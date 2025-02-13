The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from Wednesday, February 12th ...

People living and working at Washington, D.C., appear to be very nervous about their potential legal exposure with President Trump back in the White House after the new president campaigned on a message of seeking “retribution” against those he thinks wronged him during the Biden years. A Google feature that tracks search trends shows that searches for the term “criminal defense lawyer” started to soar in America’s capital city in January. A conservative commentator, Mark Mitchell, shared a screenshot of the trends on X and noted that the concern about the need for legal counsel appears to be so high that searches for the term were nearly five times higher than in Utah, which had the second most searches for the term in the country. – The New York Sun

Our Take:

Bet they're also googling "countries that have no extradition treaty with the U.S." Remember that time they put Tulsi Gabbard on a terror watchlist?

Probably shouldn’t have done that. Now she’s the Director of National Intelligence. –

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), a $2.73 billion market cap video platform and cloud services provider, has announced the inauguration of an official White House channel by U.S. President Donald Trump. The new channel is part of the company's expanding portfolio of content providers. The company's stock has shown remarkable momentum, with a 118% price return over the past six months. The development comes as Rumble continues to position itself as a growing force in the video platform space, aiming to provide an independent infrastructure that supports a free and open internet. The White House's presence on Rumble signals a notable partnership for the company, potentially increasing its visibility and user base. – Investing.com

Our Take: In the White House briefing room on Monday, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski was in the “new media seat,” and he was tossed the first question:

As for the White House being on Rumble, Pavlovski gave an update yesterday afternoon:

“According to StreamsCharts, YouTube peaked out at around 22,000 live viewers and Rumble peaked out at around 55,000 live viewers for todays White House Press Briefing with Karoline Leavitt. Great way to start.”

Great start, indeed.

If you missed yesterday’s White House press briefing and post briefing commentary with

and me, you can

.

–

The first senior Trump administration official was expected to visit Ukraine, a day after Russia released an American prisoner in a development that President Trump called a positive signal for cease-fire talks. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s trip comes amid anxiety in Kyiv and among American allies about whether U.S. support for the Ukrainian war effort will be maintained now that Mr. Trump has returned to the White House. The Trump administration has already sought an arrangement for the United States to secure rights to Ukrainian natural resources, including rare earth minerals, as a guarantee for further U.S. assistance. Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday that he was sending Mr. Bessent to Ukraine because “this war must and will end soon — too much death and destruction.” Mr. Trump, who has made American spending in a variety of areas a focus of the early days of his new administration, also wrote that the visit would touch on American assistance to Ukraine. The United States, he wrote, had spent billions of dollars “with too little to show” for it. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he welcomed the visit by Mr. Bessent. “We are already prepared for meetings with representatives of the United States — negotiations will begin soon,” Mr. Zelensky in his evening address to Ukrainians on Tuesday. – The New York Times

AND

A large portion of the mineral wealth that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is touting to the US in exchange for military assistance is Russian, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has said. The governor of the formerly Ukrainian region has pledged that its rich reserves of lithium and titanium will benefit its own people and Russia as a whole. Zelensky has offered the US privileged access to natural resources to incentivize continued military assistance. President Donald Trump has claimed that Kiev agreed to relinquish $500 billion worth of rare-earth minerals to compensate for aid previously provided to Ukraine under President Joe Biden. Ukraine’s backers have argued that it could provide trillions of dollars’ worth of raw materials, including coal, iron ore, lithium, titanium, graphite, uranium. In an interview on Wednesday, Pushilin emphasized that these reserves largely lie within territories that have joined Russia, including the DPR. ”Among what they [Zelensky's team] are offering, the majority of reserves are located in Donbass,” Pushilin stated. “Most of the lithium and titanium is within our territory, which has already been liberated.” — RT

Our Take: TRUMP: “TREASURY'S BESSENT IS GOING TO UKRAINE TO MAKE SURE WE GET MONEY BACK.”

Just take their Bitcoin, Scott. –

***

Another Take: I've spent the past several days talking about Russia's "Aluminum Wars" of the 1990's, when the Soviet elite fought over control of state assets (natural resources) after the collapse of the USSR.

Now Trump comes out and projects pure dominance (like a boss), claiming that Zelensky has relinquished $500 billion worth of rare-earth minerals to compensate for all the money he and Biden laundered out of DC.

Russia is pushing back, pointing out that these minerals are located in liberated Russian lands.

Perhaps that aspect will become part of the negotiation with Putin. Perhaps Putin will relinquish some of those minerals, in exchange for Trump's help in taking down the cartel in Kiev.

One must wonder whether they will then go after the cousins in Tel Aviv...

–

Employees at the Small Business Administration started getting fired before the ink on President Trump’s most recent executive order was dry. On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order formally forcing federal agencies to cooperate with Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency takeover of the federal government. Just hours later, a few hundred SBA employees received emails with formal termination notices. People involved with the SBA told Politico that employees had actually received similar notices on Friday, then were told the notices were a mistake on Monday, before being officially cut on Tuesday. “They seemingly jerked people around like this for the sake of EO choreography,” a source familiar with the matter said. Musk stood by the firings... “If the bureaucracy is in charge, then what meaning does democracy actually have?” Musk said. “It does not match the will of the people, so it’s just something we’ve got to fix.” But is firing hundreds of federal employees really the “will of the people?” – The New Republic

Our Take: “But is firing hundreds of federal employees really the will of the people?”

Yes. A thousand times yes.

Why is this hard? Are we stuttering?

Do you need it in morse code? Here: “-. -- .”

The answer is yes. Bye, Bureaucrims. –

***

Another Take: "Toxic positivity" has run rampant in the Culture War for years, where communists act as gatekeepers, stamping out all dissent. The awakening was built on the opposite mentality.

Questioning leadership is a feature for Anons, not a bug.

Trump and Elon want mandate, not fealty.

On that note, check out the latest from

, “

,” which lays this out directly and succinctly ... with sauce.

–

US President Donald Trump has named Saudi Arabia as a potential host for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his second term. Moscow has not commented on the US president’s statement so far. The announcement came hours after the two leaders held a phone call to discuss the Ukraine conflict and other topics. “The first time we’ll meet in Saudi Arabia, see if we get something done,” Trump told journalists in the Oval Office. Trump indicated that several meetings with Putin could take place in the coming months, saying, “We expect that he’ll come here, and I’ll go there, and we’re going to meet also, probably in Saudi Arabia.” Trump did not name any specific dates for what he called “the first meeting” with Putin but said that it would take place in the “not so distant future.” The president also noted that both leaders know Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and that the kingdom could be “a very good place to meet.” – RT

Our Take: Well, here we are. Mohammed bin Salman will host the meeting of the two leaders who are saving the world, as we discussed last week on Devolution Power Hour.

The Saudis are succeeding in inverting the public perception of their society, and I believe they will succeed in inverting the perceived perception of the Middle East.

The future Middle East will be the crossroads of civilization. A place where the world meets, but not to govern or scheme. It will be a place that offers legendary hospitality, pursues innovation, and mediates ideas. That's the Middle East that the young Crown Prince envisions.

It is an ambitious project, and one that will require a tranquil environment in which to build all the necessary infrastructure to cultivate this dream.

That means peace in the Middle East.

The more I think about it, the more it seems that President Trump is providing the Arabs with an opportunity to prove themselves to the world. Yesterday, he asked Karoline Leavitt to tell the press pool that he and King Abdullah differ in their views of how to handle Gaza, but he asked the Arabs to get together and come back to him with better proposal. Almost like they were contestants on The Celebrity Apprentice.

This is a big moment for the Arabs. This is their opportunity to reintroduce themselves to the world as the arbiters of peace. –

***

Another Take: We’re on the cusp of the actualization of one of the most dramatic storylines in the Info War. And its ending was possible to see coming, if you’ve recognized that we’re in a War of Stories, and that the deals are already done.

Righteous Russia asks a few seismic questions:

Who is the Enemy of all Sovereign Nations? Who is the Deep State? Who are the Globalists? What World Leaders are the Globalists aligned against? Who is the Enemy of my Enemy?

If you’re new to the series that started it all at Burning Bright, I wrote a retrospective on it last year. –

Law enforcement officials in Arcata, California, received multiple reports last week from Tesla owners who found threatening notes left on their vehicles, allegedly by a group calling itself “Students Against Nazi Extremism.” At least one note was found wrapped around a brick, implying the group is preparing for violence. The Lost Coast Outpost reports that over the past week, four Tesla owners in Arcata reported to the Arcata Police Department that they had found threatening notes left on their vehicles. The first report came in on Wednesday, February 5, with three more reports submitted over the following two days. The Outpost, a local news outlet, received an envelope containing a note taking credit for the threats. The note, signed by “Students Against Nazi Extremism” or “SANE”, claimed that 10 students in Arcata and Seaside, California had delivered written warnings to 13 Tesla owners. The envelope also contained a manifesto calling Tesla CEO Elon Musk “an overt Nazi with a history of fascist, racist, misogynist and criminal behavior.” – Breitbart

Our Take: This California story comes as a Tesla dealership in Colorado has been the target of vandals and arsonists three times in recent weeks.

"Everyone I hate is a Nazi!"

It's worth mentioning that the Trump-deranged rhetoric out of (all) American institutional powers over the past many years is a significant contributor to anti-Musk, anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, etc., crime. As democrats keep screaming to their smooth-brained audiences that the world is collapsing into a new Reich, they forget that their remaining support is primarily composed of society's most mentally ill factions.

Keep that in mind as you listen to Jamie Raskin:

Set aside the fact that Raskin is being overtly xenophobic about a successful legal immigrant. You could also say he is dog-whistling his supporters to commit more acts of violence against Tesla … maybe even against Musk.

Finally, Raskin seems demoralized and defeated in this clip.

Good. –

The Republican congresswoman tasked with revisiting “federal secrets” surrounding the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. — and Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “client list” — is among a new class of GOP insurgents and Donald Trump loyalists who recently floated a bill to put Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus who was elected to the House in 2022, has repeatedly pushed for “transparency” in federal government — specifically, to dive into conspiracy theories surrounding unidentified flying objects, the origins of COVID-19, and the September 11 attacks, all of which will be at the center of her task force. [...] Before her election to Congress — where she’s one of a group of MAGA-fueled digital natives using their offices and social media to blow up the institutions they now control — the 35-year-old lawmaker spent six years in the military, serving in the Air Force and Oregon Air National Guard. She also worked as a cocktail waitress at a gentlemen’s club and as a swimsuit model for several publications, including Liberty Belles, which included women in camouflage bikinis holding firearms, and made a name for herself as an Instagram influencer as she pivoted into far-right politics. – The Independent

Our Take: My thoughts on the DECLAS committee from today's show.

I encourage you to watch in full.

We need to stop taking steps backward for the sake of waking up the normies.

Also, am I crazy or is she trying to co-opt the DECLAS from Trump? She's implying the task force was formed so bad actors can't block it from release…

Mmmkk…

Keep in mind she has never once advocated for or even mentioned the declassification of the JFK files prior to yesterday other than thanking Trump for delivering on his promise to do so... Go search her profiles yourself.

–

North Korean state media on Wednesday denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians as bluster and accused Washington of robbery. The slim hopes of Palestinians for safety and peace are being crushed by the proposal, a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without directly naming Trump. "The world is now boiling like a porridge pot over the U.S.' bombshell declaration," KCNA said. The commentary is aimed at Trump's shock announcement that the U.S. intends to remove Gaza residents and transform the war-ravaged territory into what the president billed as a "Riviera of the Middle East." The KCNA commentary also criticised the Trump administration over its calls to take over the Panama Canal and Greenland, and its decision to change the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America." – Reuters

Our Take: "Oh muh gawd, it's Kim Jong Un's music!"

Gotta love Un coming in hot, fast, and loose.

"The world is now boiling like a porridge pot over the U.S.' bombshell declaration," KCNA said.

I legitimately laughed out loud when I read that. Porridge. Porridge! Great stuff, Kim.

But he didn't name President Trump, directly. I actually think he's calling out all the NeoCons in Trump's orbit.

"The U.S. should awaken from its anachronistic daydream and stop at once the act of encroaching upon the dignity and sovereignty of other countries and nations," the KCNA report said, while calling the U.S. a "ferocious robber."

He's right, you know.

I love Kim's WWE smack talk. And while he's playing the heel, Trump is fondly reflecting on their friendship and talking about how he wants to call and catch up. Great stuff.

Kim also called the US an "accomplice" to Israel's genocide, which is not inaccurate, to say the least. It's also why I don't think Trump will actually let Bibi start the fighting again. Though that doesn't mean the fighting won't resume. The question will be what President Trump will do when it does.

–

Our Take: There is so much going on, and Badlands is taking you there live, when it happens. Expected today (all times Eastern):

09:00AM: Committee Vote on Kash Patel (FBI Director)

10:00AM: Committee Hearing on Linda McMahon (Secretary of Education)

10:30AM: Senate Vote on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Health Secretary)

1:00PM: President Expected to Sign Executive Orders

4:00PM: Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India

5:10PM: WH Press Conference with Prime Minister Modi

What a change of pace to have a government that actually works!

–

BONUS ITEM

Elon Musk’s X has agreed to pay about $10 million to settle a lawsuit that Donald Trump brought against the company and its former chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter. The agreement makes X the second social-media platform to settle litigation that Trump filed when the companies deplatformed him over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump, along with other plaintiffs, filed the lawsuit in 2021 against the company, then called Twitter, and its chief executive at the time, Jack Dorsey. Musk reinstated Trump on the platform in November 2022. Trump’s team considered letting the lawsuit fizzle out, according to some people familiar with the matter, citing Musk’s proximity to the president and the fact that he spent $250 million to help elect him. But they ultimately moved forward with the settlement despite Trump and Musk’s close relationship. A spokesman for X didn’t respond to requests for comment.

— The Wall Street Journal

A federal judge in Massachusetts allowed the Trump administration's bid to offer "deferred resignations" to federal workers who voluntarily leave government service to continue and lifted a previous court order pausing the program's deadline… Office of Personnel Management spokesperson McLaurine Pinover said in a statement that the office was "pleased" with the court's decision and that the deferred resignation program was closed as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. Judge George O'Toole, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs in the case — unions that represent federal employees — lacked standing to bring the case in the first place. He also ruled he did not have the jurisdiction to stop the program from proceeding. Democracy Forward's Skye Perrymann said in a statement on behalf of the unions, "We will continue to pursue all legal options to defend the civil service and protect the American people from extremism." – CBS News

House Republicans on Wednesday released their first draft budget resolution, showing the chamber's plans to pass President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, and includes plans to cut federal spending by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. The budget comes one day before the House Budget Committee is scheduled to mark up its proposal, and comes the day after the Senate Budget Committee released its outline. Both chambers need to pass the same bill before it can take effect. The new plan would allow Congress to raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion, it includes at least $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, and would provide approximately $300 billion for new defense and border spending. – Just The News

The Trump administration has retrieved the $59 million the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated last week to house illegal aliens in hotels in New York City. “I have clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X on Wednesday. “FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer,” Noem wrote, referring the Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela who was found guilty in November of murdering Riley, a Georgia nursing student. Tren de Aragua is a Venezuela-based gang. “Mark my words,” Noem wrote, “there will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.” – The Daily Signal

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

