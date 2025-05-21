The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, May 20th...

Official preview with my next guest, retired Lieutenant General Steve Kwast. – Shawn Ryan

Our Take: Lt Gen (Ret.) Steven L. Kwast on Shawn Ryan… Been looking forward to this for a while!

For those who don't know, Lt Gen (Ret.) Steven L. Kwast and his wife attend every one of our Great American Restoration Tour conferences. This video was taken just 3 weeks ago...

This man is absolutely brilliant and a huge asset to our community! –

Note: You can watch or listen wherever you get your podcasts. Here is the

.

The phone call between President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin may not have achieved great strides on ending the war in Ukraine, but it did confirm one thing: The bromance is real. But a question is left hanging: What does this bonhomie actually deliver for the men in the Kremlin and White House? “The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent,” Trump said of his Russian counterpart after their two-hour conversation Monday, adding that Putin is a “nice gentleman.” Putin adviser Yuri Ushakov, meanwhile, said Trump and Putin called each other by their first names and “neither of them wanted to end the conversation.” [...] Putin has shown little desire for any sort of ceasefire that does not satisfy his maximalist goals. And right now his forces continue to make slow but steady battlefield advances in eastern Ukraine, according to independent monitors like the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank.

– NBC News

Our Take: Once you understand that the enemy matrix runs almost entirely on the basis of reality construction through narrative, you can reverse engineer that process in search of something much closer to the truth.

My gateway into the Info War was anti-Russia propaganda.

What was yours? –

James Comey, the polarizing former FBI director, walked into a Barnes & Noble in New York City, sat down on a three-legged stool and began to extol the virtues of his new crime novel to the few dozen people who came to his book signing Monday night. Days earlier, he sparked a firestorm on the right — and a Secret Service investigation — when he posted a photo on Instagram that Donald Trump and senior administration officials insist was a call for the assassination of the president. Now Comey, as talkative and confident as ever, was brushing aside the chance that he might face criminal charges. “They were total pros,” Comey said of the Secret Service agents who interviewed him, adding of the brouhaha: “Maybe it’ll go away.” But while he was signing books, Trump’s former defense lawyer Alina Habba, now the acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey, announced that she has filed criminal charges against Rep. Lamonica McIver, D-N.J., for her actions during a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark. – NBC News

Our Take: What would have happened if Kash Patel or Dan Bongino posted a death threat against the President during the Biden Administration? Patel and Bongino were media personalities and private citizens.

Comey is now a private citizen and media personality. He’s on a book tour…

…and Patel and Bongino are running the FBI.

No one is above the law. –

The US has obtained new intelligence suggesting that Israel is making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the Trump administration has been pursuing a diplomatic deal with Tehran, multiple US officials familiar with the latest intelligence told CNN. Such a strike would be a brazen break with President Donald Trump, US officials said. It could also risk tipping off a broader regional conflict in the Middle East — something the US has sought to avoid since the war in Gaza inflamed tensions beginning in 2023. Officials caution it’s not clear that Israeli leaders have made a final decision, and that in fact, there is deep disagreement within the US government about the likelihood that Israel will ultimately act. Whether and how Israel strikes will likely depend on what it thinks of the US negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program. But “the chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months,” said another person familiar with US intelligence on the issue. “And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely.” – CNN

Our Take: This is retarded. At some point, people have to stop believing this nonsense.

You can know this is bullshit at first glance by the phrase, “the US has obtained intelligence” from Israel. There is only Regime intelligence and our intelligence. “Israel” is not able to strike Iran on behalf of the Regime.

If we get a story about Israel striking Iran, it will be bullshit.

To the extent it’s pushed at all, it will only be to convince the world that the “nuclear” threat from Iran is nullified but, of course, it’s already nullified because it, too, is bullshit. –

***

Another Take:

The reason this was so obvious to me is because it is something that has been seeded into the public mind of western civilization for the past 40+ years -- ever since Hollywood released the movie Delta Force starring Chuck Norris, which I believe was the first mainstream film that cast radical Islamic terrorists as the villains.

Six years prior to that, in 1979, the Jerusalem Conference on Terrorism was held in Israel to discuss the origins, nature, and future of terrorism, and to propose measures for combatting and defeating the international terror movements. Many essays were written by the attendees of the conference, and two years later, in 1981, a collection of these works was compiled and released by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu would go on to write a number of books on the subject of terrorism, including his 1995 work, Fighting Terrorism: How Democracies Can Defeat Domestic and International Terrorists, which explicitly warned that Iran was on the cusp of developing a nuclear weapon, and the West had a moral obligation to stop Iran with kinetic intervention. (On the cover of this book is an Xray image of a traveler's bag, reminiscent of the TSA bag-scanning equipment that would become mandated by Congress in every US airport after the 9/11 attack – which was most likely orchestrated by Netanyahu and his friends.)

Here we are, thirty years later, and Netanyahu is still singing the same song with the same lyrics. The question is, how many people are still falling for the psyop? –

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reportedly agreed to transfer his stake in Cantor Fitzgerald to his children and a group of investors. Additionally, Lutnick has agreed to divest from the Wall Street firm’s two subsidiaries as part of an ethics agreement with the U.S. government. According to Reuters, Lutnick sold his Class A shares in brokerage BGC Group for $151.5 million and real estate firm Newmark Group for $127 million. The shares were sold to the two subsidiaries, while Cantor Fitzgerald is expected to purchase Lutnick’s Class B shares in BGC and Newmark, allowing the firm to maintain its majority ownership in both companies. The disclosure of Lutnick’s stock sales ensures his compliance with the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 (EIGA), which prohibits U.S. government officials from holding financial interests that could compromise their objectivity or independence. The Office of Government Ethics (OGE) plays a crucial role in overseeing ethics programs and reviewing financial disclosures. – Bitcoin News

Our Take: JUST IN: Cantor Fitzgerald has bought 1.07million Strategy₿ $MSTR stocks for 326.53 million dollars at an average price of $304 per share in Q1 2025. Their total holdings is 4.65 million shares worth over 1.93 billion dollars.

49.98% of Cantor Fitzgerald's portfolio is in $MSTR.

Why aren't they buying the shitcoins that were part of Trump's EO? –

Former president Joe Biden’s last known screening for prostate cancer was in 2014, when he was 71 years old and serving as vice president, a spokesperson for Biden’s office said on Tuesday. It is not unusual for men over 70 to stop having regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, the standard screening to determine risk of prostate cancer, physicians and experts say. Biden received the disease diagnosis Friday, a spokesperson said. His office has previously said the diagnosis emerged as he was being examined “after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.” Leaders in both parties were startled when Biden’s office announced the diagnosis Sunday, describing the cancer as aggressive but manageable through hormone therapy. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” Biden’s office said. – The Washington Post

Our Take: Laying out the "Joe Biden as Fall Guy" scenario that I projected 4.5 years ago and we can see playing out now.

This clip is part of a much longer segment on the subject, but sums it up well. The one thing that may not be clear is, Biden's "cancer moonshot" will actually turn him into a tragic hero.

Thanks to Parker for clipping this. [Full Episode] –

***

Another Take: I believe there needs to be a big-time investigation into this Joe Biden cancer diagnosis.

Last week, we got remarkable chatter about Biden's cognitive decline and who knew what and when did they know it. Then we get the Hur tapes which absolutely decimated the Mockingbird Media narratives at the time. Then we find out he has Gleason-9 level prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, providing cover for any attacks on Biden and the administration’s (pathetic) coverup over the last five years.

Then, Scott Adams makes the tragic announcement that he has the same thing, that it is "100% not curable" when it gets to the bones, and that it is "100% curable" while isolated in the prostate.

Those two elements are key.

Nobody with half a brain thinks that Biden, as "President," wasn't receiving regular check-ups, and as the oldest "President" ever, regular bloodwork, etc. Any self-respecting physician would say it's almost impossible for this to have gone undiagnosed over the last 5-10 years.

So, given that, and given its 100% fatality rate vs. 100% curability rates, we should be asking a few questions:

Did WH physicians know he had prostate cancer, and when did they know? If not, how did they miss it and will they be held accountable for such gross negligence in one of the most crucial individual medical positions in the country? If they knew, did Joe Biden know? If they caught it early enough, before it spread, which given the level of care he gets, seems most likely, did Joe Biden willingly forgo treatment so he could run and "serve" as "President"?

And this is always a possibility as well:

Did the physicians know and, rather than tell Joe himself directly, they told whoever handled him the entire "Presidency", and they made the decision to keep Joe in the dark?

It's likely Joe knew and tried to push through until the end of his term. Losing all your hair and having "chemo-brain" would be glaringly obvious, even given Joe's already-obvious cognitive decline.

Just some questions that should be asked… –

***

One More Take: It’s not unusual for the Vice President of the United States, who then became the (so called) President of the United States, to go without a prostate exam for 10 and a half years?

That’s preposterous. Only blithering idiots would believe such a ridiculous assertion from the office of the former (so called) president. Of course, that is what they think of The People.

Yet, some are still calling for people to back off Joe because “cancer sucks.”

Cancer totally sucks. After Book Club yesterday, I was talking to my mother in law, a retired geriatric care nurse who has buried three children. (Shout out to Mimo!) Her daughter Lauren (my husband’s older sister) died of brain cancer in the 1980s.

Mimo is absolutely convinced that Biden has brain cancer. “It’s not dementia!” she shouted at me while giving me her notes on the show. She moved in with us right before Plymouth GART, so this has become a sort of routine after each show. “If the cancer is in his bones, it’s in his brain.” She was very adamant. It’s a plausible theory.

Regardless, there is no way that Biden hasn’t had a prostate exam since 2014. This is especially true since he was in the top two most powerful positions in the world during 6 of those 10 years.

“We didn’t catch this aggressive and advanced cancer because we didn’t look” is a very silly thing to believe. They’re likely lying.

Cancer sucks. And manipulating people’s emotions based on their personal losses from cancer – to avoid accountability for treason – is sociopathic.

They’re literally manipulating and weaponizing your pain. –

US President Donald Trump has announced the formal launch of a new nationwide missile defense initiative dubbed the “Golden Dome,” pledging to build a space-integrated shield capable of intercepting missiles from anywhere in the world. Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump described the “cutting-edge” project, with an estimated cost of $175 billion, as a historic leap forward in American homeland defense. “This design for the Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defense capabilities and should be fully operational before the end of my term,” Trump said. “Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from other sides of the world – and even if they are launched from space.” The missile shield will combine current defense assets with next-generation technologies deployed across land, sea, and space – including orbital sensors and interceptors, Trump said. Moscow has previously criticized the initiative as a destabilizing step toward the weaponization of space. “We’re the only ones that have this – we call it ‘super technology.’ Nobody else has it, and nobody else has anything close to what we have,” Trump claimed, while offering few technical details on how the Golden Dome will actually operate. – RT

Our Take: This is an interesting one. It's a little difficult to surmise what the desired outcome is with this particular deployment, mainly because there are many signs that the forthcoming "Golden Age" will be a time of peace and prosperity; and with the signals that the Sovereign Alliance is real and the likelihood of a large-scale war breaking out at an all-time low, the idea of further allocating resources to a defense array that we will likely never use before it becomes obsolete.

I'm also a little wary of modern missile defense systems after seeing the Iranians non-hypersonic missiles penetrate Israel's Iron Dome on multiple occasions with relative ease.

None of these reasons alone are strong enough to justify not building the Golden Dome, as preparation is the key to any [military] success, and it's certainly better to be overprotected than to be ill-equipped to stop a direct attack against your civilian population. President Trump's "Peace Through Strength" mantra comes to mind.

However, the confluence of all of these variables leads me to wonder if constructing the Golden Dome is really President Trump's intent. As impressive as it may be, does its construction signal the dawn of a new age? Or is it a stark reminder of our fragile humanity, and how our egos will prevent us from maintaining an indefinite peace?

In spite of all of our goodness, our humanity, and our love of God and His will, is war inevitable? Are we destined to eventually succumb to our arrogance and fall into conflict?

I'd like to think that we are building the kind of lasting peace that doesn't require the kind of saber-rattling that the Golden Dome represents. And while I could certainly be convinced that some kind of aerial defense array is necessary, would broadcasting that information to the world be the most strategic option?

This is why I think there is an ulterior motive, and that the narrative of the Golden Dome is the real value of this deployment.

If that is the case, then to what end? What would be the purpose of this deployment? Could it be bait? Or is it merely intended to be an old school flex of military might?

President Trump has a knack of getting multiple uses out of a single narrative.

–

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended former President Joe Biden, saying that he was "not for open borders" and that people around him who knew he was "cognitively impaired" were taking advantage of him. Trump posted to Truth Social, "Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will. It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now. It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen." [...] The shocking statement from Trump comes after it was revealed that Biden has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, and audio from an interview between him and special counsel Robert Hur showed that former president experiencing problems with memory as well as the ability to carry out a long conversation. The audio was recorded in October 2023, over a year before he stepped down as president. – Post Millennial

Our Take: The AutoPen isn't just a fascinating Narrative because of the clear Devolution implications of the Fake Presidency, but more so, because Trump himself is actually using it to ingratiate himself to 'real' Biden supporters.

If this is the last act of Our Boy Blue, it's a good one. –

On Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court remanded A.A.R.P. v. Trump to the Fifth Circuit with very precise instructions. Today, the Fifth Circuit assigned the case to the next available oral argument panel: “Last Friday, the Supreme Court vacated the judgment of our court, which had dismissed this appeal for lack of jurisdiction. The Court remanded the case back to us for further proceedings, and directed us to proceed "expeditiously." A.A.R.P. v. Trump, 605 U.S. _, _ (2025). Accordingly, this matter is expedited to the next available randomly designated regular oral argument panel.” Judge Ho wrote an seven-page concurrence. He defended his colleague, Judge Wes Hendrix, against an unfair attack from the Supreme Court: “As an inferior court, we're duty-bound to follow Supreme Court rulings—whether we agree with them or not. We don't have to like it. But we have to do it. So I concur in our order today expediting our consideration of this matter, as directed by the Supreme Court. But I write to state my sincere concerns about how the district judge as well as the President and other officials have been treated in this case. I worry that the disrespect they have been shown will not inspire continued respect for the judiciary, without which we cannot long function. See, e.g., In re Westcott, 135 F.4th 243, 250–51 (5th Cir. 2025) (Ho, J., concurring).” – Reason

Our Take: It’s a concurrence but Judge Ho isn’t happy about it. This is the case where the court was given 42 minute to rule before the ACLU jumped to the Supreme Court, who inexplicably sided with the lawfare.

“I worry that the disrespect they have been shown will not inspire continued respect for the judiciary, without which we cannot long function.”

Ho knows. As we’ve been saying, the courts are only legitimate so long as we believe they are legitimate. –

Right-wing EU critic George Simion has said he would challenge the result of Romania’s presidential election, claiming it was compromised by “foreign interference,” flagging France and Moldova in particular. Sunday’s runoff saw pro-EU Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan defeat his Euroskeptic rival with 54% of the vote in the second round of Romania’s presidential election. The rerun was ordered after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the November election, in which independent candidate Calin Georgescu, an EU and NATO critic, finished first with 23% of the vote. The authorities claimed that there had been “irregularities” in his campaign, citing intelligence reports alleging Russian interference – allegations which Moscow has denied. In a Tuesday post on X, Simion – who had been the frontrunner – said he had “officially” asked Romania’s top court to annul Sunday’s election result “for the very reasons the December elections were annulled.” – RT

Our Take: There has, no doubt, been "external influence" on the Romanian elections. Calin Georgescu was a populist candidate who dominated the first round of voting back in November, only to have those results annulled, the follow-up election cancelled, and ultimately, Georgescu was arrested for daring to challenge the status-quo. He was then barred from participating in Romanian elections by Romanian courts.

Then George Simion — the "next man up" in the nationalist-populist movement — steps in and dominates the pre-election optics and polling, only to lose, under strange circumstances, in the actual election. The candidate who ends up winning, funny enough, is pro-EU, anti-Russia, and aligns with the globalist uniparty regime's agenda.

So, yeah, I think it is more than fair to assume that "external influence" impacted the outcome of the Romanian election, and that "external influence" was most likely the US State Department and the European Union.

–

BONUS ITEMS

A nationwide phone network has shut down in Spain just weeks after blackouts brought chaos and heavy financial damage to the country. Emergency services in a number of regions had to provide new telephone numbers for those in need, after phone lines collapsed following network upgrades by Telefonica. Landline telephones were the worst affected but all voice services by Telefonica appear to have been affected to some extent, according to reports in Spanish media. A Telefónica spokesperson said: “We have done some network upgrade work which has affected some companies' fixed communication services (voice and internet). – The Independent

Stephen Paul Edmund Sutton, 53, a United Kingdom citizen, pleaded guilty and was sentenced today for his participation in a fraud scheme, perpetrated when he was employed by a contracting firm that implemented a U.S. Agency for International Development-funded (USAID) power distribution program (PDP) in Pakistan, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro and Acting Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Sean Bottary. Sutton pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit theft concerning a program receiving federal funds, which is a felony. In his role as a Logistics Operations Manager, Sutton took kickbacks of USAID-funds used to pay for the services rendered. After fighting extradition for more than two years, Sutton was extradited to the United States. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta sentenced Sutton to time-served and ordered that Sutton be turned over to immigration authorities. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning a program receiving federal funds. He was sentenced to time-served and one day of supervised release. – US Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News, announced her resignation on Monday, citing disagreements over the company’s future direction. Her departure marks the second significant leadership change at CBS News in recent weeks, following the exit of longtime “60 Minutes” producer Bill Owens. In a memo to staff, McMahon, who assumed leadership of CBS News in 2023, called her tenure “a privilege and joy” but acknowledged recent challenges. “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” she wrote. “It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.” George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, responded in a separate memo, praising McMahon’s contributions. “Under her leadership, the competitive position and culture at our television stations have improved dramatically, and we’ve expanded local news significantly,” he stated. McMahon’s resignation follows the exit of Bill Owens, who stepped down after alleging that “60 Minutes” had lost its journalistic independence. Owens cited unsustainable internal pressures from Paramount executives in his farewell memo. – The National Pulse

