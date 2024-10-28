The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Our Take: "We need a mandate in the vote, and we’re going to get it."

Donald Trump said this at the beginning of the month, and I think it stands as his most signal-based "branding" of the 2024 election push.

For those of us who've been fighting in the Info War for any length of time, we already know Trump has the votes necessary to win in an epic landslide. Hell, he did the last time around, too.

That's not what this one is about, and Trump is telling you, if you choose to listen.

So, when you see the various Mind-Movers Trump has chosen as his public MAGA and America First representatives speaking to tens of thousands in attendance in "blue" New York, at the site of the biggest modern colosseum events of the last century, see it as a "proof" of public mandate more so than a show of political force.

Trump has warned everyone he needs to warn with his repeated Cease & Desists, and with four years of public statements on traitors to the US.

He just needs the people to get onboard.

We are, and the MSG crowd (nearly 100k inside and out) is proof positive of that. —

Time for another bag of popcorn! In response to Jeff Bezos' decision not to endorse a presidential candidate this year, staff are having a total meltdown, liberals are canceling their subscriptions, and editor-at-large Robert Kagan (husband of Victoria Nuland) just quit. According to Semafor, "people are shocked, furious, surprised," one WaPo editorial board member told the outlet, citing internal discussions involving resignation. "If you don’t have the balls to own a newspaper, don’t." Meanwhile, the paper's chief technical officer is having engineers block reader questions about the non-endorsement on their internal system. One editorial board member tells Brian Stelter that Bezos' decision is "an outrageous abdication of responsibility. Democracy doesn't die in darkness, it dies when people anticipatorily consent to a fascist's whims." — ZeroHedge

Our Take: The very serious journalists in the legacy media are condemning newspapers over their failure to endorse the very serious journalists’ preferred political candidate.

The screeching began early last week when the LA Times, a rabidly leftist paper, declined to endorse a candidate in the 2024 Presidential race. At least three members of the editorial board resigned, and all outrage was directed at the owner of the paper.

Then, on Friday, the Washington Post also declined to endorse a candidate — and the blue anon lost their already broken minds. Again, members of the editorial board resigned. Again, outrage was directed at the owner. But this outrage was more widespread, with super-very serious journalists like Woodward and Bernstein demanding that the so-called free press act out of duty, not only to engage in politics — and thereby become the story — but to choose the Democrat.

This might not seem like a big deal; after all, our audience knows the legacy media is just regime propaganda and expects as much. But in the normie sphere of journalism, these demands are alarming. It wasn’t that long ago (2009) that all the DC outlets came together to rebuke Obama for his treatment of Fox News, because of the institution’s standards.

Those days are gone.

The age of Trump has seen every institution, every standard, norm, and tradition, demolished. In this most recent saga, it’s the independence of the fourth estate.

Perhaps the wardens have decided to stop letting the inmates run the asylum. Perhaps these owners are making the right business decision in light of declining readership and a credibility crisis. Side note: Bezos has a history of enabling his companies to sever woke in favor of wealth. Paul and I discussed this on last night’s Culture of Change, so check it out if you missed it.

In response to the outrage, normie readers are either cancelling their subscriptions in protest or, more commonly based on what we see happening in the public square, coming to the realization that their favorite very serious journalists were political propagandists all along.

Democracy doesn’t die in darkness. American Democracy flourishes in the darkness of a paid propagandist’s ink. Also, American Democracy is an unaccountable, authoritarian oligarchy.

Just ask Democrat primary voters.

Whatever the reason for leftist papers suddenly finding objectivity, the fraudsters who have long deceived the public are now outing themselves and resigning.

The trash is taking itself out.

Efficient. —

Trump's first aside in his conversation with Joe Rogan introduced a curious kernel about Melania's dress on inauguration day.

As many Anons know, she was wearing a replica of Jackie Kennedy's "Tiffany Blue" dress, which is why Trump constantly references Tiffany's Diamonds in relation to the 2020 election steal.

But Trump-Kennedy connections go MUCH deeper.

As

pointed out Friday night, one of Trump's grandchildren was named Arabella, likely after JFK's firstborn, who was stillborn.

Was Arabella one of many promises to counter?

Additionally, JFK was accused of election fraud by the Military Industrial Complex he subverted, and he was ALSO accused of being a Russian puppet for Nikita Khrushchev.

Sound familiar?

I firmly believe we're watching the continuation of a plan that went into effect in the 1960s. One that will lead to mass unification through historic catharsis. —

The Israeli military said Saturday that it had struck Iran in response to several Iranian attacks on Israel, raising fears that a long-brewing confrontation between two of the most powerful militaries in the Middle East could escalate into an all-out war. The military said in a statement at 2:30 a.m. that it was “conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran” in response to more than a year of attacks on Israel by Iran and its allies across the Middle East. Just after 6 a.m., the military said the strikes had concluded. The White House expressed support for Israel’s operation, calling it targeted and proportionate, while expressing the belief that it should be the end of the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran. An official who briefed reporters said the United States would again come to Israel’s defense if Iran chooses to retaliate. — NYT

Our Take:

So here we go, again. More of the same old d--k measuring contest to see which side is more insecure.

Israel has launched a "limited" strike against Iran, and the MSM is already tripping all over itself to assert that Iran has no right to self-defense. Basically, Israel is allowed to act with impunity, because the rules don't apply to Israel. Iran is already being blamed and victim-shamed just hours after it was bombed in real life. If it chooses to respond, it will be villainized for simply doing what Israel did after October 7 of last year.

BRICS, and others, have been telegraphing the notion that Iran will not respond to Israel's attack. Whether that remains true is yet to be seen, but if Iran does choose to walk away from the situation, it will have effectively won the narrative war—especially if Netanyahu decides to pursue Iran further in kinetic conflict.

Iran has demonstrated, thus far, that it possesses the discipline to take this step, but whether it actually will remains to be seen. If it does choose peace, then it will have done what Israel has proven incapable of, thus far. Meanwhile, a Jewish member of the Iranian Parliament voiced his opinion for a strong response against the "Zionist regime."

Did y’all know that Iran had a Jewish lawmaker? I didn't. Why aren't we ever told these things? —

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man and a critical figure in U.S. space operations, has maintained regular communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022. These discussions, confirmed by U.S., European, and Russian officials, span personal, business, and geopolitical issues. Musk’s communications with the Kremlin appear to be a well-guarded secret, with several White House officials reportedly unaware of the discussions. This year, Musk has also emerged as a key supporter of Donald Trump’s election campaign and could assume a significant role in a future Trump administration if elected. Musk’s ongoing dialogue with Putin, while the West continues to isolate the Russian leader, signals possible re-engagement, aligning with Trump’s stated goal of negotiating on contentious issues like the war in Ukraine. Musk’s contacts with Putin raise national security concerns within the Biden administration, given Putin’s role as a major U.S. adversary. SpaceX, Musk’s company, holds deep ties with U.S. military and intelligence services, including a $1.8 billion classified contract. Musk’s security clearance grants him access to highly sensitive information. The matter is sensitive, particularly as the U.S. presidential election nears, and Musk’s involvement in Trump’s campaign deepens. The billionaire has dismissed accusations of being sympathetic to Putin as “absurd” and has defended his companies’ actions, claiming they have significantly undermined Russia. — Badlands News

Our Take: Is it becoming clear enough yet?

As many of us have been saying for a few years, it's virtually impossible to believe that Elon Musk's "acquisition" of Twitter, also known as the most powerful information dissemination (and censorship) weapon in the world, was accidental.

The man was and remains the largest Department of Defense contractor under the Trump Administration, controls the world's foremost communications and technology platforms, and is reviled by the very globalists he's been undermining with all of the above.

Now, we've got recent, panic-riddled reporting from the establishment that both Trump and Musk have had regular, "previously-unknown" conversations with Vladimir Putin, a man I have long suggested isn't just a key figure in the Sovereign Alliance, but as close to a leader as it has.

The peacemakers are all over the game board, and they're growing increasingly bold as the machine quakes.

The Sovereign Alliance is real. And it's winning. —

The Kamala Harris rally in Houston last night was billed as a Beyoncé concert. Everyone, including the media, believed the singer would perform after the announcement was made earlier in the week, but all she did was walk out and make a barely audible speech for a few minutes. Then the rally descended into complete chaos. This is the extent of her appearance: Firstly, you can’t hear a word she’s saying. What’s so difficult about taking a direct feed from the microphones? It seems some outlets got the feed but others didn’t. What a mess. Secondly, 30,000 people showed up and waited in line because they believed it was a Beyoncé concert. A million people tried to get tickets because they thought it was a Beyoncé concert. So when it wasn’t, people were pissed. The rally then descended into absolute chaos as some people left, while others kicked up a fuss about Beyonce not singing. The media spun this as Trump supporters ‘protesting’, and Harris repeated a line about showing them the way to the “smaller rally down the road,” referring to Trump’s event. — Modernity News

Our Take: Why didn’t Beyoncé sing? While everyone is dunking on Harris for a “bait and switch,” the why of this whole thing is much more interesting.

It’s a terrible decision for a candidate that is already struggling with authenticity to lie to potential voters, but to lie about Beyoncé performing at your rally is next level. She got the shot of a big crowd, but the net effect of the stunt is deeply in the red.

The event was billed as a Beyoncé performance but fans only got four minutes of emotional blackmail about abortion from the pop icon. Not even a single lyric. Apolitical Beyoncé fans are pissed and feel tricked. Kamala was booed and heckled all night by those that didn’t leave.

The real question is why. The campaign had to know that a Beyoncé bait and bounce would backfire. They already went through this at the DNC.

Why didn’t Beyoncé sing?

My sincere opinion is that the campaign couldn’t afford it. Widespread rumors suggest the campaign paid the performer $10M for the four minutes. Since the campaign has to pay everyone to fabricate support, excitement, and joy, they likely couldn’t afford an actual Beyoncé performance. They couldn’t even afford a full five mins in her presence.

Millionaires and billionaires, amirite?

Finally, if money actually is the reason Beyoncé didn’t sing, it’s a fatal blow to the counterfeit joy movement. If “Queen Bey” was a true believer, she would have sung for free. —

The Russian military, together with border guards and the National Guard units have repelled an attempted incursion into the Bryansk Region, its governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday. According to the governor, an “armed group” sought to cross Russia’s border with Ukraine near the village of Manev. Located right on the border, the small settlement has been abandoned for years. The border guards, together with the military and the security forces, opened fire on the invaders and forced them to retreat, according to the statement. The size of the would-be incursion force as well as its potential losses remain unclear. Bogomaz has not reported any casualties on the Russian side. The situation in the region remains stable and the border area is now controlled by the regional operations HQ, the governor said. Neither the Russian Defense Ministry, nor the Ukrainian military have commented on the incident so far. — RT

Our Take: For context, here is the Bryansk region, which is directly adjacent to the Kursk Region, where Ukraine has already invaded and been reportedly defeated.

This move reeks of desperation. Putin and the homies convened in Kazan last week to talk about BRICS, amid reports that the most elite Ukrainian Special Forces were going out of their way to preemptively surrender to Russia's Chechen Special Forces in Kursk.

So now the Deep State's play is to invade the nearby area? And they think this is going to erode Russian support for Putin?

These people really are stupid. —

Moscow remains willing to negotiate a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, in which both sides would make compromises, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Putin was asked how his government envisioned the end of the hostilities with Ukraine during a late night interview on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, which Russian media released on Friday morning. “Any outcome should be favorable to Russia, and I say that directly,” he said. That said, Moscow does not rule out compromises on its part as long as they are “rational,” the Russian leader added. Unfortunately, Ukraine’s unwillingness to negotiate renders moot any discussions of what Moscow would be willing to offer. Putin said Moscow had recently received a proposal from Ankara to discuss a possible deal, which an aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said was coming from Kiev. “We agreed to it, and the next day [Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky] publicly announced that he will not negotiate anything,” the president said. “This is irrational behavior, which is hard to predict. No plans can be based on this foundation. So there is no sense in discussing whether we would reach an agreement and what it would be,” Putin explained. — RT

Our Take: Donald Trump isn't the only Peacemaker on the game board.

Some are just harder to spot.

This week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a backward step on his hard line against Russia, saying, "we do not attack their energy infrastructures; they don't attack ours. Could this lead to the end of the war's hot phase? I think so."

In response, Vladimir Putin said, "Moscow does not rule out compromises on its part as long as they are rational."

This may seem like obvious, common sense negotiating, but timing is everything.

While NATO and the Western Globalist Hegemon want nothing more than an endless "quagmire" of death in the Donbas (their words, not mine,) Trump, Putin and yes, Zelenskyy want an end to the conflict.

Thus, when Trump says, "Russia never would have gone into Ukraine," if he were president, he's correct.

If you know the history of the Nazi occupation of the Donbas, you know Russia HAD to go in, and so, you know Trump HAD to be on the sidelines.

But he's not going to stay there. —

Hezbollah fighters have killed over 70 Israeli army soldiers and officers in southern Lebanon and have injured hundreds, the resistance group’s Operations Room said in a statement on 23 October. “The enemy's losses, according to what the Islamic Resistance fighters monitored, amounted to more than 70 dead and more than 600 wounded officers and soldiers of the Israeli enemy army,” the statement said. It adds that 28 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armed vehicle, and an armored troop carrier were destroyed by the Lebanese resistance. The toll “does not include the Israeli enemy's losses in military bases, sites and barracks in the north and depth of occupied Palestine.” The statement confirms that Israeli forces have not been able to establish control over or occupy any villages and that the troops have only been able to advance short distances into southern Lebanese villages, given the intensity of the resistance’s operations. It detailed several recent operations on the different axes in which the Israeli army is trying to advance into numerous villages. — The Cradle

Our Take: 28 tanks? In three weeks?

This aligns with everything that Colonel Macgregor, Colonel Wilkerson, Scott Ritter, and others have been reporting about the conflict in Lebanon.

For context, in the first four years of the Iraq War, 80 US tanks were "put out of action" by enemy attacks, and 63 of those tanks were repaired and returned to the battlefield. Only 17 were considered "destroyed."

It would seem that the prior reports of the IDF planning a blitzkrieg-style invasion were true. It also seems that Hezbollah has been trained to defend against Blitzkrieg, and there is no military more knowledgeable and accomplished on that subject than the Russian military—who happens to be on the ground in Syria, fighting alongside Hezbollah, and also in Iran advising Tehran. It would seem that the Russians have taught Hezbollah everything they learned in WW2 fighting the Germans, and Hezbollah has demonstrated proficiency in applying those lessons to the battlefield.

If other statements made by Colonel Macgregor are true, then the IDF is facing a manpower shortage that will soon prevent them from continuing their war. I do worry about what Netanyahu may do if his back is up against the wall, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. For now, we can revel in the fact that we were just told that an Arab militia defeated an invading Jewish army that is deploying [failed] Third Reich military tactics. What an incredibly creative story line we are witnessing in this drama. —

BONUS ITEMS

Officials in Arizona’s most populous county warned on Oct. 22 that it may take between 10 and 13 days to tabulate the results of the Nov. 5 election. County officials are asking “for the community’s patience,” Maricopa County Deputy Elections Director Jennifer Liewer said in a press conference on Oct. 22. “This year, we do expect that it will take between 10 and 13 days to complete tabulation of all of the ballots that come in,” she said. “We want to make sure that this is a secure process, but we also want to make sure that it is an accurate process.” Assistant Maricopa County Manager Zach Schira said at the press conference, “If I have one message for voters here today, it is this: that the longer ballots and higher interest in this 2024 general election will create longer lines on Election Day, and that’s okay.” Schira said that if people want to avoid the long lines, they are advised to vote by mail or early in person. — The Epoch Times

A spokesman for the Harris campaign confirmed that Kamala said no after being invited on the Joe Rogan podcast, claiming the invitation was turned down due to a “scheduling” issue,” despite her being in Texas today where Rogan’s podcast is based. Ian Sams was asked by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about whether an invite had gone out and whether Harris would appear on Rogan’s show given its popularity and reach with young voters. “Well yeah, I think that the Vice President’s happy to go anywhere and any place to talk to a broad segment of the country,” said Sams, before admitting that she wasn’t prepared to go to Texas to speak with Rogan. “We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast, unfortunately it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” he added. That’s a little odd given that Rogan’s podcast is based in Austin, Texas and Kamala will be in Houston Texas later today to appear at a rally alongside Beyoncé. Houston is just a two and a half hour drive from Austin. While the clash may be explained by Donald Trump recording a show with Rogan on Friday, it’s unclear why Harris couldn’t have just stayed in Texas and recorded the podcast the next day given the show’s massive audience. — Modernity News

