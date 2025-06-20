The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Thursday, June 19th ...

The FBI under former director Christopher Wray ordered the destruction of an intelligence document alleging the Chinese Communist Party plotted to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, Senator Chuck Grassley alleged in a letter to the bureau seeking additional information about the decision. The FBI recently turned over to Grassley an intelligence report from the FBI's Albany Field Office alleging China plotted to interfere in the 2020 election by creating fake mail-in-ballots for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "Chairman Grassley is in receipt of an FBI document responsive to a request he made based on legally protected whistleblower disclosures.

– National Pulse

Our Take: The CCP foreign interference story goes much deeper than you think. This is coordinated discloser.

We discussed on last night's show. [Full Episode] —

In 1773, patriots dumped tea to fight tyranny. Today, it would be imported beef from the Big Four. Same control, different packaging. Rattlesnake Meat Company is family-owned, American-raised, and 100% independent. No suits. No foreign beef. No tyrants. Order by June 30 to get it in time for the Fourth. Use code PATRIOT20 for $20 off. Eat beef like a patriot. Order Now at www.rattlesnakemeats.com. *Sponsored*

Sixteen billion passwords to Apple, Facebook, Google, and other social media accounts, as well as government services, were leaked in what researchers are calling the largest data breach ever, according to reports. The leak exposed 16 billion login credentials and passwords, prompting both Google to tell billions of users to change their passwords and the FBI to warn Americans against opening suspicious links in SMS messages, according to a report published Thursday in Forbes. Researchers at Cybernews, who have been investigating the leak, found “30 exposed datasets containing from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records each.” All but one of these datasets have not been previously reported as being exposed, so the data impacted is all considered new. “This is not just a leak – it’s a blueprint for mass exploitation,” the researchers said. And they are right. These credentials are ground zero for phishing attacks and account takeover. “These aren’t just old breaches being recycled,” they warned, “this is fresh, weaponizable intelligence at scale.”

– The Independent

Our Take: In this reality — the astounding story about all the major tech platforms having a data breach — the elections industry wants you to believe our elections are impenetrable because a lawyer with his undergrad in environmental science said so.

Think I’m exaggerating?

Alex Halderman cited Chris Krebs as an authority in his testimony last week.

—

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Moscow is ready to help mediate between Iran and Israel, the Kremlin said after their phone call on Thursday, which focused on the worsening conflict in the Middle East. The conversation, which lasted about an hour, was described as “friendly and constructive” by Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov. Moscow and Beijing share “identical approaches” to the crisis, Ushakov told reporters, adding that both leaders “strongly condemn Israel’s actions, which violate the UN Charter and other norms of international law.” Putin briefed Xi on his recent phone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in the aftermath of Israel’s strike on Iran last week. The Russian leader reaffirmed Moscow’s “readiness to carry out possible mediation efforts, if necessary,” Ushakov said, adding that Xi welcomed the initiative, calling it a step that could help defuse the conflict. “Both Moscow and Beijing fundamentally believe that there is no military solution to the current situation or to issues related to Iran’s nuclear program. This must be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means,” the presidential aide stressed. The two leaders agreed to instruct their respective ministries and agencies to stay in close contact and exchange information in the coming days, he added. – RT

Our Take: The picture they used for the article made me chuckle, because it looks like something out of a Hollywood movie trailer.

Netanyahu has certainly delivered on the promises I've teased over the past 15+ months, becoming the villain that this story deserves. (Sorry, Hillary, but yet again you have had your job taken by a man who outperformed you.) President Trump is obviously playing some sort of a role — a feint; to what end we can only guess, but I would assume that it has something to do with baiting all the liars in the media and political-sphere into exposing themselves.

But this story still needs a hero, and until President Trump has his kayfabe moment and completes the character arc, that role is going to be filled by Putin and the homies. We've gotten our fair share of Kim Jong Un and Mohammed bin Salman, but Xi Jinping has been noticeably absent from the screen for quite some time.

As I've shared before, China now gets 60% of its oil from Iran, thanks to new deals that were struck last year. That means the Chinese economy is very dependent on Iran remaining a stable country that is not being bombed by radicalized zealots.

Thanks to President Trump's strongarm negotiating tactics with tariffs, the European Union is now looking to China for cheap goods, so it can keep its crumbling economy propped up until the Great Reset is fully ready to implement. That means the Chinese economy and the European economy are both dependent on Iran remaining a stable, safe place. (Not to mention, the billions of dollars in bilateral investment between Saudi Arabia and Europe, thanks to trade deals negotiated by MBS and Faisal bin Farhan.)

Israel is being isolated, geopolitically. Nobody will come to their aid, because all of the groundwork has been laid to disincentivize a war with Iran. Netanyahu made the only move he had available in order to remain in office and avoid prison — attack Iran — and now Israel has bitten off more than it can chew.

But to really sell the story, we still need the dramatic climax and resolution to unfold, and that's where Putin, Xi, and ultimately Trump, will come in, to face this dangerous animal that is desperately seeking a world war.

–

Vladimir Putin has claimed he is willing to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky but only for a “final phase” of talks. He told international news outlets in St Petersburg that he would only join the talks to finally “put an end” to the conflict. It is not the first time - nor will it be the last - that Putin has supposedly signalled a desire to end the war. Ukraine and its western backers say he is simply playing for time, appealing to Donald Trump while continuing to relentlessly bomb Ukraine in the meantime. Dozens of civilians have been killed in Ukraine in recent weeks following a surge in Russian aerial attacks. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said this morning it had been 100 days of Russia “manipulating … opportunities to end the war”, referencing Kyiv’s acceptance of a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire back in March and Moscow’s refusal to agree to it. – The Independent

AND

A Russian missile strike on a nine-story Kyiv apartment building was a sign that more pressure must be applied on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, as Moscow intensifies attacks in the war. The drone and missile attack on Kyiv early Wednesday, the deadliest assault on the capital this year, killed 28 people across the city and wounded 142 others, Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said. Zelensky, along with the head of the presidential office, Andrii Yermak, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, visited the site of the apartment building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district today, laying flowers and paying tribute to the 23 people who died there after a direct hit by a missile brought down the structure. “This attack is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects a ceasefire and chooses killing,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, and thanked Ukraine's partners who he said are ready to pressure Russia to “feel the real cost of the war”.

– One News

Our Take: Zelenskyy is putting out some great material lately.

He responded to Trump and Putin's b-day bro call by saying only Trump can stop Putin, but that he doesn't want to before saying Israel and Ukraine were the same, and that Iran poses an existential threat to both.

See it, yet? –

Tickets are now available for The Great American Restoration Tour 9! Join us August 14–17, 2025, in historic Deadwood, South Dakota for what’s expected to be our biggest GART yet. Don’t miss it — grab your tickets now! — Badlands Media

US President Donald Trump will decide whether or not the US gets directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict within the next two weeks, the White House has said. In a White House press briefing, Press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message directly from Trump: "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks." Earlier, Iran's deputy foreign minister told the BBC it would cause "hell" in the region if the US got involved, adding: "This is not America's war." The news comes 24 hours after Trump said he had not made up his mind on joining the conflict. Asked what the message was for "everyday Trump supporters" who have concerns about US involvement, Leavitt said to "trust in President Trump". She added that the president's "top priority" is ensuring that Iran does not successfully construct a nuclear weapon. [...] Trump and his administration have sought to maintain an air of strategic ambiguity - not revealing much publicly about their thinking or potential courses of action. – BBC

Our Take: I highly encourage you to watch last night's DPH. GBPH joined Burning Bright and I for a segment discussing the Israel/Iran situation.

There is so much more happening here than people realize. [Full Episode]

–

***

Another Take: Trump should wait for the neocons to fully meltdown AGAIN and then invite Mark Levin. Would be hilarious…

Will Trump saying "two more weeks" cause Israel to attempt a False Flag event to force a faster decision? These neocons don't have anything they can say on TV to keep the frenzy rising for two more weeks. By then, without a False Flag, everyone will get bored of another bs story and move on. —

***

One More Take: What would the narrative look like if the deals were already done? What would be the advantages of telling the current story if denuclearization is the endgame?

We explore these questions and more in my latest Brief. [Read] –

Israel’s conflict with Iran is costing the country hundreds of millions of dollars a day, according to early estimates, a price tag that could constrain Israel’s ability to conduct a lengthy war. The biggest single cost are the interceptors needed to blow up incoming Iranian missiles, which alone can amount to between tens of millions to $200 million a day, experts say. Ammunition and aircraft also add to the price tag of the war, as does the unprecedented damage to buildings. Some estimates so far say that rebuilding or repairing damage could cost Israel at least $400 million. The mounting costs add up to pressure on Israel to wrap up the war quickly.

– The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: How long until people realize the whole thing is actually impossible?

It literally is not happening. The whole thing is a clown show. Just like every other thing the TV shows us. –

Just months into the tenure of a new party leader, Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee’s financial situation has grown so bleak that top officials have discussed whether they might need to borrow money this year to keep paying the bills. Fund-raising from major donors — some of whom Mr. Martin has still not spoken with — has slowed sharply. At the same time, he has expanded the party’s financial commitments to every state, and even to far-flung territories like Guam. Fellow Democrats are grumbling that Mr. Martin, who quietly accepted a raise after taking the post, has been badly distracted by internal battles. So far, they say, he has been unable to help unite his party against Republicans, who control the federal government. A protracted and public fight with David Hogg, the 25-year-old activist turned D.N.C. vice chair who blindsided party officials with a plan to challenge incumbent Democrats, made things worse. The clash included the leak of embarrassing audio of Mr. Martin questioning his own role and ended in Mr. Hogg’s unceremonious exit this month. That was soon followed by the news that two of the country’s most influential labor leaders, who represent a combined 3.2 million workers, were also leaving the D.N.C. Both questioned the party’s direction under Mr. Martin.

– The New York Times

Our Take: Follow the money. That's good advice when examining times we find incentive structures changing. It’s good advice when examining what’s happening with the DNC, or the uniparty left..

On Wednesday, The New York Times published, “The D.N.C. Is in Chaos and Desperate for Cash,” and the article asserts some astonishing facts.

“Mr. Martin had offered to keep the two top union leaders — Randi Weingarten…and Lee Saunders… — as members of the D.N.C. But he would not renew their plum assignments on the powerful Rules and Bylaws Committee, which controls how the party nominates its presidential candidates.”

How the DNC nominates its presidential candidates has been the source of scandal since 2015, so this is a good move for Martin. But removing union leaders from power explains the scapegoating he’s enduring now.

“Six people briefed on the party’s fund-raising…said big donors…had been very slow to give to the party this year.”

The USAID scandals theorize that some of the named “big donors” are actually taxpayer-funded NGOs and that campaign finance is a massive source of money-laundering. See also the ActBlue allegations (it’s also WinRed) and that ongoing investigation of that by the DOJ.

“His commitment to state parties, which amounts to $1 million in monthly spending, has further strained the finances.”

$1M a month? $12M a year? The DNC’s financial commitment to state parties is just $12M?! The apparatus that enabled Harris to rapidly raise $2B in a few months only gives $12M to the states? (And, per the article, that is an expansion under Martin.) Astroturf and money laundering are seeming more likely.

“…the party’s total cash reserves shrank by $4 million from January through April…”

“…the current financial gap is large: $18 million on hand for the D.N.C. entering May, compared with $67.4 million for the R.N.C. …”

“…only three people gave $100,000 or more to the D.N.C., according to Federal Election Commission reports….”

“One recent New York event with Ms. Harris… [raised] roughly $300,000 … a fraction of the $1 million price for a single top-end ticket … headlined by Ms. Harris last fall...”

Martin is positioned as getting to the bottom of it all. He is doing a study and claiming transparency is his intention to restore trust among the base and donors. Oh, also…

“…the D.N.C. increased Mr. Martin’s salary this year [to] $350,000, up from $300,000.”

If the uniparty left no longer has the (allegedly our) money to fabricate popular support, how quickly does their whole corrupt kingdom come crashing down?

—

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza and ongoing attacks on Iran, comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, claiming Tehran is nearing the completion of a nuclear bomb. Iran dismissed the accusations. The Turkish president said it has the legal right to respond to Israel’s attacks. This is not the first time Erdogan has issued hostile remarks toward West Jerusalem, accusing it of engaging in “banditry and state terrorism.” Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in Parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan stated: “The most horrifying photos and videos from World War II pale in comparison to what we’re seeing from Gaza,” claiming that Netanyahu has “long surpassed the tyrant Hitler in the crime of genocide.” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar shot back at Erdogan. “The sultan, in his own eyes, in yet another inflammatory speech, continues to incite against Israel and against the Israeli prime minister,” he wrote on X. – RT

Our Take: And here comes Erdogan — who last summer I branded as "The Enigma" of Trump-a-Mania, along with the Iranian leaders.

Erdogan has been promoted as a white hat by both President Trump and General Flynn, and allegedly faced a failed coup and/or assassination attempt in May 2024, when he was really stepping up his rhetoric against Netanyahu.

After threatening to invade Israel, Erdogan drew the ire of then-Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who responded with his own not-so-subtle threat, by reminding Erdogan what happened to Saddam Hussein. (Katz also called for Turkey to be expelled from NATO.)

Interestingly enough, Katz — who is now the Israeli Defense Minister — just threatened the Ayatollah with the same imagery of Saddam Hussein.

It's almost as if the entire Iraq War was an Israeli scheme, and Saddam Hussein is their favorite trophy that they like to show off.

The tough talk between Erdogan and the Israelis was never too concerning, as Israel is never going to attack Turkey and trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty, and few thought that Erdogan would make good on his threats to attack Israel and alienate his Western partners. (Perhaps why Katz was calling for Turkey's expulsion from NATO, so Israel could take offensive action against Erdogan.)

But things have changed, and now Israel is seeking to establish a corridor in Syria to Kurdistan, which it would most likely use as a staging ground to launch offensive operations into Iran in protracted war scenario.

Regardless of whether Israel is seriously considering a staging ground in Kurdistan, Netanyahu and his regime have been quite vocal about their desire to annex Damascus and southern Syria. Doing so would provoke a massive conflict with the Arabs and the Persians, and would surely lead to a wider war. The only military that may be able to stop the IDF from achieving this goal — aside from Russia — is Turkey, as they are already on the ground in northern Syria and have a negotiated peace with Al-Jolani's regime.

(However, I still maintain that if any army ever needed to enter Israel, Russia would make the most sense.) –

US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) forcefully defended the role of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in domestic politics, arguing in a newly released interview with well-known far-right provocateur Tucker Carlson that the group does not operate as a “foreign agent” on behalf of the Jewish State. In a tense interview released on Wednesday, Carlson pressed Cruz on his hawkish stance toward Iran, grilling him repeatedly about basic facts, such as Iran’s population and ethnic breakdown, implying Cruz lacked foundational knowledge despite advocating for imposing maximum pressure on the Islamist regime. The debate then shifted to US–Israel relations, with Carlson questioning whether Israel’s alleged spying and military actions had US backing, prompting Cruz to defend the alliance while walking back implications of direct American involvement. The exchange underscores growing fissures within the so-called MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement — the backbone of US President Donald Trump’s domestic political support — between isolationists more aligned with Carlson and voices such as Cruz who advocate a more robust military posture, amid the intensifying Israel–Iran conflict. – World Israel News

AND

American conservative commentator Tucker Carlson “begged” evangelical Christian Zionist leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore to apologize for calling him an antisemite, she told The Jerusalem Post. Carlson’s request centered on a February statement penned by Cardoza-Moore, in which she commented on a picture of Carlson with US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the White House by saying, “Tucker Carlson’s antisemitism does not reflect the values of the Trump administration.” She then asked Trump to ban Carlson from the White House over his “blatant antisemitism.” On Wednesday, Cardoza-Moore revealed that, following the publication of a Post story about it, she received a surprise call from the man himself. “Shortly after The Jerusalem Post story was published, Tucker Carlson, whom I have never spoken to in person, called to beg me for a public apology for labeling him an antisemite,” she said. “I had clearly touched a nerve for the former Trump confidante, but I would not back down.” – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: The reason I became aware of [the apology] story is because Mark Levin posted it with a very smug (and unmemorable) remark.

There were a few comments the author made that I thought were worth sharing, as I think it really emphasizes the issues that plaguing Israel right now, and leading to its ultimate demise.

That issue, of course, is an unbridled hubris that has become rampant among defenders of Israel — both Jew and Evangelical, alike — and that hubris is now metastasizing into totalitarianism.

Mark Levin was gloating that the subject of this article — Christian Zionist leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore — had personally requested that President permanently ban Tucker Carlson from the White House due to his antisemitism.

Now, there are plenty of antisemites roaming the streets of the internet these days, but Tucker Carlson most certainly isn't one of them. And yet, Mark Levin and Laurie Cardoza-Moore think it prudent to make a severe example out of Tucker simply because he dare question the actions of the mortal government of Israel.

Levin and Cardoza-Moore are demonstrating what we here at Badlands Media have been saying for years: The NeoCons are Leftists, and always have been. They will cut out your proverbial tongue and destroy your life if you dare defy them. They are every bit as vicious and conniving as the Democrats, perhaps even more so.

Then there was this comment, where Cardoza-Moore accuses Tucker of breaking the Ninth Commandment by "bearing false witness against God's Chosen People."

Ever since October 7th, I've advised everybody to defect from the religious elements of this conflict, to avoid being manipulated, but I'm going to defy my own advice because this woman claims to be a Christian leader while speaking heresy.

I'm no Biblical scholar, but I do understand that the crux of the New Testament is that Christ is the New Covenant, meaning that the Christian doctrine stipulates that those who believe in Christ are God's Chosen People — the House of Israel — and those who reject Christ are not chosen. I understand that adherents to Judaism are going to disagree with me, and that's fine; that's their right and prerogative. But this woman claims to be a Christian leader. So why is she bearing false witness to the teachings of Christ, when it is so clearly stated in the Bible?

One of the biggest problems we face in untangling this Gordian Knot is that we have Evangelical leaders who claim to be Christian, misleading Christians by misrepresenting what is very clearly written in the Bible. And I think it's probably time for us to have that fight, as a society, since it is being used to lead us into World War 3.

I'll end this take on a light note, by sharing a clip of Tucker making fun of Mark Levin.

–

***

Another Take: Is AIPAC lobbying on behalf of a foreign government? That’s a highly-charged, emotional question that is certain to get you called names (by Laurie Cardoza-Moore and Mark Levin, certainly).

But is AIPAC lobbying on behalf of a foreign government?

Ted Cruz says no.

On the Christian right, we’ve always been told Cruz’s take. It’s the long-standing answer on AIPAC: It’s not foreign lobbying, it’s just a coalition that supports Israel because our (America’s) interests are inseparable from those of Israel.

But what are the facts? Cruz gives us the party line, but what is the value exchange?

A value exchange — donations in exchange for foreign policy determinations that benefit the interests of a foreign nation, for example — must determine whether AIPAC is foreign lobbying.

There is always a value exchange. In politics, value exchanges often trade donations for decisions.

Saying, as Cruz seems to, that foreign policy becomes domestic policy because of how much we support a specific foreign nation… that is just storytelling. It also happens to be storytelling that carves out an unlawful but unquestionable lobbying exemption for a single foreign nation.

What is the rule of law? —

The Florida Panthers don’t have the fastest skaters or the most prolific offense. But they have perfected one maddening facet of the game that makes them absolute nightmares to skate against. The Panthers specialize in playing dirtbag hockey. And on Tuesday night, it helped them win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. “That’s an art in itself,” said Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL enforcer and TNT analyst. “You wanna kill them. But you can’t, because it’s going to cost your team.” The Panthers, who defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Tuesday’s Game 6 to repeat as champions, don’t exactly shy away from their scrappy reputation. Their trash-talking, hard checking, and ability to goad rivals into losing their cool on the ice is actually a point of pride. The more annoying the Panthers are, the more likely their opponents are to get distracted. – The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: WSJ continues their garbage reporting! —

BONUS ITEMS

A man found with a Taser, rope and duct tape who was seen in the neighborhood has been accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap the mayor of Memphis, Tennessee. Trenton Abston, 25, is being held in the Shelby County Jail with no bail or bond listed and a court appearance scheduled for Friday, according to jail records. Abston has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespassing, Memphis police said in a statement. Police said they believed he was targeting Mayor Paul Young. "At the time of his arrest, officers recovered a taser, gloves, rope, and duct tape from his vehicle," the police department said. – NBC News

The Sculptor galaxy is similar in many respects to our Milky Way. It is about the same size and mass, with a similar spiral structure. But while it is impossible to get a full view of the Milky Way from the vantage point of Earth because we are inside the galaxy, Sculptor is perfectly positioned for a good look. Astronomers have done just that, releasing an ultra-detailed image of the Sculptor galaxy on Wednesday obtained with 50 hours of observations using one of the world's biggest telescopes, the European Southern Observatory's Chile-based Very Large Telescope. The image shows Sculptor, also called NGC 253, in around 4000 different colours, each corresponding to a specific wavelength in the optical spectrum. Because various galactic components emit light differently across the spectrum, the observations are providing information at unprecedented detail on the inner workings of an entire galaxy, from star formation to the motion of interstellar gas on large scales. Conventional images in astronomy offer only a handful of colours, providing less information. – Perth Now

A three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that President Donald Trump can keep control of the California National Guard members he deployed to Los Angeles following anti-ICE protests in the city. “Affording appropriate deference to the President’s determination, we conclude that he likely acted within his authority in federalizing the National Guard,” the panel wrote, also finding that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who filed the initial lawsuit against the deployment, would not have had veto power over the president even if the governor were not notified of the deployment ahead of time. The ruling blocks U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer’s order last week that ruled Trump’s deployment of the guard was illegal, arguing that the deployment would only be lawful in a time of “rebellion or danger of a rebellion.” Breyer’s order was stayed by the appeals court just hours after it came down. — Washington Examiner

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.