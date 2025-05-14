The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, May 13th ...

While President Donald Trump is likely to nail down some deals with Saudi Arabia this week over arms sales and tech investments, it appears his desire to see the Gulf nation join the Abraham Accords will be a tougher sell. Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh on May 13, Trump expressed his hope that Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries that were established during his first term in office. "It will be a special day in the Middle East, with the whole world watching, when Saudi Arabia joins us, and you'll be greatly honoring me and you'll be greatly honoring all of those people that have fought so hard for the Middle East," Trump said. He's in the kingdom as part of his first presidential visit to the Middle East since he began his second term, swinging through Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Trump said it was his "fervent hope" that Saudi Arabia would soon sign its own normalization agreement with Israel, adding, "But you'll do it in your own time." – USA Today

Our Take: Donald Trump today:

"Sometimes, you need enemies to do the job, and do it right. Some of the closest friends of the United States of America are nations we fought wars against in generations past. And now they're our friends and our allies."

There's a term for that 'Alliance.'

There was a LOT of signal to Trump's Saudi visit, and even more in his speech.

My favorite, however, concerns what I see as the coming out party of the Sovereign Alliance.

At least ... the start of it.

Earlier this year, I wrote a fun feature laying out the four pillars of the Sovereign Alliance, boiling each member down to his core attributes in accordance with what I personally see as his role in said alliance, and the plan to save the world from the Globalist Hegemon, aka. the invisible enemy.

From Donald Trump the Main Tank to Vladimir Putin the Warrior, Xi Jinping the Control Wizard to Mohammed bin Salman the Cleric, the multipolar world is already in good hands, and the winning cascade is only just beginning.

Whether you're just now coming to the realization that Trump isn't being facetious when he refers to his 'former enemies' as his closest allies, or if you've been tracking the war beneath the war for some time, this one might be worth a refresher. [READ]

When it comes to the War of Stories, the Optics ARE the Actuals. Donald Trump doesn’t roll up to the club, and he doesn’t roll up to the World Economic Forum. He rolls up to the Kingdom, where he’s greeted as one of their own.

And he does it with a royal retinue of oligarchs he brought to heel.

Trump has walked in many worlds in the shadows for a long time. Now, he gets to do so in the light.

The story is just about to enter its most entertaining arc, as the Peacemakers are set to take center stage, and it all begins in the lands peace forgot.

Another Take:

Jimmies fully rustled… [Full Episode] –

And Another Take: The headline of the USA Today article made me laugh…at USA Today’s opinion of their audience. Yikes.

Seriously, though, the real meat of this story comes from the boss. Listen to this video and really let it soak in:

and

have mentioned the Saudi’s joining the Abraham Accords at least once a week on Daily since before the election, and it was surreal to watch President Trump go all in yesterday.

and

and

have been gaming out this exact outcome – as a theory for a potential future – for as long as I’ve known them.

The guys have been ahead of the game on this bromance for years. (Not me, of course; I’m largely xenophobic and don’t concern myself with the affairs of foreigners unless forced.)

The Sovereign Alliance is having a good week… and we received a camelback caravan of confirmation yesterday.

Peace in that wretched desert actually seems possible.

Dare to dream. –

Still Another Take: Covfefe

The Petrodollar is TOAST! –

One More Take:

Welcome to the JACOB Accords. (Just A Couple Of Bros).

The significance of today’s events cannot be overstated. The decisions and moves being made right now by President Trump are precise and intentional. Designed to send a specific message.

The Old Guard is done. Watch the Establishment Republicans scream into the abyss over the events of this week. –

Pam Bondi, the attorney general of the United States, circled the Roosevelt Room in late February, handing out bulky white binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1” to a conclave of Trump-allied influencers summoned to the White House for their first visit. That Ms. Bondi, the nation’s top law enforcement official, would prioritize a case of importance primarily to conspiracy theorists was telling. Anxious to appease the restive MAGA base, she hyped the disclosure as “breaking news” on Fox the night before, part of an effort to fulfill President Trump’s campaign promise to reveal new details on the financier Jeffrey Epstein’s misdeeds and death. It was a dud. There were “no bombshells,” she said, according to one of those invited. [...] Ms. Bondi is still finding her footing, as evidenced by her setback with the Epstein files. But she sees her role as that of a surrogate, a faithful executor and high-volume messenger, compelled to cede ground to empowered players in the West Wing, and in her own building, who exercise significant authority that rivals her own, according to interviews with 20 current and former officials. “The decisions are being made at the White House, and then they’re being pushed down to the Department of Justice, which is very, very atypical,” said Elizabeth Oyer, the department’s former top pardon lawyer who was fired after refusing to grant gun ownership rights to the actor Mel Gibson. “It feels like she is just performing a part,” Ms. Oyer said of Ms. Bondi. “She is like an actor, in a way.” – The New York Times

Our Take: Whoa! Crazy! The members of the administration are just TV people?

Who could’ve ever thought this?

(Me. In November of last year. And I was told I wasn’t trusting the plan hard enough by very stupid people pretending to be truthers.) —

Four years after struggling to secure a meeting with then-President Joe Biden—who vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi—Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman found himself warmly embraced by President Donald Trump, now in his second term. During a high-profile investment summit in Riyadh, Trump heaped praise on the crown prince, calling him “an incredible man” and a “great guy.” No mention was made of the Gulf kingdom’s human rights record, which had previously been a sticking point in U.S. relations. “I like him a lot. I like him too much,” Trump said, drawing applause from the crowd as he unveiled a sweeping set of deals: a $142 billion defense agreement and a staggering $600 billion Saudi investment package targeting AI, energy, and infrastructure in the US. But Trump’s Gulf tour didn’t stop there. In a dramatic shift in US foreign policy, Trump announced that the United States would lift all sanctions on Syria, despite objections from within his own administration and opposition from close ally Israel. The move, made at the urging of bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stunned many observers. Trump is scheduled to meet interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh. Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda commander who helped topple Bashar al-Assad in December, renounced terrorism in 2016. – Cyprus Mail

AND

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will move to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria’s new government to give the country “a chance at peace.” Trump was set to meet Wednesday in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa. “There is a new government that will hopefully succeed,” Trump said of Syria, adding, “I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special.” Speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, he said the effort toward rapprochement came following discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump received a standing ovation after his announcement, and added: “Oh, what I do for the crown prince.” – Arab News

Our Take: President Trump announced he is lifting sanctions on Syria, and remarks that he's doing it as a favor to MBS.

"Oh, the things I do for the Crown Prince."

(PS - I still think this Jolani thing is a rug to be pulled and we will see Assad return as part of a maneuver warfare operation.) –

President Trump's bombshell executive order aimed at lowering U.S. drug prices is a step toward a worst-case scenario for the pharmaceutical industry. Some critics say the industry could have done more to avoid it, even though Trump's policies are causing turmoil in almost every sector of the economy. Why it matters: Trump's announcement could be the start of enormous global disruption for the pharmaceutical industry — or it's the least-bad version of what was on the table, depending on who you ask. But the continued risk of a "most favored nation" policy that pegs U.S. drug prices to those paid in other developed nations is a massive threat to drugmakers' bottom lines, especially coming on top of the pharmaceutical tariffs Trump has said he wants to impose. The big questions are whether it ever comes to fruition, and whether drugmakers could have done more to avoid getting to this place at all, especially given Trump's laser focus on drug prices and the populist leanings within the GOP. – Axios

Our Take: One of the most understated and yet, lasting effects of the Trump Dialectic is the inversion of generations of deeply-held, calcified (engineered) belief.

From neutering Big Pharma to the MIL Complex, it turns out ... yeah, you actually CAN just do the thing, and stop the game. –

Over the course of April, President Donald Trump imposed large tariffs on goods from every country in the world, pushing America’s average levy on imports to its highest level in roughly a century. And inflation slowed. In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a 2.3 percent annual rate, its slowest pace since early 2021, according to a federal report released Tuesday morning. Economists had expected that figure to be 2.4 percent. Markets rallied on this happy surprise. Meanwhile, the Trump administration lowered its tariffs on China on Monday, bringing its levy on Chinese imports down from 145 percent to 30 percent for 90 days, as the two countries work toward a permanent agreement. China, in turn, lowered its retaliatory tariff on American goods from 125 percent to 10 percent. Americans might look at these two developments and wonder: Does this mean the economy is going to be fine? Is Trump’s manufactured economic crisis ending before it even began? No one can answer these questions with certainty. What we do know is: [1] Trump’s trade war is still poised to raise prices and slow growth later this year. [2] The risk of a severe economic crisis has fallen significantly. – Vox

Our Take: These headlines were hilarious on Tuesday:

Note: Economists assured us that inflation was going to skyrocket. Trust the experts.

Sorry, that thing we told you was a coming crisis is actually not happening. But stay scared, everyone!

The very smart economists that convinced you Biden’s economy was strong – and totally not in recession despite real GDP continuing to shrink – are now telling you that Trump’s economic results aren’t real.

Vox assures us that, “Tariffs reliably increase consumer prices. When companies are forced to pay higher prices for foreign goods and imports, they generally pass on at least part of that cost to their customers.”

But tariffs are part of President Trump’s economic agenda – not all of it. And Secretary Bessent keeps explaining that these different levers of American profitability are working in concert with each other.

President Trump’s economic reform agenda – to ignite the American economy and restore American wealth – is a three-legged stool, as Bessent laid out in the clip above from April:

Cut spending intentionally, avoiding a recession. Deregulate to jump start the private sector. Reorder international trade (tariffs, etc.) and bring back manufacturing.

"The U.S. doesn’t have a revenue problem—we have a spending problem,” the Treasury Secretary said.

The Trump economy isn’t going to do what the decades-long globalist/Keynesian fever dream did, because the levers are different. Trump’s levers put America First and, perhaps more importantly, they’re strategic and based on theories of sound money and market economies rather than social justice theories and hopium about solving human nature with theoretical abundance.

Vox and the other media outlets will keep correcting the record (and, eventually, apologizing as we’re seeing with the Biden decline rerun now) for misleading their audiences with baseless and aggressive fear porn.

This is so much fun. –

France’s interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, and his party Les Républicains (LR) are moving to end the decades-long monopoly on providing legal advice held by left-leaning NGOs inside migrant detention centres. A new Senate bill seeks to strip NGOs such as Cimade and France terre d’asile of their exclusive role providing legal assistance to undocumented migrants awaiting expulsion. In their place, the government wants a more neutral, accountable system without publicly funded activists obstructing its deportation policy. The bill, tabled by Les Républicains, is part of a broader crackdown. It proposes to end the closed system by which only a select few publicly funded NGOs are allowed to operate in France’s Centres de Rétention Administrative (migrant detention centres). These are closed facilities where migrants are held prior to expulsion. In practice, they often house individuals who are being expelled for specific reasons, such as having served a prison sentence for violent crime. They’re not prisons, but secure holding centres intended to prevent absconding while deportation orders are carried out. There are currently 26 across the country. In an effort to restore neutrality in detention centres, the government has proposed transferring the responsibility for legal assistance from NGOs to the French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII), a public agency under the Interior Ministry, or potentially to a neutral judicial figure such as a magistrate. The OFII currently oversees state-run support for legal migrants, asylum seekers and voluntary returns. Retailleau argues that such a shift would ensure greater impartiality. He has criticised the current system as lacking neutrality, arguing that NGOs are ‘judge and party’ in the process. – The Spectator

Our Take: Nayib going ham on NGOs. –

“Yesterday we witnessed how humble people were manipulated by self-proclaimed leftist groups and globalist NGOs, whose only real goal is to attack the government.

The coordinated media presence, the obvious crowding, and the professionally printed banners confirm this.

The case that prompted the protest dates back to 1998 and was brought to court in 2008, with a final ruling in favor of the creditor in all instances.

In an attempt to help the community, the person who won the case was even charged with fraud by the current prosecutor, but the creditor won again in all the criminal cases. According to reports, the creditor is a member of a well-known ARENA party family, although I personally don't know who.

Everything indicates that the protesters were not only manipulated, but were even taken at night to protest in front of a private residence unrelated to the case.

That said, we understand the difficult situation of these 300 families and are willing to find a real solution. However, it would be unfair for Salvadorans who pay rent or housing fees to have to use their taxes to finance the land owned by those who simply make the most noise.

For this reason, and given the apparent concern of these NGOs, I have decided to submit the Foreign Agents Bill to the Legislative Assembly. This bill will include a 30% tax on all donations these NGOs receive. These funds will be used to pay off the cooperative's debt.

So everyone wins:

Families pay off their debt and keep their homes.

The population does not pay for other people’s claims.

And NGOs are finally fulfilling their supposed purpose of helping people.” Nayib Bukele

Imagine that it's 2021 and you've run across a social media account loudly proclaiming that: 1. certain demographic groups are oppressed because of their race, gender, and sexuality 2. society is suffused by subtle "hegemonic narratives" that justify the power of dominant demographic groups, 3. most people are blind to these forces, and 4. the only solution is not reform but radical social transformation. You'd likely assume that you were talking to a progressive who was parroting the work of activist-scholars like Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi. In 2021, you would likely have been correct — a person making such claims would have almost been certainly a progressive. But anyone who has spent time on X (formerly known as Twitter) in the last few months knows that things have changed. Today, a small but vocal group of people on the right, including some Christians, are making these same claims with all the roles reversed: 1. straight white men are oppressed, 2. society is ruled by women and is suffused by hegemonic narratives like "the longhouse" and "the postwar consensus" 3. "normies" are blind to this reality and 4. the only solution is a Protestant Franco or a Christian prince. Does this sound unbelievable? – Christian Post

Our Take: Apparently, the chief retard at Babylon Bee (former DeeSantis Simp) has joined the chorus of his fellow establishment neocons in deciding that “conspiracy theorists” are “woke.”

This is a perfect new identifier and a proof of what I was showing people back in 2022. I was told it was all “kayfabe” and that we needed “unity” by the same retards preaching it now. –

BONUS ITEMS

Saudi Arabia has signed deals with the US worth more than $300 billion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. During an address at the event, Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom was looking at $600 billion of investment opportunities, adding that he hoped this would raise to $1 trillion. He noted that the US was among the largest partners of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform agenda, adding that joint investments were one of the most important pillars of the economic relationship between the two countries. “The US is a major destination for the Public Investment Fund, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the fund's global investments,” he said. He also said that cooperation with Washington was not limited to economic cooperation, but also extended to “establishing peace in the region and the world.” – Arab News

In one of his initial public speeches since becoming the first US-born pope last week, Leo XIV raised points that his predecessors have been making for centuries, millennia even, about the importance of faith and caring for the indigent. Speaking on Saturday to the cardinals who elected him, the new pope also highlighted a concern that drew the attention of the Catholic Church only recently: artificial intelligence. In explaining why he took the name “Leo,” last used by Pope Leo XIII at the end of the 19th century, Leo XIV spoke of the Industrial Revolution then and the potential of a second revolution in work today caused by AI. The new pope pointed to a famous encyclical issued by Pope Leo XIII in 1891 called “On Capital and Labor,” which sought greater respect for workers’ rights and unions, limited working hours, and fair wages. “The discussion is not easy, nor is it void of danger,” the earlier pope wrote, amid the rise of urban factories, railroads, and Gilded Age robber barons. “It is no easy matter to define the relative rights and mutual duties of the rich and of the poor, of capital and of labor.” Leo XIV said he saw clear parallels to the current AI boom amid the rise of massive data centers, AI bots, and tech billionaires. – The Boston Globe

