, so they fled the state.

This isn’t the first time that Texas Democrats have pulled this stunt. They did the same thing in July 2021 (and it was also about voting law):

So, I’ll ask again… are there consequences for abdicating your responsibility as an elected official?

Texas, wya? –

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump, if you decide to get involved in this year’s mayoral race, do what’s right for the city we all love: Back Eric Adams. With his commitment to public safety and civic pride, Adams has shown he deserves a second term in Gracie Mansion. He has stood up to the left-wing legislators of Albany and the City Council, the radicals who want to legalize theft, hold no one on bail and empty all the jails. For the first half of this year, New York enjoyed the lowest number of shootings since the city started keeping track. That didn’t happen by ­accident. Socialist Zohran Mamdani would reverse all that progress. The “defund the police” activist would hobble the NYPD, drive away businesses and make the streets unsafe. We agree Mamdani must be stopped. – New York Post Editorial Board

Having tumbled to below $112,000 at one point a few days ago, bitcoin (BTC) has returned above $117,000 in late after U.S. trading Thursday, for now retaking the range it had been in for most of July. First giving a boost the crypto market overnight was news about President Trump’s intention to sign an executive order allowing crypto (among other assets) in 401(k) retirement plans. The push above $117,000 occurred late in the U.S. trading session Thursday on news of the nomination of Stephen Miran to replace the departing Andrea Kluger on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Currently the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Miran is presumably an ally of the president and for now probably likely to at least partially share his dovish views on the current level of interest rates.

– Coinspectator

